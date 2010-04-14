Visconti makes it count in Pamukkale
ISD-Neri rider takes GC lead
Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won stage four at the Tour of Turkey, the Italian's second straight victory, after outsprinting breakaway companions Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) in Pamukkale.
Gian-paolo Cheula (Footon Servetto) had attacked the seven-man break with three kilometres to go and nearly pulled off the stage victory, but was caught by a quartet of Visconti, Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) only 100 metres from the finish line.
Fellow breakaway rider Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa Stac Plastic) finished sixth at 33 seconds, not having the legs to go with the attacks in the slightly uphill finale, while Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) finished seventh at 2:46 after doing yeoman's work for Visconti to power the break.
André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) led the peloton across the line for eighth place at 4:28.
The seven riders from today's break now occupy the top seven spots on general classification with Visconti holding a 16-second lead over Van Garderen. Moncoutié moves up to third, 27 seconds behind Visconti.
Overnight race leader Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis), who started the stage with a one second lead over Visconti, finished 5:19 behind the Italian and surrendered the leader's jersey earned the previous day.
Early break goes from the gun
The race started with a grueling climb from the coastal town of Marmaris on the way to Mugla. Three riders attacked prior to the ascent: Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) and Philip Ludescher (Vorarlberg-Corratec) who were soon rejoined by Alberto Fernandez (Xacobeo-Galicia).
The ISD-Neri team started a spectacular move towards the top of that climb after only 36 kilometres of racing as Oscar Gatto and Paolo Longo Borghini went together in the chase of the three escapees, despite their 10 minute deficit.
The Italian teammates eventually made it across at km 63 but it created tension and many attacks in the peloton due to a battle opened between ISD-Neri and Cofidis whose top riders were separated by only a single second at the top of general classification. Interestingly, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié marked each other and formed a counter-attack with Gian-Paolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), Christian Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) and Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF).
Seven of eleven form decisive escape
With 87 kilometres to go, the six chasers bridged to the leading quintet to form an 11-man breakaway. As the escapees had a four minute lead and it was slightly downhill towards the big town of Denizli and then the historical site of Pamukkale, it looked like the bunch would be able to absorb the breakaway prior to the finish. The ISD-Neri riders, however, never gave up as the front group was reduced to seven under the impetus of the Italian squad: Visconti, Gatto, Salerno, Cheula, Doi, Moncoutié and Van Garderen.
The peloton's pursuit was initially led by Cofidis and then the by the teams of the sprinters, in particular HTC-Columbia and Colnago-CSF, but their chase efforts did nothing to reduce the gap to the break.
"I was able to sit on because we had André Greipel behind and he had a good chance of winning the stage if our breakaway was brought back," Van Garderen said. "But Visconti and his team had a lot of motivation for taking the jersey. I needed to get a couple of seconds from him so I attacked but it didn't work."
The bulk of the work in the break was done by Gatto, Visconti, Salerno and Cheula as Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Doi remained at the back of the escape. The cohesion of the lead group came to an end in the closing kilometres as riders vied for the stage win. Cheula attacked with three kilometres to go and drew out Visconti, Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Doi in pursuit on the slightly uphill finishing stretch.
Cheula nearly pulled off the victory, but was swept up by the four pursuers at 100 metres to go with Visconti powering to his second consecutive victory and the overall race lead.
"Visconti is a good sprinter but the race isn't over," Van Garderen said. "We still have a really hard day tomorrow. If Visconti and his team are tired, we'll try to go for the overall win. If Moncoutié goes in the hills, people will have a hard time."
The Frenchman who is known for keeping a low profile didn't promise any big action. "The category 1 hill is too far (100km) from the finish," Moncoutié said. "Had it been an uphill finish, I would have tried to go for the overall win."
Visconti regretted Moncoutié's "lack of fair-play". "He could have taken some turns in the finale when he had clearly become the leader of his team during the stage," the Italian said. "It made no sense that he didn't cooperate. Never mind, this makes my win even more beautiful."
The duel between ISD-Neri and Cofidis was the kind of fight that brings passion into cycling. However, the French team isn't playing with equal weapons. "We're only six and we can't burn ourselves here because we have the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège after the Tour of Turkey," Moncoutié said. Rein Taaramäe lost the lead but it wasn't the end of the world for the French team.
"Now I'll give my best for winning the Tour of Turkey," Visconti said. "I can't guarantee that I'll succeed because I've never been a GC rider so far. It has become a goal now. It's a beautiful race."
The way ISD-Neri rides in Turkey might even provide some regret for the organisers of the Giro d'Italia to have left aside the team directed by Luca Scinto.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5:46:10
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|5
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:05
|6
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:33
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:46
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:28
|9
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|12
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:30
|13
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:32
|16
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|17
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|19
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|21
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|24
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|25
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|29
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|30
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|31
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|33
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|34
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|35
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|37
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:41
|40
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:47
|42
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|44
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:50
|45
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:54
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:56
|47
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|50
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|51
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|52
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:00
|53
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:06
|54
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:19
|55
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|57
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|59
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:16
|60
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|63
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|64
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|65
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|66
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|69
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|70
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|72
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|73
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|74
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:18:21
|75
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:21:51
|76
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:27:13
|77
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|78
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|79
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|82
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|83
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|88
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|89
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|90
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|91
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|93
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|94
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|95
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|96
|Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|97
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|98
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey
|HD
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|DNF
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|DNF
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
|DNS
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|5
|pts
|2
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5
|pts
|2
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|15
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|4
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|12
|5
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|6
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|9
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|9
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|5
|12
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|14
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|15
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|3
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|4
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD - Neri
|17:25:46
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:44
|3
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:46
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:50
|5
|Footon-Servetto
|0:01:53
|6
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:28
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:20
|8
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|9
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:27
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14:57:48
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:27
|4
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:48
|5
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:42
|6
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:46
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:45
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:43
|9
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:59
|10
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:03
|11
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:05:07
|13
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|14
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:12
|15
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:05:14
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:15
|17
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:18
|18
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:23
|19
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:26
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:28
|23
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:31
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:34
|26
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:05:38
|28
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:45
|29
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:01
|30
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:08
|31
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:10
|32
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:15
|33
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:34
|34
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:42
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:55
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:00
|37
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:11
|38
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:32
|39
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:33
|40
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:46
|41
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:07:50
|42
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:51
|43
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:03
|44
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:14
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|46
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:39
|47
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:41
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:46
|49
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:58
|50
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:24
|51
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:10:27
|52
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:11:34
|53
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:11:52
|54
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:55
|55
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:13:19
|56
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:13:58
|57
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:14:07
|58
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:15:15
|59
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:19:01
|60
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:19:09
|61
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:40
|62
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:21:25
|63
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:43
|64
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|65
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:22:52
|66
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:22:53
|67
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:22:54
|68
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|69
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:22:56
|70
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:31
|71
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:27:11
|72
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:29:03
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:30:04
|74
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:30:27
|75
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:28
|76
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:31:32
|77
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:33
|79
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:34
|80
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:43
|81
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:31:44
|82
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:04
|83
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:32:12
|84
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:32:13
|85
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:32:19
|86
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:33:28
|87
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:37
|88
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:51
|89
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:28
|90
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:39:09
|91
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:46
|92
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:12
|93
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:45:40
|94
|Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:47:46
|95
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:49:18
|96
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|0:49:46
|97
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:19
|98
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:51:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|35
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|4
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|16
|6
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|16
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|9
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|14
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|11
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|13
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13
|14
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|12
|15
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|16
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|17
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|18
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|19
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|20
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|21
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|22
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|23
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|24
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|25
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|27
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|29
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|30
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|31
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|32
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|33
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|35
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|36
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|37
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|39
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|40
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|-5
|41
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|pts
|2
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|4
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|5
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|6
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|7
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|9
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|12
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|pts
|2
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|5
|3
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|5
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|6
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|7
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|8
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|-5
|10
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD - Neri
|45:02:30
|2
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:58
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:20
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:03:55
|5
|Footon-Servetto
|0:04:05
|6
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:41
|7
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:06:48
|8
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:49
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:09
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:13
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy