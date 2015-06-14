Tulsa Tough: Holloway wins Brady Arts District Criterium
Schneider secures women's race victory
Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker) took his second victory at the Tulsa Tough during Saturday evening's Brady Arts District Criterium. He again won the race to the line ahead of Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing), and this time Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen) took third.
Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) won the women's race ahead of the previous night's winner Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking). Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth) took third in the sprint for the second race in a row.
The Tulsa Tough three-day event will conclude on Sunday with the River Parks Criterium, which is also a part of the USA CRITS Championship Series. You can watch live streaming of the women's and men's races right here on Cyclingnews.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|2
|Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing)
|3
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|4
|Cory Williams (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|5
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|6
|Aldo Illesic (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|7
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|8
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|9
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan)
|10
|Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|11
|Evan Hartig (Credité Velo - Trek)
|12
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Cycling Team)
|13
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)
|15
|Rafel Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|16
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan)
|17
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|18
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|19
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)
|20
|Dylan Postier (Evoke Racing)
|21
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling)
|22
|Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|23
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|24
|Josiah Chalmers (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|25
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|26
|Grant Koontz (Super Squadra)
|27
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|28
|Jose Rodriguez
|29
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
|30
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|31
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|32
|Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College)
|33
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|34
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|35
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|36
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|37
|Devin Carroll (Super Squadra)
|38
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)
|39
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|40
|Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|41
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing)
|42
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|43
|Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
|44
|Ulises Alfredo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|45
|Matt Zimmer (Credité Velo - Trek)
|46
|Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Cycling Team)
|47
|Jake Silverberg
|48
|Brian Kamstra (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|49
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|50
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|51
|Josh Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|52
|Unkown rider
|53
|Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|54
|Michael Pincus (Super Squadra)
|55
|Yosvany Falcon
|56
|Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
|57
|Demis Aleman (Champion System - Stan)
|58
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safetti)
|59
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)
|60
|Marco Aledia (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|61
|Mac Cassin (altovelo-seasucker)
|62
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|63
|James Stemper (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|2
|Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
|4
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|5
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
|6
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|7
|Yussely Mendivil (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|8
|Liza Rachetto (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|9
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|10
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Wood)
|11
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|12
|Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing P/B B)
|13
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|14
|Erica Zaveta (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|15
|Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|16
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
|17
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|18
|Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo)
|19
|Diana Penuela (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS /DALLAS)
|20
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|21
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|22
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
|23
|Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|24
|Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|25
|Sara Yancovitz (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo)
|26
|Alexandra Burton (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
|27
|Marie-soleil Blais (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|28
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|29
|Ash Duban (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
|30
|Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement)
|31
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|32
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|33
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|34
|Jenny Park (River City Market Racing P/B B)
|35
|Marissa Axell (Metromint Cycling p/b The Free)
|36
|Flora Yan (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)
|37
|Robin Farina (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|38
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
|39
|Andrea Thomas (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)
|40
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|41
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
