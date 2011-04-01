Trending

Bennett storms to Beaumont victory

Cliff-Ryan tops sprint finish

Image 1 of 29

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) takes the win after a long day out in front with the break

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) takes the win after a long day out in front with the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 29

The state police color guard gets the day rolling

The state police color guard gets the day rolling
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 29

Heading into one lap to go the men's break was still working hard

Heading into one lap to go the men's break was still working hard
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 29

Heading through a bit of the suburbs with the climb still to come

Heading through a bit of the suburbs with the climb still to come
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 29

The front of the men's field tries to maintain the chase

The front of the men's field tries to maintain the chase
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 29

RealCyclist.com and Jamis keep the tempo high on the front of the field

RealCyclist.com and Jamis keep the tempo high on the front of the field
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 29

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) cruising in the bunch

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) cruising in the bunch
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 29

Andy Guptill (Jamis) spending a lot of time on the front chasing

Andy Guptill (Jamis) spending a lot of time on the front chasing
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 29

The men's field makes its way up towards the park climb

The men's field makes its way up towards the park climb
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 29

Today's top three

Today's top three
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 29

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) holds onto yellow while John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) gets the sprint jersey and Phil Gaimon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) gets the climber's jersey

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) holds onto yellow while John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) gets the sprint jersey and Phil Gaimon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) gets the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 29

Lachlan Morton (Chipotle) looking pretty satisfied with his second place finish today

Lachlan Morton (Chipotle) looking pretty satisfied with his second place finish today
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 29

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) happy with today's win

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) happy with today's win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 29

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes an easy field sprint win

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes an easy field sprint win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 29

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) launches another attack after her teammate got caught

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) launches another attack after her teammate got caught
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 29

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) takes his turn on the front of the break

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) takes his turn on the front of the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 29

The women head on the first lap of three

The women head on the first lap of three
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 29

Riders on the way to the feed zone

Riders on the way to the feed zone
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 29

Frank Pipp passes by in the break

Frank Pipp passes by in the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 29

One of the men's chase groups head up the climb into the park

One of the men's chase groups head up the climb into the park
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 29

The men come up the road after the break

The men come up the road after the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 29

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) launches a big attack

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) launches a big attack
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 29

The women's bunch seeming content to let a rider get up the road

The women's bunch seeming content to let a rider get up the road
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 29

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) and race leader teammate Amber Neben riding along together

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) and race leader teammate Amber Neben riding along together
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 29

HTC-Highroad controlling the front of the field

HTC-Highroad controlling the front of the field
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 29

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) gets a gap on the field

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co) gets a gap on the field
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 29

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on her way up the KOM

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on her way up the KOM
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 29

The five riders strong break in the men's field

The five riders strong break in the men's field
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 29

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) heads into stage 2 wearing yellow again

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) heads into stage 2 wearing yellow again
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms) captured victory by out-pacing a small breakaway sprint after being off the front for more than 160-kilometres at the City of Beaumont Road Race, stage one of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. The youngster crossed the line ahead of breakaway companions Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) in second and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) in third.

"We took turns setting tempo on the climb but once we hit the descent I pretty much just sat on because I had worked hard to try and keep the break away all day," said Bennett who captured his third win of the season. "I knew if it came down to a sprint, and we stayed away, that could come around those guys. Coming into the final corner, I sat on Morton who was sitting on Diaz. Morton came around Diaz and I came around Diaz."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) in second and Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar) in third. Late-race breakaway rider Diaz, moved into fourth overall by virtue of finishing 12 seconds ahead of the field combined with capturing a four-second time bonus for placing third on the day.

"That was a big test for us," said Gord Fraser, Directeur Sportif of RealCyclist.com. "We really don't have the ideal defense team here; we have young guys and sprinters. While it's not ideal, the guys were up for a challenge and it was a real test for them today. The goal was to hold the jersey and I am really happy."

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) is currently leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition while Bennett earned enough points during the breakaway and at the finish line to assume the lead in the Sprint competition.

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field embarked on the rare opportunity to contest a nearly 200 kms road race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage one City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race. Race organizers revised the course, eliminating the opening climb onto the Beaumont circuit from the previous year and adding one additional circuit, five laps total. Expected high-winds were nowhere to be found and the riders welcomed comfortable mid-80s Fahrenheit temperatures.

Mancebo and his RealCyclist.com teammates assumed control of the race almost immediately at the start of the first lap. However, with KOM points available at the Bogart Park ascent and Sprint points and time bonuses offered at the start-finish line, made controlling the race a challenging task.

A break of three riders emerged on the first lap that included runner up at the San Dimas Stage Race last week, Matt Cooke (Team Exergy), Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar) and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development). Summerhill picked up full KOM points while Cooke picked up full points and three seconds in time bonuses as they started the second of five laps with a 30 second lead on the peloton led by RealCyclist.com.

On the second lap, a group of six leaders united that included Frank Pipp (Bissell), Phil Gaimon and Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy), John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms) along with Danny Summerhill and Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development). Gaimon picked up full points on the second KOM while Pipp took the full three-second time bonus at the start of the third lap. Summerhill, who looked to have a leg cramp, dropped off the back of the field.

The breakaway increased its lead to three and half minutes on the third lap. Kilun rolled through at the front of the breakaway to take full points at the end of the third lap at the start-finish line. RealCyclist.com held a steady tempo at the front of the field. The KOM competition resumed on the fourth lap through Bogart Park, won by Gaimon.

"For the first few laps of the race everyone was concerned with KOM sprints," Bennett said. "I think that is how the breakaway was initiated and why it stayed away. One of the Kenda riders and myself were taking a lot of the pulls. I wanted to stay away to the finish and he wanted to get his teammate KOMs."

Back in the field, Mancebo suffered a flat tire and relied on his teammates to get him safely back to the bunch. The break's lead began to dwindle on the fifth and final lap as Jamis-Sutter Home assumed the pace-making position at the front of the bunch. An unfortunate crash took several of the Jamis-Sutter Home riders including sixth place contender Luis Amaran.

It was reported that Diaz attempted to bridge across to the break with Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com), Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth). "I attacked on the climb with four laps to go and the front group was a minute and twenty-five seconds away," Diaz said.

Bennett and Morton were the only two who remained out front from the original breakaway and they were joined by a solo Diaz who had the most to gain from holding gap on the peloton, sitting only 22 seconds behind Mancebo in the overall.

"I waited for one rider form Fly V to start working and on one of the climbs he was dropped," he said. "Once I made it up to the group they didn't help me so I have to work for the overall. As soon as I looked back there were just three guys. I had to keep working to try and get the leader's jersey."

He did the lion's share of the work on the last lap, with some help from Morton. Bennett won the break sprint ahead of Morton in second and Diaz in third and earned a four second time bonus. Roughly 14 seconds later, the bunch sprint for fourth place was won by Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home).

Cliff-Ryan tops sprint finish in Beaumont

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) took a convincing sprint victory at the City of Beaumont Road Race, stage one of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. She won the bunch sprint ahead of Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) in second and Jennifer Purcel (Danbury Audi) in third.

"We had one of our riders stick with me to make sure I was in the finish group at the end," Cliff-Ryan said. "It worked out perfect for us today. There was a lot of changing on the second to last straightaway. Cath and I got stuck in the middle for a bit but there was a little opening and Cath snuck out and took me straight all the way through the last corner. I surprised myself and we are really happy with that."

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) maintained her overall race lead heading into the City of Redlands Downtown Criterium held on Saturday, April 2. Her teammate Amanda Miller took over the lead in the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition after taking full points atop the two Bogart Park ascents. Gokey-Smith earned herself the lead in the sprint competition.

"Katie and Ally were on the front for nearly the whole day," Neben said."We wanted to keep things close and hopefully give Chloe a chance to sprint for the stage. But, our number one goal was to protect the jersey for today."

The previous day's opening time trial lay the ground work for the overall classification and the team tactics going into the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage one City of Beaumont Road Race, held on three challenging 38 km laps totalling 115 kms. HTC-Highroad assumed a leading role at the front of peloton for its prologue winner and yellow jersey wearer Amber Neben along with runner up in the GC Evelyn Stevens.

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) picked up full points on the first of two QOMs followed by Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Alison Powers (TIBCO-To the Top). Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Rachel Warner (Missing Link-Specialized) escaped the field. Holcomb took full points in the first of three point sprints along with three seconds in time bonuses at the start of the second lap.

The break was reabsorbed just in time for Miller to climb into her second set of full point on the QOM ascent in Bogart Park. She was swiftly followed by Dvorak and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12). The field barrelled to toward the start-finish line at the end of the second lap in hot pursuit of the points and time bonus intermediate sprint. Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad) took the points and three-second bonus, successfully defending her teammates, Neben and Stevens, top two positions in GC.

"My job was to stay at the front on the climb so that if something got away we would have one of us there with it," Miller said. "I'm happy with the jersey but we won't know if it is something I will defend until we get to the last stage."

The field remained intact, with the exception of several stragglers, as they entered the third and final lap. Winner of the Merco Cycling Classic, Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) put in an attack on the last lap in an effort to gain some additional time on the field. According to Neben, the move turned threatening when she gained a minute on the field. Neben relied on her teammates Stevens, Miller, Hosking along with Ally Stacher and Katie Colclough reel Starnes back into the group.

Other teams that were highly aggressive include TIBCO-To the Top, Colavita Forno D'Asolo and Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12.

According to Miller, Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) put in one last attack with two kilometres to the finish line. However, she too was reeled back in with the onset of a bunch sprint. Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) manoeuvred through the bunch until an opportunity presented itself to bring her sprinter, Cliff-Ryan, in good position for the stage win ahead of Gokey-Smith and Purcel.

"I had an amazing lead-out from Lindsay Myers," Purcel said. "She helped manoeuvre me through the last two kilometres of the race. Once we got into the last 500 metres I was following strong wheels. I was keeping my eye on Chloe Hosking and then I saw Colavita and they looked very organized so it was one of those things where they took that jump and I made up a little bit of ground and rolled through for third."

 

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)4:40:01
2Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)
6Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)
7Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
8Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
9Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
10Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)
11Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
12Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
13Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
14Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
15Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
16Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
17Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)
18Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
20Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
21Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
22Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
23Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)
24Darren Rolfe (V Australia)
25Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)
26George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
27Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
28Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
29Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
30Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
31Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
32Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
33Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)
34Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
35Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:54
36Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)
37Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:00:55
38Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
39Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
40James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
41Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
42Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)
43Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
44Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
45Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
46David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
47Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:00:55
48Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:00:58
49Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:02:01
51Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:14
52Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)
53Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
54Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
55Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong)
56Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)
57Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)
58James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)
59Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
60Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
61Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
62Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)
63Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
64Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
65Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
66Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
67Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)
68Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)
69Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
70Christopher Winn (V Australia)
71Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
72Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
74Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
75Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
76Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
77Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
78Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
79Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)
80Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
81Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)
82Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
83Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)
84Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
85Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
86Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
87Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
88Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
89Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
90Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
91Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)
92Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
93Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:31
94Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)
95Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)
96Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
97Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)
98Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
99Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)
100Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)
101Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
102Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)
103Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development)
104David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
105Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:04:37
106Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
107James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
108Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
110Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)
111Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:06:00
112Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)
113Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)
114Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)
115Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
116Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
117Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:34
118Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:06:55
119Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)0:07:13
120Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
121Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
122Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
123Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
124Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
125Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:08:11
126Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
127Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
128Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:10:16
129Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
130Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team)0:10:18
131Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block)0:10:19
132Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
133James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)0:10:22
134Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
135Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
136Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage)
137Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
138Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
139Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
140Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)
141Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
142Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)
143Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
144Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:11:46
145Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
146Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
147Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)
148Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)
149Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
150Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:12:55
151Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)0:13:12
152Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)
153Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
154Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:13:21
155Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:19:09
156Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)
157Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)
158Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
159Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
160Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
161Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com)
162Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
163Julian Martinez (Swamis Development)
164Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)0:19:55
165James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:21:22
166Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
167Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios)
168Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)0:23:00
169Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development)0:29:13
HDOwen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:35:41
HDSean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)1:05:06
HDMichael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)1:05:31
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFSterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)
DNFJoseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong)
DNFDale Parker (Trek-Livestrong)
DNFMichael Vink (Trek-Livestrong)
DNFTyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
DNFStephan Hirsch (Elbowz Racing)
DNFNicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)
DNFZack Noonan (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFTucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFBlake Anton (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFCody Foster (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFNicky Boulle (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFSteve Tilford (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFShawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)
DNFAndy Chocha (US Military Cycling Team)
DNFColby Elliot (Swamis Development)
DNFAlex Jarman (Swamis Development)
DNFAnton Villatoro (Swamis Development)
DNFCameron Peterson (V Australia)
DNFJohn Tzinberg (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFDanny Katz (NOW-MS Society)
DNFColt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
DNFNico Toutenhoofd (juwi Solar - First Solar)
DNFPatrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
DNFMike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
DNFBrad Clifford (Team H&R Block)
DNFMatthew O'Hagen (Team H&R Block)
DNFLachlan Holmes (Team H&R Block)
DNFRon Jensen (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
DNFJason Bausch (Monster Media Racing)
DNFJoseph Iannarelli (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)4:49:52
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:00:03
4Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:06
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:09
6Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:14
7Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)
8Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:15
9Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:16
10Darren Rolfe (V Australia)0:00:17
11Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
12Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:21
13Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:22
14George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:25
15Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:28
16Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:31
17Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)0:00:34
18Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
19Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:36
20Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)
21Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:40
22Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:00:41
23Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:43
24John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)0:00:45
25Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)0:00:47
26Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)
27David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:49
28Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:51
29Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:53
30Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:54
31Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:00
32Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:01:06
33Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:07
34Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:12
35James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:01:26
36Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:35
37Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:01:37
38Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:40
39Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:43
40Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:52
41Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:01:53
42Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:02:05
43Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)0:02:07
44Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:09
45Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:02:16
46Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:02:17
47Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:20
48Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)0:02:24
49Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:26
50Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:33
51Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:37
52Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:02:40
53Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong)
54Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:42
55Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:02:44
56Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)0:02:52
57Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:55
58Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
59Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:02:56
60Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:57
61Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:00
62Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)0:03:01
63Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:02
64Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:08
65Christopher Winn (V Australia)
66Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:03:15
67Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)0:03:16
68Cole House (Realcyclist.com)0:03:18
69Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)0:03:19
70Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:03:22
71Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)0:03:23
72Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)
73Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:03:25
74James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:27
75Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:03:29
76Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:32
77Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)0:03:33
78Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:34
79Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)0:03:37
80Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:40
81Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
82Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:41
83Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:03:45
84Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:47
85Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:03:51
86Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong)0:03:54
87Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:58
88Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:04:04
89Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)0:04:15
90Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)0:04:34
91Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:04:37
92Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:04:48
93Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:04:55
94Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:05:02
95Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:05:19
96Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development)0:05:26
97Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:41
98Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)0:05:43
99Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:05:44
100Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:47
101David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:05:48
102Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)0:05:52
103Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)
104Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)0:05:56
105James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:06:18
106Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)0:06:22
107Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
108Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)0:06:28
109Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)0:06:31
110Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:32
111Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:06:35
112Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)0:06:47
113Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:07:01
114Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)0:07:06
115Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:07:34
116Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)0:07:51
117Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:07:56
118Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:08:06
119Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:18
120Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:08:21
121Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:08:40
122Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)0:08:46
123Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)0:08:54
124Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:09:01
125Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:09:42
126Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:09:59
127Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:10:31
128Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)0:10:44
129Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:10:53
130Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)0:11:12
131Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:11:13
132Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block)0:11:20
133Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:11:28
134Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:11:32
135James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)0:11:38
136Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:11:41
137Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team)0:11:44
138Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:11:49
139Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:11:53
140Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:12:04
141Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:12:10
142Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)0:12:22
143Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:12:23
144Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:25
145Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)0:12:33
146Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)0:12:39
147Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:48
148Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:13:05
149Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:14:00
150Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:14:04
151Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)0:14:32
152Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)0:14:33
153Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:15:10
154Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:15:11
155Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:19:48
156Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)0:20:10
157Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)0:20:39
158Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:20:46
159Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:20:52
160Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com)0:21:12
161Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:21:21
162Julian Martinez (Swamis Development)0:21:35
163Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)0:21:39
164Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)0:21:43
165James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:22:41
166Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios)0:23:47
167Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)0:23:52
168Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:24:13
169Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development)0:31:07

Elite Women - Stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3:09:15
2Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
3Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)
4Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top)
5Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top)
6Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)
7Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)
8Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)
9Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)
10Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
11Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)
12Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)
13Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
14Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)
15Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)
16Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
17Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)
18Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)
19Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
20Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)
21Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus)
22Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)
23Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
24Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco - To The Top)
25Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)
26Ashley James (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
27Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)
28Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
29Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)
30Meredith Miller (Team Tibco - To The Top)
31Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)
32Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
33Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
34Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)
35Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
36Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)
37Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
38Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
39Alison Powers (Team Tibco - To The Top)
40Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:25
41Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)0:01:18
42Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
43Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)
44Amity Elliot (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
45Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
46Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)
47Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)
48Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)
49Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)
50Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)
51Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
52Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)
53Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)
54Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
55Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
56Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)
57Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
58Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:28
59Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:18
60Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:03:14
61Melissa Ross (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
62Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)
63Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
64Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
65Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)
66Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco - To The Top)
67Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
68Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)0:04:44
69Alicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange)
70Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:04:49
71Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)
72Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco - To The Top)
73Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)
74Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)
75Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
76Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)
77Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)0:05:11
78Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:05:24
79Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)0:07:39
80Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
81Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)
82Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:08:20
83Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)0:10:44
84Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)0:12:39
85Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)
86Beverly Chaney (Red Racing)0:14:15
87Julie Bellerose (Red Racing)
88Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)
89Sarah Maguire (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
90Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)0:15:29
91Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling)0:15:53
92Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)
93Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
94Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)
95Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)
96Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)
97Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride)
98Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:17:46
99Jenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange)0:18:04
100Colleen Paine (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
101Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange)
HDRebecca Blatt (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:28:59
HDJudy Jenkins (Missing Link - Specialized)0:29:29
HDAlexis Ryan (Team Tibco - To The Top)
HDAnne Donley (Red Racing)0:33:10
HDJessica Chong (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:38:21
HDRuth Winder (Danbury Audi)
HDHaley Juno-Galdes (Webcor Alto Velo)0:47:01
DNSJenny Trew (Team Juvederm)
DNFCathrine Walberg (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
DNFMaura Kinsella (Vanderkitten - Focus)
DNFCoryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
DNFMichelle Melka (Red Racing)

Elite Women - General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)3:20:27
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:08
3Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:00:13
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:30
5Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:34
6Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:00:35
7Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:49
8Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:51
9Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:56
10Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:01
11Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:08
12Alison Powers (Team Tibco - To The Top)
13Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
14Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)0:01:10
15Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:12
16Meredith Miller (Team Tibco - To The Top)
17Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)
18Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)
19Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)0:01:15
20Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:16
21Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)0:01:23
22Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:24
23Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
24Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)0:01:25
25Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:34
26Ashley James (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:01:38
27Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:41
28Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:45
29Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:47
30Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:48
31Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)
32Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:49
33Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:53
34Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)0:01:57
35Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:08
36Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:09
37Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)0:02:14
38Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:02:25
39Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:29
40Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:33
41Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:35
42Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)0:02:37
43Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:55
44Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:56
45Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:03:00
46Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)0:03:02
47Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)0:03:18
48Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)0:03:19
49Amity Elliot (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:03:21
50Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)0:03:23
51Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)0:03:24
52Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)0:03:29
53Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:03:32
54Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:03:36
55Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)0:03:38
56Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:03:39
57Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)0:03:56
58Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:04:20
59Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)0:04:28
60Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:04:57
61Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:05:04
62Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)0:05:15
63Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)0:05:24
64Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:05:31
65Melissa Ross (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:05:49
66Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:06:09
67Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:06:11
68Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)0:06:17
69Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:06:55
70Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:07:12
71Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)
72Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)0:07:17
73Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:07:25
74Alicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange)0:07:37
75Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)0:07:40
76Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)0:07:46
77Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:07:52
78Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:08:19
79Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)0:09:45
80Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)0:10:23
81Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:10:35
82Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)0:10:53
83Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)0:11:51
84Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)0:14:31
85Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:15:33
86Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)0:16:24
87Julie Bellerose (Red Racing)0:17:13
88Sarah Maguire (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:17:38
89Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride)
90Beverly Chaney (Red Racing)0:17:57
91Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)0:18:09
92Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling)0:18:43
93Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)0:18:59
94Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)0:19:04
95Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)0:19:07
96Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)0:19:44
97Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:20:26
98Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange)0:21:01
99Colleen Paine (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:21:04
100Jenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange)0:21:35
101Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:22:15

