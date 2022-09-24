Worst wins women's C1 contest at Rochester Cyclocross

Annemarie Worst soloed to victory in the C1 race at Rochester Cyclocross in upstate New York on Saturday. The Dutch rider, in bib number 1 and wearing the familiar red colours of the 777 CX team, crossed the line in 50 minutes, 49 seconds, and was 23 seconds ahead of Caroline Mani (Alpha Groove Silverthorne) of France. American Austin Killips finished another 13 seconds back in third.

Rochester Cyclocross, hosting the second weekend of races for the eight-event USCX series, held the second C1 race of the season under sunny skies on a new setup for the 3km course at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester.

Mani won the opening two rounds of USCX at Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross p/b Deschutes Brewery in Roanoke and held the early series lead. Killips scored her third consecutive podium in the series, finishing in third place on both days of GO Cross.

Worst made the most of her first time racing Rochester Cyclocross. She pulled away midway through the women’s event and never looked back.

“Maghalie I know from the races, but I really didn’t know what to expect [of other racers]. And also after the trip to American, I didn’t know how I would feel, but the race was OK. On a little technical part I rode away, and with a few laps to go I was alone,” Worst said.

The Dutch rider, who won the women’s U23 world champion in 2017, was the runner-up twice (2020 and 2021) in the women’s elite Cyclocross World Championships, but did not travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas this past season, her team sending only two riders for the women’s elite race due to travel issues.

“She’s one of the best in the world, she’s winning World Cups, so I’m not ashamed of getting second behind her. You can tell Europe racing makes you strong technically. I’m good here, but she’s another level on technical skill,” Mani told GCN at the finish, all USCX races being live streamed for 2022. “I should have probably tried a little harder to suffer a little longer, but I had a good race. It’s awesome to be able to race against her.”

Worst and Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) hit the front of the race together for the start. The duo set the early pace until Worst slid out in a tight corner on a grass section on the opening lap. This allowed U23 US national champion Maddie Munro (Trek Factory Racing) and Lizzy Gunsalus (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) to catch on and ride behind Worst.

On the third lap, a few more riders tagged on to the leading quartet, including Mani, Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) and Austin Killips (nice bikes). By the end of the lap, Rochette pulled out of the race, citing lingering health reasons which kept her from racing the C2 event in Virginia last week.

Then Worst took control of the race, riding alone at the front. With three laps to go, Mani tried a little light between her adversaries Nuss and Killips, but the chasers kept her in their sights. As the penultimate lap began, Killips had moved into second place, with Mani marking her moves.

Nuss fell away from the pair and would finish fourth, 1:01 back. Munro, 20 years old, and Gunsalus, 19 year old, battled for fifth place, but well off the pace. Munro would hold on for fifth place at the finish, 1:41 back.

