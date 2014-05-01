Kristoff wins in Frankfurt
Katusha sprinter out-paces Degenkolb in Germany
Milan-San Remo winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won a soggy sprint in the Eschborn-Frankfurt, beating race-favorite German John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on his home turf. Belgian Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was third from several bike lengths behind.
"I never expected this before the race,” Kristoff said. “I have to be honest, after Paris-Roubaix I took a well-deserved break and these past few days I just did long distance training, and I had a travel day yesterday. On the bike, I didn’t feel good in the beginning but then when you see your teammates doing a perfect job, the only thing I had to do was to follow. In the end, I started to feel better and better. Moreover, I never start a race with the idea that I will not finish. I’ll always do the sprint, and when I had such a perfect train in front of me, it was my duty to try to win. I’m really happy to put my name on the winner’s list."
The field caught a 10-man breakaway near the end of the race. Kristoff’s teammate, Alexandr Kolobnev, made a timely counter attack but was caught by the field in the last 10km. Kristoff, who was already well-placed near the front of the peloton, started his sprint with 300 meters to go. He said that during last 200 meters he was taking in a lot of wind but felt strong enough to continue to sprint.
“Most likely Degenkolb was a bit more tired,” Kristoff said. “He was the local favorite and everybody was watching him. In the end, he had to work himself too, thanks to the perfect job of Kolobnev who attacked earlier. A perfect day, and again, a win in the rain. The roads were sometimes very slippery but we managed to survive. We even did more..."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:49:31
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
|8
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Team Stölting
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|12
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|15
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|16
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|17
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Sebastian Deckert (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|19
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:06
|20
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
|21
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|23
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|24
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|26
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|28
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|30
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|31
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|33
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|34
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|36
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Backer Bert De (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:32
|42
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|44
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|45
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:45
|47
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:50
|49
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|0:10:00
|50
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:07
|52
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|0:10:10
|53
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R - La Mondiale
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:10:15
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R - La Mondiale
|56
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:10:18
|57
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
|58
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
|59
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|0:10:25
|60
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:10:44
|61
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|62
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:59
|63
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:20:06
|65
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|0:20:49
|66
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|0:40:13
