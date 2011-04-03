Image 1 of 36 Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) first on the podium for his stage win (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 36 Theresa Cliff-Ryan celebrates her second win in two days (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 36 The men get strung out heading into the center of the course (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 36 The Bissell team getting the group strung out (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 36 Fans watch as the race speeds past (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 36 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth moves riders to the front (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 36 V Australia works to get things set up for their sprinters (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 36 The women's field rides through downtown (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 36 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 36 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) must have known he was going to have a good day before the start (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 36 Realcyclist.com setting the tempo at the front (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 36 The pace stayed high in the men's race (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 36 Bissell spent a good part of the race controlling the front (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 36 The men head down the finish straight (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 36 Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tries to get a break going with only a couple laps to go (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 36 The field chases the break on the last lap (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 36 The men's field stayed strung out for most of the race (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 36 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) heading into the backside straight (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 36 Bissell teammates gather near the front (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 36 The women get ready on the start line (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 36 And the women are off (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 36 Meredith Miller near the front through the first turn (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 36 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) tries for a flier off the front (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 36 The women make it through one of the twisty sections of the course (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 36 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) will have her work cut out for her while defending the jersey again tomorrow (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 36 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) leads the field after her attack (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 36 The women's field gets spaced out through the back side of the course (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 36 The women head past Redlands City Hall (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 36 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) takes a strong pull with the Colavita team close behind (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 36 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) first for the day with Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) second and Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) third (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 36 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) heads into the final stage still in yellow (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 32 of 36 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) on the front line at the crit start (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 33 of 36 The jersey leaders come to the line (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 34 of 36 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) protecting his GC lead in the crit (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 35 of 36 Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) heads into the final stage with the sprint leader's jersey (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 36 of 36 Pure Black Racing's Roman Van Uden was too good in the men's event (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) took a solo victory from a crash-filled final of the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage two City of Redlands Downtown Criterium on Saturday evening. The young sprinter made it to the line ahead of a bunch sprint led by Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) in second and Australian National Criterium Champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in third.

"I was trying to escape off the front to get sprint points," Van Uden said. "I figured with the last break there was a good chance to get it with another sprint coming up. We stayed ahead, tried to relax and calm the nerves down so I could time it right. I hit the last two hair pins pretty hard and had a clear gap when I looked back coming out of them."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) narrowly held on to his overall race lead heading into the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 150.5kms on a challenging 10kms circuit. The Spaniard is leading by several tenths of a second ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) who moved into a near-tie after winning the mid-race sprint for three seconds. Mancebo placed second, earning the two seconds he needed. Officials went to the prologue results, which Mancebo won, to break the tie. Chris Baldwin (Juwi-Solar) is in third place.

"Tomorrow will be hard but it is also similar to today with all the time bonuses," Mancebo said. "I would like to win tomorrow but there are several riders who can do well on that circuit. My teammates are a little tired but I think they will be OK tomorrow."

Van Uden is currently leading the sprint competition after picking up several additional points during the evening's criterium. Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy) is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition heading into the final stage.

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field started with a quick pace heading into the first intermediate sprint for points won by Van Uden. A breakaway of four riders set sail that included Van Uden, Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Jay Thompson (Bissell) and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy). Successful bridgers included Mike Friendman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Eric Barlavev (Team Exergy) and Alex Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

Fourth placed in the overall, Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) rode to the mechanic's pit with a mechanical and was denied a free lap by race officials who sent him back on course to chase the peloton. He chased for multiple laps before eventually being pulled from the race. Race officials reinstated him into fourth place overall following the stage.

Van Uden picked up a second set of sprint points ahead of a reshuffled breakaway that included Alzate, Damiani, Howe, Friedman, Barlavev along with new riders Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia). Thompson dropped out of the breakaway to help his Bissell teammates assume the head of the peloton in pursuit of the intermediate time bonus.

The field caught much of the breakaway heading into the next points sprint, located directly one lap ahead of the time bonus sprint. Mancebo mistakenly sprinted for the points and placed second, hoping that he had acquired valuable seconds. Bissell set up Jacques-Maynes to take full three seconds bonus on the following sprint ahead of Mancebo who earned two seconds, enough to tie each other in the overall classification.

"I heard the bell and I just thought that was the sprint for time bonuses," Mancebo said. "But, it turned out the time bonus was on the next lap. I stayed near the front and tried to sprint again and got second."

Bissell assumed its position at the front of the peloton until roughly 15 laps to go when Van Uden and his teammate Shem Rodger (Pure Black racing) escaped off the front of the field together. The pair was later joined by Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

With five laps to go, the break was brought back igniting another series of attacks led by Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)followed by threatening GC contenders Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) along with Howe and Van Uden.

A crash in the breakaway on the last lap caused the riders to lose its momentum and Van Uden, who was leading the small group, continued on in pursuit of the stage win. The remaining breakaway riders were swallowed up during the bunch kick to the line won by Hanson, who placed second on the stage, and Cantwell in third.

"I had a good sprint and I've always wanted to win this crit or definitely get on the podium," Cantwell said. "The guys were motivated today to look after me. It was a lot faster than previous years. With a lot of guys riding strong and the amount of crashes today, getting third was good result for me."

Cliff-Ryan unbeatable in women's sprint

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) nabbed her second consecutive sprint victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage two City of Redlands Downtown Criterium on Saturday afternoon. She won the stage one bunch sprint in similar fashion, but this time outpaced Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) in second and Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) in third.

"It is a great feeling," Cliff-Ryan said. "I've never done this before in the NRC and the team was awesome. We were at the front and coming down to the finish and they were protecting me. Cath [Cheatley] did a monster lead-out once again and it was an awesome stage win."

With no change in the general classification, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) leads the race heading into the third and final stage at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 109.6kms held on a grueling 10kms circuit. Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top) moved into second place, 11 seconds back after capturing two-seconds in time bonuses. Neben's teammate Evelyn Stevens slid into third place because of gaps that opened up at the finish line, an additional five seconds back.

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) is currently the leader of the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition which will resume on the Sunset loop. Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) furthered her lead in the Sprint competition thanks to her teammate Robin Farina for helping picking up several point sprints during the day's criterium.

Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12 showed a strong presence at the front of the field from the gun along with Colavita Forno D'Asolo, TIBCO-To the Top and HTC-Highroad. Gokey Smith took a full helping of points at the first intermediate sprint zone. Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12) and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) rolled through the next prime sprint at the front of the field.

Canadian UCI Juvederm had a strong presence at the front of the field waiting patiently for an opportunistic breakaway to set sail. "We don't have someone high enough in GC so we figured that something might happen after the time bonus," said rider Anne Guzman. "We wanted to be right up there either making the break or being in the break. We wanted to learn how to win, how to position ourselves and our riders were trying to stay up at the front and be right in the action."

Farina nabbed full points at the second sprint followed by her teammate Gokey-Smith. On the next lap, Hosking picked up full three time bonus seconds in order to protect her GC leader Neben. She was followed Willock who closed in on second place in the overall by picking up two additional seconds, and her teammate Carmen Small who earned one second.

"I'm disappointed not to win but as a team we are very happy," Hosking said. "We want to win the overall so it was important to protect Amber. She is still in yellow and Evelyn is still in second so we go into tomorrow in a good position. It all comes down to our GC leaders tomorrow and I am confident that they can pull it off."

The race wound up in the last half with attacks coming from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12, Juvederm, TIBCO-To the Top. Colavita Forno D'Asolo reacted to many of the attacks in an effort to hold the field together for its sprinter Cliff-Ryan in the eventual bunch kick. Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12) lead the field with a fast-paced tempo through the bell lap.

"My riders were covering attacks and making sure they were in the line up to make sure that nothing went," Cliff-Ryan said. "We have a good chance with Andrea tomorrow for the GC depending on how the race goes and how her legs are feeling and so we wanted to make sure that we were there and ready to jump on everything after those sprints."

Cheatley lead the field through the final corner with Purcel on her wheel followed by Cliff-Ryan, who got a jump on the sprint leaving Purcel and Hosking for second and third place respectively.

"Once again Lindsay Myers was there with me and our team were all riding great," said Purcel who place third the previous day. "On the last lap Myers was with me and then I kept my eye on the stronger teams. I was watching Colavita and made sure to be top three in the last two turns."

"I had that moment in the last corner where I felt like I should have jumped and I hesitated for a split second and that's when Theresa went," she said. "Kudos to her because it was a beautiful sprint. I'm happy with getting two podiums this week so far."

Full Results

Elite women Stage 2 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:59:43 2 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 3 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 4 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 5 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm) 6 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 7 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 8 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 9 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride) 10 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 11 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 12 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 13 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus) 14 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride) 15 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 16 Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride) 17 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 18 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 19 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 20 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 21 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm) 22 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 23 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 24 Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 25 Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 26 Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange) 27 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:08 28 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:08 29 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm) 30 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 31 Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized) 32 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles) 33 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 34 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 35 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 36 Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles) 37 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 38 Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride) 39 Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) 40 Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 41 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 42 Ashley James (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 43 Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 44 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo) 45 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling) 46 Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 47 Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride) 48 Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women) 49 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm) 50 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus) 51 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 52 Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange) 53 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 54 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 55 Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi) 56 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 57 Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized) 58 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing) 59 Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles) 60 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 61 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling) 62 Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange) 63 Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 64 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized) 65 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 66 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized) 67 Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo) 68 Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized) 69 Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling) 70 Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling) 71 Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride) 72 Beth Newell (Danbury Audi) 73 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 74 Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride) 75 Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized) 76 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 77 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 78 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 79 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 80 Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:00:24 81 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:00:24 82 Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing) 83 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:50 84 Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:04:19 85 Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles) 0:04:19 86 Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing) 87 Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:04:44 88 Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles) 89 Zayda Sarah Maguire (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride) Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange) Julie Bellerose (Red Racing) 0:14:57 Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling) Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo) DNF Alison Powers (Team TIBCO - To The Top) DNF Alicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange) DNF Jenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange) DNF Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus) DNF Beverly Chaney (Red Racing)

Points - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 7 pts 2 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 5 3 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 4 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 2 5 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 7 pts 2 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 5 3 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 3 4 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 2 5 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 7 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 3 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 3 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 2 5 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 7 pts 2 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 5 3 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 3 4 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 2 5 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita Forno D'Asolo 12:26:54 2 Team Tibco - To The Top 3 Primal - Map My Ride 4 Team Juvederm 5 HTC Highroad Women 6 Rouse Bicycles 0:00:08 7 Missing Link - Specialized 0:00:24 8 Vanderkitten - Focus 0:01:18 9 Danbury Audi 0:01:34 10 Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 11 Trisports Cycling 0:01:42 12 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:02:53 13 Webcor Alto Velo 0:03:00 14 Kenda pb Geargrinders 0:04:48 15 Herbalife LaGrange 0:11:02 16 Red Racing 0:33:46

General classifcation after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 4:20:10 2 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:11 3 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 0:00:16 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:34 5 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:38 6 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:42 7 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 0:00:49 8 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:51 9 Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:01 10 Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:01:04 11 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:08 12 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 0:01:12 13 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm) 0:01:15 14 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:16 15 Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling) 0:01:18 16 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:20 17 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 18 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling) 19 Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:01:24 20 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing) 0:01:31 21 Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:32 22 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 23 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:37 24 Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:42 25 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 0:01:46 26 Ashley James (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 27 Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:53 28 Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) 0:01:56 29 Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized) 30 Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:01:57 31 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm) 0:02:05 32 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:02:08 33 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 34 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:02:09 35 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 36 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:29 37 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:02:33 38 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 0:02:37 39 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:41 40 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:43 41 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:03:00 42 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:03:03 43 Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:03:04 44 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:03:10 45 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:03:26 46 Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:03:29 47 Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:03:31 48 Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:03:32 49 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 50 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:03:36 51 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling) 0:03:37 52 Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:03:38 53 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:03:47 54 Beth Newell (Danbury Audi) 0:04:04 55 Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:04:28 56 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:04:36 57 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:05:05 58 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm) 0:05:15 59 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm) 0:05:32 60 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:05:39 61 Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:05:44 62 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:06:11 63 Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:06:17 64 Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles) 0:06:25 65 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:07:03 66 Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:07:20 67 Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange) 68 Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:07:25 69 Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women) 70 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:07:48 71 Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling) 0:07:54 72 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:08:00 73 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:08:19 74 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:09:45 75 Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:10:33 76 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:10:43 77 Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:11:01 78 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 0:11:13 79 Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:11:59 80 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:15:57 81 Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing) 0:16:48 82 Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:18:09 83 Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles) 0:18:50 84 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles) 0:19:12 85 Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:21:28 86 Zayda Sarah Maguire (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:22:22 87 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:22:23 88 Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles) 0:23:43 89 Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing) 0:24:28

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 22 pts 2 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 19 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 14 4 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 13 5 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 8 6 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 7 7 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 6 8 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 5 9 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 5 10 Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top) 4 11 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride) 4 12 Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top) 3 13 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 3 14 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm) 3 15 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 3 16 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 2 17 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 2 18 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 1 19 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 1 20 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita Forno D'Asolo 12:26:54 2 Team Tibco - To The Top 3 Primal - Map My Ride 4 Team Juvederm 5 HTC Highroad Women 6 Rouse Bicycles 0:00:08 7 Missing Link - Specialize 0:00:24 8 Vanderkitten - Focus 0:01:18 9 Danbury Audi 0:01:34 10 Peanut Butter & Co. Twent 11 Trisports Cycling 0:01:42 12 SC Velo - Empower Coachin 0:02:52 13 Webcor Alto Velo 0:03:00 14 Kenda pb Geargrinders 0:04:48 15 Herbalife LaGrange 0:11:02 16 Red Racing 0:33:46

Elite men 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 1:28:34 2 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:02 3 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 5 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 6 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 8 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 9 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 10 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 11 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing) 12 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 13 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 14 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 15 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 16 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 17 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 18 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 20 Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage) 21 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 22 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 23 Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team) 24 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 25 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 26 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 27 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar) 28 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 29 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 30 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 31 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 32 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 33 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios) 34 Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized) 35 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 36 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 37 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 38 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 39 Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange) 40 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 41 Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing) 42 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 43 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 44 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 45 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 46 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 47 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com) 48 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 49 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 50 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 51 Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized) 52 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 53 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 54 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 55 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 56 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 57 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 58 James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 59 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 60 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 61 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 62 Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange) 63 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 64 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 65 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 66 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 67 Darren Rolfe (V Australia) 68 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 69 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 70 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 71 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) 72 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 73 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 74 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 75 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 76 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 77 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 78 Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 79 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 80 Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing) 81 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 82 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com) 83 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 84 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 85 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 86 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 87 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 88 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 89 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 90 Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar) 91 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 92 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 93 David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 94 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized) 95 Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange) 96 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 97 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 98 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 99 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 100 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange) 101 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 102 Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team) 103 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing) 104 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 105 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 106 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) 107 Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 108 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 109 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 110 Dirk Friel (Swamis Development) 111 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 112 Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) 113 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 114 Orion Berryman (Swamis Development) 115 Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing) 116 Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar) 117 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com) 0:00:47 118 Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized) 0:00:56 119 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 120 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com) 0:01:02 121 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com) 122 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:01:06 123 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:20 124 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:02 125 James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized) 0:01:49 126 Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) 127 Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:02 128 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 129 Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) 130 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 131 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 132 Lars Finanger (Swamis Development) 133 Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong) 134 Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 135 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 0:03:24 136 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:36 137 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:08 138 Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing) 139 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:07:23 140 Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios) 141 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 142 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 143 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 144 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) 145 James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange) 146 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 147 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 148 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 149 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development) 150 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 151 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 152 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) 153 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 154 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 155 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 156 Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) DNS Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) DNF Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios) DNF Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) DNF Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) DNF Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) DNF Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange) DNF Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team) DNF Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team) DNF Julian Martinez (Swamis Development) DNF Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development) DNF Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society) DNF Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block) DNF Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) DNF Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) DNF Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) DNF Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

Sprint 1 - 75 minutes to go 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 7 pts 2 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 5 3 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 2 5 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 1

Sprint 2 - 60 minutes to go 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 7 pts 2 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 5 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 3 4 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 2 5 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Sprint 3 - 45 minutes to go 1 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 7 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 5 3 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 3 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 1

Sprint 4 - 30 minutes to go 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 7 pts 2 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 5 3 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 5 - 5 laps to go 1 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 7 pts 2 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 3 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 3 4 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 2 5 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1

Sprint 6 - Finish 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 7 pts 2 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 3 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 3 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 5 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 1

General classification after stage 2 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 6:18:26 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:00:05 4 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:08 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:11 6 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:16 7 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 9 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:18 10 Darren Rolfe (V Australia) 0:00:19 11 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 12 Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:23 13 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:24 14 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:27 15 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 16 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:33 17 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 0:00:36 18 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 19 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) 0:00:38 20 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:42 21 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:00:43 22 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:45 23 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 0:00:47 24 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 0:00:49 25 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 26 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:51 27 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:53 28 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:55 29 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:56 30 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:02 31 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:09 32 Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:14 33 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:28 34 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:37 35 Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:01:39 36 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:42 37 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:45 38 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:55 39 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:11 40 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:02:12 41 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:02:18 42 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:19 43 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:22 44 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:28 45 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:35 46 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:39 47 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:02:42 48 Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) 49 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:44 50 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:46 51 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com) 0:02:54 52 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:57 53 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 54 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:02:58 55 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:59 56 Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized) 0:03:02 57 Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:04 58 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:03:10 59 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:12 60 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:03:17 61 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 0:03:20 62 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 63 Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:03:21 64 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:03:24 65 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:03:25 66 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:27 67 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:30 68 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:03:31 69 Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing) 0:03:35 70 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:36 71 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:43 72 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:03:47 73 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:49 74 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:53 75 Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong) 0:03:56 76 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:00 77 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:04:06 78 Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team) 0:04:17 79 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing) 0:04:36 80 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:04:39 81 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:04:57 82 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:05:04 83 Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) 0:05:21 84 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 85 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:43 86 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized) 0:05:45 87 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:46 88 David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:05:50 89 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:05:54 90 Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar) 91 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:06:18 92 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:20 93 Dirk Friel (Swamis Development) 0:06:24 94 Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized) 0:06:30 95 Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:06:33 96 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:06:34 97 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:06:37 98 Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing) 0:06:49 99 Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:07:03 100 Lars Finanger (Swamis Development) 0:07:08 101 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:36 102 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing) 0:07:53 103 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:58 104 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:59 105 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:08:20 106 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:23 107 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:42 108 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 0:08:48 109 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:08:56 110 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:09:03 111 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:23 112 Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:09:28 113 Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:09:30 114 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:10:01 115 Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing) 0:10:04 116 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:31 117 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:10:33 118 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) 0:10:39 119 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:10:46 120 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 121 James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:10:50 122 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:55 123 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:11:00 124 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:11:03 125 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:11:11 126 Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing) 0:11:14 127 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:11:34 128 Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team) 0:11:46 129 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:12:06 130 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 0:12:24 131 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:27 132 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 0:12:41 133 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development) 0:12:49 134 Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:50 135 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:13:07 136 James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized) 0:13:27 137 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:14:02 138 Orion Berryman (Swamis Development) 0:14:34 139 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com) 0:15:35 140 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 0:15:57 141 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:17:05 142 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:18:51 143 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:19:04 144 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:19:12 145 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:19:16 146 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 0:19:46 147 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com) 0:20:12 148 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 0:20:41 149 Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:21:23 150 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:21:27 151 Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:21:41 152 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com) 0:22:14 153 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:22:34 154 Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized) 0:22:39 155 James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:22:43 156 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com) 0:24:39