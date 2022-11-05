Mani beats Nuss to secure victory at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross opener

Caroline Mani (Alpha Groove Silverthorne) won the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross opening race held in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Saturday. The French rider crossed the line with six seconds to spare ahead of runner-up Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) and 24 seconds ahead of Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports).

"I wanted to get a good start. I had a decent one, not that amazing, in fifth. I'm a little older, so I need more time to get my body warmed up. I was patient. My teammate was just in front of me," Mani said.

"I slowly placed myself in front, set the pace, and wanted to clear the field, I don't like to be around that many people. With two laps to go, I thought that was time to go. I got a couple of metres in one of the sections and just went for it."

Serving the New England cyclocross community, Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross offered the field barriers, a sand pit, off-camber rocky steep descent, and a set of stairs that transitioned into a technical descent.

Mani began the race in the fifth wheel behind teammate Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Groove Silverthorne), just behind Austin Killips (Nice Bikes) and Lizzy Gunsalus (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), and Rochette.

Killips led the field through the end of the opening lap and into lap two. Sidney McGill moved onto her wheel and moved forward into the sand pit as the front of the field splintered.

Mani hit the front on the third lap with Rochette, Killips, and Nuss as McGill and Gunsalus struggled just off the back of the four leaders.

The French rider attacked and opened a small lead, but Nuss reconnected with her, and the pair started the penultimate lap together. Mani attacked again and kept the pressure on over the stairs, and carried her lead into the final lap for victory.

