Ruts N Guts: Tobin Ortenblad wins Day 1

Werner and Hecht complete podium

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing) on top step of the podium

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing1:00:35
2Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team0:00:01
3Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove0:00:05
4Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:00:13
5Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:00:28
6Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:11
7James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:22
8Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam / NCC0:01:42
9Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing0:02:21
10Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:33
11Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:02:34
12Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano0:02:35
13Nicolas Gaurin (Fra) Pacc Racing0:02:48
14Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing0:02:54
15Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear / Bingham
16Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:57
17Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain0:02:58
18Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport0:03:17
19Scott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc0:03:28
20Brandon Melott (USA) Okc Velo Bike Lab0:03:42
21Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru0:03:48
22Tristan Uhl (USA) Team Ccr Roofing0:04:50
23Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton P/B Transition0:04:53
24Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing0:05:00
25Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions Lifecare P/B Garnea0:05:06
26Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
27Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Set Coaching
28Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
29Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing
30Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
31Jacob Lasley (USA) Spcx P/b Rk Black
32Ryan Hobbs (USA) Matrix/RBM
33Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles
34Jonathan (Mark) Rawlings (USA) Gs Tenzing
DNFMichael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
DNFEric Brunner (USA) Evol Racing
DNFDenzel Stephenson (USA) Evol Racing
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
DNFIan Gielar (USA) NCC / Jam Fund

