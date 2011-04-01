Image 1 of 29 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) takes the win after a long day out in front with the break (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 29 The state police color guard gets the day rolling (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 29 Heading into one lap to go the men's break was still working hard (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 29 Heading through a bit of the suburbs with the climb still to come (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 29 The front of the men's field tries to maintain the chase (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 29 RealCyclist.com and Jamis keep the tempo high on the front of the field (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 29 Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) cruising in the bunch (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 29 Andy Guptill (Jamis) spending a lot of time on the front chasing (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 29 The men's field makes its way up towards the park climb (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 29 Today's top three (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 29 Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) holds onto yellow while John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) gets the sprint jersey and Phil Gaimon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) gets the climber's jersey (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 29 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle) looking pretty satisfied with his second place finish today (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 29 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) happy with today's win (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 29 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes an easy field sprint win (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 29 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) launches another attack after her teammate got caught (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 29 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) takes his turn on the front of the break (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 29 The women head on the first lap of three (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 29 Riders on the way to the feed zone (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 29 Frank Pipp passes by in the break (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 29 One of the men's chase groups head up the climb into the park (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 29 The men come up the road after the break (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 29 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) launches a big attack (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 29 The women's bunch seeming content to let a rider get up the road (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 29 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) and race leader teammate Amber Neben riding along together (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 29 HTC-Highroad controlling the front of the field (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 29 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) gets a gap on the field (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 29 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on her way up the KOM (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 29 The five riders strong break in the men's field (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 29 Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) heads into stage 2 wearing yellow again (Image credit: Jon Devich)

John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms) captured victory by out-pacing a small breakaway sprint after being off the front for more than 160-kilometres at the City of Beaumont Road Race, stage one of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. The youngster crossed the line ahead of breakaway companions Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) in second and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) in third.

"We took turns setting tempo on the climb but once we hit the descent I pretty much just sat on because I had worked hard to try and keep the break away all day," said Bennett who captured his third win of the season. "I knew if it came down to a sprint, and we stayed away, that could come around those guys. Coming into the final corner, I sat on Morton who was sitting on Diaz. Morton came around Diaz and I came around Diaz."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) in second and Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar) in third. Late-race breakaway rider Diaz, moved into fourth overall by virtue of finishing 12 seconds ahead of the field combined with capturing a four-second time bonus for placing third on the day.

"That was a big test for us," said Gord Fraser, Directeur Sportif of RealCyclist.com. "We really don't have the ideal defense team here; we have young guys and sprinters. While it's not ideal, the guys were up for a challenge and it was a real test for them today. The goal was to hold the jersey and I am really happy."

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) is currently leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition while Bennett earned enough points during the breakaway and at the finish line to assume the lead in the Sprint competition.

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field embarked on the rare opportunity to contest a nearly 200 kms road race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage one City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race. Race organizers revised the course, eliminating the opening climb onto the Beaumont circuit from the previous year and adding one additional circuit, five laps total. Expected high-winds were nowhere to be found and the riders welcomed comfortable mid-80s Fahrenheit temperatures.

Mancebo and his RealCyclist.com teammates assumed control of the race almost immediately at the start of the first lap. However, with KOM points available at the Bogart Park ascent and Sprint points and time bonuses offered at the start-finish line, made controlling the race a challenging task.

A break of three riders emerged on the first lap that included runner up at the San Dimas Stage Race last week, Matt Cooke (Team Exergy), Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar) and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development). Summerhill picked up full KOM points while Cooke picked up full points and three seconds in time bonuses as they started the second of five laps with a 30 second lead on the peloton led by RealCyclist.com.

On the second lap, a group of six leaders united that included Frank Pipp (Bissell), Phil Gaimon and Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy), John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms) along with Danny Summerhill and Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development). Gaimon picked up full points on the second KOM while Pipp took the full three-second time bonus at the start of the third lap. Summerhill, who looked to have a leg cramp, dropped off the back of the field.

The breakaway increased its lead to three and half minutes on the third lap. Kilun rolled through at the front of the breakaway to take full points at the end of the third lap at the start-finish line. RealCyclist.com held a steady tempo at the front of the field. The KOM competition resumed on the fourth lap through Bogart Park, won by Gaimon.

"For the first few laps of the race everyone was concerned with KOM sprints," Bennett said. "I think that is how the breakaway was initiated and why it stayed away. One of the Kenda riders and myself were taking a lot of the pulls. I wanted to stay away to the finish and he wanted to get his teammate KOMs."

Back in the field, Mancebo suffered a flat tire and relied on his teammates to get him safely back to the bunch. The break's lead began to dwindle on the fifth and final lap as Jamis-Sutter Home assumed the pace-making position at the front of the bunch. An unfortunate crash took several of the Jamis-Sutter Home riders including sixth place contender Luis Amaran.

It was reported that Diaz attempted to bridge across to the break with Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com), Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth). "I attacked on the climb with four laps to go and the front group was a minute and twenty-five seconds away," Diaz said.

Bennett and Morton were the only two who remained out front from the original breakaway and they were joined by a solo Diaz who had the most to gain from holding gap on the peloton, sitting only 22 seconds behind Mancebo in the overall.

"I waited for one rider form Fly V to start working and on one of the climbs he was dropped," he said. "Once I made it up to the group they didn't help me so I have to work for the overall. As soon as I looked back there were just three guys. I had to keep working to try and get the leader's jersey."

He did the lion's share of the work on the last lap, with some help from Morton. Bennett won the break sprint ahead of Morton in second and Diaz in third and earned a four second time bonus. Roughly 14 seconds later, the bunch sprint for fourth place was won by Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home).

Cliff-Ryan tops sprint finish in Beaumont

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) took a convincing sprint victory at the City of Beaumont Road Race, stage one of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. She won the bunch sprint ahead of Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) in second and Jennifer Purcel (Danbury Audi) in third.

"We had one of our riders stick with me to make sure I was in the finish group at the end," Cliff-Ryan said. "It worked out perfect for us today. There was a lot of changing on the second to last straightaway. Cath and I got stuck in the middle for a bit but there was a little opening and Cath snuck out and took me straight all the way through the last corner. I surprised myself and we are really happy with that."

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) maintained her overall race lead heading into the City of Redlands Downtown Criterium held on Saturday, April 2. Her teammate Amanda Miller took over the lead in the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition after taking full points atop the two Bogart Park ascents. Gokey-Smith earned herself the lead in the sprint competition.

"Katie and Ally were on the front for nearly the whole day," Neben said."We wanted to keep things close and hopefully give Chloe a chance to sprint for the stage. But, our number one goal was to protect the jersey for today."

The previous day's opening time trial lay the ground work for the overall classification and the team tactics going into the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage one City of Beaumont Road Race, held on three challenging 38 km laps totalling 115 kms. HTC-Highroad assumed a leading role at the front of peloton for its prologue winner and yellow jersey wearer Amber Neben along with runner up in the GC Evelyn Stevens.

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) picked up full points on the first of two QOMs followed by Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Alison Powers (TIBCO-To the Top). Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Rachel Warner (Missing Link-Specialized) escaped the field. Holcomb took full points in the first of three point sprints along with three seconds in time bonuses at the start of the second lap.

The break was reabsorbed just in time for Miller to climb into her second set of full point on the QOM ascent in Bogart Park. She was swiftly followed by Dvorak and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12). The field barrelled to toward the start-finish line at the end of the second lap in hot pursuit of the points and time bonus intermediate sprint. Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) took the points and three-second bonus, successfully defending her teammates, Neben and Stevens, top two positions in GC.

"My job was to stay at the front on the climb so that if something got away we would have one of us there with it," Miller said. "I'm happy with the jersey but we won't know if it is something I will defend until we get to the last stage."

The field remained intact, with the exception of several stragglers, as they entered the third and final lap. Winner of the Merco Cycling Classic, Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) put in an attack on the last lap in an effort to gain some additional time on the field. According to Neben, the move turned threatening when she gained a minute on the field. Neben relied on her teammates Stevens, Miller, Hosking along with Ally Stacher and Katie Colclough reel Starnes back into the group.

Other teams that were highly aggressive include TIBCO-To the Top, Colavita Forno D'Asolo and Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12.

According to Miller, Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) put in one last attack with two kilometres to the finish line. However, she too was reeled back in with the onset of a bunch sprint. Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) manoeuvred through the bunch until an opportunity presented itself to bring her sprinter, Cliff-Ryan, in good position for the stage win ahead of Gokey-Smith and Purcel.

"I had an amazing lead-out from Lindsay Myers," Purcel said. "She helped manoeuvre me through the last two kilometres of the race. Once we got into the last 500 metres I was following strong wheels. I was keeping my eye on Chloe Hosking and then I saw Colavita and they looked very organized so it was one of those things where they took that jump and I made up a little bit of ground and rolled through for third."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 4:40:01 2 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 6 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) 7 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 8 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 9 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 10 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 11 Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 12 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 13 Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 14 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 15 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 16 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 17 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 18 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 20 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 21 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 22 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 23 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 24 Darren Rolfe (V Australia) 25 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 26 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 27 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 28 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 29 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 30 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 31 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 32 Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 33 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 34 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 35 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:00:54 36 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar) 37 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:00:55 38 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 39 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 40 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 41 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 42 Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios) 43 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 44 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 45 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 46 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 47 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:55 48 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:58 49 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 50 Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:01 51 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:14 52 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios) 53 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 54 Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team) 55 Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong) 56 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) 57 Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized) 58 James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange) 59 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 60 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 61 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team) 62 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing) 63 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 64 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 65 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 66 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 67 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com) 68 Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange) 69 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 70 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 71 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 72 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 74 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 75 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 76 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 77 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 78 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 79 Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing) 80 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 81 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios) 82 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 83 Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) 84 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 85 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 86 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 87 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 88 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 89 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 90 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 91 Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) 92 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 93 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:31 94 Dirk Friel (Swamis Development) 95 Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar) 96 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 97 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized) 98 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 99 Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized) 100 Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing) 101 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange) 102 Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing) 103 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development) 104 David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 105 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:37 106 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 107 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 108 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 110 Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange) 111 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:06:00 112 Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar) 113 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing) 114 Lars Finanger (Swamis Development) 115 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 116 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 117 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:06:34 118 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:06:55 119 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 0:07:13 120 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) 121 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 122 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 123 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 124 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 125 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:08:11 126 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 127 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 128 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:16 129 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 130 Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team) 0:10:18 131 Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block) 0:10:19 132 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 133 James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized) 0:10:22 134 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 135 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 136 Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage) 137 Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 138 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 139 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 140 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) 141 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 142 Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing) 143 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 144 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:11:46 145 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) 146 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 147 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 148 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 149 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 150 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:12:55 151 Orion Berryman (Swamis Development) 0:13:12 152 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com) 153 Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 154 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:13:21 155 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:19:09 156 Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized) 157 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com) 158 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 159 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 160 Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 161 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com) 162 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 163 Julian Martinez (Swamis Development) 164 Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:19:55 165 James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:21:22 166 Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 167 Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios) 168 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com) 0:23:00 169 Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development) 0:29:13 HD Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:35:41 HD Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team) 1:05:06 HD Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange) 1:05:31 DNF Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) DNF Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) DNF Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) DNF Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) DNF Michael Vink (Trek-Livestrong) DNF Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) DNF Stephan Hirsch (Elbowz Racing) DNF Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing) DNF Zack Noonan (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Blake Anton (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Nicky Boulle (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Steve Tilford (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team) DNF Andy Chocha (US Military Cycling Team) DNF Colby Elliot (Swamis Development) DNF Alex Jarman (Swamis Development) DNF Anton Villatoro (Swamis Development) DNF Cameron Peterson (V Australia) DNF John Tzinberg (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Danny Katz (NOW-MS Society) DNF Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) DNF Nico Toutenhoofd (juwi Solar - First Solar) DNF Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) DNF Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) DNF Brad Clifford (Team H&R Block) DNF Matthew O'Hagen (Team H&R Block) DNF Lachlan Holmes (Team H&R Block) DNF Ron Jensen (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) DNF Jason Bausch (Monster Media Racing) DNF Joseph Iannarelli (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 4:49:52 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:00:03 4 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:06 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 6 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 7 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 8 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:15 9 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:16 10 Darren Rolfe (V Australia) 0:00:17 11 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 12 Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:21 13 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:22 14 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:25 15 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 16 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:31 17 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 0:00:34 18 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 19 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:36 20 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) 21 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:40 22 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:00:41 23 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:43 24 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 0:00:45 25 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 0:00:47 26 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 27 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:49 28 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:51 29 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:53 30 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 31 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:00 32 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:01:06 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:07 34 Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:12 35 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:26 36 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:35 37 Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:01:37 38 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:40 39 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:43 40 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:52 41 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:53 42 Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:05 43 Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:02:07 44 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:09 45 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:02:16 46 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:17 47 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:20 48 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 0:02:24 49 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:26 50 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:33 51 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:37 52 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:02:40 53 Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) 54 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:42 55 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:44 56 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com) 0:02:52 57 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:55 58 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 59 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:02:56 60 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:57 61 Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized) 0:03:00 62 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team) 0:03:01 63 Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:02 64 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:08 65 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 66 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:03:15 67 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) 0:03:16 68 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 0:03:18 69 Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:03:19 70 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:03:22 71 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:23 72 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios) 73 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:25 74 James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:27 75 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:03:29 76 Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) 0:03:32 77 Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing) 0:03:33 78 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:34 79 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:03:37 80 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:40 81 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 82 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:41 83 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:03:45 84 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:47 85 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:51 86 Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong) 0:03:54 87 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:58 88 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:04:04 89 Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team) 0:04:15 90 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing) 0:04:34 91 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:04:37 92 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:48 93 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:04:55 94 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:05:02 95 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:19 96 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development) 0:05:26 97 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:41 98 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized) 0:05:43 99 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:44 100 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:47 101 David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:05:48 102 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:05:52 103 Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar) 104 Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing) 0:05:56 105 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:18 106 Dirk Friel (Swamis Development) 0:06:22 107 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 108 Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized) 0:06:28 109 Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:06:31 110 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:06:32 111 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:06:35 112 Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing) 0:06:47 113 Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:07:01 114 Lars Finanger (Swamis Development) 0:07:06 115 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:34 116 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing) 0:07:51 117 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:56 118 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:08:06 119 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:08:18 120 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:21 121 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:40 122 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 0:08:46 123 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:08:54 124 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:09:01 125 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:09:42 126 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:09:59 127 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:10:31 128 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:10:44 129 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:53 130 Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing) 0:11:12 131 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:11:13 132 Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block) 0:11:20 133 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:11:28 134 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:11:32 135 James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized) 0:11:38 136 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:11:41 137 Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team) 0:11:44 138 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:11:49 139 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:11:53 140 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:12:04 141 Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 0:12:10 142 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 0:12:22 143 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 0:12:23 144 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:25 145 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 0:12:33 146 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 0:12:39 147 Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:48 148 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:13:05 149 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:14:00 150 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:14:04 151 Orion Berryman (Swamis Development) 0:14:32 152 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com) 0:14:33 153 Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:15:10 154 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:15:11 155 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:19:48 156 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com) 0:20:10 157 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 0:20:39 158 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:20:46 159 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:20:52 160 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com) 0:21:12 161 Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:21:21 162 Julian Martinez (Swamis Development) 0:21:35 163 Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:21:39 164 Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized) 0:21:43 165 James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:22:41 166 Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:23:47 167 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com) 0:23:52 168 Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:24:13 169 Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development) 0:31:07

Elite Women - Stage 1

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3:09:15 2 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 3 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 4 Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top) 5 Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top) 6 Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles) 7 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride) 8 Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride) 9 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm) 10 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 11 Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized) 12 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 13 Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 14 Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling) 15 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 16 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 17 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm) 18 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 19 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 20 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 21 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus) 22 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing) 23 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 24 Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco - To The Top) 25 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling) 26 Ashley James (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 27 Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized) 28 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 29 Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo) 30 Meredith Miller (Team Tibco - To The Top) 31 Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride) 32 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 33 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 35 Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 36 Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized) 37 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 38 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 39 Alison Powers (Team Tibco - To The Top) 40 Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) 0:00:25 41 Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:01:18 42 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 43 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling) 44 Amity Elliot (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 45 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 46 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 47 Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo) 48 Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized) 49 Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride) 50 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 51 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 52 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized) 53 Beth Newell (Danbury Audi) 54 Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 55 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 56 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo) 57 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 58 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:02:28 59 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:18 60 Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:03:14 61 Melissa Ross (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 62 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm) 63 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 64 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 65 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm) 66 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco - To The Top) 67 Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 68 Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:04:44 69 Alicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange) 70 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:04:49 71 Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women) 72 Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco - To The Top) 73 Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling) 74 Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi) 75 Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 76 Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles) 77 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:05:11 78 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:05:24 79 Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:07:39 80 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 81 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride) 82 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:08:20 83 Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:10:44 84 Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles) 0:12:39 85 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus) 86 Beverly Chaney (Red Racing) 0:14:15 87 Julie Bellerose (Red Racing) 88 Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing) 89 Sarah Maguire (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 90 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles) 0:15:29 91 Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling) 0:15:53 92 Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing) 93 Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 94 Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride) 95 Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo) 96 Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles) 97 Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride) 98 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:17:46 99 Jenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:18:04 100 Colleen Paine (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 101 Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange) HD Rebecca Blatt (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:28:59 HD Judy Jenkins (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:29:29 HD Alexis Ryan (Team Tibco - To The Top) HD Anne Donley (Red Racing) 0:33:10 HD Jessica Chong (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:38:21 HD Ruth Winder (Danbury Audi) HD Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:47:01 DNS Jenny Trew (Team Juvederm) DNF Cathrine Walberg (Kenda pb Geargrinders) DNF Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten - Focus) DNF Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) DNF Michelle Melka (Red Racing)