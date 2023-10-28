Maghalie Rochette wins women's Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross opener

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Canadian outpowers Caroline Mani and Sidney McGill in Falmouth

Maghalie Rochette
Maghalie Rochette (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
Jump to:

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) secured the victory at the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross opener, putting out the fastest lap of the race on the last lap of the circuit in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Rochette crossed the finish line 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Carline Mani Groove (Off-Road Racing) and 23 seconds ahead of Sidney McGill (Cervélo/OrangeLiving) in third place.

The double-race weekend closes out the USCX series.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1