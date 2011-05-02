Trending

Jake Keough wins Roswell

Hilton Clarke rounds out 1-2 for the team

Image 1 of 38

The Men's podium (l-r), Hilton Clarke, Jake Keough, and Carlos Alzate.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 2 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 3 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 4 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 5 of 38

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) wins for the second time in two days.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 6 of 38

Yes you can celebrate.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 7 of 38

The Women's podium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 8 of 38

Carlos Alzate Escobar went on to claim third.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 9 of 38

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) called to the line at the 2011 Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 10 of 38

A little humour before getting down to business
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 11 of 38

Karl Menzies, Luca Damiani, Jake Keough, and Boy Van Poppel await the start of the Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 12 of 38

USA CRITS leader Luca Damiani, right, on the attack.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 13 of 38

Pro men in action at the Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 14 of 38

Canadian Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) attacking on the straightaway.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 15 of 38

Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 16 of 38

Roswell Criterium Pro Men
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 17 of 38

Phillip O`Donnel
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 18 of 38

A Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder rider on the attack.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 19 of 38

The racing was fierce, with the bunch being strung out continously.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 20 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 21 of 38

Elliott Craddock (Chipotle Development Team) rides next to Adam Carr (Twin Six)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 22 of 38

The Women's podium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 23 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 24 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 25 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 26 of 38

Roswell Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 27 of 38

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) rounds a corner.
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 28 of 38

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling got on the front with 5 laps to go.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 29 of 38

The pace got the lactic flowing.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 30 of 38

An attack from one of the Bissell riders.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 31 of 38

Plenty of riders were lapped in the 90 minute race.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 32 of 38

The pack goes around turn 5.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 33 of 38

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) celebrates her win.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 34 of 38

Colleen Paine (Kenda) in the pack.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 35 of 38

The bunch rolls out.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 36 of 38

Team TIBCO-To the Top drives the pack.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 37 of 38

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) was vigilant at the front early in the race.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 38 of 38

Race winner Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) pulls his hands off the bars as he rolls over the line.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) took his first win of the season on Sunday night by taking the Roswell Criterium in a field sprint. Teammate Hilton Clarke (Aus) was able to hang on for second after launching Keough with his leadout, while Carlos Alzate rounded out the top three.

There was a moment of controversy with less than 30 minutes left in the race, when officials had to stop and restart the race due to a huge crash and pile-up involving more than 40 riders.

When the race finally resumed, it was UnitedHealthcare that took control of the race, with all eight of the team’s riders keeping the pace high for the final 5 laps. Clarke did the final leadout for Keough who smoothly came past the Australian for a decisive win.

"This team was unbelievable tonight," said Keough on his win.

"Getting on the podium in this sport is not easy and it requires a full team effort. When our Team takes the front, it's a beautiful ride, and when you have guys working as hard as this group does, you don't want to let them down. Everyone did their part and I put the responsibility on myself to deliver the victory and make sure everyone's hard work paid off."

Keough also commented on the atmosphere surrounding the race.

"The Southeastern Criteriums are great races to compete in. The fans, the weather, the races, and the overall environment here in Roswell and last night in Athens were awesome! Winning the Historic Roswell Criterium feels great and I'm glad Hilton (Clarke) and I were able to land on the podium tonight.”

Cliff-Ryan doubles up

In the women's race, Colavita Forno d'Asolo sprinter Theresa Cliff-Ryan made it two in a row, out-sprinting Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom).

It was the second victory in a row for Cliff-Ryan, who claimed a dominant victory in the previous night's Athens Twilight criterium.

The USA Crits Speedweek continues on May 3 with the Beaufort Memorial Classic.

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)0:46:04
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
3Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:01
4Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
5Paddy Bevin (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling)
6Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
7Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
9Andrew Dahlheim (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:02
10Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized)
11Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
12Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:05
13Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:07
14Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
15Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
16Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Har)
17Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)
18Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:08
19Zachary Davies (Fly V Australia)
20Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycling Team)
21Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Har)0:00:09
22Eric Young (UCI CT: BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:10
23Adam Carr (Wonderful Pistachios)
24Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:11
25Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
26Daniel Holt (Team Type Development)
27David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
28Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
29Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING)
30Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:14
31Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adve)0:00:15
32Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Har)0:00:16
33Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
34Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)0:00:17
35Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/Chemstar-United)
36John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
37Philip O'donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
38Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)0:00:18
39Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
40Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
41Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
42Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)0:00:19
43Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING)
44Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)
45Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
46Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:20
47Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
48Robert White (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
49Clay Murfet (RideClean presented by Patentit)0:00:21
50David Guttenplan (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-Unite)0:00:22
51Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)0:00:24
52Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
53Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Har)
54Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development team)
55Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Har)0:00:25
56Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Ke)
57Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart)0:00:26
58Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:00:28
59Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
60Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)
61Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
62Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)0:00:30
63Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
64Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)0:00:32
65Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:00:33
66Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
67Craig Logan0:00:34
68Matt Lipscomb (Hincapie Development team)
69Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
70Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
71Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)0:00:36
72Oneil Samuels (LITESPEED-BMW)0:00:38
73Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville bicycle racing club)
74Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cyc)
75Jonathan Crowson (FGS Elite Cycling Team)0:00:39
76Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)0:00:40
77Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
78Artur Sagat (LITESPEED-BMW)0:00:41
79Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
80Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
81Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:00:43
82Brett Magner (Hub)0:00:46
83Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
84Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)0:00:47
85Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)0:00:54
86Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:55
87Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
88Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-Unite)
89Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
90Strad Helms (Team Type Development)0:00:57
91Brett Magner (Hub)
92Ryan Sullivan (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)0:00:58
93Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)0:00:59
94Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Tea)0:01:01
95Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented b)0:01:10
96Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)0:01:14
97Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:16
98Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)0:01:20
99Kenneth Ng (Unattached)
100Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)0:01:23
101Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:01:25
102Jafer Beizer (Locos Grill & Pub)0:01:26
103Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:01:30
104Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)0:01:41
105Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:02:14

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)0:31:25
2Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:01
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
5Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
6Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
7Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Whee)
8Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:00:02
9Elizabeth Morse-Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
10Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAir)
11Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
12Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit)
13Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)0:00:03
14Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
15Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
16Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
17Muller Fuller (Cheryl LG Factory Team)
18Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
19Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:04
20Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
21Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
22Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:00:05
23Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)0:00:06
24Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
25Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)0:00:07
26Debbie Milne
27Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
28Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
29Christine Roettger (Team Rev)0:00:09
30Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
31Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
32Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)0:00:10
33Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)
34Laura Mccaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit)0:00:15
35Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:20
36Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook)0:00:21
37Mary Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:45
38Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:04
39Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
40Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)0:01:30
41Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemi Trek)0:01:53
42Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemi Trek)0:02:05
43Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)

