Barta wins Rund um Köln

Bagdonis outsprints Marcynski for second place

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) won the overall Settimana Int. Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It was a miserable, wet and cold Rund um Köln

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
Jan Barta (Team NetApp) rides solo to the win in Rund um Köln

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
Lithuanian Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) leads the chase group

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
Jan Barta (Team NetApp) wins the 2012 Rund um Köln in the rain

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
Jan Barta (Team NetApp) after his victory in Germany

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
The Rund um Köln podium: Gediminas Bagadonas, Jan Barta and Tomasz Marczynski of Vacansoleil.

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
Soaked and frozen, Rund um Köln runner-up Gediminas Bagadonas is still happy

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) took second in Rund um Köln

(Image credit: Hundeck/Stolle)
Team NetApp's Jan Barta wins the Rund um Koln

(Image credit: Team NetApp)

Jan Barta brought in another win for both himself and Team NetApp, winning Rund um Köln in a solo effort. The Czech rider soloed to the win 2:02 ahead of Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Tomasz Marczynski of Vacansoleil.

It was the third win of the season for Barta, 27, who earlier was part of the winning team time trial squad and won the overall title in the Settimana Coppi e Bartali. The team had won the team time trial for its first win in two years at the Professional Continental level.

“I am very happy, that I finally got through with a break attempt,” Barta told Cyclingnews.  “And then to do it at such a difficult race, where the weather conditions brought everyone to the limit.”

“It was very difficult for me to win today,” he continued.  “When I attacked, I had good legs and simply took off.  I figured I had a small chance, since the rain was making it hard for all the riders.  I speculated that the chasers would not work together.  In the second lap, I was pretty near my limit, but it was clear to me that I could win the race.”

The first group got an early start on the cool, rainy Easter Monday. Only eight kilometeres into the 196.7km race, Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare), Nils Plötner (Raiko Stölting) und Jasper Hamelink (Cycling Team Jo Piels) got away. They were eventually joined by Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank), David Tanner (Saxo Bank), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Christian Knees (German national team), Matthias Brändle (NetApp), Michael Hümbert (LKT Team Brandenburg), Johannes Kahra (Thüringer Energie Team), Ralf Matzka (Thüringer Energie Team) and Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly).

The group managed to stay away, but never had more than a two-minute lead. Eventually Brutt and Bagdonas took off, and the rest of the group was absorbed back into the field.

With 83km to go, nine more riders broke away and joined the two leaders: Wilco Keldermann (Rabobank), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jan Barta (NetApp), Matthias Brändle (NetApp), William Clarke (Champion System), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Ivan Ronny (RusVelo), Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) and Mauritius Lammertink (Cycling Team Jo Piels).

That group was the right one, and quickly built up a lead of five and a half minutes. Barta jumped on the final ranked climb, and took off. The group behind him fell apart, and seven riders gave chase, with the field six minutes back but chasing furiously.

Barta took his lead into the three laps of the closing 6.6km circuit course in downtown Köln, and with more than a minute gap at the start of the last lap, he knew he had the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp5:05:58
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:02
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
8William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp0:06:29
10Ivan Rovny (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:31
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:43
12Kersten Thiele (Ger) Lointek0:10:37
13Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:12:32
14Michael Jun. Hümbert (Ger) Lointek0:12:44
15Yannick Bok (Ger) Raiko Stölting
16Victor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:23
17Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
19Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
20Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Björn Schröder (Ger) Raiko Stölting
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
24Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
25Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
28Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
30Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:27
31Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
32Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
33Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:30
34Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
36Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
38Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
41Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
43Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
44Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:34
45Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:36
46Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:13:38
47Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:40
49Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
50Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
51Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
52Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
53Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team Heizomat
54Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
55Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
56Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
57René Obst (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
58Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
59Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
60Meran Russan (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
61Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
62Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
63Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
65Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
66Robert Bengsch (Ger)
67Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
69Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
70Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
71Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
72Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
73Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:53
75Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
78Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
79Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
80Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
81Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
82Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
83Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
85Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:14:11
86Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
87Nils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting
88Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
89Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
90Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:14:59
91Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
92Christian Mager (Ger) Team Heizomat

