Moschetti narrowly edges Machulkova in combined Junior women's race
Wiedenroth finishes in third
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margot Moschetti
|0:46:43
|2
|Barbora Machulkova
|0:00:01
|3
|Sofia Wiedenroth
|0:00:10
|4
|Marine Strappazzon
|0:00:19
|5
|Franziska Spaniol
|0:00:33
|6
|Perrine Clauzel
|0:00:35
|7
|Lea Moussouteguy
|8
|Emilie Collomb
|0:02:03
|9
|Elea Boissy
|0:02:37
|10
|Romy Schmid
|0:02:41
|11
|Laura Charles
|0:03:06
|12
|Vanessa Schmidt
|0:03:07
|13
|Nolwenn Houot
|0:03:12
|14
|Cindy Casadei
|0:03:24
|15
|Estelle Relave
|0:03:48
|16
|Axelle Murigneux
|0:04:07
|17
|Axelle Dubauprevot
|0:04:23
|18
|Mathilde Seguin
|0:04:26
|19
|Segolene Leberon
|0:04:30
|20
|Cindy Bouchet
|0:04:33
|21
|Anais Simon
|0:04:39
|22
|Lucie Urruty
|0:05:26
|23
|Kelly Nicolas
|0:05:36
|24
|Charlotte Gobat
|0:05:40
|25
|Laurie Miquel
|0:05:50
|26
|Clemence Baude
|0:06:12
|27
|Manon Socquet Juglard
|0:06:23
|28
|Estelle Boudot
|0:06:38
|29
|Melissandre Pain
|0:06:49
|30
|Clara Donneger
|31
|Violette Brintet
|0:07:18
|32
|Loriane Ceyssat
|0:07:23
|33
|Anais Proudhom
|0:07:34
|34
|Justine Tournay
|0:07:59
|35
|Sophie Daniels
|0:08:49
|36
|Eleonora Bodinizzo
|0:09:08
|37
|Camille Schneider
|0:09:21
|38
|Christelle Charvin
|0:09:29
|39
|Laurie Borsa
|0:09:51
|40
|Sandy Granier
|41
|Charlene Berard
|0:10:03
|42
|Anika Buhl
|0:10:34
|43
|Marion Pozzi
|0:11:58
|44
|Ines Eberhardt
|0:13:14
|45
|Lisa Huber
|0:13:32
|46
|Laurene Molieres
|0:13:41
|47
|Giulia Boccellari Maria
|0:14:46
|48
|Alexia Jault
|0:17:28
|49
|Lorene Houser
|50
|Jeanne Boissy
|0:18:32
|51
|Apolline Cervera
|0:19:36
|52
|Edith Martin
|0:24:47
|53
|Marie-Helene Meyer
|1:10:02
