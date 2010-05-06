Trending

Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour past winners

1991-2009

2009 Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
2008 Jérémie Derangere (Fra) SCO Dijon
2007 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
2006 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
2005 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Trientalis Apac Team
2004 Laurent Mangel (Fra) SCO Dijon
2003 Christophe Morel (Fra) Bressuire A.C
2002 Jeff Peteers (Bel) Think Media Cycling Team
2001 David Pagnier (Fra) Charvieu-Chavagneux Isère Cyclisme
2000 Marlon Perez (Col) RDM Bianchi Team
1999 Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
1998 Marc Thevenin (Fra) CR4C Roanne
1997 Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
1996 Stéphane Houillon (Fra) Bataillon De Joinville
1995 Dominique Mollard (Fra) CC Chatillon/Chalaronne
1994 Frédéric Gabriel (Fra) CM Aubervilliers
1993 David Orcel (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
1992 Francisque Teyssier (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
1991 Denis Moretti (Fra) CC Etupes

Latest on Cyclingnews