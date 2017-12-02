Ruts N Guts: Day 1 victory for Crystal Anthony
McFadden and Mani complete podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:47:48
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles Pb Dna Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:10
|4
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster
|0:01:54
|6
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subaru
|0:02:02
|7
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:20
|8
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Cx
|0:02:30
|9
|Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:47
|10
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:02:55
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/Rbm
|0:03:07
|12
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle
|0:03:18
|13
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:03:53
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:03:55
|15
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:56
|16
|Susan Livingston (USA) Team Topo Cx
|0:04:05
|17
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Speedy Acw Training
|0:04:39
|18
|Shannon Mallory (USA) Nwcx Project
|0:04:46
|19
|Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / Pva
|0:04:51
|20
|Catherine Moore (USA) Trek Cxc
|0:05:07
|21
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Easton Garneau
|0:05:24
|22
|Meghan Newlin (USA)
|0:05:33
|23
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
|0:06:48
|24
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions Lifecare P/B Garnea
|25
|Heidi Wood (USA) Hifi Sound Cycling Components
|26
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B K'Ul Chocolate
|27
|Ellie Mitchell (USA) Nwcx Project
|28
|Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions Lifecare P/B Easton
|29
|Hayden Gizinski (USA) Nwcx Project
|DNF
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King P/B Br'C
|DNF
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co- Groove Subaru
