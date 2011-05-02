Jake Keough wins Roswell
Hilton Clarke rounds out 1-2 for the team
Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) took his first win of the season on Sunday night by taking the Roswell Criterium in a field sprint. Teammate Hilton Clarke (Aus) was able to hang on for second after launching Keough with his leadout, while Carlos Alzate rounded out the top three.
There was a moment of controversy with less than 30 minutes left in the race, when officials had to stop and restart the race due to a huge crash and pile-up involving more than 40 riders.
When the race finally resumed, it was UnitedHealthcare that took control of the race, with all eight of the team’s riders keeping the pace high for the final 5 laps. Clarke did the final leadout for Keough who smoothly came past the Australian for a decisive win.
"This team was unbelievable tonight," said Keough on his win.
"Getting on the podium in this sport is not easy and it requires a full team effort. When our Team takes the front, it's a beautiful ride, and when you have guys working as hard as this group does, you don't want to let them down. Everyone did their part and I put the responsibility on myself to deliver the victory and make sure everyone's hard work paid off."
Keough also commented on the atmosphere surrounding the race.
"The Southeastern Criteriums are great races to compete in. The fans, the weather, the races, and the overall environment here in Roswell and last night in Athens were awesome! Winning the Historic Roswell Criterium feels great and I'm glad Hilton (Clarke) and I were able to land on the podium tonight.”
Cliff-Ryan doubles up
In the women's race, Colavita Forno d'Asolo sprinter Theresa Cliff-Ryan made it two in a row, out-sprinting Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom).
It was the second victory in a row for Cliff-Ryan, who claimed a dominant victory in the previous night's Athens Twilight criterium.
The USA Crits Speedweek continues on May 3 with the Beaufort Memorial Classic.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|0:46:04
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:01
|4
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|5
|Paddy Bevin (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|6
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|7
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)
|8
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|10
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized)
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|12
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:05
|13
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:00:07
|14
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|15
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|16
|Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Har)
|17
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)
|18
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:08
|19
|Zachary Davies (Fly V Australia)
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|21
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Har)
|0:00:09
|22
|Eric Young (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|23
|Adam Carr (Wonderful Pistachios)
|24
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:11
|25
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|26
|Daniel Holt (Team Type Development)
|27
|David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
|28
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|29
|Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING)
|30
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:14
|31
|Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adve)
|0:00:15
|32
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Har)
|0:00:16
|33
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|34
|Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:00:17
|35
|Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/Chemstar-United)
|36
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|37
|Philip O'donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|38
|Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)
|0:00:18
|39
|Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|40
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|41
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|42
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)
|0:00:19
|43
|Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING)
|44
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)
|45
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
|46
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:20
|47
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|48
|Robert White (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|49
|Clay Murfet (RideClean presented by Patentit)
|0:00:21
|50
|David Guttenplan (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-Unite)
|0:00:22
|51
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|0:00:24
|52
|Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
|53
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Har)
|54
|Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development team)
|55
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Har)
|0:00:25
|56
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Ke)
|57
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)
|0:00:26
|58
|Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|59
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|60
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)
|61
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|62
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|0:00:30
|63
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|64
|Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|0:00:32
|65
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|0:00:33
|66
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|67
|Craig Logan
|0:00:34
|68
|Matt Lipscomb (Hincapie Development team)
|69
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|70
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|71
|Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|0:00:36
|72
|Oneil Samuels (LITESPEED-BMW)
|0:00:38
|73
|Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville bicycle racing club)
|74
|Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cyc)
|75
|Jonathan Crowson (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:39
|76
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|0:00:40
|77
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|78
|Artur Sagat (LITESPEED-BMW)
|0:00:41
|79
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|80
|Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|81
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:43
|82
|Brett Magner (Hub)
|0:00:46
|83
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|84
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)
|0:00:47
|85
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|0:00:54
|86
|Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|0:00:55
|87
|Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|88
|Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-Unite)
|89
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|90
|Strad Helms (Team Type Development)
|0:00:57
|91
|Brett Magner (Hub)
|92
|Ryan Sullivan (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)
|0:00:58
|93
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|0:00:59
|94
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)
|0:01:01
|95
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented b)
|0:01:10
|96
|Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:01:14
|97
|Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:16
|98
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|0:01:20
|99
|Kenneth Ng (Unattached)
|100
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|0:01:23
|101
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|0:01:25
|102
|Jafer Beizer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:01:26
|103
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|0:01:30
|104
|Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:01:41
|105
|Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|0:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
|0:31:25
|2
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:01
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|6
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|7
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Whee)
|8
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:00:02
|9
|Elizabeth Morse-Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|10
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAir)
|11
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|12
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit)
|13
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
|0:00:03
|14
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
|15
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|16
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|17
|Muller Fuller (Cheryl LG Factory Team)
|18
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|19
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:00:04
|20
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|21
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
|22
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:00:05
|23
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|0:00:06
|24
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|25
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|0:00:07
|26
|Debbie Milne
|27
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|28
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|29
|Christine Roettger (Team Rev)
|0:00:09
|30
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|31
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|32
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|0:00:10
|33
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
|34
|Laura Mccaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit)
|0:00:15
|35
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:20
|36
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
|0:00:21
|37
|Mary Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:45
|38
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:01:04
|39
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|40
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|0:01:30
|41
|Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemi Trek)
|0:01:53
|42
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemi Trek)
|0:02:05
|43
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
