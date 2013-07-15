Image 1 of 19 The start of the elite women's short track race at the Subaru Cup (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 2 of 19 Judy Freeman takes fourth place. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 3 of 19 Katerina Nash takes third place. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 4 of 19 Chloe Woodruff takes second place. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 5 of 19 Lea Davidson takes first place at the Subaru Cup short track (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 6 of 19 Evelyn Dong over the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 7 of 19 Judy Freeman over the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 8 of 19 Katerina Nash and Chloe Woodruff over the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 9 of 19 Chloe Woodruff retakes the lead. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 10 of 19 Katerina Nash still holding the lead. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 11 of 19 Judy Freeman followed by Teal Stetson-Lee. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 12 of 19 Katerina Nash takes the lead. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 13 of 19 Teal Stetson-Lee leading the pack. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 14 of 19 Chloe Woodruff followed by Katerina Nash. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 15 of 19 Chloe Woodruff leading the pack. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 16 of 19 Teal Stetson-Lee over the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 17 of 19 Lea Davison followed by Katerina Nash at the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 18 of 19 Chloe Woodruff followed by Lea Davison at the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 19 of 19 Teal Stetson-Lee takes fifth place. (Image credit: Nathan Long)

The elite women were the first to take to the short track course. The early lead was taken by Crankbrothers Race Club rider and Pro XCT overall points leader Chloe Woodruff. She was joined by cross country winner Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team). Davison and Nash had battled for the win in yesterday's cross country.

The three ladies traded positions throughout the first few laps while Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) fought for position just behind the lead three.

Woodruff hung on with the top spot for a while, but was passed by Nash, who put the pressure on in the hot, dry climbs to get a small gap from the other women. Stetson-Lee had joined the lead group for a bit after making an attack against Freeman.

Davison made a point to get around Woodruff to try and attack Nash. The lead had been traded a few times before Davison held on.

Going into the final turns before the last lap, Nash lost control of her front wheel in the dry dusty conditions. This set her back a bit from Woodruff and Davison. With only one lap left, it was not enough time to recover her position.

Davison took her second win for the Subaru Cup weekend. Woodruff's second place was her best finish of the weekend. Nash held onto third place without getting passed by teammate Stetson-Lee, who was bumped back to fifth place by Freeman.

Full Results