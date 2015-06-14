Trending

Tulsa Tough: Holloway wins Brady Arts District Criterium

Schneider secures women's race victory

Image 1 of 2

US National Crit Champion, Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) has a much better second day

US National Crit Champion, Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) has a much better second day
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 2 of 2

The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar worked together for a good showing for Iscorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.

The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar worked together for a good showing for Iscorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker) took his second victory at the Tulsa Tough during Saturday evening's Brady Arts District Criterium. He again won the race to the line ahead of Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing), and this time Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen) took third.

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) won the women's race ahead of the previous night's winner Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking). Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth) took third in the sprint for the second race in a row.

The Tulsa Tough three-day event will conclude on Sunday with the River Parks Criterium, which is also a part of the USA CRITS Championship Series. You can watch live streaming of the women's and men's races right here on Cyclingnews.

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
2Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing)
3Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
4Cory Williams (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
6Aldo Illesic (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
7Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
8Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
9Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan)
10Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
11Evan Hartig (Credité Velo - Trek)
12Mat Stephens (Elevate Cycling Team)
13Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
14Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)
15Rafel Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
16Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan)
17Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
18Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
19Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)
20Dylan Postier (Evoke Racing)
21Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling)
22Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
23Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
24Josiah Chalmers (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
25Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
26Grant Koontz (Super Squadra)
27Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
28Jose Rodriguez
29Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
30Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
31Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
32Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College)
33Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
34Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
35Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
36Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
37Devin Carroll (Super Squadra)
38Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)
39Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
40Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources)
41Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing)
42Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
43Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
44Ulises Alfredo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
45Matt Zimmer (Credité Velo - Trek)
46Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Cycling Team)
47Jake Silverberg
48Brian Kamstra (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
49Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
50Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
51Josh Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
52Unkown rider
53Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
54Michael Pincus (Super Squadra)
55Yosvany Falcon
56Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
57Demis Aleman (Champion System - Stan)
58Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safetti)
59Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)
60Marco Aledia (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
61Mac Cassin (altovelo-seasucker)
62Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
63James Stemper (Altovelo-SeaSucker)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
2Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
4Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
5Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
6Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
7Yussely Mendivil (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
8Liza Rachetto (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
9Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
10Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Wood)
11Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
12Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing P/B B)
13Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
14Erica Zaveta (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
15Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
16Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
17Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
18Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo)
19Diana Penuela (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS /DALLAS)
20Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
21Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
22Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
23Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
24Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
25Sara Yancovitz (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo)
26Alexandra Burton (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
27Marie-soleil Blais (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
28Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
29Ash Duban (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
30Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement)
31Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
32Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
33Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
34Jenny Park (River City Market Racing P/B B)
35Marissa Axell (Metromint Cycling p/b The Free)
36Flora Yan (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)
37Robin Farina (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
38Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
39Andrea Thomas (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)
40Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
41Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews