Trending

Visconti makes it count in Pamukkale

ISD-Neri rider takes GC lead

Image 1 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) wins for the second consecutive day at the Tour of Turkey.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) wins for the second consecutive day at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

One of the ISD-Neri crew drops back to the team car

One of the ISD-Neri crew drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Pepe Xagarós)
Image 3 of 31

The riders wait under a watchful eye before the start in Marmaris.

The riders wait under a watchful eye before the start in Marmaris.
(Image credit: Pepe Xagarós)
Image 4 of 31

Francisco Jose Pacheco (Xacobeo Galicia) stretches before the stage start.

Francisco Jose Pacheco (Xacobeo Galicia) stretches before the stage start.
(Image credit: Pepe Xagarós)
Image 5 of 31

The peloton is told that the gap sits at 35 seconds.

The peloton is told that the gap sits at 35 seconds.
(Image credit: Pepe Xagarós)
Image 6 of 31

Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri) leads the mountains classification.

Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

A television helicopter hovers above the peloton during stage four.

A television helicopter hovers above the peloton during stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

The peloton amidst spectacular scenery during stage four at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton amidst spectacular scenery during stage four at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

School children cheer for the Tour of Turkey peloton during stage four.

School children cheer for the Tour of Turkey peloton during stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) catches his breath after winning stage four.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) catches his breath after winning stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

After coming up one second short the previous day, Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) takes over the lead of the Tour of Turkey following stage four.

After coming up one second short the previous day, Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) takes over the lead of the Tour of Turkey following stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) celebrates his victory over Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis).

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) celebrates his victory over Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 13 of 31

The stage four podium (l-r): Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia), 2nd; Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri), 1st; David Moncoutié (Cofidis), 3rd.

The stage four podium (l-r): Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia), 2nd; Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri), 1st; David Moncoutié (Cofidis), 3rd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Thumbs up from stage winner and new race leader Giovanni Visconti.

Thumbs up from stage winner and new race leader Giovanni Visconti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) outkicked Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) in Pamukkale.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) outkicked Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) in Pamukkale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Massive crowds lined the route for the fourth stage.

Massive crowds lined the route for the fourth stage.
(Image credit: Pepe Xagarós)
Image 17 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to take his second straight win.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to take his second straight win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 31

The stage four podium in Pamukkale (l-r): Tejay Van Garderen, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié.

The stage four podium in Pamukkale (l-r): Tejay Van Garderen, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 19 of 31

A happy Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) after winning stage four and taking the lead in Turkey.

A happy Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) after winning stage four and taking the lead in Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 20 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) makes it two straight victories at the Tour of Turkey.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) makes it two straight victories at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 21 of 31

With the victory Giovanni Visconti kisses his ring, a gift from his girlfriend.

With the victory Giovanni Visconti kisses his ring, a gift from his girlfriend.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 22 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) checks the position of his fellow escapees in the final sprint.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) checks the position of his fellow escapees in the final sprint.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 23 of 31

New Tour of Turkey race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri).

New Tour of Turkey race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri).
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 24 of 31

Giovanni Visconti is ready to play like a toreador against Cofidis till the end of the Tour of Turkey.

Giovanni Visconti is ready to play like a toreador against Cofidis till the end of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 25 of 31

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) is the new general classification leader at the Tour of Turkey.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) is the new general classification leader at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 26 of 31

Giovanni Visconti has made the overall classification of the Tour of Turkey his goal.

Giovanni Visconti has made the overall classification of the Tour of Turkey his goal.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 27 of 31

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) was the race leader at the start of stage 4.

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) was the race leader at the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 28 of 31

The Turkish team in Marmaris in front of the statue of Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish republic.

The Turkish team in Marmaris in front of the statue of Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish republic.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 29 of 31

ISD-Neri directeur sportif Luca Scinto in serious discussion with his winning riders Giovanni Visconti and Diego Caccia.

ISD-Neri directeur sportif Luca Scinto in serious discussion with his winning riders Giovanni Visconti and Diego Caccia.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 30 of 31

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) salutes the Turkish crowd after taking second place in Pamukkale.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC - Columbia) salutes the Turkish crowd after taking second place in Pamukkale.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 31 of 31

Top 3 in Pamukkale awarded with local textile: Tejay Van Garderen, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié.

Top 3 in Pamukkale awarded with local textile: Tejay Van Garderen, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) won stage four at the Tour of Turkey, the Italian's second straight victory, after outsprinting breakaway companions Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) in Pamukkale.

Gian-paolo Cheula (Footon Servetto) had attacked the seven-man break with three kilometres to go and nearly pulled off the stage victory, but was caught by a quartet of Visconti, Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) only 100 metres from the finish line.

Fellow breakaway rider Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa Stac Plastic) finished sixth at 33 seconds, not having the legs to go with the attacks in the slightly uphill finale, while Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) finished seventh at 2:46 after doing yeoman's work for Visconti to power the break.

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) led the peloton across the line for eighth place at 4:28.

The seven riders from today's break now occupy the top seven spots on general classification with Visconti holding a 16-second lead over Van Garderen. Moncoutié moves up to third, 27 seconds behind Visconti.

Overnight race leader Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis), who started the stage with a one second lead over Visconti, finished 5:19 behind the Italian and surrendered the leader's jersey earned the previous day.

Early break goes from the gun

The race started with a grueling climb from the coastal town of Marmaris on the way to Mugla. Three riders attacked prior to the ascent: Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) and Philip Ludescher (Vorarlberg-Corratec) who were soon rejoined by Alberto Fernandez (Xacobeo-Galicia).

The ISD-Neri team started a spectacular move towards the top of that climb after only 36 kilometres of racing as Oscar Gatto and Paolo Longo Borghini went together in the chase of the three escapees, despite their 10 minute deficit.

The Italian teammates eventually made it across at km 63 but it created tension and many attacks in the peloton due to a battle opened between ISD-Neri and Cofidis whose top riders were separated by only a single second at the top of general classification. Interestingly, Giovanni Visconti and David Moncoutié marked each other and formed a counter-attack with Gian-Paolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), Christian Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) and Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF).

Seven of eleven form decisive escape

With 87 kilometres to go, the six chasers bridged to the leading quintet to form an 11-man breakaway. As the escapees had a four minute lead and it was slightly downhill towards the big town of Denizli and then the historical site of Pamukkale, it looked like the bunch would be able to absorb the breakaway prior to the finish. The ISD-Neri riders, however, never gave up as the front group was reduced to seven under the impetus of the Italian squad: Visconti, Gatto, Salerno, Cheula, Doi, Moncoutié and Van Garderen.

The peloton's pursuit was initially led by Cofidis and then the by the teams of the sprinters, in particular HTC-Columbia and Colnago-CSF, but their chase efforts did nothing to reduce the gap to the break.

"I was able to sit on because we had André Greipel behind and he had a good chance of winning the stage if our breakaway was brought back," Van Garderen said. "But Visconti and his team had a lot of motivation for taking the jersey. I needed to get a couple of seconds from him so I attacked but it didn't work."

The bulk of the work in the break was done by Gatto, Visconti, Salerno and Cheula as Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Doi remained at the back of the escape. The cohesion of the lead group came to an end in the closing kilometres as riders vied for the stage win. Cheula attacked with three kilometres to go and drew out Visconti, Van Garderen, Moncoutié and Doi in pursuit on the slightly uphill finishing stretch.

Cheula nearly pulled off the victory, but was swept up by the four pursuers at 100 metres to go with Visconti powering to his second consecutive victory and the overall race lead.

"Visconti is a good sprinter but the race isn't over," Van Garderen said. "We still have a really hard day tomorrow. If Visconti and his team are tired, we'll try to go for the overall win. If Moncoutié goes in the hills, people will have a hard time."

The Frenchman who is known for keeping a low profile didn't promise any big action. "The category 1 hill is too far (100km) from the finish," Moncoutié said. "Had it been an uphill finish, I would have tried to go for the overall win."

Visconti regretted Moncoutié's "lack of fair-play". "He could have taken some turns in the finale when he had clearly become the leader of his team during the stage," the Italian said. "It made no sense that he didn't cooperate. Never mind, this makes my win even more beautiful."

The duel between ISD-Neri and Cofidis was the kind of fight that brings passion into cycling. However, the French team isn't playing with equal weapons. "We're only six and we can't burn ourselves here because we have the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège after the Tour of Turkey," Moncoutié said. Rein Taaramäe lost the lead but it wasn't the end of the world for the French team.

"Now I'll give my best for winning the Tour of Turkey," Visconti said. "I can't guarantee that I'll succeed because I've never been a GC rider so far. It has become a goal now. It's a beautiful race."

The way ISD-Neri rides in Turkey might even provide some regret for the organisers of the Giro d'Italia to have left aside the team directed by Luca Scinto.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri5:46:10
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
5Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:05
6Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:33
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:46
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:28
9Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
12Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:30
13Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
14Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
15Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:32
16Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
17Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
18Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
19Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
20Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
21Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
24Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
25Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
27Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
29Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
30Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
31Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
32Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
33Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
34Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
35Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
36Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
37Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:41
40Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:47
42Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
44Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:50
45Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:54
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:56
47Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
48Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
49Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
50Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
51Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
52Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:00
53Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:06
54Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:19
55Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
57Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
59Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:16
60Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
61Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
62Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
63René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
64Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
65Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
66Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
69Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
70Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
72Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
73Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
74Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:18:21
75Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:21:51
76Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:27:13
77Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
78Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
79Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
81Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
82Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
83Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
86Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
88Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
89Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
90Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
91Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
92Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
93Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
94Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
95Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
96Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
97Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
98David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
HDSelçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey
HDAhmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
DNFNoè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFAntonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
DNFEmanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFMirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
DNSThomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Turkish Beauties Prime (Aphrodisias)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec5pts
2Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Tavas Sprint Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri5pts
2Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Turkish Beauties Prime (Cotton Castle)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri5pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia3
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Finish Pamukkale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri15pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia14
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
4Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano12
5Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
6Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic10
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri9
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia8
9Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC5
12Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri3
14Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic2
15Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

King of the mountain Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano10pts
2Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec7
3Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
4Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD - Neri17:25:46
2Team HTC - Columbia0:01:44
3Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:46
4Skil - Shimano0:01:50
5Footon-Servetto0:01:53
6De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:28
7Xacobeo Galicia0:06:20
8Vorarlberg - Corratec
9Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:27
11Liquigas-Doimo0:07:17

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri14:57:48
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:27
4Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:48
5Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:42
6Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:46
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:45
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:43
9Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:59
10Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:05:03
11Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:07
13Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
14Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:05:12
15Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:05:14
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:15
17Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:18
18Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:23
19Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:26
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:28
23Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:31
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:34
26Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:05:38
28Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:45
29Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:01
30Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:08
31Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:10
32Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:15
33Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:34
34Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:42
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:55
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:00
37Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:11
38Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:32
39Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:33
40Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:07:46
41Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:07:50
42Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:51
43Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:08:03
44Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:14
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
46Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:39
47Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:41
48Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:46
49Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:08:58
50Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:24
51Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:10:27
52Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:11:34
53Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:11:52
54Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:11:55
55Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:13:19
56Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:13:58
57Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:14:07
58Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:15:15
59Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:19:01
60Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:19:09
61Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:40
62Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:21:25
63Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:43
64Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
65Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:22:52
66Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:22:53
67Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:22:54
68Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
69David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:22:56
70Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:24:31
71René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:27:11
72Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:29:03
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:30:04
74Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:30:27
75Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:28
76Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:31:32
77David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
78Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:33
79Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:34
80Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:43
81Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:31:44
82Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:04
83Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:32:12
84Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:32:13
85Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:32:19
86Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:33:28
87Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:37
88Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:51
89Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:36:28
90Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:39:09
91Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:46
92Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:45:12
93Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:45:40
94Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:47:46
95Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:49:18
96Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey0:49:46
97Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:51:19
98Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:51:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri35pts
2David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia23
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox19
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri16
6Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC16
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia14
9Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic14
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
11Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
13Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic13
14Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano12
15Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
16Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
17Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
18Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto10
19Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
20Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
21Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
22Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto7
23Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic7
24Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
25Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
27Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri6
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
29Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
30Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
31Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
32Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
33Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
35Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri3
36David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
37Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec1
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1
39René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec1
40Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo-5
41Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri14pts
2Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano10
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia10
4Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
5Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec7
6Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
7Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
9Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1
12Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Turkish Beauty Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6pts
2Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec5
3Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia3
5Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
6Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
7David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
8Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo-5
10Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey-15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD - Neri45:02:30
2Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:58
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:20
4Skil - Shimano0:03:55
5Footon-Servetto0:04:05
6De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:41
7Vorarlberg - Corratec0:06:48
8Xacobeo Galicia0:06:49
9Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:09
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:13
11Liquigas-Doimo0:10:35

Latest on Cyclingnews