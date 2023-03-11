Live report - Ronde van Drenthe shortened and delayed by snow

Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronde van Drenthe Women 2023 - Preview



Drentse Acht van Westerveld cancelled due to snow



It's Women's Week at Cyclingnews

Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race Notes

- Due to snow still covering the roads in Drenthe, today's course has been changed to six laps of the VAM-berg circuit, for a 94km race, finishing in Hoogeveen

- The start has been delayed to 14.00 CET

- Repeated ascents of the VAM-berg now a slightly tougher parcours

-In-race situation: