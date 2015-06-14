Watch Tulsa Tough live on Cyclingnews

It was a beautiful night for racing at the Blue Dome Criterium, the first round at Tulsa Tough. (Image credit: Philip Wilkerson)

The three-event Tulsa Tough marks the seventh round of the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), and you can watch it all live here on Cyclingnews. The weekend's events include the Blue Dome Criterium on Friday, the Brady Arts District Criterium on Saturday and the River Parks Criterium, which is also a part of the USA CRITS Championship Series, on Sunday. Tulsa Tough is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the Oklahoma race is sure to pull out all the stops.

Friday, June 12 - The Blue Dome Criterium will kick off the live streaming with the women's race at 7:55 p.m. followed by the men's race at 8:50 p.m. (CDT).

Saturday, June 13 - The Brady Arts District Criterium will start with the women's race at 6:50 p.m. followed by the men's race at 7:55 p.m. (CDT).

Sunday, June 14 - The Tulsa Tough will conclude with the River Parks Criterium, women's race at 3:30 p.m. and the men's race at 4:35 p.m. (CDT).