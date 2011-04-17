Trending

Cat. 2 and Cat. 3 racers compete in dual slalom

Full results

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danny Carroll
2Cole Thompson
3Warren Kniss
4Fineas Delbonta-Smith
5Joseph Foresta
6Ricky Castro
7Shawn Yakovich
8Aidan Thompson
9Clayton Stone
10Peter Brydon
11Trent Del Grippo
12Myles Dunehew
13Devin Kjaer
14Garret Kniss

Junior women 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sophia Foresta
2Ruby Tidd

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan Unger
2Kyle Winterhalder
3Noah Brousseau
4Garrett Tollette
5Jay Boysen
6Marshall Mullen
7Christopher Vallindras
8Ryan Shine
9Mckay Vezina
10Noah Kepple
11Kevin Saylor
12Cody Smith
13Riley Farrar
14Taylor Scoville
15Daniel Thompson
16Mason Bond

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kyle Zondervan
2Nick Moreda
3Brent Davidson
4Max Rausch
5Jonas Mueller
6Michael Rangel
7Brannon Cantrell
8Nick Hoeper-Tomich
9Scott Cannon
10Chris Seymour
11William Lewis
12Tim Gould
13Daniel Melvin
14Daniel Pelikan
15Adam Cain
16Jordan Timmer

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dwayne Taylor
2Donald Goodwin
3Jeff Owens
4Robert Gerwing
5Ryan Shea
6Eddie Munoz
7Wayne Redmond
8Cody Drake

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brian Bartholomew
2Tony Del Grippo
3John Heeber
4John Easton
5Mark Melvin
6Sean Riordan
7Brent Wallingsford

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Trento
2Cole Picchiottino
3Jordan Milam
4Brandan Pita
5Benjamin Bright
6Liam Gleason
7Ennis Mickael
8Rex Peel
9Bryce Minor
10Jonathan Simek
11Hudson Tognetti
12Kevin Carroll
13Michael Moise
14Samuel Nuki
15Joseph Tobin
16Nolan Bierwolf
17Trevor Mcdonough
18Jacob Smith
19Parker Robinson
20Patrick Romano
21Colton Ball
22Sam Redman
23Drew Soltis
24Scott Cosseboom
25Martin Gasiorowski
26Wesley Barnes
27Peter Dommen
28Marcello Granados
29Alec Rohr
30Jeff Swenson
31David Carmick
32Marc Maza

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Trujillo
2Aaron Isom
3Patrick Male
4Neil Johnson
5Raymond Williams
6Kevin Cooper
7Dustin Yue
8Phillip Priolo
9Tim Kunakov
10Kyle McInerney
11Eric Prosch-Jensen
12Brian Keene
13John Nuttall
14Jonas Welch

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Brill
2Carlos Cavero
3Brian Robinson
4Stephen Fuqua
5Steve Torres
6John Tymo

Cat. 3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuriy Tomas
2Robert Alves
3Robb Thompson
4Daniel Cress
5Nathan Smith
6Brian Nelson
7Thomas Mccormack
8Mark James

Cat. 2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Meg Valliant
2Ashley Hernandez
3Bonnie Miller
4Mollie Sitkin

