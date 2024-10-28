Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross: Rochette and Strohmeyer win C1 races in Falmouth

Image 1 of 3 Maghalie Rochette repeated in the C1 win at the 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (Image credit: Bree Sykes) Canadian Maghalie Rochette celebrates win at C1 contest to open 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (Image credit: Bree Sykes) Andrew Strohmeyer rides to C1 win on opening day of 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (Image credit: Bree Sykes)

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon) and Andrew Strohymeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) secured the victories in the elite C1 races on the opening day of the 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross.

The Canadian defended her win from 2024 with a solo effort on the dry, dusty course in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) improved from sixth place a year ago to second, 38 seconds back. Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road), who was second last year, finished third in the elite women's race.

Strohmeyer had to work hard across the nine-lap elite men's event to take the victory seven seconds ahead of Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing), a two-time winner at Really Rad in 2021 and 2022. Brunner's teammate, 18-year-old Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing), completed this year's men's podium, 38 seconds back, riding ahead of Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing).

The Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross is the continuation of Plymouth Cyclocross, which began in 1977. The event was renamed in 2016 and moved to the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Since 2021 the event has held a pair of UCI races, with C1 racing on Saturday and C2's on Sunday.

Results

