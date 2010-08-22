Racers enjoyed glorious weather at the final round of the Swiss Racer Bikes Cup in Muttenz this weekend. In the men's race, Florian Vogel beat Ralph Näf in the final meters for the win while Nino Schurter won the final sprint for third ahead of Julien Absalon and Christoph Sauser. A three-way sprint decided the women's race with European Champion Katrin Leumann winning ahead of Marielle Saner and Esther Süss.

Racers got to fine tune their form before the final World Cup next weekend in Windham, New York, and the World Championships the following weekend in Canada. The course was fast and major groups with the favorites soon formed at the front of each race, setting up tight sprint finishes.

In the men's race, a crash by Schurter on a narrow section of the course, with three to go, brought nearly the whole group to a stop. Näf took advantage of the opportunity and put the hammer down. Only Vogel could catch Näf, and he still had enough energy at the end to be able to overtake him in the final sprint.

Absalon secured the Racer Bikes Cup series win ahead of Lukas Flückiger and Schurter.

The women's race was no less exciting and was also decided in a sprint. Women's Olympic champion Sabine Spitz missed the podium and finished fourth. With her third place in the final round, Esther Süss won the overall Swiss Racer Bikes Cup ahead of Leumann and Marielle Saner.

In the junior men's race, Lars Forster won the race. Third place gave Roger Walder overall victory in the junior series.

Jolanda Neff dominated the junior women's race, taking the day's competition and the overall.

In 2011, the Racer Bikes Cup will resume with the opening round in Schaan.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 1:50:51 2 Ralph Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:11 3 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:00:22 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:00:23 5 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:00:24 6 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek Brentjens-Milka 0:00:40 7 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:00:54 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:01:01 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) MIG-Bike-Team 0:01:12 10 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 23 deegres/Trek 0:03:14 11 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:41 12 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:05:58 13 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:07:01 14 Severin Disch (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:07:03 15 Matthias Rupp (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:07:26 16 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:07:34 17 Nicolas Lüthi (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen 0:07:51 18 Benjamin Büchi (Swi) GS Domaine du Frigoulet 0:08:30 19 Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:08:52 20 Florian Meyer (Swi) Freemountain - Koba 0:09:11 21 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:09:25 22 Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:10:00 23 Dumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:10:21 24 Bryan Falaschi (Swi) Giant Italia Team 0:10:43 25 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:11:22 26 Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) Team CBE Merida 0:11:28 27 Dirk Peters (NZl) Rotorua 0:11:29 28 Tobias Hollenstein (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:12:10 29 Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:12:57 30 Olof Jonsson (Swi) Eliza-Orbea 0:13:52 -1lap Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -1lap Jonas Baumann (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB -2laps Michael Pesse (Ita) CBE Tecnoimpianti -2laps Patrick Tresch (Swi) GU Plus/Thomyk/VMC Silenen -2laps Umberto Carlo Corti (Ita) Team CBE Merida -3laps Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach -4laps Simon Weber (Swi) Merida Suisse Team -5laps Christian Bickel (Swi) christianbickel.ch/RV Winterthur DNF Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ ASKÖ Klagenfurt DNF Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens DNF José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) M.I.G Bike Team DNF Balz Weber (Swi) DS-RENNSPORT DNF Christophe Geiser (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen DNF Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss DNF Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Corratec World Team DNF Rourke Croeser (RSA)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Leumann (Swi) goldwurst-power / Sputnik 1:38:59 2 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott 0:00:00 3 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team 0:00:00 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) central Pro Team 0:00:10 5 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol 0:03:41 6 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Merida Suisse Team 0:03:52 7 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol 0:06:25 8 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:06:45 9 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:07:50 10 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) Felt 0:08:32 11 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 0:08:43 12 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Easton Rockets 0:09:08 13 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Südtirol 0:10:14 14 Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:11:03 15 Marina Giger (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:11:10 16 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) bike-import.ch 0:11:43 17 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:12:11 18 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) Team Wittwer 0:12:24 19 Lorraine Truong (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen/ccl 0:12:59 20 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Cumpin Crazy Team 0:13:23 21 Alexandra Serrano (Ecu) Nissan Specialized 0:13:59 22 Virginie Pointet (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott 0:22:53 -1lap Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Bike-Import.ch -1lap Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -1lap Karin Rappo (Swi) Mahu/BSO -1lap Céline Farner (Swi) Velo Franz/Univega -2laps Gabrielle Mosset (Swi) Alouettes.ch/C.C.Moutier DNF Nadine Rieder (Ger) FBI racingteam.youngstars DNF Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 1:30:02 2 Stefan Peter (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz 0:00:20 3 Roger Walder (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:01:13 4 Fabian Paumann (Swi) Merida Suisse Team 0:01:21 5 Claude Koster (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team 0:01:51 6 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Vélo Club Fribourg/Cycles Pache 0:02:46 7 Kevin Krieg (Swi) PBR-Matic Swiss MTB Team 0:02:46 8 Richard Anderson (NZl) Avanti Bikes 0:04:11 9 Erik Jonsson (Swi) Jonsson Dom Cycle-Merida 0:04:35 10 Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team