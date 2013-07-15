Trending

Strigel and Forbes win Subaru Cup super D

Super D finishes off weekend of racing in Wisconsin

Abigail Strigel from Madison, WI in Nitro Amphitheater

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Ben Forbes

(Image credit: Nathan Long)

The crown jewel of the Wisconsin Off-Road Series(WORS) each year is the Subaru Cup Pro XCT. Today, the two-day event wrapped up with the super D, run on a short, mostly downhill course comprised of sections of the cross country and short track races held earlier in the weekend. The majority of the super D course was a descent, which was a technical climb from the cross country course ridden in reverse. The super D began with a LeMans style start where riders had to run to the top of the ski hill and mount their bikes before heading downhill. Once mounted, the course sent racers on a seven to 10-minute race to the bottom and around the vendor expo area of the event.

Women

The elite women's field was pretty small as many racers went home after battling the heat and two high rev events earlier in the weekend. Some of the women to stick around included local pro rider Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager), who was also last year's winner on the super D. Joining her in the singletrack were last year's cross country winner Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) and first-year pro Cooper Dendel (Border Grill p/d Quick Stop). These ladies were three of the most technically skilled racers of anyone that raced this weekend.

Strigel took an early lead with her sprint to her bike. She got the hole shot to the singletrack and tried to create a gap as soon as she could. Being the only racer in the front group with a 26-inch full suspension bike, Strigel was able to maneuver the tight and rocky course with ease. She said she wanted to "hopefully get out into the open stuff with a little bit of a gap so I could hold them off until the finish, because I'm not the strongest in the open stuff." Her technique worked to get her the top spot.

Freeman had been holding onto second with Dendel right on her wheel. But some confusion at the finish allowed Dendel to pass since the course used part of the short track loop but with a different finish line. Dendel took the second spot which was her first podium finish since turning pro.

Men

The elite men's race had more participation than the women's race and warranted having two separate waves. It was not clear at first who the winner was until results were posted. The first finisher in wave 1 was Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin). The first wave consisted of pros and Cat. 1 racers so Maloney didn't know how his time compared to the next wave.

The second wave came through with Ben Forbes (Kenmore Cycles, Cyclinic SramRo) leading Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling). Guerra said that he felt that he gave it all he had and led most of the course. The finish included a short loop around the expo area which is where Forbes burned his last match to gap Guerra by four seconds.

Forbes came from Australia for a short tour of the Pro XCT races. This was his third and final race in America, and he ended with a win. Guerra's finish gave him a second place medal while Maloney took the third step on the podium.

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Forbes (Kenmore Cycles, Cyclinic SramRo)0:07:45
2Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:00:04
3Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:00:08
4Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot Cycle)0:00:12
5Brian Matter (RACC / Trek Gear Grinder)0:00:14
6Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale)0:00:15
7Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill powered by Quick)0:00:18
8Skyler Trujillo (Jamis Factory Team)0:00:22
9Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)0:00:28
10Paul Mumford (roscoe village bikes p/b carbo)0:00:28
11Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)0:00:33
12Trevor Deruise (Blu World Inspired/GetReal Nut)0:00:36
13Chad Cheeney (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)0:01:34

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger /Bontrager)0:08:53
2Cooper Dendel (Border Grill p/b Quick Stop Bi)0:00:07
3Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:00:07
4Lauren Catlin (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)0:00:17
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite)0:00:26

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trevor Olson (team 360)0:08:03
1Michael Hemme (Roscoe Village Bikes)0:08:14
2Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind)0:00:10
1Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:08:28
3Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz Bike Shop)0:08:28
4David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:08:39
2Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain/Velocity)0:00:05
3Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:00:05
2John Shull0:00:06
4Kyle Russ0:00:16
3Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)0:00:19
5Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision)0:00:27
5Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)0:00:29
6Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:00:34
4Jerrod Collier (TreadHead Cycling)0:00:44

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:09:46
2Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:00:12
1April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket)0:10:19
1Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)0:10:43
3Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)0:11:02

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tucker (Midwest Devo)0:08:25
2Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:00:03
3Stephan Davoust (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)0:00:29
4Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)0:00:38
5Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)0:00:50
6Daniel Henderson (Midwest Devo)0:01:01
7Parker McColl (Midwest Devo)0:01:45

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Schaldach (Durango Devo)0:09:46
2Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)0:01:32

