Kanis breaks through for stage win
Wild secures overall title
Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) held off Cervelo TestTeam’s Iris Slappendel to win Rabo Ster Zeeuwsche Eilanden’s final stage, preventing the rival squad from taking a clean sweep of the Dutch race. While Kanis claimed the stage victory in the two-up sprint, Cervelo couldn’t be overcome in the general classification race with stage one and two winner Kirsten Wild sealing the title with a fourth place.
"Today's stage was a hard one with lots of cross wind on the dikes and bridges but our team took control and we broke the peloton," said Wild. "At the end Iris was in the break so the others had to work and she was also close in the general classification, so it was perfect teamwork."
Despite losing Charlotte Becker to brake problems, Cervelo enjoyed a brilliant tour. The squad finished with five of its riders in the top 10 on general classification, bringing a smile to the face of sport director Egon van Kessel.
"Today's third stage was very hard because there was a lot of wind. At the end of the stage, because of that wind, the bunch broke into several groups,” he said. “At the very end there were three riders at the final. Iris Slappendel finished second today and in the GC overall as well."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:24:17
|2
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:09
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|7
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products
|0:00:16
|11
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|13
|Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|14
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|16
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:22
|17
|Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:02:11
|18
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|19
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|20
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products
|22
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|23
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|24
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|25
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|27
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:02:16
|29
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:02:37
|30
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|31
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|0:03:53
|32
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|33
|Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|34
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|35
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|36
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|37
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|38
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|39
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|40
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:06:59
|41
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:09:24
|42
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:10:32
|43
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|44
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|45
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl
|46
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:10:34
|47
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|48
|Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida
|49
|Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|50
|Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|51
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:10:37
|52
|Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|53
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust
|54
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|55
|Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:10:42
|56
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|57
|Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust
|58
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|59
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:10:44
|60
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|61
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|62
|Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|63
|Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:10:48
|64
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|65
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|66
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|67
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|68
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products
|69
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|70
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland
|71
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|72
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|73
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products
|74
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|75
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|76
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|77
|Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland
|78
|Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|79
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|80
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|81
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|82
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|83
|Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland
|84
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|85
|Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust
|86
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|87
|Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland
|88
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|89
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|90
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products
|91
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|92
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|0:10:55
|93
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|94
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|95
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust
|96
|Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:11:01
|97
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust
|98
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|99
|Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|100
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|101
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|102
|Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:11:43
|DNF
|Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
|DNF
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|DNF
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|DNF
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|DNF
|Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|DNF
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|DNF
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|DNF
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|DNF
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|DNF
|Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|DNF
|Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|DNF
|Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|DNF
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|DNF
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust
|DNF
|Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|DNF
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|DNF
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|DNF
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|DNF
|Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|DNF
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|DNF
|Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|DNF
|Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|DNF
|Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|DNF
|Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|DNF
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|DNF
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland
|DNF
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|DNF
|Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|DNF
|Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|DNF
|Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|DNF
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|DNF
|Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|DNF
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|DNF
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|DNF
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|DNF
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|DNF
|Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|DNF
|Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland
|DNF
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland
|DNF
|Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|10:13:09
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:07
|3
|Gemengd Team Merida
|0:04:51
|4
|Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:09:05
|5
|Leontien.nl
|0:10:45
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|7
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:57
|8
|Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:17:35
|9
|SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:19:37
|10
|Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:21:20
|11
|Jan van Arckel
|0:23:18
|12
|Belgian cycling fed.
|0:23:29
|13
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:23:36
|14
|Team Tubanters
|0:25:12
|15
|NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:28:00
|16
|Team Bike-import.ch
|0:28:10
|17
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:30:12
|18
|CT People's trust
|0:31:49
|19
|National Team Scotland
|0:32:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6:27:33
|2
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:25
|4
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:41
|7
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|9
|Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:01:06
|11
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:08
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products
|0:01:09
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:01:15
|14
|Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:01:17
|15
|Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:01:30
|16
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:02:33
|17
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:09
|18
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:13
|19
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:04:10
|20
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:04:28
|21
|Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:04:48
|22
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|23
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:04:57
|24
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:05:11
|25
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:05:17
|26
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:05:31
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:05:41
|28
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:06:00
|29
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|0:06:02
|30
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:06:11
|31
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|0:06:21
|32
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:09:15
|33
|Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:09:21
|34
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:09:36
|35
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:09:52
|36
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:10:00
|37
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:10:39
|38
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:11:01
|39
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:11:28
|40
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:12:30
|41
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:12:52
|42
|Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:12:59
|43
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:13:05
|44
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:13:06
|45
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:13:07
|46
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:10
|47
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|48
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:13:14
|49
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|50
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:13:17
|51
|Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:13:22
|52
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products
|53
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:13:23
|54
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:13:26
|55
|Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:13:42
|56
|Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:13:47
|57
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products
|58
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:48
|59
|Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:13:51
|60
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:13:57
|61
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:14:17
|62
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:14:22
|63
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl
|64
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products
|0:14:26
|65
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:14:35
|66
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|67
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|68
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:14:39
|69
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:14:43
|70
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:14:48
|71
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:14:55
|72
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:14:57
|73
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|74
|Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:14:58
|75
|Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:15:03
|76
|Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland
|77
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:15:04
|78
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:15:17
|79
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:15:21
|80
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:15:38
|81
|Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:15:46
|82
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:16:05
|83
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|84
|Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:19:01
|85
|Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:19:21
|86
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:19:28
|87
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:19:37
|88
|Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:19:40
|89
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:19:44
|90
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland
|0:19:49
|91
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|0:19:52
|92
|Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland
|0:19:54
|93
|Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:20:07
|94
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|0:20:08
|95
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:20:10
|96
|Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:20:22
|97
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:20:29
|98
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:20:34
|99
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:20:35
|100
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:20:47
|101
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:22:42
|102
|Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:27:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|19:23:42
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:43
|3
|Gemengd Team Merida
|0:10:40
|4
|Leontien.nl
|0:12:31
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:14:05
|7
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:17:16
|8
|Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:22:16
|9
|Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:26:38
|10
|SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:28:13
|11
|Jan van Arckel
|0:32:28
|12
|Belgian cycling fed.
|0:33:16
|13
|Team Tubanters
|0:34:28
|14
|Rabo Lady Force
|15
|Team Bike-import.ch
|0:35:27
|16
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:37:44
|17
|CT People's trust
|0:41:56
|18
|National Team Scotland
|0:47:13
|19
|NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:49:56
