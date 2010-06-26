Trending

Murfet/Carney claim Mike Walter Madison

McCaughey tops women's omnium

Results

Pro Men– 10 lap Scratch Race Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
2Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
3Myron Simpson (Team New Zealand)
4David Espinoza (Affinity)
5Matt Baranoski (Alliance Environmental)

Pro Men– 10 lap Scratch Race Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Clay Murfet (Salamander)
2Daniel Sullivan (Affinity)
3Lanell Rockmore (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
4Chad Adair (Papanui Cycling Club)
5Cameron Kurwowski (Bike NZ)

Pro Men– 10 lap Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
2Clay Murfet (Salamander)
3Matt Baranoski (Alliance Environmental)
4Bobby Lea (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
5Hamish Presbury (Team New Zealand)

Pro Men– 9 lap Win and Out
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Baranoski (Alliance)
2Cameron Kurwowski (Bike NZ)
3Chad Adair (Papanui Cycling Club)
4Jackie Simes (Team Mountain Khakis)
5Paddy Bevin (Bike NZ)

Pro Men– 40 lap Madison – First Chase
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simpson/Bevin (Bissel)16pts
2Murfet/Carney (Salamander)13
3Rockmore/Baranoski (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)8
4Lea/Simes (Lion of Flanders)6
5Reinert/Miller (Van Dessel)1

Pro Men– 100 lap Madison – Final Chase
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Murfet/Carney (Salamander)56pts
2Simpson/Bevin (Bissel)38
3Lea/Simes (Lion of Flanders)28
4Rockmore/Baranoski (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)21
5Adair/Kurwowski (Team New Zealand)9

Pro Women– 15 lap Preme Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura McCaughey (Salamander)7pts
2Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)5
3Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)3
4Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)2
5Elspeth Heuyett (Verducci)1

Pro Women– Super Sprint Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura McCaughey (Salamander)7pts
2Mary Costelloe (Verducci)5
3Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)3
4Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)2
5Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)1

Pro Women– 20 lap Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)7pts
2Jamie Nielson (Bike NZ)5
3Laura McCaughey (Salamander)3
4Mary Costelloe (Verducci)2
5Elspeth Heuyett (Verducci)1

Pro Women– Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura McCaughey (Salamander)17pts
2Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)12
3Mary Costelloe (Verducci)7
4Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)6
5Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)5

BRL All Stars 9-11 Boys A 3 lap Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Parker Jones (Honor)
2Andres Weller (Knowledge)
3Travis Pozzi (Honor)
4Thomas Berdahl (Knowledge)
5Noah Thomas (Integrity)

BRL All Stars 9-11 Boys B 3 lap Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brandon Krasley (Honor)
2Alex Dailey (Fun)
3Noah Speight (Honor)
4Callum Smith (Knowledge)
5Philip Wetzel (Integrity)

BRL All Stars 9-11 Girls 3 lap Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Allyson Wasielewski (Honor)
2Samantha Hribick (Integrity)
3Kiley Krasley (Knowledge)
4Marcy Bardman (Knowledge)
5Sydney Baumbach (Fun)

BRL All Stars 12-17 Girls 4 lap Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Devon Nothstein (Honor)
2Rachel Sladovnik (Integrity)
3Dylan Lafferty (Fun)
4Nina Kontir (Fun)
5Courtney Krasley (Knowledge)

BRL All Stars 15-17 Boys 3 lap Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mason Buskirk (Integrity)
2Zach Probosnyak (Integrity)
3Ian Kleinguenther (Integrity)
4Alec Ratzell (Knowledge)
5Anthony Garramone (Honor)

BRL All Stars 12-14 Boys 4 lap Scratch Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Mellen (Fun)
2Gabriel Castano (Integrity)
3Garrett Hunsicker (Fun)
4Cole Reece (Integrity)
5Will Krempa (Integrity)

