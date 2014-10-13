Trending

Saravalle wins junior men's race at Roc d'Azur

Berta takes victory in junior women's contest

Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Saravalle1:54:03
2Florian Roch0:00:21
3Simon Gourc0:00:34
4Filippo Colombo0:01:10
5Jordan Meier0:02:45
6Dominique Clement Sitta0:02:50
7Loic Jacob0:02:56
8Sylvestre Breuil0:03:07
9Thibaud Saint Guilhem0:03:09
10Gerard Steible0:03:15
11Valentin Termeniere0:04:08
12Raphael Pueyo0:04:47
13Hugo Pigeon0:05:11
14Robin Hofmann0:05:14
15Clement Berthet0:05:28
16Simon Laurent0:05:41
17Quentin Pitard0:05:53
18Alexandre Dick0:06:42
19Gregorio Cerutti0:07:16
20Jeremy Burle0:07:42
21Maxime Ferre0:07:53
22Oscar Vairetti0:08:02
23Aymeric Jamet0:08:07
24Thomas Lopez0:08:08
25Remi Groslambert0:08:10
26Allan Richard0:08:20
27Plaikner Moritz0:08:57
28Antoine Saison0:09:38
29Jeremy Jallet0:09:39
30Baptiste Trigo0:09:40
31Paolo Boquet0:10:15
32Francois Amblard0:10:21
33Nehuen Truc0:10:24
34Robin Chapoutot0:11:24
35Romain Leblanc0:11:41
36Mathieu Ceresuela0:12:52
37Vincent Leclercq0:13:00
38Stefano Loscalzo0:13:08
39Thibaut Chabanas0:14:10
40Maxime Dalbin0:14:16
41Davide Barbero0:14:21
42Toni Partheymueller
43Louis Jamin0:14:25
44Valentin Laranjeira0:14:59
45Cyril Barthe0:15:06
46Bastien Yot0:15:23
47Alexis Bouhallier0:15:31
48Aurelien Pinel0:15:35
49Nicolas Lesquin0:15:43
50Loic Gilardeau0:15:51
51Cerqui Juri0:17:01
52Jeremie Guyot0:17:05
53Yoann Perrin0:17:10
54Pavel Sivakov0:18:21
55Philian Caillet0:18:24
56Antoine Salgas0:18:28
57Fabian Galle0:18:30
58Patrick Zumstein0:19:03
59Noe Torrent0:19:28
60Paul Chey0:19:34
61Benjamin Conte0:19:39
62Cyril Detilleux0:19:57
63Baptiste Dubois0:20:06
64Hugo Parmentier0:20:44
65Charles Jeanguenin0:21:09
66Lorenzo Foletto0:21:13
67Maxence Walter0:21:58
68Alexandre Raedisch0:22:05
69Antoine Delaleau0:22:11
70Florent Noebes Tourres0:22:38
71Sven Burger0:23:11
72Axel Aubault0:23:30
73Nathan Serrano0:23:37
74Matthias Evrats0:24:10
75Morgan Buire0:25:16
76Mathys Barrue0:25:18
77Benoit Siegfried0:26:25
78Adrien Donzica0:26:36
79Jason Salinas0:27:39
80Adrien Planchon0:28:26
81Anthony Moreau0:28:33
82Alexandre Denis0:28:43
83Thomas Rocco0:28:50
84Lois Rey0:28:57
85Samy Rey0:28:58
86Alberto Dell_Amico0:29:29
87Gregoire Defretin0:29:44
88Clovis Thorree0:32:54
89Romain Costedoat0:34:51
90Loick Roul0:34:58
91Thomas Hardel0:36:05
92Eugene Poisson0:36:37
93Omar Garbolino0:38:20
94Nicolas Reculeau0:39:16
95Stabbio Matteo0:40:42
96Cyril Vassaux0:41:40
97Loris Flammier0:41:43
98Kenann Cretenoud0:42:00
99Timothee Caze0:42:04
100Cyril Taberlet0:45:17
101Julien Josserand0:45:18
102Maxime Cadinu0:46:45
103Romain Barbini0:47:45
104Maxime Lallis0:48:03
105Lucas Xhenseval0:48:04
106Clement Coulomb0:50:31
107Alexandre Borrelly0:52:37
108Sebastien Zapata0:52:38
109Paul-Antoine Guiot0:53:51
110Tom Dulait0:55:29
111Tim Jeremy Hankeln0:55:49
112Elliot Tangre1:00:25
113Abel Peltier1:02:03
114Gerardo Ameli1:02:26
115Florian Richefort1:04:59
116Victor Collin1:05:47
117Antoine Viboud1:06:13
118Thomas Vieira1:12:03
119Mathieu Matheron1:13:47
120Maxime Danda1:15:33
121Enzo Elettore1:25:56
122Bastien Delaup1:34:01
123Julien Michalon2:06:07
124Fioriti Simone2:11:24

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Berta0:43:05
2Loana Lecomte0:00:19
3Lauraly Roche0:01:38
4Coline Clauzure0:01:50
5Anna-Lena Nicolai0:01:58
6Eleonore Barmaverain0:02:07
7Clara Donneger0:02:10
8Clivia Gobat0:02:45
9Chloe Passelande0:02:49
10Manon Wimmer0:02:57
11Laura Dold0:03:26
12Giorgia Stegagnolo0:03:34
13Franziska Blass0:03:35
14Francesca Saccu
15Chiara Doveri0:03:38
16Juliette Perraud0:04:06
17Elma Tschumperlin0:04:20
18Leonie Sobiera0:04:26
19Margot Mocaer0:04:34
20Corinna Konig0:04:50
21Nina Kornatzki0:04:51
22Kiki Van Asselt0:04:52
23Bruguier Greta0:05:05
24Emeline Detilleux0:05:32
25Charlyne Leobold0:06:22
26Flora Lesoin0:07:04
27Lou Garcin0:07:09
28Jeanne Boissy0:07:10
29Lucie Joucla0:07:24
30Camille Maulny0:07:42
31Manon Mantei
32Melissa Chiarot0:08:03
33Chloe Haverlant0:08:12
34Camille Cigana0:09:25
35Costa Ribas Mariona0:10:00
36Illona Carlod0:10:08
37Melissa Martel0:10:35
38Camille Ingelaere0:10:50
39Dyonne Bouwmeester0:11:40
40Lisa Vaubourzeix0:12:28
41Camille Rubichon0:12:29
42Camille Eberhardt
43Zafferini Martina0:13:51
44Romane Magni0:14:16
45Marine Onassenko0:14:20
46Leana Pascal0:16:47
47Alice Martinet0:16:51
48Leane Ouvrier-Buffet0:19:48
49Capucine Bonche0:20:59
50Melanie Liechti0:22:29
51Anais Chabert0:23:33
52Angeline Petit0:23:34
53Charline Fragniere0:27:16
54Claire Coasne0:42:54

