Cat. 2 and Cat. 3 racers compete in dual slalom
Full results
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Danny Carroll
|2
|Cole Thompson
|3
|Warren Kniss
|4
|Fineas Delbonta-Smith
|5
|Joseph Foresta
|6
|Ricky Castro
|7
|Shawn Yakovich
|8
|Aidan Thompson
|9
|Clayton Stone
|10
|Peter Brydon
|11
|Trent Del Grippo
|12
|Myles Dunehew
|13
|Devin Kjaer
|14
|Garret Kniss
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sophia Foresta
|2
|Ruby Tidd
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dylan Unger
|2
|Kyle Winterhalder
|3
|Noah Brousseau
|4
|Garrett Tollette
|5
|Jay Boysen
|6
|Marshall Mullen
|7
|Christopher Vallindras
|8
|Ryan Shine
|9
|Mckay Vezina
|10
|Noah Kepple
|11
|Kevin Saylor
|12
|Cody Smith
|13
|Riley Farrar
|14
|Taylor Scoville
|15
|Daniel Thompson
|16
|Mason Bond
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kyle Zondervan
|2
|Nick Moreda
|3
|Brent Davidson
|4
|Max Rausch
|5
|Jonas Mueller
|6
|Michael Rangel
|7
|Brannon Cantrell
|8
|Nick Hoeper-Tomich
|9
|Scott Cannon
|10
|Chris Seymour
|11
|William Lewis
|12
|Tim Gould
|13
|Daniel Melvin
|14
|Daniel Pelikan
|15
|Adam Cain
|16
|Jordan Timmer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dwayne Taylor
|2
|Donald Goodwin
|3
|Jeff Owens
|4
|Robert Gerwing
|5
|Ryan Shea
|6
|Eddie Munoz
|7
|Wayne Redmond
|8
|Cody Drake
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brian Bartholomew
|2
|Tony Del Grippo
|3
|John Heeber
|4
|John Easton
|5
|Mark Melvin
|6
|Sean Riordan
|7
|Brent Wallingsford
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Trento
|2
|Cole Picchiottino
|3
|Jordan Milam
|4
|Brandan Pita
|5
|Benjamin Bright
|6
|Liam Gleason
|7
|Ennis Mickael
|8
|Rex Peel
|9
|Bryce Minor
|10
|Jonathan Simek
|11
|Hudson Tognetti
|12
|Kevin Carroll
|13
|Michael Moise
|14
|Samuel Nuki
|15
|Joseph Tobin
|16
|Nolan Bierwolf
|17
|Trevor Mcdonough
|18
|Jacob Smith
|19
|Parker Robinson
|20
|Patrick Romano
|21
|Colton Ball
|22
|Sam Redman
|23
|Drew Soltis
|24
|Scott Cosseboom
|25
|Martin Gasiorowski
|26
|Wesley Barnes
|27
|Peter Dommen
|28
|Marcello Granados
|29
|Alec Rohr
|30
|Jeff Swenson
|31
|David Carmick
|32
|Marc Maza
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Trujillo
|2
|Aaron Isom
|3
|Patrick Male
|4
|Neil Johnson
|5
|Raymond Williams
|6
|Kevin Cooper
|7
|Dustin Yue
|8
|Phillip Priolo
|9
|Tim Kunakov
|10
|Kyle McInerney
|11
|Eric Prosch-Jensen
|12
|Brian Keene
|13
|John Nuttall
|14
|Jonas Welch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Brill
|2
|Carlos Cavero
|3
|Brian Robinson
|4
|Stephen Fuqua
|5
|Steve Torres
|6
|John Tymo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuriy Tomas
|2
|Robert Alves
|3
|Robb Thompson
|4
|Daniel Cress
|5
|Nathan Smith
|6
|Brian Nelson
|7
|Thomas Mccormack
|8
|Mark James
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Meg Valliant
|2
|Ashley Hernandez
|3
|Bonnie Miller
|4
|Mollie Sitkin
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy