Saravalle wins junior men's race at Roc d'Azur
Berta takes victory in junior women's contest
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Saravalle
|1:54:03
|2
|Florian Roch
|0:00:21
|3
|Simon Gourc
|0:00:34
|4
|Filippo Colombo
|0:01:10
|5
|Jordan Meier
|0:02:45
|6
|Dominique Clement Sitta
|0:02:50
|7
|Loic Jacob
|0:02:56
|8
|Sylvestre Breuil
|0:03:07
|9
|Thibaud Saint Guilhem
|0:03:09
|10
|Gerard Steible
|0:03:15
|11
|Valentin Termeniere
|0:04:08
|12
|Raphael Pueyo
|0:04:47
|13
|Hugo Pigeon
|0:05:11
|14
|Robin Hofmann
|0:05:14
|15
|Clement Berthet
|0:05:28
|16
|Simon Laurent
|0:05:41
|17
|Quentin Pitard
|0:05:53
|18
|Alexandre Dick
|0:06:42
|19
|Gregorio Cerutti
|0:07:16
|20
|Jeremy Burle
|0:07:42
|21
|Maxime Ferre
|0:07:53
|22
|Oscar Vairetti
|0:08:02
|23
|Aymeric Jamet
|0:08:07
|24
|Thomas Lopez
|0:08:08
|25
|Remi Groslambert
|0:08:10
|26
|Allan Richard
|0:08:20
|27
|Plaikner Moritz
|0:08:57
|28
|Antoine Saison
|0:09:38
|29
|Jeremy Jallet
|0:09:39
|30
|Baptiste Trigo
|0:09:40
|31
|Paolo Boquet
|0:10:15
|32
|Francois Amblard
|0:10:21
|33
|Nehuen Truc
|0:10:24
|34
|Robin Chapoutot
|0:11:24
|35
|Romain Leblanc
|0:11:41
|36
|Mathieu Ceresuela
|0:12:52
|37
|Vincent Leclercq
|0:13:00
|38
|Stefano Loscalzo
|0:13:08
|39
|Thibaut Chabanas
|0:14:10
|40
|Maxime Dalbin
|0:14:16
|41
|Davide Barbero
|0:14:21
|42
|Toni Partheymueller
|43
|Louis Jamin
|0:14:25
|44
|Valentin Laranjeira
|0:14:59
|45
|Cyril Barthe
|0:15:06
|46
|Bastien Yot
|0:15:23
|47
|Alexis Bouhallier
|0:15:31
|48
|Aurelien Pinel
|0:15:35
|49
|Nicolas Lesquin
|0:15:43
|50
|Loic Gilardeau
|0:15:51
|51
|Cerqui Juri
|0:17:01
|52
|Jeremie Guyot
|0:17:05
|53
|Yoann Perrin
|0:17:10
|54
|Pavel Sivakov
|0:18:21
|55
|Philian Caillet
|0:18:24
|56
|Antoine Salgas
|0:18:28
|57
|Fabian Galle
|0:18:30
|58
|Patrick Zumstein
|0:19:03
|59
|Noe Torrent
|0:19:28
|60
|Paul Chey
|0:19:34
|61
|Benjamin Conte
|0:19:39
|62
|Cyril Detilleux
|0:19:57
|63
|Baptiste Dubois
|0:20:06
|64
|Hugo Parmentier
|0:20:44
|65
|Charles Jeanguenin
|0:21:09
|66
|Lorenzo Foletto
|0:21:13
|67
|Maxence Walter
|0:21:58
|68
|Alexandre Raedisch
|0:22:05
|69
|Antoine Delaleau
|0:22:11
|70
|Florent Noebes Tourres
|0:22:38
|71
|Sven Burger
|0:23:11
|72
|Axel Aubault
|0:23:30
|73
|Nathan Serrano
|0:23:37
|74
|Matthias Evrats
|0:24:10
|75
|Morgan Buire
|0:25:16
|76
|Mathys Barrue
|0:25:18
|77
|Benoit Siegfried
|0:26:25
|78
|Adrien Donzica
|0:26:36
|79
|Jason Salinas
|0:27:39
|80
|Adrien Planchon
|0:28:26
|81
|Anthony Moreau
|0:28:33
|82
|Alexandre Denis
|0:28:43
|83
|Thomas Rocco
|0:28:50
|84
|Lois Rey
|0:28:57
|85
|Samy Rey
|0:28:58
|86
|Alberto Dell_Amico
|0:29:29
|87
|Gregoire Defretin
|0:29:44
|88
|Clovis Thorree
|0:32:54
|89
|Romain Costedoat
|0:34:51
|90
|Loick Roul
|0:34:58
|91
|Thomas Hardel
|0:36:05
|92
|Eugene Poisson
|0:36:37
|93
|Omar Garbolino
|0:38:20
|94
|Nicolas Reculeau
|0:39:16
|95
|Stabbio Matteo
|0:40:42
|96
|Cyril Vassaux
|0:41:40
|97
|Loris Flammier
|0:41:43
|98
|Kenann Cretenoud
|0:42:00
|99
|Timothee Caze
|0:42:04
|100
|Cyril Taberlet
|0:45:17
|101
|Julien Josserand
|0:45:18
|102
|Maxime Cadinu
|0:46:45
|103
|Romain Barbini
|0:47:45
|104
|Maxime Lallis
|0:48:03
|105
|Lucas Xhenseval
|0:48:04
|106
|Clement Coulomb
|0:50:31
|107
|Alexandre Borrelly
|0:52:37
|108
|Sebastien Zapata
|0:52:38
|109
|Paul-Antoine Guiot
|0:53:51
|110
|Tom Dulait
|0:55:29
|111
|Tim Jeremy Hankeln
|0:55:49
|112
|Elliot Tangre
|1:00:25
|113
|Abel Peltier
|1:02:03
|114
|Gerardo Ameli
|1:02:26
|115
|Florian Richefort
|1:04:59
|116
|Victor Collin
|1:05:47
|117
|Antoine Viboud
|1:06:13
|118
|Thomas Vieira
|1:12:03
|119
|Mathieu Matheron
|1:13:47
|120
|Maxime Danda
|1:15:33
|121
|Enzo Elettore
|1:25:56
|122
|Bastien Delaup
|1:34:01
|123
|Julien Michalon
|2:06:07
|124
|Fioriti Simone
|2:11:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Berta
|0:43:05
|2
|Loana Lecomte
|0:00:19
|3
|Lauraly Roche
|0:01:38
|4
|Coline Clauzure
|0:01:50
|5
|Anna-Lena Nicolai
|0:01:58
|6
|Eleonore Barmaverain
|0:02:07
|7
|Clara Donneger
|0:02:10
|8
|Clivia Gobat
|0:02:45
|9
|Chloe Passelande
|0:02:49
|10
|Manon Wimmer
|0:02:57
|11
|Laura Dold
|0:03:26
|12
|Giorgia Stegagnolo
|0:03:34
|13
|Franziska Blass
|0:03:35
|14
|Francesca Saccu
|15
|Chiara Doveri
|0:03:38
|16
|Juliette Perraud
|0:04:06
|17
|Elma Tschumperlin
|0:04:20
|18
|Leonie Sobiera
|0:04:26
|19
|Margot Mocaer
|0:04:34
|20
|Corinna Konig
|0:04:50
|21
|Nina Kornatzki
|0:04:51
|22
|Kiki Van Asselt
|0:04:52
|23
|Bruguier Greta
|0:05:05
|24
|Emeline Detilleux
|0:05:32
|25
|Charlyne Leobold
|0:06:22
|26
|Flora Lesoin
|0:07:04
|27
|Lou Garcin
|0:07:09
|28
|Jeanne Boissy
|0:07:10
|29
|Lucie Joucla
|0:07:24
|30
|Camille Maulny
|0:07:42
|31
|Manon Mantei
|32
|Melissa Chiarot
|0:08:03
|33
|Chloe Haverlant
|0:08:12
|34
|Camille Cigana
|0:09:25
|35
|Costa Ribas Mariona
|0:10:00
|36
|Illona Carlod
|0:10:08
|37
|Melissa Martel
|0:10:35
|38
|Camille Ingelaere
|0:10:50
|39
|Dyonne Bouwmeester
|0:11:40
|40
|Lisa Vaubourzeix
|0:12:28
|41
|Camille Rubichon
|0:12:29
|42
|Camille Eberhardt
|43
|Zafferini Martina
|0:13:51
|44
|Romane Magni
|0:14:16
|45
|Marine Onassenko
|0:14:20
|46
|Leana Pascal
|0:16:47
|47
|Alice Martinet
|0:16:51
|48
|Leane Ouvrier-Buffet
|0:19:48
|49
|Capucine Bonche
|0:20:59
|50
|Melanie Liechti
|0:22:29
|51
|Anais Chabert
|0:23:33
|52
|Angeline Petit
|0:23:34
|53
|Charline Fragniere
|0:27:16
|54
|Claire Coasne
|0:42:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy