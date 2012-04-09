Barta wins Rund um Köln
Bagdonis outsprints Marcynski for second place
Jan Barta brought in another win for both himself and Team NetApp, winning Rund um Köln in a solo effort. The Czech rider soloed to the win 2:02 ahead of Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Tomasz Marczynski of Vacansoleil.
It was the third win of the season for Barta, 27, who earlier was part of the winning team time trial squad and won the overall title in the Settimana Coppi e Bartali. The team had won the team time trial for its first win in two years at the Professional Continental level.
“I am very happy, that I finally got through with a break attempt,” Barta told Cyclingnews. “And then to do it at such a difficult race, where the weather conditions brought everyone to the limit.”
“It was very difficult for me to win today,” he continued. “When I attacked, I had good legs and simply took off. I figured I had a small chance, since the rain was making it hard for all the riders. I speculated that the chasers would not work together. In the second lap, I was pretty near my limit, but it was clear to me that I could win the race.”
The first group got an early start on the cool, rainy Easter Monday. Only eight kilometeres into the 196.7km race, Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare), Nils Plötner (Raiko Stölting) und Jasper Hamelink (Cycling Team Jo Piels) got away. They were eventually joined by Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank), David Tanner (Saxo Bank), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Christian Knees (German national team), Matthias Brändle (NetApp), Michael Hümbert (LKT Team Brandenburg), Johannes Kahra (Thüringer Energie Team), Ralf Matzka (Thüringer Energie Team) and Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly).
The group managed to stay away, but never had more than a two-minute lead. Eventually Brutt and Bagdonas took off, and the rest of the group was absorbed back into the field.
With 83km to go, nine more riders broke away and joined the two leaders: Wilco Keldermann (Rabobank), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jan Barta (NetApp), Matthias Brändle (NetApp), William Clarke (Champion System), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Ivan Ronny (RusVelo), Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) and Mauritius Lammertink (Cycling Team Jo Piels).
That group was the right one, and quickly built up a lead of five and a half minutes. Barta jumped on the final ranked climb, and took off. The group behind him fell apart, and seven riders gave chase, with the field six minutes back but chasing furiously.
Barta took his lead into the three laps of the closing 6.6km circuit course in downtown Köln, and with more than a minute gap at the start of the last lap, he knew he had the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5:05:58
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:02
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:06:29
|10
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:31
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|12
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Lointek
|0:10:37
|13
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:12:32
|14
|Michael Jun. Hümbert (Ger) Lointek
|0:12:44
|15
|Yannick Bok (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|16
|Victor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:23
|17
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|19
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|20
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|24
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|25
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|28
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|30
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:27
|31
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|32
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|33
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:30
|34
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|36
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|38
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|41
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|43
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|44
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:34
|45
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:36
|46
|Benjamin Dietrich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:13:38
|47
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:40
|49
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|50
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
|51
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|53
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team Heizomat
|54
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|57
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|58
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|59
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|60
|Meran Russan (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|61
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|62
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|63
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|65
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|66
|Robert Bengsch (Ger)
|67
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|70
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|72
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|75
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|78
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|80
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|81
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|85
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:14:11
|86
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|87
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|88
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|89
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|90
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:14:59
|91
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|92
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Heizomat
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy