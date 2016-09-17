Gaviria wins Classic Impanis - Van Petegem
Colombian takes crash-marred sprint
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) took his sixth win of the 2016 season Saturday at Classic Impanis - Van Petegem after avoiding a late crash and surging to the line ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda-Willems) and teammate Max Richeze in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium.
The 22-year-old Colombian took control in the final 200 metres after his team spent the day chasing down a six-rider breakaway that escaped 40k into the 200km race and then a smaller group that briefly escaped near the finale.
The original group included Benjamin Giraud (Delko Marseille), Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Julien Mortier (Color Code), Timothy Stevens (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The escapees' built an advantage of four minutes before the peloton reeled them back in with 50km remaining.
BMC's Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet counter attacked when the break was caught, and he was quickly joined by Gaviria, Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo). The anxious peloton brought the new leaders back with 9km to go, however, setting up the bunch gallop and Gaviria's eventual win.
“It was a complicated and nervous race today," Gaviria said. "When Van Avermaet attacked, I jumped immediately, because I sensed that the move could have a chance to go all the way. Then, when they caught us, we switched our focus to the bunch sprint. Julien, Guillaume, Fabio and Max all brought me in an excellent position from which I couldn’t miss. After coming second yesterday in Koolskamp, where my legs weren’t so good, I wanted to repay them for their hard work and I’m happy to have managed that."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:37:20
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|13
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|17
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|19
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Team Katusha
|23
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|24
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|27
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|34
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|36
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|37
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|38
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) WIL
|39
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|44
|Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|46
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|49
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|51
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|53
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|54
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|55
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:08
|57
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|58
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|59
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) WIL
|60
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|61
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Marvin Tasset (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|66
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|67
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|68
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|69
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|70
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|71
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|73
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:00:14
|75
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|76
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|78
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|82
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|83
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|85
|Moritz Backofen (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|86
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|92
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|95
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|96
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|97
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|98
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:55
|99
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:01
|100
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:13
|101
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:16
|102
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|103
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:44
|104
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:04
|105
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|106
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier - Southeast
|0:02:37
|107
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:03:54
|109
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|110
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|111
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|112
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:17
|114
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|115
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:03
|116
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:11
|120
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:07:30
|121
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:31
|122
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:34
|124
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:08:24
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tom Bosmans (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|DNF
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|DNF
|Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Ven) Wilier - Southeast
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier - Southeast
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Marco D'urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Joachim Vanreyten (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
