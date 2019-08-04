Trending

Viviani wins RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Crash inside 2km takes out Sam Bennett's Bora-Hansgrohe train

Image 1 of 33

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2019 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 33

Sam Bennett on the 2019 RideLondon podium for second

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 33

Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the 2019 RideLondon podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 33

Elia Viviani on the 2019 RideLondon podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 33

Stan Dewulf with the Most Combative rider prize

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 33

Elia Viviani

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 33

Alex Dowsett

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 33

Sam Bennett, Elia Viviani and Michael Morkov on the RideLondon podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 33

Sam Bennett, Elia Viviani and Michael Morkov celebrate on the RideLondon podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 33

Elia Viviani and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Michael Morkov on the RideLondon podium after finishing first and third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 33

Elia Viviani and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Michael Morkov on the RideLondon podium after finishing first and third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 33

Michael Morkov on the RideLondon podium for third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 33

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2019 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 33

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2019 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 33

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2019 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 33

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2019 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 33

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2019 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 33

A happy Elia Viviani gives a thumbs up to winning the 2019 RideLodon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 33

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2019 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 33

Katusha-Alpecin riders sign in for RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 33

The 2019 RideLondon peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 33

Dowsett, Eenkhoorn and Dewulf in the 2019 RideLondon breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 33

Alex Dowsett, Stan Dewulf and Pascal Eenkhoorn in the early breakaway at RideLondon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 33

Early attacks flew near the start of the the RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 33

the RideLondon-Surrey Classic gets underway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 33

Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) signs in for RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 33

Deceuninck-QuickStep at sign in for RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 33

Mark Renshaw will retire at the end of the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 33

Team Ineos jerseys are custom for each rider

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 33

Team Ineos riders prepare for the start of RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 33

Taylor Phinney (EF Education First) before the start of RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 33

Dimension Data riders sign in for RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 33

Alex Dowsett leads the early breakaway at RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani relied on his Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out train to take a decisive win Sunday at the Prudential RideLondon-Surry Classic, outkicking Bora-Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett to the line while his teammate and final lead-out man Michael Mørkøv hung on for third.

Bennett lost his own lead-out train inside the final 2km when a touch of wheels took out a handful of Bora riders, leaving Viviani's team to take over duties on the front and deliver their man to the final 100 metres in perfect position.

"It was on the right," Viviani said of the crash in a television interview before the podium ceremony, "and I just saw the Bora guys go down, but didn’t see how it happened. Luckily, we were on the other side, so we missed that."

Once Viviani's well-drilled team took over, Bennett latched onto the Italian's wheel, but he couldn't overcome Viviani's top-end speed as the QuickStep sprinter notched his eighth win of the season after coming second to Bora's Pascal Ackermann in the same race last year.

"When we saw that the race didn’t make a selection on Box Hill we just went just for me," Viviani said. “We just tried to stay relaxed.

"We knew it was a crowded finish because everyone was there and everyone was really well organised. But we knew also we can move them out and use the legs from the Tour de France," he said, describing the well-attended and chaotic finale. 

“After a Grand Tour you always try to concentrate because you know the shape is good. It was really amazing teamwork because Michael finished third. First and third is quite good, so thanks to the team for sure."

The 30-year-old winner, who is rumoured to be looking for a new team for next season, also acknowledged that Sunday's victory on The Mall in London has special significance among his 75 professional wins.

"Like I said last year, this is probably one of the five Classics I have in my head to win in my career," Viviani said. "Now I just need the two big ones – Gent-Wevelgem and Milan-San Remo – so I'm going to work the rest of my career for that, too, so it’s good to add another one."

How it unfolded

The 169km route in and around London was 22km shorter than the previous edition and used much of the same course as the 2012 Olympic Games road race, heading out of London to the Surrey Hills and back again for the finish on The Mall.

With teams anxious to place a rider in the breakaway to ensure an easy day in the peloton, the fight to escape was an all-out battle until Lotto Soudal’s Stan Dewulf set off on a solo move 10km into the day. He was quickly joined by Alex Doswett (Katusha-Alpecin) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma). The day’s escape trio took flight, and the chase was on for the rest of the afternoon.

The leaders' gap fluctuated over the next several kilometres, jumping up almost immediately to half a minute and then coming down to 10 seconds with 145km to go as more riders from the field began to attack. Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) escaped the bunch and tried to bridge, dangling in no man’s land about halfway between the breakaway and the bunch.

Up the road, the leaders' gap started to go out again and ballooned up to 2:30 with 135km remaining. Ten Kilometres later the gap to the field was well over three minutes, while Vermote continued to lose ground to the leaders in his bridge attempt.

That set the status for much of the day, as Vermote eventually faded back into the peloton and the lead trio's advantage hovered above three minutes.

The gap finally dipped below three minutes with 85km to go as Mitchelton-Scott went to the front to lead the chase. The gap was pegged at 2:20 witrh 83km to go when Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) lost the peloton’s pace on a small climb. Team Sunweb immediately went to the front of the bunch and drilled the pace, and so Ewan watched his chances for victory ride away.

Team Sunweb sprinter Michael Matthews put in a dig with just under 70km remaining, dragging along the peloton in pursuit and closing the gap to the leaders to 2:15. Matthews' move was short-lived, but 10km later Sunweb stirred the pot again with an attack from Casper Pedersen and Jumbo-Visma’s Mike Teunnisen that quickly gained a small advantage over the group.

The bridging duo gained 35 seconds on the bunch and lingered at 1:22 behind the breakaway with 55km remaining, as Bora-Hansgroghe took up chasing duties for sprinter Bennett back in the bunch, which was now 2:05 from the leaders.

Dowsett lost the pace up front in the break and started drifting back. With 50km to go, the chasing duo caught and passed Dowsett and closed to within 50 seconds of the two leaders. The peloton, however, was now just 1:10 from the front of the race.

The peloton brought Teunissen and Pedersen back into the fold with 43km to go, resetting the chase as the lead duo remained out front with a 21-second gap. Team Ineos came forward next to help with the chase, dooming the leaders’ day-long effort as the pack closed to around 15 seconds and then let them dangle.

Eenkhoorn was the first to surrender, giving in with just over 20km to go and fading back to the bunch. Dewulf continued on solo for a time, but he, too, was back in the bunch with 15km remaining, and the expected bunch sprint was inevitable.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:46:15
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
13Matt Walls (GBr) Great Britain
14Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
18Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
19Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
24Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Gerben Thijssen (Ned) Lotto Soudal
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos3:46:24
30Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:46:28
31Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy3:46:36
32Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:46:39
33Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:46:49
34Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
35Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
37Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
38Iijo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quick-Step
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb3:46:54
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
42Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
44Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
45Gediminas Bagdonas (Lit) AG2R La Mondiale
46Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
47Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
48Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
50Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
52Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
54Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
55James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Great Britain
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
62Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
64Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
66Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
67Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
68Connor Swift (GBr) Great Britain
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
70Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
71Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
72Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
73Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
74Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
75Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
76Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
77Shane Archbold (GBr) Great Britain
78Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
79Tom Stweart (GBr) Great Britain
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida3:47:07
82Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos3:47:10
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3:47:16
84Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
85Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
87Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
88Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
89Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
90Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
91Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
92Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
94Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
96Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
98Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:47:32
101Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:48:04
102Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
103Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:48:18
104Brian Nauleau (Fra) Team Total Direct Energie3:48:24
105Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
106Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
107Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy3:48:27
108Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb3:48:38
109Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin3:49:01
110Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:49:09
111Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy3:49:17
112Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
113Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3:49:21
114Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates3:49:27
115Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:49:34
116Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3:49:52
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:50:10
119Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:50:27
120Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
123Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe50:56:00
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMatteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFWill Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin

