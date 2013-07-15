Trending

Davison gets second victory of the weekend in Subaru Cup short track

Woodruff collects second place ahead of Nash in third

Image 1 of 19

The start of the elite women's short track race at the Subaru Cup

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 2 of 19

Judy Freeman takes fourth place.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 3 of 19

Katerina Nash takes third place.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 4 of 19

Chloe Woodruff takes second place.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 5 of 19

Lea Davidson takes first place at the Subaru Cup short track

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 6 of 19

Evelyn Dong over the ramp.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 7 of 19

Judy Freeman over the ramp.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 8 of 19

Katerina Nash and Chloe Woodruff over the ramp.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 9 of 19

Chloe Woodruff retakes the lead.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 10 of 19

Katerina Nash still holding the lead.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 11 of 19

Judy Freeman followed by Teal Stetson-Lee.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 12 of 19

Katerina Nash takes the lead.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 13 of 19

Teal Stetson-Lee leading the pack.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 14 of 19

Chloe Woodruff followed by Katerina Nash.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 15 of 19

Chloe Woodruff leading the pack.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 16 of 19

Teal Stetson-Lee over the ramp.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 17 of 19

Lea Davison followed by Katerina Nash at the ramp.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 18 of 19

Chloe Woodruff followed by Lea Davison at the ramp.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 19 of 19

Teal Stetson-Lee takes fifth place.

(Image credit: Nathan Long)

The elite women were the first to take to the short track course. The early lead was taken by Crankbrothers Race Club rider and Pro XCT overall points leader Chloe Woodruff. She was joined by cross country winner Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team). Davison and Nash had battled for the win in yesterday's cross country.

The three ladies traded positions throughout the first few laps while Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) fought for position just behind the lead three.

Woodruff hung on with the top spot for a while, but was passed by Nash, who put the pressure on in the hot, dry climbs to get a small gap from the other women. Stetson-Lee had joined the lead group for a bit after making an attack against Freeman.

Davison made a point to get around Woodruff to try and attack Nash. The lead had been traded a few times before Davison held on.

Going into the final turns before the last lap, Nash lost control of her front wheel in the dry dusty conditions. This set her back a bit from Woodruff and Davison. With only one lap left, it was not enough time to recover her position.

Davison took her second win for the Subaru Cup weekend. Woodruff's second place was her best finish of the weekend. Nash held onto third place without getting passed by teammate Stetson-Lee, who was bumped back to fifth place by Freeman.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)0:27:36
2Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:00:12
3Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)0:00:19
4Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:00:42
5Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team)0:00:53
6Evelyn Dong (White Pine Racing/POC)0:01:14
7Sarah Sturm (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)0:01:52
8Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:01:53
9Shayna Powless (BMC MTB Development Team)0:02:05
10Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)0:02:11
11Anna Beck (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)0:02:12
12Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite)0:02:32
13Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing)0:02:41
14Erica Zaveta (Team Redline)0:03:01
15Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)0:03:30
16Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)0:03:30
17Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics)0:05:24
18Kaila Hart (No Tubes Elite Women's Team)0:06:24

