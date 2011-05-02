Image 1 of 38 The Men's podium (l-r), Hilton Clarke, Jake Keough, and Carlos Alzate. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 2 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 3 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 4 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 5 of 38 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) wins for the second time in two days. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 6 of 38 Yes you can celebrate. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 7 of 38 The Women's podium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 8 of 38 Carlos Alzate Escobar went on to claim third. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 9 of 38 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) called to the line at the 2011 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 10 of 38 A little humour before getting down to business (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 11 of 38 Karl Menzies, Luca Damiani, Jake Keough, and Boy Van Poppel await the start of the Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 12 of 38 USA CRITS leader Luca Damiani, right, on the attack. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 13 of 38 Pro men in action at the Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 14 of 38 Canadian Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) attacking on the straightaway. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 15 of 38 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 16 of 38 Roswell Criterium Pro Men (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 17 of 38 Phillip O`Donnel (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 18 of 38 A Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder rider on the attack. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 19 of 38 The racing was fierce, with the bunch being strung out continously. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 20 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 21 of 38 Elliott Craddock (Chipotle Development Team) rides next to Adam Carr (Twin Six) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 22 of 38 The Women's podium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 23 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 24 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 25 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 26 of 38 Roswell Criterium. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 27 of 38 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) rounds a corner. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 28 of 38 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling got on the front with 5 laps to go. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 29 of 38 The pace got the lactic flowing. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 30 of 38 An attack from one of the Bissell riders. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 31 of 38 Plenty of riders were lapped in the 90 minute race. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 32 of 38 The pack goes around turn 5. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 33 of 38 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) celebrates her win. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 34 of 38 Colleen Paine (Kenda) in the pack. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 35 of 38 The bunch rolls out. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 36 of 38 Team TIBCO-To the Top drives the pack. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 37 of 38 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) was vigilant at the front early in the race. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 38 of 38 Race winner Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) pulls his hands off the bars as he rolls over the line. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) took his first win of the season on Sunday night by taking the Roswell Criterium in a field sprint. Teammate Hilton Clarke (Aus) was able to hang on for second after launching Keough with his leadout, while Carlos Alzate rounded out the top three.

There was a moment of controversy with less than 30 minutes left in the race, when officials had to stop and restart the race due to a huge crash and pile-up involving more than 40 riders.

When the race finally resumed, it was UnitedHealthcare that took control of the race, with all eight of the team’s riders keeping the pace high for the final 5 laps. Clarke did the final leadout for Keough who smoothly came past the Australian for a decisive win.

"This team was unbelievable tonight," said Keough on his win.

"Getting on the podium in this sport is not easy and it requires a full team effort. When our Team takes the front, it's a beautiful ride, and when you have guys working as hard as this group does, you don't want to let them down. Everyone did their part and I put the responsibility on myself to deliver the victory and make sure everyone's hard work paid off."

Keough also commented on the atmosphere surrounding the race.

"The Southeastern Criteriums are great races to compete in. The fans, the weather, the races, and the overall environment here in Roswell and last night in Athens were awesome! Winning the Historic Roswell Criterium feels great and I'm glad Hilton (Clarke) and I were able to land on the podium tonight.”

Cliff-Ryan doubles up

In the women's race, Colavita Forno d'Asolo sprinter Theresa Cliff-Ryan made it two in a row, out-sprinting Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom).

It was the second victory in a row for Cliff-Ryan, who claimed a dominant victory in the previous night's Athens Twilight criterium.

The USA Crits Speedweek continues on May 3 with the Beaufort Memorial Classic.

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional C) 0:46:04 2 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional C) 3 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:00:01 4 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 5 Paddy Bevin (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling) 6 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 7 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart) 8 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional C) 9 Andrew Dahlheim (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 10 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized) 11 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) 12 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:00:05 13 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:07 14 Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team) 15 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 16 Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Har) 17 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart) 18 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:08 19 Zachary Davies (Fly V Australia) 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycling Team) 21 Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Har) 0:00:09 22 Eric Young (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 23 Adam Carr (Wonderful Pistachios) 24 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 0:00:11 25 Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 26 Daniel Holt (Team Type Development) 27 David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA) 28 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 29 Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING) 30 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:14 31 Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adve) 0:00:15 32 Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Har) 0:00:16 33 Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub) 34 Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub) 0:00:17 35 Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/Chemstar-United) 36 John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 37 Philip O'donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 38 Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team) 0:00:18 39 Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 40 Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 41 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 42 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea) 0:00:19 43 Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING) 44 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart) 45 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 46 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:20 47 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 48 Robert White (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 49 Clay Murfet (RideClean presented by Patentit) 0:00:21 50 David Guttenplan (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-Unite) 0:00:22 51 Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 0:00:24 52 Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team) 53 Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Har) 54 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development team) 55 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Har) 0:00:25 56 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Ke) 57 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart) 0:00:26 58 Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:00:28 59 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 60 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea) 61 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 62 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional C) 0:00:30 63 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 64 Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com) 0:00:32 65 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:33 66 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 67 Craig Logan 0:00:34 68 Matt Lipscomb (Hincapie Development team) 69 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional C) 70 Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 71 Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional C) 0:00:36 72 Oneil Samuels (LITESPEED-BMW) 0:00:38 73 Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville bicycle racing club) 74 Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cyc) 75 Jonathan Crowson (FGS Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:39 76 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 0:00:40 77 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 78 Artur Sagat (LITESPEED-BMW) 0:00:41 79 Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team) 80 Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 81 Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 0:00:43 82 Brett Magner (Hub) 0:00:46 83 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 84 Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea) 0:00:47 85 Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 0:00:54 86 Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:55 87 Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 88 Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-Unite) 89 Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 90 Strad Helms (Team Type Development) 0:00:57 91 Brett Magner (Hub) 92 Ryan Sullivan (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team) 0:00:58 93 Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 0:00:59 94 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea) 0:01:01 95 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented b) 0:01:10 96 Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 0:01:14 97 Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:16 98 Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing) 0:01:20 99 Kenneth Ng (Unattached) 100 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 0:01:23 101 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:25 102 Jafer Beizer (Locos Grill & Pub) 0:01:26 103 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:01:30 104 Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:01:41 105 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:14