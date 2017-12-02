Trending

Ruts N Guts: Day 1 victory for Crystal Anthony

McFadden and Mani complete podium

Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano) on the podium as the day 1 winner

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:47:48
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles Pb Dna Cycling0:00:14
3Caroline Mani (Fra)0:01:10
4Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:36
5Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster0:01:54
6Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subaru0:02:02
7Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:20
8Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Cx0:02:30
9Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:47
10Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:02:55
11Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/Rbm0:03:07
12Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle0:03:18
13Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports0:03:53
14Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:03:55
15Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:56
16Susan Livingston (USA) Team Topo Cx0:04:05
17Lauren Stephens (USA) Speedy Acw Training0:04:39
18Shannon Mallory (USA) Nwcx Project0:04:46
19Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / Pva0:04:51
20Catherine Moore (USA) Trek Cxc0:05:07
21Erica Zaveta (USA) Easton Garneau0:05:24
22Meghan Newlin (USA)0:05:33
23Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club0:06:48
24Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions Lifecare P/B Garnea
25Heidi Wood (USA) Hifi Sound Cycling Components
26Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B K'Ul Chocolate
27Ellie Mitchell (USA) Nwcx Project
28Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions Lifecare P/B Easton
29Hayden Gizinski (USA) Nwcx Project
DNFAllison Arensman (USA) J.A. King P/B Br'C
DNFTurner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co- Groove Subaru

