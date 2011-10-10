Trending

Moschetti narrowly edges Machulkova in combined Junior women's race

Wiedenroth finishes in third

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margot Moschetti0:46:43
2Barbora Machulkova0:00:01
3Sofia Wiedenroth0:00:10
4Marine Strappazzon0:00:19
5Franziska Spaniol0:00:33
6Perrine Clauzel0:00:35
7Lea Moussouteguy
8Emilie Collomb0:02:03
9Elea Boissy0:02:37
10Romy Schmid0:02:41
11Laura Charles0:03:06
12Vanessa Schmidt0:03:07
13Nolwenn Houot0:03:12
14Cindy Casadei0:03:24
15Estelle Relave0:03:48
16Axelle Murigneux0:04:07
17Axelle Dubauprevot0:04:23
18Mathilde Seguin0:04:26
19Segolene Leberon0:04:30
20Cindy Bouchet0:04:33
21Anais Simon0:04:39
22Lucie Urruty0:05:26
23Kelly Nicolas0:05:36
24Charlotte Gobat0:05:40
25Laurie Miquel0:05:50
26Clemence Baude0:06:12
27Manon Socquet Juglard0:06:23
28Estelle Boudot0:06:38
29Melissandre Pain0:06:49
30Clara Donneger
31Violette Brintet0:07:18
32Loriane Ceyssat0:07:23
33Anais Proudhom0:07:34
34Justine Tournay0:07:59
35Sophie Daniels0:08:49
36Eleonora Bodinizzo0:09:08
37Camille Schneider0:09:21
38Christelle Charvin0:09:29
39Laurie Borsa0:09:51
40Sandy Granier
41Charlene Berard0:10:03
42Anika Buhl0:10:34
43Marion Pozzi0:11:58
44Ines Eberhardt0:13:14
45Lisa Huber0:13:32
46Laurene Molieres0:13:41
47Giulia Boccellari Maria0:14:46
48Alexia Jault0:17:28
49Lorene Houser
50Jeanne Boissy0:18:32
51Apolline Cervera0:19:36
52Edith Martin0:24:47
53Marie-Helene Meyer1:10:02

