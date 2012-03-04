Image 1 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) remains undefeated at the Mellow Johnny (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 34 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) leads out the elite men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 34 Carl Decker (Giant) passes by the Hotel Paris (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 34 Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) rides by the old ghost town (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 34 Kris Sneddon (Kona) followed by TJ Woodruff (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 34 Bryan Fawley (Orbea Tuff) rides with home court advantage (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 34 Jeremiah Biship (Cannondale) rides what looked impossible (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 34 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) rides a ridge in fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 34 Adam Craig (Giant) can ride just about anything (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 34 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) attempts to catch his teammate Sam Schultz (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 34 Carl Decker (Giant) handles the rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 34 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) rides in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 34 A rider takes on what looked like an old streambed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 34 Derek Zanstra (3Rox Racing) had no trouble with the technical uphill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 34 A Kenda-Felt Racer on one of the many climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 34 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) rides some shady singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 34 An Inspired Brewing rider streaks by the mesquite trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 34 US Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) and Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) are both competing to become part of the USA Olympic Team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 34 Derek Zanstra (3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 34 Elite men's start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 34 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) leads on some rocky singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) sticks to Geoff Kabush like glue (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 34 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) rides a ridge with the lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 34 Todd Wells (Specialzied) rides in third position on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 34 Derek Zanstra (3Rox Racing) in fourth position on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 34 Adam Craig (Rabobank) follows Carl Decker up one of the "A" lines (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) with the race lead on a fire road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 34 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) about 5 seconds behind Max Plaxton on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 34 Todd Wells (Specialized) rides solidly in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 34 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) rides over a steep lip in the trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 34 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) takes second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 34 US Cross Country Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 34 Max Plaxton (Specialized) is the pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 34 Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton (Specialized) made it three in a row at the Mellow Johnny's Classic, winning by a comfortable margin after a hard-fought battle with Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) who finished second. Todd Wells (Specialized), unable to match the pace of the leaders, finished third. Derek Zanstra (Scott-3Rox Racing) finished fourth, while Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) took the last spot on the podium.

Kabush immediately went to the front after the start and led for the first few laps. Several riders commented after the race about the blistering pace he set. Plaxton said, "I felt good but Geoff was riding stuff really fast and smooth."

Wells added, "It was so fast. Kabush was just flying on the fast singletrack and the technical sections."

There was little doubt from the start that Plaxton was marking Kabush. The two waged war last season with Plaxton coming out on top of every meeting. "I went to the front and set a hard tempo and hoped for a mistake (behind me) but Todd and Max were working together," said Kabush after the race.

Within two laps, Kabush, Plaxton, and Wells had separated themselves from the pack behind them. Kabush, outnumbered by the strong Specialized duo, chose to maintain the lead for as long as possible rather than be beaten up by Plaxton and Wells.

Wells came unglued from the group when Plaxton finally attacked on lap four. Wells said, "I was suffering on the technical stuff and the climbs. Plaxton hit it just before the climb on the fourth lap and I just watched them ride away."

Kabush held Plaxton's wheel for a while longer but a separation finally occurred that grew slightly for the rest of the race.

The Canadian contingent put in a very strong performance today taking first, second, and fourth places on the podium. "They are always strong in the spring," said Wells. "They come out ready to race and were really strong today."

All three of them are in competition to be named to the Canadian Olympic Team.

This was Kabush's first race for his Scott-3Rox Racing Team. "It's been an exciting winter with the changes with Scott and 3Rox. It's my first time (racing) on a 29er but we have four bikes to choose from. The 29er will be my bike for the first World Cup so I wanted to be comfortable on it," said Kabush.

Plaxton and Wells, on the other hand, rode their dual suspension Specialized Epics on the bumpy course. "I think than anyone who chose to ride a hardtail on this course is crazy," said Plaxton.

Behind the leaders today, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Sam Schultz battled for fifth place nearly the whole race. Bishop led Schultz for most of the race and took advantage of being able to ride all the "A" lines on the course. With one lap to go, it appeared that Schultz had been dropped but by the finish he emerged ahead. It is unknown if Bishop suffered a last lap mishap. The two are likely to compete all spring for one of the spots on the USA Olympic Team.

Most of the top riders will now travel to the first World Cup in South Africa. Wells will be joining his Specialized teammates, who had an amazing 2011 season. "Suzy (Christoph Sauser) always says we won everything that mattered last year," said Wells. "He won marathon Worlds, Jaraslov (Kulhavy) won the World Cup series and the world championship. Burry (Stander) and Suzy won the Cape Epic, Max won the Pro XCT, and I won Leadville."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Specialized Racing) 1:16:22 2 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) 0:00:43 3 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) 0:02:05 4 Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 0:03:10 5 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) 0:03:50 6 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:03:51 7 Adam Craig (Giant Rabo Bank) 0:04:35 8 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) 0:04:44 9 Spencer Paxson (Team S&M) 0:05:01 10 Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:05:02 11 Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles/MTFmx.com) 0:05:24 12 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 0:05:28 13 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) 0:05:34 14 Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 0:05:58 15 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) 0:06:01 16 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team) 0:06:26 17 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) 0:06:51 18 Evan Guthrie (Team Canada) 0:07:04 19 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:07:23 20 Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop/American Classic) 0:07:34 21 Howard Grotts (Specialized) 0:07:36 22 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) 0:07:43 23 TJ Woodruff (Momtentum Endurance Arizona Cyclist) 0:07:44 24 Payson McElveen (Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo) 0:07:53 25 Bryan Alders (Epic Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:08 26 Seamus Powell (Giant-Mid Atlantic MTB Team) 0:08:36 27 Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:08:57 28 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:08:58 29 Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:09:15 30 Tyson Wagler (SCOTT-3RoxRacing) 0:09:16 31 Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt) 0:09:58 32 Macky Franklin (Orbea Tuff Shed) 0:10:04 33 Bryan Fawley (Orbea Tuff Shed) 0:10:11 34 Matt Gordon (Team Cycle Progression) 0:10:24 35 Kerry Werner (BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA) 0:10:43 36 Robert Marion (American Classic/Xpedo p/b Max) 0:10:54 37 Brennan Wodtli 0:11:11 38 Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) 0:11:13 39 Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed) 0:11:14 40 Blake Harlan (Ya Gotta Giv'r) 0:11:36 41 Drew Edsall (Kenda-Felt) 0:11:39 42 Graham Aldredge (Specialized/Carmichael Training Systems) 0:11:49 43 Chris Drummond (Bike One Racing) 0:11:50 44 Evan McNeely (Team Canada) 0:12:18 45 JT Cody (Bicycle Heaven) 0:12:19 46 Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.com) 0:12:57 47 Tony Smith (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:13:00 48 Lucas Brusseau (Athletes on Track/Subaru/Sun & Ski) 0:13:49 49 Stephen Dempsey 0:13:51 50 Jordan Kahlenberg (GIANT Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Team) 0:14:07 51 Kevin Bradford-Parish (Unattached) 0:14:08 52 Craig Wohlschlaeger (The Hub Bicycle Shop) 0:14:31 53 Hadji Corona (Ra Racing Apparel) 0:14:51 54 Rick Wetherald (Athletes On Track) 0:15:00 55 John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:15:03 56 Scott Henry (Chicken and Waffles) 0:15:56 57 Travis Glysson (AZ Devo) 0:16:32 58 Jack Hinkens (BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA) 0:16:38 59 David Hanes (Ride Away Bicycles) 0:16:40 60 Craig Kunz (Team Bicycle Sport Shop) 0:18:49 61 Matt Miller (Giant Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Team) 0:20:19 62 Frank Webber (Orbea Tuff-Shed) 0:20:59 63 Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle) 0:21:35 DNF Alex Vasquez (Team Tilson Homes) DNF Keith Hargis (RBM/Matrix) DNF Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.com) DNF Wiley Mosley (Team Super Awesome) DNF Aaron Elwell (TwinSix) DNF Rich Weis (Trek-Subaru) DNF Ernie Watenpaugh (Peloton/Specialized)

Junior men 10 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Noah Given (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:10:20 2 Samuel Watts (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:00:21 3 Aidan Bond (Bike World Racing) 0:00:28 4 Bill Perret (Team Bicycle Sport Shop) 0:01:07 5 Michael Herzog (Indy Lake Racing) 0:01:37 6 Duncan McEwan (Team Bicycle Sport Shop) 0:01:39 7 Dawson Layne (Bikeland Developmental Factory Team) 0:02:22 8 Ethan Adams 0:03:21 9 Will Drummond (Bell & Company MTB Team) 0:03:22 10 Connor Rainey (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 0:03:41 11 Gabe Kotick (APARD) 0:03:43 12 Joshua Mathis (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 0:03:54 13 Ian Petko (Unlimited Sports Adventure) 0:03:56 14 Nate Lawrence 0:04:17 15 Andrew Waldrip (Hill Country Bike Works) 0:05:35 16 Lucas Dodson (LAME) 0:06:06 17 Hunter Schneider (Nitrocross BMX) 0:06:07 18 Jake Roberts (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:06:25 19 Maxwell Anderson (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 0:09:47 20 Blake Davis 0:22:01 DNF Ryan Loader DNF Brent Davis

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Mace (Firstplaceracing.com/MTBMike.com) 0:18:47 2 Mauricio Garcia (Sun & Ski Sports) 0:01:49 3 John Drummond (Bell & Company MTG Team) 0:02:08 4 Jayden Hakala (Ride Away Bikes) 0:02:24 5 Logan Rainey (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 0:02:30 6 Ethan Dowdy (Tri-City Bicycles) 0:05:22 7 Devin Carlson (RBM/Matrix) 0:05:42 8 Mateo Benitez (Joe Pro Bikes) 0:10:34 9 Matthew Payne 0:10:49 10 Joey Barrera (787 Racing) 0:11:16 11 Luke Roberts (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:15:38 12 Paris Foster (Lucky Spoke Pro Bike Service) 0:17:04 13 Ethan Bernick 0:17:46 14 Jack Bratton 0:20:35 DNF Oscar Lay (Lucky Spoke Pro Bike Service)

Junior men 13-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Storm (Matrix / Richardson Bike Mart) 0:37:57 2 Austin Wagner (Richardson Bike Mart/Matrix) 0:00:02 3 Colton Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles) 0:00:31 4 Andrew Bobb (whiskey springs jr. devo) 0:00:56 5 Parker Given (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:02:17 6 Max Underhill (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:04:06 7 Trevor Meegan (Bike World Racing) 0:05:44 8 Harrison Worzel (Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports/PARD) 0:05:55 9 Chad k Bobbitt (Retro Racing USA) 0:06:15 10 Henry Sandusky (Matrix/RBM) 0:08:03 11 Aidan Scott (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:08:24 12 Thomas Madden (Tile Roofs of Texas/Bike Barn Houston) 0:09:25 13 Nash Lilly (Matrix RBM) 0:14:18 14 Austin Schneider 0:22:07 15 Dillon Roberts (Hill Country Bicycle Works) 0:26:35 16 Woodrow Hazel 0:36:37 17 Dylan Layne (Bikeland Developmental Factory Team) 0:48:37 DNF Will Johnson DNF Jacob Howitt (McKinney Velo) DNF Gilbert Johnson DNF Ashton Dubroc (EnivroInks.com/Bike Route)

Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krendon Reynolds 0:40:51 2 Connor Simmons 0:03:04 3 Travis Raymond (Off Road Peddler) 0:03:19 4 Adam Moreau 0:03:56 5 Dakota Burklund (Team Bicycle Sport Shop) 0:07:13 6 Winston Baxter-Harwell 0:20:16

Senior men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Robertson 0:36:39 2 Jaron Crocker (AJ Cyclery / 512-Racing) 0:01:20 3 Thomas Sebring 0:03:39 4 Arnold Haffner (Team Sage Cycles) 0:04:54 5 Jerod Rollins 0:05:40 6 Raul Henao 0:07:17 7 Justin Luna (A1 Alarm & Tint) 0:09:20 8 Patrick Storer (NorthWest Cycling) 0:10:16 9 Eric Uniacke 0:11:40 10 Andrew Myers (Team Twin Six) 0:12:46 11 Ian McMahon 0:15:21 12 Jay Lopez (OMW) 0:16:51 13 William Trang (AJ's Cyclery) 0:18:17 14 Kendall Haynes (Cycleworks) 0:19:00 15 Jesus Vasuez (Level X Cycling) 0:19:46 16 Tirso J Melendez 0:45:34 DNF Bladimir Castellanos DNF Blake Hanson

Master men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Kwolek (Boneshaker/Hotel San Jose) 0:36:16 2 Mike Schwarzkopf (Team Bike Lane) 0:00:10 3 Alan Abdine (Monkey Wrench Racing) 0:01:19 4 Markus Beeby (Team Chain Drop) 0:01:34 5 Richard Carr (Neilson Development Racing Team) 0:01:37 6 Nemo Cockrell (Epic Racing) 0:02:04 7 Rex Yackee (OCM) 0:02:05 8 Eric Swarvar (www.ericswarvar.com) 0:02:38 9 Brian Miller (BikeTown) 0:02:57 10 Anthony Wynd (Off Camber Cycling) 0:03:17 11 Douglass Rauls (Team Chain Drop) 0:03:18 12 Scott Boldt (Midwest Dental) 0:03:26 13 Matt Anderson (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mistsubishi) 0:03:27 14 Jason Amezquita 0:03:28 15 Ben Ploetz 0:03:29 16 Alan Rodriguez (Superior Haulers) 0:03:41 17 Shawn Slack 0:03:42 18 Aaron Zander 0:03:48 19 Bill Maroon (Tender Gooch Racing) 0:04:22 20 Christopher Vachon (VT Bike Stuff) 0:04:23 21 John Dodge (Team Seton Brain & Spine) 0:06:35 22 Rodman Reyes 0:06:58 23 Nelson Herrera 0:07:02 24 Todd Sage (Biketown) 0:07:04 25 Mark Anderson (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 0:07:05 26 Jorge Lozano (Dominion/Falcon) 0:07:34 27 Chris Kucharski 0:07:53 28 Omar Avila (OMW Racing) 0:08:29 29 Dave Hafner 0:08:46 30 Ladislav Onhajzer 0:08:48 31 Alberto Salas (Level X Cycling Association) 0:08:55 32 Bill Cooper Sellers 0:09:56 33 Ian Armstrong (Brooks Motorsports) 0:10:04 34 Alex Burn 0:10:10 35 Gabiel Ayala (The Chain Link) 0:10:12 36 Richard Chen 0:11:15 37 Neil Decker 0:11:25 38 Carlos Barrios (AUPAZ) 0:13:03 39 Jeremy Watkins 0:13:38 40 Billy Brooks (COBB Tuning/AJ's Cyclery) 0:13:45 41 Trieu Phan 0:15:37 42 Juan Pagan (Bikeland Developmental Factory Team/WTF) 0:17:04 43 David Knight (Velossimo Racing) 0:17:20 44 David Laviolette 0:21:40 45 Daniel Ramos (Jaguares) 0:27:20 46 Juan Hetor Gonzalez (Jaguares) 0:28:47 DNF Alfredo Lopez (OMW Racing) DNF Robert Discher (Chain Drop) DNF Jason Berry (OMW Racing) DNF Steve Mace (Firstplaceracing.com/MTBMike.com) DNF Elias Ellsworth (Team Cycle Progression) DNF David Baker (Orange Seal/TX Cycle Works)

Master men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Larrabee (Action Bikes) 0:37:32 2 Brad Harmon (OrangeSeal Cycling) 0:00:24 3 Bill Simons (ICS) 0:00:43 4 Rob Spooner (iRuniTri Mulitisports) 0:00:50 5 Murray Kaiman 0:01:08 6 Shawn Toth (Boneshaker/Hotel San Jose) 0:01:21 7 Craig Maatta (Tri-City Bikes) 0:02:41 8 Shae Tribout (Tri-City Bicycles) 0:02:59 9 Rick Denney (Hill Country Bicycle Works/Joe's Pro) 0:03:15 10 Kirby Walls 0:03:17 11 Lee Stott (The Bicycle Shack) 0:03:31 12 Devin Wedward 0:03:46 13 Alex Link 0:04:19 14 Gary Crowell (L.A.M.E.) 0:04:20 15 David Gonzalez (Level X) 0:05:08 16 Timothy Lawrence 0:05:51 17 Jaime Calata 0:05:58 18 Paul Pinholster 0:06:08 19 Ben Adair (GKA Realty) 0:06:10 20 John Dotson 0:06:14 21 Cliff Kinder (Team IMBA) 0:06:29 22 Miguel Villarreal (West End Bikes) 0:06:30 23 David Cervera (Bike Barn) 0:06:31 24 Damon Landry 0:06:55 25 Thomas Aardahl 0:06:57 26 David Calvo (A1 Alarm & Tint) 0:07:00 27 Steve White (Tri Team Transport) 0:07:35 28 Martin Rojas 0:09:55 29 Joe Gabriel (Bicycle World of Houston / HTFU) 0:10:47 30 Joey Anzaldua (Bicycles Inc.) 0:11:01 31 Tracy Jarvis 0:11:28 32 Fernando Sosa (Level X) 0:11:30 33 John Eltiste 0:12:43 34 Andrew Tidrick 0:12:45 35 Steven Thompson (Splatter Paint Racing) 0:13:08 36 Eduardo Lozano (Level X) 0:14:15 37 Vlado Barun 0:14:31 38 Jose Torres (Let's Do This) 0:14:33 39 Chris Dorsett 0:14:38 40 Rich Eguchi 0:14:48 41 Lawerence Case 0:15:26 42 Richard Raymond 0:15:53 43 Chris Robbins 0:17:06 44 Haroeel Godinez (Level X) 0:17:59 45 Jason Laviolette (Anything but DNF or DFL) 0:25:11 DNF Roger Prachyl (Rockwall Cycling) DNF Bryan Christner (Sa-sa-satoshi) DNF Jay Davis DNF Jonathan Dubroc (enviroINKS/Bike Route) DNF Francisco Cano DNF Tim Schmidt (Fasthouse)