Ruts N Guts: Tobin Ortenblad wins Day 1
Werner and Hecht complete podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing
|1:00:35
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove
|0:00:05
|4
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:00:13
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:00:28
|6
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:11
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:22
|8
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam / NCC
|0:01:42
|9
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing
|0:02:21
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:33
|11
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:02:34
|12
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano
|0:02:35
|13
|Nicolas Gaurin (Fra) Pacc Racing
|0:02:48
|14
|Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing
|0:02:54
|15
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear / Bingham
|16
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:57
|17
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain
|0:02:58
|18
|Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:03:17
|19
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:03:28
|20
|Brandon Melott (USA) Okc Velo Bike Lab
|0:03:42
|21
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru
|0:03:48
|22
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Team Ccr Roofing
|0:04:50
|23
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton P/B Transition
|0:04:53
|24
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|0:05:00
|25
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions Lifecare P/B Garnea
|0:05:06
|26
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|27
|Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Set Coaching
|28
|Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
|29
|Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing
|30
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
|31
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Spcx P/b Rk Black
|32
|Ryan Hobbs (USA) Matrix/RBM
|33
|Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles
|34
|Jonathan (Mark) Rawlings (USA) Gs Tenzing
|DNF
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|DNF
|Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Racing
|DNF
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Evol Racing
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Ian Gielar (USA) NCC / Jam Fund
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy