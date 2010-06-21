Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) held off Cervelo TestTeam’s Iris Slappendel to win Rabo Ster Zeeuwsche Eilanden’s final stage, preventing the rival squad from taking a clean sweep of the Dutch race. While Kanis claimed the stage victory in the two-up sprint, Cervelo couldn’t be overcome in the general classification race with stage one and two winner Kirsten Wild sealing the title with a fourth place.

"Today's stage was a hard one with lots of cross wind on the dikes and bridges but our team took control and we broke the peloton," said Wild. "At the end Iris was in the break so the others had to work and she was also close in the general classification, so it was perfect teamwork."

Despite losing Charlotte Becker to brake problems, Cervelo enjoyed a brilliant tour. The squad finished with five of its riders in the top 10 on general classification, bringing a smile to the face of sport director Egon van Kessel.

"Today's third stage was very hard because there was a lot of wind. At the end of the stage, because of that wind, the bunch broke into several groups,” he said. “At the very end there were three riders at the final. Iris Slappendel finished second today and in the GC overall as well."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:24:17 2 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:09 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 5 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 7 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 8 Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:12 9 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products 0:00:16 11 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 12 Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 13 Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 14 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 16 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:22 17 Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:02:11 18 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 19 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 20 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products 22 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 23 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 24 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 25 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 26 Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 27 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 28 Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:02:16 29 Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:02:37 30 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:03:51 31 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 0:03:53 32 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:06:56 33 Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 34 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 35 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 36 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 37 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 38 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 39 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 40 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 0:06:59 41 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:09:24 42 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:10:32 43 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 44 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl 45 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl 46 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:10:34 47 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 48 Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida 49 Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 50 Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 51 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:10:37 52 Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel 53 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust 54 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:10:39 55 Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:10:42 56 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 57 Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust 58 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 59 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:10:44 60 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 61 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 62 Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 63 Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:10:48 64 Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 65 Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 66 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel 67 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 68 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products 69 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 70 Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland 71 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 72 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 73 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products 74 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 75 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 76 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 77 Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland 78 Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 79 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 80 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 81 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 82 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 83 Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland 84 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 85 Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust 86 Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 87 Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland 88 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 89 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 90 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products 91 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 92 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 0:10:55 93 Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 94 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 95 Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust 96 Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:11:01 97 Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust 98 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 99 Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 100 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 101 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 102 Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 0:11:43 DNF Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl DNF Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team DNF Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam DNF Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit DNF Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products DNF Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team DNF Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida DNF Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam DNF Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel DNF Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel DNF Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel DNF Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters DNF Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters DNF Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters DNF Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters DNF Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters DNF Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland DNF Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland DNF Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin DNF Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin DNF Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin DNF Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin DNF Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling DNF Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling DNF Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling DNF Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling DNF Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling DNF Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust DNF Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force DNF Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars DNF Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars DNF Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm DNF Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm DNF Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen DNF Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen DNF Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen DNF Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen DNF Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen DNF Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen DNF Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen DNF Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland DNF Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch DNF Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch DNF Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch DNF Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch DNF Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense DNF Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense DNF Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. DNF Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. DNF Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl DNF Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl DNF Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl DNF Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen DNF Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen DNF Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen DNF Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland DNF Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland DNF Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 10:13:09 2 Nederland Bloeit 0:00:07 3 Gemengd Team Merida 0:04:51 4 Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:09:05 5 Leontien.nl 0:10:45 6 Redsun Cycling Team 7 Hitec Products UCK 0:12:57 8 Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:17:35 9 SRAM-WV Eemland 0:19:37 10 Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:21:20 11 Jan van Arckel 0:23:18 12 Belgian cycling fed. 0:23:29 13 Rabo Lady Force 0:23:36 14 Team Tubanters 0:25:12 15 NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:28:00 16 Team Bike-import.ch 0:28:10 17 Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:30:12 18 CT People's trust 0:31:49 19 National Team Scotland 0:32:00

Final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 6:27:33 2 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:04 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:25 4 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:27 5 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:00:31 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:41 7 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:43 8 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:46 9 Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:05 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:01:06 11 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:08 12 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products 0:01:09 13 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:01:15 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:01:17 15 Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:01:30 16 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:02:33 17 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:09 18 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:13 19 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products 0:04:10 20 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:04:28 21 Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:04:48 22 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:04:56 23 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:04:57 24 Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:05:11 25 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:05:17 26 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 0:05:31 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:05:41 28 Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:06:00 29 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 0:06:02 30 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:06:11 31 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 0:06:21 32 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:09:15 33 Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:09:21 34 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:09:36 35 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 0:09:52 36 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:10:00 37 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 0:10:39 38 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:11:01 39 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:11:28 40 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:12:30 41 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:12:52 42 Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:12:59 43 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:13:05 44 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:13:06 45 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:13:07 46 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:13:10 47 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 48 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:13:14 49 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 50 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust 0:13:17 51 Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida 0:13:22 52 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products 53 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:13:23 54 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:13:26 55 Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:13:42 56 Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:13:47 57 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products 58 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:13:48 59 Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:13:51 60 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:13:57 61 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:14:17 62 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:14:22 63 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl 64 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products 0:14:26 65 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:14:35 66 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:14:37 67 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 68 Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:14:39 69 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:14:43 70 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:14:48 71 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 0:14:55 72 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:14:57 73 Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 74 Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:14:58 75 Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust 0:15:03 76 Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland 77 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:15:04 78 Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust 0:15:17 79 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:15:21 80 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:15:38 81 Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 0:15:46 82 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:16:05 83 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:16:16 84 Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust 0:19:01 85 Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:19:21 86 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:19:28 87 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:19:37 88 Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:19:40 89 Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:19:44 90 Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland 0:19:49 91 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 0:19:52 92 Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland 0:19:54 93 Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:20:07 94 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 0:20:08 95 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:20:10 96 Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:20:22 97 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:20:29 98 Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust 0:20:34 99 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:20:35 100 Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:20:47 101 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:22:42 102 Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:27:26