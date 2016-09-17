Stage winner Fernando Gaviria celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) took his sixth win of the 2016 season Saturday at Classic Impanis - Van Petegem after avoiding a late crash and surging to the line ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda-Willems) and teammate Max Richeze in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium.

The 22-year-old Colombian took control in the final 200 metres after his team spent the day chasing down a six-rider breakaway that escaped 40k into the 200km race and then a smaller group that briefly escaped near the finale.

The original group included Benjamin Giraud (Delko Marseille), Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Julien Mortier (Color Code), Timothy Stevens (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The escapees' built an advantage of four minutes before the peloton reeled them back in with 50km remaining.

BMC's Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet counter attacked when the break was caught, and he was quickly joined by Gaviria, Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo). The anxious peloton brought the new leaders back with 9km to go, however, setting up the bunch gallop and Gaviria's eventual win.

“It was a complicated and nervous race today," Gaviria said. "When Van Avermaet attacked, I jumped immediately, because I sensed that the move could have a chance to go all the way. Then, when they caught us, we switched our focus to the bunch sprint. Julien, Guillaume, Fabio and Max all brought me in an excellent position from which I couldn’t miss. After coming second yesterday in Koolskamp, where my legs weren’t so good, I wanted to repay them for their hard work and I’m happy to have managed that."

Results