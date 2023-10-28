Maghalie Rochette wins women's Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross opener
Canadian outpowers Caroline Mani and Sidney McGill in Falmouth
Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) secured the victory at the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross opener, putting out the fastest lap of the race on the last lap of the circuit in Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Rochette crossed the finish line 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Carline Mani Groove (Off-Road Racing) and 23 seconds ahead of Sidney McGill (Cervélo/OrangeLiving) in third place.
The double-race weekend closes out the USCX series.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
