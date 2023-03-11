Live coverage

Live report - Ronde van Drenthe shortened and delayed by snow

By Matilda Price
published

Course shortened to 94km as snow continues to disrupt Dutch racing

Race Notes

- Due to snow still covering the roads in Drenthe, today's course has been changed to six laps of the VAM-berg circuit, for a 94km race, finishing in Hoogeveen

- The start has been delayed to 14.00 CET 

- Repeated ascents of the VAM-berg now a slightly tougher parcours

-In-race situation:

Due to the snow and bad weather that saw yesterday's Drentse Acht van Westerveld cancelled, there are some alterations to today's Ronde van Drenthe.

The route has been changed to six laps of a circuit, and the race will start an hour later at 14.00 CET - hopefully giving some time for the worst of the snow to melt.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Ronde van Drenthe!

I'm Matilda and I'll be here to take you through the action from the Netherlands - it's a shorter day but that shouldn't cut down the excitement. 

