Bennett wins Rund um Köln

Markus and Ciolek round out top three

Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) celebrates his Rund um Köln win

(Image credit: TNE/Stiehl)

Brief Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura4:39:28
2Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
4Enrico Rossi (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
5Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches - Kuma
6Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
7Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
9Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
10Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat

