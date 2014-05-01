Trending

Kristoff wins in Frankfurt

Katusha sprinter out-paces Degenkolb in Germany

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the 2014 GP Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton arrives to the finishing circuits in Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his victory with his teammate at Gp Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints the finish line ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paul Voss (Team NetApp - Endura) at the 2014 GP Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paul Voss (Team NetApp - Endura)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) cross the finish line in Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets an edge on race-favorite John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) in the final sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium finishers look out onto the photographers and fans at the 2014 GP Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The GP Frankfurt podium from left to right: John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Jerome Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) presented with the winner's trophy on the podium at the GP Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton at the 2014 GP Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Milan-San Remo winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won a soggy sprint in the Eschborn-Frankfurt, beating race-favorite German John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on his home turf. Belgian Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was third from several bike lengths behind.

"I never expected this before the race,” Kristoff said. “I have to be honest, after Paris-Roubaix I took a well-deserved break and these past few days I just did long distance training, and I had a travel day yesterday. On the bike, I didn’t feel good in the beginning but then when you see your teammates doing a perfect job, the only thing I had to do was to follow. In the end, I started to feel better and better. Moreover, I never start a race with the idea that I will not finish. I’ll always do the sprint, and when I had such a perfect train in front of me, it was my duty to try to win. I’m really happy to put my name on the winner’s list."

The field caught a 10-man breakaway near the end of the race. Kristoff’s teammate, Alexandr Kolobnev, made a timely counter attack but was caught by the field in the last 10km. Kristoff, who was already well-placed near the front of the peloton, started his sprint with 300 meters to go. He said that during last 200 meters he was taking in a lot of wind but felt strong enough to continue to sprint.

“Most likely Degenkolb was a bit more tired,” Kristoff said. “He was the local favorite and everybody was watching him. In the end, he had to work himself too, thanks to the perfect job of Kolobnev who attacked earlier. A perfect day, and again, a win in the rain. The roads were sometimes very slippery but we managed to survive. We even did more..."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:49:31
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
8Jan Dieteren (Ger) Team Stölting
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
10Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
11Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
12Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
13Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
15Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
17Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Sebastian Deckert (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
19Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:06
20Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
21Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:12
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
28Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
30Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
31Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R - La Mondiale0:00:18
34Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
36Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39Backer Bert De (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:32
42Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:37
44Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
45Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:45
47Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:50
49Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung0:10:00
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:07
52Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung0:10:10
53Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R - La Mondiale
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R - La Mondiale0:10:15
55Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R - La Mondiale
56Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale0:10:18
57Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
58Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
59Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement0:10:25
60Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:10:44
61Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
62Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:59
63Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:20:06
65Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team0:20:49
66Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement0:40:13

 

