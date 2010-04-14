Image 1 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) wins for the second consecutive day at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 One of the ISD-Neri crew drops back to the team car (Image credit: Pepe Xagarós) Image 3 of 31 The riders wait under a watchful eye before the start in Marmaris. (Image credit: Pepe Xagarós) Image 4 of 31 Francisco Jose Pacheco (Xacobeo Galicia) stretches before the stage start. (Image credit: Pepe Xagarós) Image 5 of 31 The peloton is told that the gap sits at 35 seconds. (Image credit: Pepe Xagarós) Image 6 of 31 Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 A television helicopter hovers above the peloton during stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 The peloton amidst spectacular scenery during stage four at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 School children cheer for the Tour of Turkey peloton during stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) catches his breath after winning stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 After coming up one second short the previous day, Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) takes over the lead of the Tour of Turkey following stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) celebrates his victory over Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis). (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 13 of 31 The stage four podium (l-r): Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia), 2nd; Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri), 1st; David Moncoutié (Cofidis), 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Thumbs up from stage winner and new race leader Giovanni Visconti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) outkicked Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) in Pamukkale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Massive crowds lined the route for the fourth stage. (Image credit: Pepe Xagarós) Image 17 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to take his second straight win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 31 The stage four podium in Pamukkale (l-r): Tejay Van Garderen, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 19 of 31 A happy Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) after winning stage four and taking the lead in Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 20 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) makes it two straight victories at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 21 of 31 With the victory Giovanni Visconti kisses his ring, a gift from his girlfriend. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 22 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) checks the position of his fellow escapees in the final sprint. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 23 of 31 New Tour of Turkey race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri). (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 24 of 31 Giovanni Visconti is ready to play like a toreador against Cofidis till the end of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 25 of 31 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) is the new general classification leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 26 of 31 Giovanni Visconti has made the overall classification of the Tour of Turkey his goal. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 27 of 31 Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) was the race leader at the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 28 of 31 The Turkish team in Marmaris in front of the statue of Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish republic. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 29 of 31 ISD-Neri directeur sportif Luca Scinto in serious discussion with his winning riders Giovanni Visconti and Diego Caccia. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 30 of 31 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) salutes the Turkish crowd after taking second place in Pamukkale. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 31 of 31 Top 3 in Pamukkale awarded with local textile: Tejay Van Garderen, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won stage four at the Tour of Turkey, the Italian's second straight victory, after outsprinting breakaway companions Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) in Pamukkale.

Gian-paolo Cheula (Footon Servetto) had attacked the seven-man break with three kilometres to go and nearly pulled off the stage victory, but was caught by a quartet of Visconti, Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) only 100 metres from the finish line.

Fellow breakaway rider Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa Stac Plastic) finished sixth at 33 seconds, not having the legs to go with the attacks in the slightly uphill finale, while Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) finished seventh at 2:46 after doing yeoman's work for Visconti to power the break.

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) led the peloton across the line for eighth place at 4:28.

The seven riders from today's break now occupy the top seven spots on general classification with Visconti holding a 16-second lead over Van Garderen. Moncoutié moves up to third, 27 seconds behind Visconti.

Overnight race leader Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis), who started the stage with a one second lead over Visconti, finished 5:19 behind the Italian and surrendered the leader's jersey earned the previous day.

Early break goes from the gun

The race started with a grueling climb from the coastal town of Marmaris on the way to Mugla. Three riders attacked prior to the ascent: Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) and Philip Ludescher (Vorarlberg-Corratec) who were soon rejoined by Alberto Fernandez (Xacobeo-Galicia).

The ISD-Neri team started a spectacular move towards the top of that climb after only 36 kilometres of racing as Oscar Gatto and Paolo Longo Borghini went together in the chase of the three escapees, despite their 10 minute deficit.

The Italian teammates eventually made it across at km 63 but it created tension and many attacks in the peloton due to a battle opened between ISD-Neri and Cofidis whose top riders were separated by only a single second at the top of general classification. Interestingly, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié marked each other and formed a counter-attack with Gian-Paolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), Christian Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) and Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF).

Seven of eleven form decisive escape

With 87 kilometres to go, the six chasers bridged to the leading quintet to form an 11-man breakaway. As the escapees had a four minute lead and it was slightly downhill towards the big town of Denizli and then the historical site of Pamukkale, it looked like the bunch would be able to absorb the breakaway prior to the finish. The ISD-Neri riders, however, never gave up as the front group was reduced to seven under the impetus of the Italian squad: Visconti, Gatto, Salerno, Cheula, Doi, Moncoutié and Van Garderen.

The peloton's pursuit was initially led by Cofidis and then the by the teams of the sprinters, in particular HTC-Columbia and Colnago-CSF, but their chase efforts did nothing to reduce the gap to the break.

"I was able to sit on because we had André Greipel behind and he had a good chance of winning the stage if our breakaway was brought back," Van Garderen said. "But Visconti and his team had a lot of motivation for taking the jersey. I needed to get a couple of seconds from him so I attacked but it didn't work."

The bulk of the work in the break was done by Gatto, Visconti, Salerno and Cheula as Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Doi remained at the back of the escape. The cohesion of the lead group came to an end in the closing kilometres as riders vied for the stage win. Cheula attacked with three kilometres to go and drew out Visconti, Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Doi in pursuit on the slightly uphill finishing stretch.

Cheula nearly pulled off the victory, but was swept up by the four pursuers at 100 metres to go with Visconti powering to his second consecutive victory and the overall race lead.

"Visconti is a good sprinter but the race isn't over," Van Garderen said. "We still have a really hard day tomorrow. If Visconti and his team are tired, we'll try to go for the overall win. If Moncoutié goes in the hills, people will have a hard time."

The Frenchman who is known for keeping a low profile didn't promise any big action. "The category 1 hill is too far (100km) from the finish," Moncoutié said. "Had it been an uphill finish, I would have tried to go for the overall win."

Visconti regretted Moncoutié's "lack of fair-play". "He could have taken some turns in the finale when he had clearly become the leader of his team during the stage," the Italian said. "It made no sense that he didn't cooperate. Never mind, this makes my win even more beautiful."

The duel between ISD-Neri and Cofidis was the kind of fight that brings passion into cycling. However, the French team isn't playing with equal weapons. "We're only six and we can't burn ourselves here because we have the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège after the Tour of Turkey," Moncoutié said. Rein Taaramäe lost the lead but it wasn't the end of the world for the French team.

"Now I'll give my best for winning the Tour of Turkey," Visconti said. "I can't guarantee that I'll succeed because I've never been a GC rider so far. It has become a goal now. It's a beautiful race."

The way ISD-Neri rides in Turkey might even provide some regret for the organisers of the Giro d'Italia to have left aside the team directed by Luca Scinto.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 5:46:10 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 5 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:05 6 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:33 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:46 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:28 9 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 12 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:30 13 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 15 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:32 16 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 17 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 18 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 19 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 20 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 21 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 24 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 25 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 29 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 30 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 31 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 32 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 33 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 34 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 35 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 36 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 37 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:41 40 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 41 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:47 42 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 44 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:50 45 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:54 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:56 47 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 50 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 51 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 52 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:00 53 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:06 54 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:19 55 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 57 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 59 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:16 60 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 61 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 62 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 63 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 64 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 65 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 66 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 68 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 69 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 70 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 72 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 73 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 74 Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:18:21 75 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:21:51 76 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:27:13 77 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 78 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 79 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 82 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 83 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 86 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 88 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 89 Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 90 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 91 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 93 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 94 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 95 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 96 Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 97 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 98 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano HD Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey HD Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey DNF Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC DNF Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri DNF Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey DNS Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Turkish Beauties Prime (Aphrodisias) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 5 pts 2 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Tavas Sprint Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 5 pts 2 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Turkish Beauties Prime (Cotton Castle) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 5 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Finish Pamukkale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 15 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 14 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 4 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 12 5 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 6 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 9 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 9 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 11 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 5 12 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 14 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 15 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

King of the mountain Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 10 pts 2 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 3 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 4 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ISD - Neri 17:25:46 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:44 3 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:46 4 Skil - Shimano 0:01:50 5 Footon-Servetto 0:01:53 6 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:28 7 Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:20 8 Vorarlberg - Corratec 9 Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:27 11 Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:17

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 14:57:48 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:27 4 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:48 5 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:42 6 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:46 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:45 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:43 9 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:59 10 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:05:03 11 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:05:07 13 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 14 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:05:12 15 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:05:14 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:15 17 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:18 18 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:05:23 19 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 20 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:26 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:28 23 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:31 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:34 26 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:05:38 28 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:45 29 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:01 30 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:08 31 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:10 32 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:15 33 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:34 34 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:42 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:55 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:00 37 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:11 38 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:32 39 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:33 40 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:07:46 41 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:07:50 42 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:51 43 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:08:03 44 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:14 45 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 46 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:39 47 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:41 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:46 49 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:08:58 50 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:24 51 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:10:27 52 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:11:34 53 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:11:52 54 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:11:55 55 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:13:19 56 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:13:58 57 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:14:07 58 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:15:15 59 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:19:01 60 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:19:09 61 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:40 62 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:21:25 63 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:43 64 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 65 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:22:52 66 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:22:53 67 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:22:54 68 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 69 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:22:56 70 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:24:31 71 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:27:11 72 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:29:03 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:30:04 74 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:30:27 75 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:28 76 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:31:32 77 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 78 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:31:33 79 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:34 80 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:31:43 81 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:31:44 82 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:04 83 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:32:12 84 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:32:13 85 Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:32:19 86 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:33:28 87 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:37 88 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:51 89 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:36:28 90 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:39:09 91 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:46 92 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:45:12 93 Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:45:40 94 Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:47:46 95 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:49:18 96 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 0:49:46 97 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:51:19 98 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:51:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 35 pts 2 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 23 4 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 19 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 16 6 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 16 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 14 9 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 14 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 11 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 13 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13 14 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 12 15 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 16 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 17 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 18 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 19 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 20 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 21 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 22 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 23 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 24 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 25 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 27 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 28 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 29 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 30 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 31 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 32 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 33 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 35 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 36 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 37 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1 39 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1 40 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo -5 41 Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 pts 2 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 10 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 10 4 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 5 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 6 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 7 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 9 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 12 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 pts 2 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 5 3 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 5 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 6 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 7 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 8 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo -5 10 Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey -15