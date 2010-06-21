Trending

Kanis breaks through for stage win

Wild secures overall title

Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) held off Cervelo TestTeam’s Iris Slappendel to win Rabo Ster Zeeuwsche Eilanden’s final stage, preventing the rival squad from taking a clean sweep of the Dutch race. While Kanis claimed the stage victory in the two-up sprint, Cervelo couldn’t be overcome in the general classification race with stage one and two winner Kirsten Wild sealing the title with a fourth place.

"Today's stage was a hard one with lots of cross wind on the dikes and bridges but our team took control and we broke the peloton," said Wild. "At the end Iris was in the break so the others had to work and she was also close in the general classification, so it was perfect teamwork."

Despite losing Charlotte Becker to brake problems, Cervelo enjoyed a brilliant tour. The squad finished with five of its riders in the top 10 on general classification, bringing a smile to the face of sport director Egon van Kessel.

"Today's third stage was very hard because there was a lot of wind. At the end of the stage, because of that wind, the bunch broke into several groups,” he said. “At the very end there were three riders at the final. Iris Slappendel finished second today and in the GC overall as well."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:24:17
2Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:09
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
5Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
7Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
8Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:12
9Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products0:00:16
11Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
12Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
13Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
14Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
16Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:22
17Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:02:11
18Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
19Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
20Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products
22Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
23Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
24Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
25Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
26Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
27Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:02:16
29Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:02:37
30Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:51
31Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters0:03:53
32Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:06:56
33Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
34Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
35Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
36Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
37Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
38Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
39Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
40Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:06:59
41Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:09:24
42Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:10:32
43Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
44Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
45Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl
46Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:10:34
47Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
48Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida
49Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
50Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
51Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:10:37
52Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
53Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust
54Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:10:39
55Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland0:10:42
56Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
57Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust
58Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
59Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:10:44
60Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
61Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
62Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
63Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland0:10:48
64Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
65Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
66Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
67Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
68Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products
69Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
70Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland
71Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
72Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
73Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products
74Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
75Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
76Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
77Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland
78Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
79Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
80Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
81Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
82Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
83Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland
84Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
85Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust
86Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
87Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland
88Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
89Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
90Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products
91Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
92Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters0:10:55
93Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
94Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
95Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust
96Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:11:01
97Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust
98Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
99Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
100Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
101Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
102Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen0:11:43
DNFLianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
DNFAnne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
DNFLiesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
DNFFroydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFMaria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
DNFSofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
DNFDanielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
DNFLinda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
DNFImke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
DNFBritt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFNadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFJessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters
DNFNathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFBerdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFLinda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
DNFSandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
DNFSarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
DNFAlma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
DNFJessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
DNFMirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
DNFNoortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
DNFTamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
DNFEva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
DNFDaphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
DNFYmke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
DNFPetra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust
DNFChristel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFKim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
DNFSamantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
DNFAnouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
DNFAmanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
DNFLisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
DNFTrieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
DNFElise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
DNFGerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
DNFLinda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
DNFAlie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
DNFHanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
DNFSigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFJudith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFManon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFLucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland
DNFPascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
DNFMirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
DNFSonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
DNFNadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
DNFCelina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
DNFJoana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
DNFSanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
DNFKaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
DNFSerena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
DNFLotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
DNFSofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
DNFGoedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFAmy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFLien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFSiobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland
DNFCaroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland
DNFKate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team10:13:09
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:07
3Gemengd Team Merida0:04:51
4Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:09:05
5Leontien.nl0:10:45
6Redsun Cycling Team
7Hitec Products UCK0:12:57
8Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:17:35
9SRAM-WV Eemland0:19:37
10Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:21:20
11Jan van Arckel0:23:18
12Belgian cycling fed.0:23:29
13Rabo Lady Force0:23:36
14Team Tubanters0:25:12
15NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:28:00
16Team Bike-import.ch0:28:10
17Dolmans Landscaping Team0:30:12
18CT People's trust0:31:49
19National Team Scotland0:32:00

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6:27:33
2Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:04
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:25
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:27
5Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:00:31
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:41
7Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:43
8Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:46
9Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:05
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl0:01:06
11Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:08
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products0:01:09
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:01:15
14Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:01:17
15Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:01:30
16Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:02:33
17Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:09
18Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:13
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products0:04:10
20Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:04:28
21Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:04:48
22Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:04:56
23Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:04:57
24Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:05:11
25Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:05:17
26Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:05:31
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:05:41
28Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:06:00
29Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters0:06:02
30Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:06:11
31Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.0:06:21
32Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:09:15
33Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:09:21
34Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:09:36
35Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:09:52
36Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:10:00
37Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:10:39
38Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:11:01
39Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:11:28
40Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:12:30
41Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl0:12:52
42Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:12:59
43Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:13:05
44Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:13:06
45Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:13:07
46Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:13:10
47Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
48Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:13:14
49Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
50Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust0:13:17
51Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida0:13:22
52Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products
53Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:13:23
54Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:13:26
55Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland0:13:42
56Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:13:47
57Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products
58Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:13:48
59Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:13:51
60Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:13:57
61Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:14:17
62Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:14:22
63Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl
64Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products0:14:26
65Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:14:35
66Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:14:37
67Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
68Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:14:39
69Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:14:43
70Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:14:48
71Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:14:55
72Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:14:57
73Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
74Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:14:58
75Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust0:15:03
76Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland
77Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:15:04
78Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust0:15:17
79Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:15:21
80Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:15:38
81Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen0:15:46
82Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:16:05
83Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:16:16
84Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust0:19:01
85Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:19:21
86Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:19:28
87Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:19:37
88Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland0:19:40
89Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:19:44
90Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland0:19:49
91Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.0:19:52
92Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland0:19:54
93Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:20:07
94Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters0:20:08
95Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:20:10
96Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:20:22
97Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:20:29
98Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust0:20:34
99Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:20:35
100Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:20:47
101Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:22:42
102Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland0:27:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team19:23:42
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:43
3Gemengd Team Merida0:10:40
4Leontien.nl0:12:31
5Redsun Cycling Team0:13:38
6Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:14:05
7Hitec Products UCK0:17:16
8Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:22:16
9Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:26:38
10SRAM-WV Eemland0:28:13
11Jan van Arckel0:32:28
12Belgian cycling fed.0:33:16
13Team Tubanters0:34:28
14Rabo Lady Force
15Team Bike-import.ch0:35:27
16Dolmans Landscaping Team0:37:44
17CT People's trust0:41:56
18National Team Scotland0:47:13
19NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:49:56

 

