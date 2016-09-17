Trending

Gaviria wins Classic Impanis - Van Petegem

Colombian takes crash-marred sprint

Stage winner Fernando Gaviria celebrates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) took his sixth win of the 2016 season Saturday at Classic Impanis - Van Petegem after avoiding a late crash and surging to the line ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda-Willems) and teammate Max Richeze in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium.

The 22-year-old Colombian took control in the final 200 metres after his team spent the day chasing down a six-rider breakaway that escaped 40k into the 200km race and then a smaller group that briefly escaped near the finale.

The original group included Benjamin Giraud (Delko Marseille), Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Julien Mortier (Color Code), Timothy Stevens (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The escapees' built an advantage of four minutes before the peloton reeled them back in with 50km remaining.

BMC's Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet counter attacked when the break was caught, and he was quickly joined by Gaviria, Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo). The anxious peloton brought the new leaders back with 9km to go, however, setting up the bunch gallop and Gaviria's eventual win.

“It was a complicated and nervous race today," Gaviria said. "When Van Avermaet attacked, I jumped immediately, because I sensed that the move could have a chance to go all the way. Then, when they caught us, we switched our focus to the bunch sprint. Julien, Guillaume, Fabio and Max all brought me in an excellent position from which I couldn’t miss. After coming second yesterday in Koolskamp, where my legs weren’t so good, I wanted to repay them for their hard work and I’m happy to have managed that." 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4:37:20
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
7Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
8Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
12Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
13Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
17Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
19Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Alexander Maes (Bel) Team Katusha
23Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
24Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
27Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
33Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
34Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
35Julien Mortier (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
36Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
38Eugert Zhupa (Alb) WIL
39Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
44Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
46Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
49Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
51Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
53Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
54Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
55Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:08
57Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
59Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) WIL
60Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
61Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
63Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Marvin Tasset (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
66Gordon De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
67Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
68Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
69Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
70Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
71Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
73Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:00:14
75Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
76Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
78Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
82Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
83Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
84Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
85Moritz Backofen (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
86Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
92Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
95Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
96Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
97Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:45
98Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:55
99Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:01
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:13
101Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:16
102James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:24
103Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:44
104Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:04
105Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
106Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier - Southeast0:02:37
107Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:03:54
109Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
110Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
111Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
112Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:17
114Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
115Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:03
116Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
117Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
118Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
119Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:11
120Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:07:30
121Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:31
122Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:34
124Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:08:24
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFTom Bosmans (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFTaylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
DNFZhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAndré Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFWilli Willwohl (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
DNFGilbert Eugène Ducournau (Ven) Wilier - Southeast
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMarco D'urbano (Ita) Team Roth
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
DNFCharlie Arimont (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJoachim Vanreyten (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFAlexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFArnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFKristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFGlenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling

 

