Murfet/Carney claim Mike Walter Madison
McCaughey tops women's omnium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
|2
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|3
|Myron Simpson (Team New Zealand)
|4
|David Espinoza (Affinity)
|5
|Matt Baranoski (Alliance Environmental)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Clay Murfet (Salamander)
|2
|Daniel Sullivan (Affinity)
|3
|Lanell Rockmore (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
|4
|Chad Adair (Papanui Cycling Club)
|5
|Cameron Kurwowski (Bike NZ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|2
|Clay Murfet (Salamander)
|3
|Matt Baranoski (Alliance Environmental)
|4
|Bobby Lea (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
|5
|Hamish Presbury (Team New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Baranoski (Alliance)
|2
|Cameron Kurwowski (Bike NZ)
|3
|Chad Adair (Papanui Cycling Club)
|4
|Jackie Simes (Team Mountain Khakis)
|5
|Paddy Bevin (Bike NZ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simpson/Bevin (Bissel)
|16
|pts
|2
|Murfet/Carney (Salamander)
|13
|3
|Rockmore/Baranoski (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
|8
|4
|Lea/Simes (Lion of Flanders)
|6
|5
|Reinert/Miller (Van Dessel)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Murfet/Carney (Salamander)
|56
|pts
|2
|Simpson/Bevin (Bissel)
|38
|3
|Lea/Simes (Lion of Flanders)
|28
|4
|Rockmore/Baranoski (Bahatti Foundation/Ouch)
|21
|5
|Adair/Kurwowski (Team New Zealand)
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura McCaughey (Salamander)
|7
|pts
|2
|Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)
|5
|3
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
|3
|4
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
|2
|5
|Elspeth Heuyett (Verducci)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura McCaughey (Salamander)
|7
|pts
|2
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
|5
|3
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
|3
|4
|Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
|2
|5
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)
|7
|pts
|2
|Jamie Nielson (Bike NZ)
|5
|3
|Laura McCaughey (Salamander)
|3
|4
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
|2
|5
|Elspeth Heuyett (Verducci)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura McCaughey (Salamander)
|17
|pts
|2
|Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)
|12
|3
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
|7
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
|6
|5
|Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Parker Jones (Honor)
|2
|Andres Weller (Knowledge)
|3
|Travis Pozzi (Honor)
|4
|Thomas Berdahl (Knowledge)
|5
|Noah Thomas (Integrity)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brandon Krasley (Honor)
|2
|Alex Dailey (Fun)
|3
|Noah Speight (Honor)
|4
|Callum Smith (Knowledge)
|5
|Philip Wetzel (Integrity)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Allyson Wasielewski (Honor)
|2
|Samantha Hribick (Integrity)
|3
|Kiley Krasley (Knowledge)
|4
|Marcy Bardman (Knowledge)
|5
|Sydney Baumbach (Fun)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Devon Nothstein (Honor)
|2
|Rachel Sladovnik (Integrity)
|3
|Dylan Lafferty (Fun)
|4
|Nina Kontir (Fun)
|5
|Courtney Krasley (Knowledge)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mason Buskirk (Integrity)
|2
|Zach Probosnyak (Integrity)
|3
|Ian Kleinguenther (Integrity)
|4
|Alec Ratzell (Knowledge)
|5
|Anthony Garramone (Honor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Mellen (Fun)
|2
|Gabriel Castano (Integrity)
|3
|Garrett Hunsicker (Fun)
|4
|Cole Reece (Integrity)
|5
|Will Krempa (Integrity)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy