Compton triumphs on first day of Ruts N Guts

Antonneau and Fahringer round out podium

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) riding an off-camber dusty section of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katherine Compton (USA) KFC racing p/b Trek&Panache
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
4Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
5Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
6Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
7Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
8Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM
9Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
10Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing

