Davison gets second victory of the weekend in Subaru Cup short track
Woodruff collects second place ahead of Nash in third
The elite women were the first to take to the short track course. The early lead was taken by Crankbrothers Race Club rider and Pro XCT overall points leader Chloe Woodruff. She was joined by cross country winner Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team). Davison and Nash had battled for the win in yesterday's cross country.
The three ladies traded positions throughout the first few laps while Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) fought for position just behind the lead three.
Woodruff hung on with the top spot for a while, but was passed by Nash, who put the pressure on in the hot, dry climbs to get a small gap from the other women. Stetson-Lee had joined the lead group for a bit after making an attack against Freeman.
Davison made a point to get around Woodruff to try and attack Nash. The lead had been traded a few times before Davison held on.
Going into the final turns before the last lap, Nash lost control of her front wheel in the dry dusty conditions. This set her back a bit from Woodruff and Davison. With only one lap left, it was not enough time to recover her position.
Davison took her second win for the Subaru Cup weekend. Woodruff's second place was her best finish of the weekend. Nash held onto third place without getting passed by teammate Stetson-Lee, who was bumped back to fifth place by Freeman.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
|0:27:36
|2
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|0:00:12
|3
|Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:19
|4
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|0:00:42
|5
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:53
|6
|Evelyn Dong (White Pine Racing/POC)
|0:01:14
|7
|Sarah Sturm (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)
|0:01:52
|8
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:01:53
|9
|Shayna Powless (BMC MTB Development Team)
|0:02:05
|10
|Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:02:11
|11
|Anna Beck (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)
|0:02:12
|12
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite)
|0:02:32
|13
|Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing)
|0:02:41
|14
|Erica Zaveta (Team Redline)
|0:03:01
|15
|Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)
|0:03:30
|16
|Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)
|0:03:30
|17
|Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics)
|0:05:24
|18
|Kaila Hart (No Tubes Elite Women's Team)
|0:06:24
