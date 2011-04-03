Trending

Van Uden scores victory at Redlands criterium

Mancebo holds on to yellow by a hair

Image 1 of 36

Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) first on the podium for his stage win

Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) first on the podium for his stage win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 36

Theresa Cliff-Ryan celebrates her second win in two days

Theresa Cliff-Ryan celebrates her second win in two days
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 36

The men get strung out heading into the center of the course

The men get strung out heading into the center of the course
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 36

The Bissell team getting the group strung out

The Bissell team getting the group strung out
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 36

Fans watch as the race speeds past

Fans watch as the race speeds past
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 36

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth moves riders to the front

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth moves riders to the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 36

V Australia works to get things set up for their sprinters

V Australia works to get things set up for their sprinters
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 36

The women's field rides through downtown

The women's field rides through downtown
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 36

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) sitting in the bunch

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 36

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) must have known he was going to have a good day before the start

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) must have known he was going to have a good day before the start
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 36

Realcyclist.com setting the tempo at the front

Realcyclist.com setting the tempo at the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 36

The pace stayed high in the men's race

The pace stayed high in the men's race
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 36

Bissell spent a good part of the race controlling the front

Bissell spent a good part of the race controlling the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 36

The men head down the finish straight

The men head down the finish straight
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 36

Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tries to get a break going with only a couple laps to go

Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tries to get a break going with only a couple laps to go
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 36

The field chases the break on the last lap

The field chases the break on the last lap
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 36

The men's field stayed strung out for most of the race

The men's field stayed strung out for most of the race
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 36

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) heading into the backside straight

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) heading into the backside straight
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 36

Bissell teammates gather near the front

Bissell teammates gather near the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 36

The women get ready on the start line

The women get ready on the start line
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 36

And the women are off

And the women are off
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 36

Meredith Miller near the front through the first turn

Meredith Miller near the front through the first turn
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 36

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) tries for a flier off the front

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) tries for a flier off the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 36

The women make it through one of the twisty sections of the course

The women make it through one of the twisty sections of the course
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 36

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) will have her work cut out for her while defending the jersey again tomorrow

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) will have her work cut out for her while defending the jersey again tomorrow
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 36

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) leads the field after her attack

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) leads the field after her attack
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 36

The women's field gets spaced out through the back side of the course

The women's field gets spaced out through the back side of the course
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 36

The women head past Redlands City Hall

The women head past Redlands City Hall
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 36

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) takes a strong pull with the Colavita team close behind

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) takes a strong pull with the Colavita team close behind
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 36

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) first for the day with Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) second and Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) third

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) first for the day with Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) second and Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) third
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 36

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) heads into the final stage still in yellow

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) heads into the final stage still in yellow
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 36

Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) on the front line at the crit start

Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) on the front line at the crit start
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 33 of 36

The jersey leaders come to the line

The jersey leaders come to the line
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 36

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) protecting his GC lead in the crit

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) protecting his GC lead in the crit
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 35 of 36

Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) heads into the final stage with the sprint leader's jersey

Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) heads into the final stage with the sprint leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 36 of 36

Pure Black Racing's Roman Van Uden was too good in the men's event

Pure Black Racing's Roman Van Uden was too good in the men's event
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) took a solo victory from a crash-filled final of the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage two City of Redlands Downtown Criterium on Saturday evening. The young sprinter made it to the line ahead of a bunch sprint led by Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) in second and Australian National Criterium Champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in third.

"I was trying to escape off the front to get sprint points," Van Uden said. "I figured with the last break there was a good chance to get it with another sprint coming up. We stayed ahead, tried to relax and calm the nerves down so I could time it right. I hit the last two hair pins pretty hard and had a clear gap when I looked back coming out of them."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) narrowly held on to his overall race lead heading into the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 150.5kms on a challenging 10kms circuit. The Spaniard is leading by several tenths of a second ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) who moved into a near-tie after winning the mid-race sprint for three seconds. Mancebo placed second, earning the two seconds he needed. Officials went to the prologue results, which Mancebo won, to break the tie. Chris Baldwin (Juwi-Solar) is in third place.

"Tomorrow will be hard but it is also similar to today with all the time bonuses," Mancebo said. "I would like to win tomorrow but there are several riders who can do well on that circuit. My teammates are a little tired but I think they will be OK tomorrow."

Van Uden is currently leading the sprint competition after picking up several additional points during the evening's criterium. Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy) is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition heading into the final stage.

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field started with a quick pace heading into the first intermediate sprint for points won by Van Uden. A breakaway of four riders set sail that included Van Uden, Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Jay Thompson (Bissell) and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy). Successful bridgers included Mike Friendman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Eric Barlavev (Team Exergy) and Alex Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

Fourth placed in the overall, Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) rode to the mechanic's pit with a mechanical and was denied a free lap by race officials who sent him back on course to chase the peloton. He chased for multiple laps before eventually being pulled from the race. Race officials reinstated him into fourth place overall following the stage.

Van Uden picked up a second set of sprint points ahead of a reshuffled breakaway that included Alzate, Damiani, Howe, Friedman, Barlavev along with new riders Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia). Thompson dropped out of the breakaway to help his Bissell teammates assume the head of the peloton in pursuit of the intermediate time bonus.

The field caught much of the breakaway heading into the next points sprint, located directly one lap ahead of the time bonus sprint. Mancebo mistakenly sprinted for the points and placed second, hoping that he had acquired valuable seconds. Bissell set up Jacques-Maynes to take full three seconds bonus on the following sprint ahead of Mancebo who earned two seconds, enough to tie each other in the overall classification.

"I heard the bell and I just thought that was the sprint for time bonuses," Mancebo said. "But, it turned out the time bonus was on the next lap. I stayed near the front and tried to sprint again and got second."

Bissell assumed its position at the front of the peloton until roughly 15 laps to go when Van Uden and his teammate Shem Rodger (Pure Black racing) escaped off the front of the field together. The pair was later joined by Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

With five laps to go, the break was brought back igniting another series of attacks led by Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)followed by threatening GC contenders Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) along with Howe and Van Uden.

A crash in the breakaway on the last lap caused the riders to lose its momentum and Van Uden, who was leading the small group, continued on in pursuit of the stage win. The remaining breakaway riders were swallowed up during the bunch kick to the line won by Hanson, who placed second on the stage, and Cantwell in third.

"I had a good sprint and I've always wanted to win this crit or definitely get on the podium," Cantwell said. "The guys were motivated today to look after me. It was a lot faster than previous years. With a lot of guys riding strong and the amount of crashes today, getting third was good result for me."

Cliff-Ryan unbeatable in women's sprint

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) nabbed her second consecutive sprint victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage two City of Redlands Downtown Criterium on Saturday afternoon. She won the stage one bunch sprint in similar fashion, but this time outpaced Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) in second and Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) in third.

"It is a great feeling," Cliff-Ryan said. "I've never done this before in the NRC and the team was awesome. We were at the front and coming down to the finish and they were protecting me. Cath [Cheatley] did a monster lead-out once again and it was an awesome stage win."

With no change in the general classification, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) leads the race heading into the third and final stage at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 109.6kms held on a grueling 10kms circuit. Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top) moved into second place, 11 seconds back after capturing two-seconds in time bonuses. Neben's teammate Evelyn Stevens slid into third place because of gaps that opened up at the finish line, an additional five seconds back.

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) is currently the leader of the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition which will resume on the Sunset loop. Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) furthered her lead in the Sprint competition thanks to her teammate Robin Farina for helping picking up several point sprints during the day's criterium.

Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12 showed a strong presence at the front of the field from the gun along with Colavita Forno D'Asolo, TIBCO-To the Top and HTC-Highroad. Gokey Smith took a full helping of points at the first intermediate sprint zone. Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12) and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) rolled through the next prime sprint at the front of the field.

Canadian UCI Juvederm had a strong presence at the front of the field waiting patiently for an opportunistic breakaway to set sail. "We don't have someone high enough in GC so we figured that something might happen after the time bonus," said rider Anne Guzman. "We wanted to be right up there either making the break or being in the break. We wanted to learn how to win, how to position ourselves and our riders were trying to stay up at the front and be right in the action."

Farina nabbed full points at the second sprint followed by her teammate Gokey-Smith. On the next lap, Hosking picked up full three time bonus seconds in order to protect her GC leader Neben. She was followed Willock who closed in on second place in the overall by picking up two additional seconds, and her teammate Carmen Small who earned one second.

"I'm disappointed not to win but as a team we are very happy," Hosking said. "We want to win the overall so it was important to protect Amber. She is still in yellow and Evelyn is still in second so we go into tomorrow in a good position. It all comes down to our GC leaders tomorrow and I am confident that they can pull it off."

The race wound up in the last half with attacks coming from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12, Juvederm, TIBCO-To the Top. Colavita Forno D'Asolo reacted to many of the attacks in an effort to hold the field together for its sprinter Cliff-Ryan in the eventual bunch kick. Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12) lead the field with a fast-paced tempo through the bell lap.

"My riders were covering attacks and making sure they were in the line up to make sure that nothing went," Cliff-Ryan said. "We have a good chance with Andrea tomorrow for the GC depending on how the race goes and how her legs are feeling and so we wanted to make sure that we were there and ready to jump on everything after those sprints."

Cheatley lead the field through the final corner with Purcel on her wheel followed by Cliff-Ryan, who got a jump on the sprint leaving Purcel and Hosking for second and third place respectively.

"Once again Lindsay Myers was there with me and our team were all riding great," said Purcel who place third the previous day. "On the last lap Myers was with me and then I kept my eye on the stronger teams. I was watching Colavita and made sure to be top three in the last two turns."

"I had that moment in the last corner where I felt like I should have jumped and I hesitated for a split second and that's when Theresa went," she said. "Kudos to her because it was a beautiful sprint. I'm happy with getting two podiums this week so far."

Full Results

Elite women Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:59:43
2Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)
3Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)
4Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
5Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)
6Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
7Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
8Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
9Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)
10Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
11Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
12Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
13Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)
14Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)
15Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)
16Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)
17Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)
18Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
19Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)
20Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)
21Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)
22Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
23Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)
24Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
25Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
26Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)
27Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:08
28Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:08
29Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)
30Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
31Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)
32Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)
33Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)
34Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
35Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
36Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)
37Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
38Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)
39Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)
40Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
41Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
42Ashley James (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
43Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
44Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)
45Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)
46Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
47Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)
48Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)
49Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)
50Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)
51Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
52Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)
53Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)
54Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
55Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)
56Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
57Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)
58Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)
59Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)
60Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
61Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)
62Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)
63Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
64Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)
65Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
66Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)
67Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)
68Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)
69Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)
70Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)
71Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)
72Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)
73Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
74Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)
75Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)
76Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)
77Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
78Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
79Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
80Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:00:24
81Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:00:24
82Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)
83Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:50
84Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)0:04:19
85Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)0:04:19
86Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)
87Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:04:44
88Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)
89Zayda Sarah Maguire (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride)
Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange)
Julie Bellerose (Red Racing)0:14:57
Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling)
Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)
DNFAlison Powers (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
DNFAlicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange)
DNFJenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange)
DNFJennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus)
DNFBeverly Chaney (Red Racing)

Points - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)7pts
2Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)5
3Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
4Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)2
5Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)7pts
2Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)5
3Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)3
4Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)2
5Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)7pts
2Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)5
3Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)3
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)2
5Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)7pts
2Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)5
3Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)3
4Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)2
5Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita Forno D'Asolo12:26:54
2Team Tibco - To The Top
3Primal - Map My Ride
4Team Juvederm
5HTC Highroad Women
6Rouse Bicycles0:00:08
7Missing Link - Specialized0:00:24
8Vanderkitten - Focus0:01:18
9Danbury Audi0:01:34
10Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
11Trisports Cycling0:01:42
12SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:02:53
13Webcor Alto Velo0:03:00
14Kenda pb Geargrinders0:04:48
15Herbalife LaGrange0:11:02
16Red Racing0:33:46

General classifcation after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)4:20:10
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:11
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:16
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:34
5Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:38
6Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:42
7Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:49
8Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:51
9Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:01
10Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:04
11Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:08
12Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)0:01:12
13Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)0:01:15
14Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:16
15Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)0:01:18
16Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:20
17Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
18Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)
19Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:24
20Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)0:01:31
21Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:32
22Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
23Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:37
24Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:42
25Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:46
26Ashley James (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
27Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:53
28Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:56
29Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)
30Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:57
31Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)0:02:05
32Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:08
33Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)
34Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:09
35Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
36Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:29
37Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:02:33
38Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)0:02:37
39Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:41
40Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:43
41Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:03:00
42Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)0:03:03
43Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)0:03:04
44Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)0:03:10
45Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)0:03:26
46Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:03:29
47Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)0:03:31
48Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)0:03:32
49Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
50Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:03:36
51Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)0:03:37
52Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)0:03:38
53Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:03:47
54Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)0:04:04
55Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:04:28
56Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)0:04:36
57Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:05:05
58Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)0:05:15
59Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)0:05:32
60Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:05:39
61Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)0:05:44
62Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:06:11
63Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:06:17
64Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)0:06:25
65Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:07:03
66Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:07:20
67Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)
68Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:07:25
69Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)
70Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)0:07:48
71Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)0:07:54
72Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:08:00
73Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:08:19
74Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)0:09:45
75Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:10:33
76Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:10:43
77Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)0:11:01
78Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)0:11:13
79Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)0:11:59
80Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:15:57
81Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)0:16:48
82Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)0:18:09
83Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)0:18:50
84Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)0:19:12
85Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:21:28
86Zayda Sarah Maguire (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:22:22
87Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:22:23
88Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)0:23:43
89Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)0:24:28

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)22pts
2Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)19
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)14
4Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)13
5Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)8
6Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)7
7Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)6
8Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)5
9Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)5
10Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top)4
11Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)4
12Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top)3
13Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)3
14Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)3
15Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)3
16Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)2
17Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)2
18Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)1
19Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)1
20Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita Forno D'Asolo12:26:54
2Team Tibco - To The Top
3Primal - Map My Ride
4Team Juvederm
5HTC Highroad Women
6Rouse Bicycles0:00:08
7Missing Link - Specialize0:00:24
8Vanderkitten - Focus0:01:18
9Danbury Audi0:01:34
10Peanut Butter & Co. Twent
11Trisports Cycling0:01:42
12SC Velo - Empower Coachin0:02:52
13Webcor Alto Velo0:03:00
14Kenda pb Geargrinders0:04:48
15Herbalife LaGrange0:11:02
16Red Racing0:33:46

Elite men
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)1:28:34
2Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:02
3Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
4Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
5Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
6Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)
8Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
9Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
10Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
11Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)
12Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
13Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
14James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
15Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
16Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
17Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)
18Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
19Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
20Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage)
21Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
22Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
23Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team)
24Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
25Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
26Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
27Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)
28Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
29Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
30Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)
31Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)
32Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
33Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)
34Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)
35Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
36Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
37Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
38Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
39Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)
40John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)
41Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)
42Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)
43Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
44Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
45Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
46Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
47Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)
48Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
49Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
50Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
51Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)
52Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
53Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
54Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
55Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
56Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)
57Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
58James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
59Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
60David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
61Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)
62Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)
63Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
64Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
65Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
66Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
67Darren Rolfe (V Australia)
68Christopher Winn (V Australia)
69Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
70Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
71Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
72George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
73Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
74Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
75Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
76Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
77James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
78Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
79Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
80Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)
81Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
82Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)
83Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)
84Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
85Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
86Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
87Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
88Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
89Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
90Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)
91Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
92Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
93David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
94Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)
95Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)
96Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
97Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)
98Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
99Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
100Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
101Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
102Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
103Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)
104Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
105Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
106Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)
107Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
108Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
109Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
110Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)
111Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
112Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong)
113Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
114Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)
115Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)
116Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)
117Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)0:00:47
118Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)0:00:56
119Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
120Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com)0:01:02
121Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)
122Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:01:06
123Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:20
124Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:02
125James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:49
126Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)
127Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:02
128Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
129Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)
130Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
131Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
132Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)
133Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong)
134Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
135Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)0:03:24
136Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:36
137Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:04:08
138Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)
139Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)0:07:23
140Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)
141Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
142Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
143Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
144Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)
145James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)
146Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
147Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
148Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
149Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development)
150Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)
151Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)
152Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)
153Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
154Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
155Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
156Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
DNSThomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
DNFTim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios)
DNFTaylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
DNFVictor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
DNFSam Johnson (Team Exergy)
DNFMichael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNFDan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
DNFSean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)
DNFJulian Martinez (Swamis Development)
DNFAlexi Grewal (Swamis Development)
DNFMorgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
DNFCameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block)
DNFOwen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
DNFAaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
DNFJake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
DNFChris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

Sprint 1 - 75 minutes to go
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)7pts
2Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)5
3Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)2
5Cole House (Realcyclist.com)1

Sprint 2 - 60 minutes to go
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)7pts
2Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)5
3Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)3
4Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)2
5Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Sprint 3 - 45 minutes to go
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)7pts
2Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)5
3Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)3
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)1

Sprint 4 - 30 minutes to go
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)7pts
2Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)5
3Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 5 - 5 laps to go
1Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)7pts
2Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
3Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)3
4James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)2
5Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Sprint 6 - Finish
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)7pts
2Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
3Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3
4Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
5Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)1

General classification after stage 2
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)6:18:26
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:00:05
4Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:08
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:11
6Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:16
7Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)
9Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:18
10Darren Rolfe (V Australia)0:00:19
11Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
12Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:23
13Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:24
14George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:27
15Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
16Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:33
17Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)0:00:36
18Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
19Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)0:00:38
20Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:42
21Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:00:43
22Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:45
23John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)0:00:47
24Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)0:00:49
25Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)
26David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:51
27Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:53
28Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:55
29Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:56
30Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:02
31Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:09
32Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:14
33James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:01:28
34Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:37
35Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:01:39
36Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:42
37Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:45
38Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:01:55
39Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:11
40Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:02:12
41Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:02:18
42Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:02:19
43Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:22
44Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:28
45Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:35
46Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:39
47Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:02:42
48Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong)
49Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:44
50Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:02:46
51Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)0:02:54
52Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:57
53Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
54Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:02:58
55Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:59
56Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:02
57Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:04
58Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:03:10
59Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:12
60Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:03:17
61Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:20
62Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
63Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)0:03:21
64Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:03:24
65Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)0:03:25
66Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:03:27
67Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:03:30
68Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:03:31
69Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)0:03:35
70Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:36
71Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:43
72Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:03:47
73Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:49
74Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:03:53
75Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong)0:03:56
76Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:00
77Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:04:06
78Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)0:04:17
79Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)0:04:36
80Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:04:39
81Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:04:57
82Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:05:04
83Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)0:05:21
84Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
85Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:43
86Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)0:05:45
87Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:05:46
88David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:05:50
89Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)0:05:54
90Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)
91Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:06:18
92James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:06:20
93Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)0:06:24
94Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)0:06:30
95Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)0:06:33
96Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:34
97Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:06:37
98Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)0:06:49
99Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:07:03
100Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)0:07:08
101Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:07:36
102Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)0:07:53
103Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:07:58
104Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:07:59
105Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:20
106Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:08:23
107Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:08:42
108Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)0:08:48
109Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:08:56
110Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:09:03
111Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:23
112Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:09:28
113Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)0:09:30
114Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:10:01
115Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)0:10:04
116Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:31
117Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:10:33
118Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)0:10:39
119Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)0:10:46
120Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
121James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)0:10:50
122Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:10:55
123Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)0:11:00
124Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:11:03
125Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:11:11
126Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)0:11:14
127Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:11:34
128Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team)0:11:46
129Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:12:06
130Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)0:12:24
131Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:27
132Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)0:12:41
133Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development)0:12:49
134Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:50
135Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:13:07
136James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)0:13:27
137Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:14:02
138Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)0:14:34
139Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)0:15:35
140Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)0:15:57
141Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:17:05
142Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:18:51
143Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:19:04
144Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:19:12
145Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:19:16
146Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:19:46
147Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)0:20:12
148Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)0:20:41
149Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:21:23
150Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:21:27
151Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)0:21:41
152Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com)0:22:14
153Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:22:34
154Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)0:22:39
155James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:22:43
156Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)0:24:39

Sprint classification
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)33pts
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)11
3John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)10
4Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)7
5Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)7
6Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)7
7Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)7
8Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
9Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
10Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)5
11Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)5
12Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
13Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)5
14Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)3
15Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)3
16Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)3
17Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)3
18Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)3
19Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3
20Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)3
21Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
22Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
23Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
24James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)2
25Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)2
26Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)1
27Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)1
28Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)1
29George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)1
30Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)1
31Cole House (Realcyclist.com)1
32Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)1
33Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

