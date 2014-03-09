Image 1 of 49 Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) celebrates coming over the line in 52 place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Nairo Quintana congratulates Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 49 Gilbert and Sanchez talking tactics pre-race? (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 49 The Roma Maxima Podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Valverde on the 2014 Roma Maxima podium with Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 The podium sprays the crowd and photographers with champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 The peloton has Valverde in its sights but couldn't catch him (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with his first ever win in Italy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Roma Maxima 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Roma Maxima 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 The peloton roll by the The Colosseum (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 The peloton roll by the The Colosseum (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) tried a brave lone chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had to chase back to the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Fabio Taborre (Yellow Fluo) in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had to change bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Yellow Fluo lead the charge after Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Rafael Andriato (Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) battles with the climbs in Roma Maxima (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has started the season strongly (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Davide Appollonio takes the sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) drives the winning move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 49 The podium in Roma Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 49 Davide Appollonio (AG2R) has to settle for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the top step of the podium in Roma Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with his first ever win in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 The peloton in action at Roma Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 49 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 49 Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 49 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 49 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 49 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 49 The podium at Roma Maxima (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 49 Davide Appollonio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 49 The bunch sprint for second place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Roma Maxima (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Roma Maxima (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 49 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Roma Maxima (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 49 Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) awaits the start of Roma Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) heads to the sign on stage at Roma Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 The Roma Maxima peloton passes by the Colosseum (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won a thrilling edition of Roma Maxima, holding off the peloton to round out a great weekend of racing after finishing third in Strade Bianche on Saturday.

The Spaniard broke clear with Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the steep Campi di Annibale climb with 35 kilometres to go and they managed to carve out a 30-second lead. The peloton swelled in strength during the fast run-in to Rome and closed to within a few metres by the line. They cruelly swept up Pozzovivo in the final metres but Valverde wisely started his sprint early and managed to hold off the rest of the race and win by a single second.

Pozzovivo hung on for a fifth place result, while his teammate Davide Appollonio took the field sprint for second ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF). Thirty-two riders finished in the front group with the sprinters cursing in anger that they had failed to catch Valverde.

With race radios not permitted in non-WorldTour races, some of the riders, including Colbrelli, didn’t know that there was an attack off the front and the confusion helped Valverde win.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finished seventh but was also angry and frustrated due to problems with cars on the course as he worked to get back to the chasing peloton in the finale.

Valverde was happy to have won and celebrated with his family in Rome. Surprisingly it was his first ever victory in Italy. The Spaniard has endured difficult relationship with Italy after the Italian anti-doping investigators pursued his involvement in Operacion Puerto and used a DNA test taken when the 2008 Tour de France visited Italy to prove he was linked to the blood doping ring.

Valverde was eventually banned for two years and has shown little remorse since returning to racing in 2012.

Asked about his feeling for Italy and the CONI investigation, he told Italian television: "I don’t want to look back into the past, I'm just interested in the present and the future."

He was more willing to talk to the media about his victory.

"In the finale we calculated things perfectly. I'd seen that the sprinters were coming after us in the finishing straight and so I decided to go early to avoid being caught," he said.

"I launched the attack and Pozzovivo came with me and did some good turns, so that I could recover between my turns. It was close but we made it."

Despite his excellent form, Valverde will not ride Tirreno-Adriatico.

"No, I'm going to enjoy some time in Rome with my family. I'll focus on my big goals later in the season: the Tour de France, the Vuelta and then the world championships in Spain," he said.



How it happened



This second edition of Roma Maxima started under a warm spring sun, with the stunning Roman ruins of the Fori Imperiali, the Coliseum and Piazza Venezia offering the same back drop as that of the Oscar winning movie The Great Beauty. It was perhaps a sign of the spectacular finale that would unfold later in the day.

Most of the 16 teams fielded the same riders that rode Saturday's Strade Bianche race. Key changes included the arrival of Philippe Gilbert in the BMC line-up and Nairo Quintana joining forces with Alejandro Valverde in the Movistar squad.

A total of 122 riders rolled out of Rome in the sun, with Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), Tewelde Weldegabir (MTN-Qhubeka), Lucas Euser and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) the only non-starters. Kessiakoff and Euser were involved in nasty crashes at the Strade Bianche.

The racing started fast as riders fought to get in the break of the day. After 15km the right combination formed, with seven riders going clear. They were Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre Merida), Daniel Teklehaimanot and Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN Qhubeka), Kiel Reijnen (United Healthcare), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Thomas Damuseau (Giant-Shimano).

The seven quickly opened a lead on the flat roads heading south from Rome. The gap reached 6:30 after 50km, with the peloton beginning a gradual chase. The fast start meant the first hour of racing was covered at an average of 45.5km/h.

The first hills of the race came after 100km and the 10km climb up to the summit of Rocca Massima and Colle Callaccio saw the gap fall significantly. The seven led the peloton by just three minutes at the summit, with the big teams careful not to make the same mistake of 2013 and let the break stay away. Movistar did a lot of the chasing at the head of the peloton, with Bardiani-CSF giving them a hand with the work.

The climb to Rocca Priora after 144km was more controlled, with the teams knowing the break was within reach. The break also fell apart with Gastauer going clear alone, trying to imitate his teammate Bel Kadri, who won alone last year.

The decisive move by Valverde and Pozzovivo came on Campi di Annibale climb. Valverde made the first dig and inspired Pozzovivo, who danced up the cobbled climb. Valverde joined him over the top and they began to carve out a slight lead as the chasers hesitated.

The final Cappuccini climb gave Valverde and Pozzovivo a final chance to gain time and they had a 30-second gap with 20km to go. Their chances of staying clear seemed slim but Valverde was incredibly strong. Pozzovivo generously did some turns but often struggled to get back on Valverde's wheel when he moved over.

A chase group of a dozen riders stayed at 30 seconds but was unorganised and was eventually swept up by the peloton. The gap slowly came down but Valverde refused to give up, even on the cobbles of the Appia Antica in the final five kilometres.

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) tried a brave lone chase, as did Samuel Sanchez (BMC), who made a late surge. The race suddenly seemed wide open when the chasers had Valverde and Pozzovivo in sight after the loop of the Coliseum. Yet they were unable to catch them before the final three hundred metres.

Valverde was as quick-witted as he was strong and timed his sprint to escape the grasp of the peloton and so finally win a race in Italy.

Full Results