Image 1 of 2 US National Crit Champion, Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) has a much better second day (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 2 of 2 The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar worked together for a good showing for Iscorp p/b Smart Choice MRI. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker) took his second victory at the Tulsa Tough during Saturday evening's Brady Arts District Criterium. He again won the race to the line ahead of Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing), and this time Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen) took third.

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) won the women's race ahead of the previous night's winner Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking). Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth) took third in the sprint for the second race in a row.

The Tulsa Tough three-day event will conclude on Sunday with the River Parks Criterium, which is also a part of the USA CRITS Championship Series. You can watch live streaming of the women's and men's races right here on Cyclingnews.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker) 2 Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing) 3 Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen) 4 Cory Williams (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling) 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 6 Aldo Illesic (Altovelo-SeaSucker) 7 Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen) 8 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 9 Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan) 10 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 11 Evan Hartig (Credité Velo - Trek) 12 Mat Stephens (Elevate Cycling Team) 13 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 14 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling) 15 Rafel Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 16 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan) 17 Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli) 18 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 19 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing) 20 Dylan Postier (Evoke Racing) 21 Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling) 22 Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 23 Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources) 24 Josiah Chalmers (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 25 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 26 Grant Koontz (Super Squadra) 27 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling) 28 Jose Rodriguez 29 Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli) 30 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 31 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 32 Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College) 33 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR) 34 Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling) 35 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 36 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 37 Devin Carroll (Super Squadra) 38 Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan) 39 Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli) 40 Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources) 41 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing) 42 Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen) 43 Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp) 44 Ulises Alfredo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 45 Matt Zimmer (Credité Velo - Trek) 46 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Cycling Team) 47 Jake Silverberg 48 Brian Kamstra (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 49 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 50 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) 51 Josh Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 52 Unkown rider 53 Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 54 Michael Pincus (Super Squadra) 55 Yosvany Falcon 56 Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing) 57 Demis Aleman (Champion System - Stan) 58 Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safetti) 59 Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan) 60 Marco Aledia (Altovelo-SeaSucker) 61 Mac Cassin (altovelo-seasucker) 62 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling) 63 James Stemper (Altovelo-SeaSucker)