Image 1 of 32

The men's podium (l-r): Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis), Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia), Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 2 of 32

Daniel Holloway (Bissell Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 3 of 32

Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 4 of 32

Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team) and Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) on the start line in Charlotte.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 5 of 32

Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) and USA Crits young rider leader Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) strike a pose on the start line.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 6 of 32

USA Crits leader Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 7 of 32

A massive crash at the very beginning of lap three stopped nearly half the field.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 8 of 32

Ouch! One of several bikes destroyed in a crash early in lap three.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 9 of 32

A victim of the third lap carnage.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 10 of 32

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) leads Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) in the first threatening break.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 11 of 32

Aerocat Cycling Team put in a massive effort to bring back a threatening 12-man break.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 12 of 32

Benjamin Kersten (Fly V Australia)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 13 of 32

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 14 of 32

Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) in action in Charlotte.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 15 of 32

Aerocat Cycling Team missed a dangerous 12-man break and worked to reduce its advantage.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 16 of 32

Jonathan Clarke leads Mark Hekman.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 17 of 32

Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) awaits the start of the men's race.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 18 of 32

Men's winner Jonathan Cantwell uncorks the bubbly in Charlotte.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 19 of 32

Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) rode aggressively throughout the race.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 20 of 32

Aerocat Cycling Team worked hard to reduce the gap to a dangerous 12-man break at the race's midpoint.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 21 of 32

Australian criterium champion Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 22 of 32

Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 23 of 32

Luis Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Homes p/b Colavita Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 24 of 32

2007 race champion Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 25 of 32

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 26 of 32

Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) rides in the race winning escape.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 27 of 32

Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by GearGrinder) did plenty of work in the race winning escape.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 28 of 32

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis) at the front of the decisive 22-man split.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 29 of 32

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 30 of 32

Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) gathers himself after a crash.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 31 of 32

The Bissell Pro Cycling team drives the break on the final lap.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)
Image 32 of 32

A Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team member feels the strain of a difficult race.

(Image credit: Emory Ball)

The hot streak continued for Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) who uncorked a blazing burst of speed to claim the seventh Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium under the lights in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 28-year-old Australian won his eighth event in recent weeks, outsprinting Jacob Keough (UnitedHeathCare p/b Maxxis) and Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) from a 22-rider strong escape which formed late in the 50 mile criterium.

"I just came off the back of winning Superweek and Elk Grove. I'm on fire at the moment and I feel great," said Cantwell. "This is the eighth time I've won in the last two or three weeks, so I feel good. It's been an exciting year for Fly V Australia, we love racing here in America."

Runner-up Jacob Keough was well-placed on the finishing straight, but couldn't match the finishing speed of Cantwell. "When we came around the last corner I was on Jonny's wheel and we went up the right gutter," said Keough. "He had a guy that was able to give him a lane on the right, a normal sprint situation, so when he went on the right I had to balk a little bit and just didn't quite have the room. Once I got the run he already had a gap.

"I like my sprints pretty punchy, but this [uphill] finishing straight wears on you lap after lap. Still, I had a good kick and it's looking good for the end of the season."

Keough was one of the last riders to reach the race winning split which coalesced at eight laps to go following a reshuffling of the lead from the remnants of an earlier 12-man break. "I bridged across with a couple of guys and the group grew a bit at the end there. I was feeling good, but a little isolated. Fly V had a couple of guys, hats off to them for doing a good sprint for Jonny."

Bevin's Bissell Pro Cycling Team put in a massive turn at the front in the race finale for the 19-year-old neo-pro, but the New Zealander couldn't fend off the finishing kick of Cantwell and Keough. "It was an awesome train by the boys, it was just a shame I couldn't finish it off," said Bevin. "The team was well represented in the break, we had three fast guys there.

"Dan Holloway did an amazing job when we came through with a half-lap to go. Frank [Pipp] took me through the last corner and opened it up and I jumped in front with 250 metres to go. It was hard and I didn't really get a run at it and I felt the guys coming up. I had guys all over me and I just held it through to the line. Cantwell was a league above, and Jake got second."

The 2010 season is Bevin's first in the Senior ranks as well as his inaugural stint in the United States. "I'm just out of the Juniors so it's a bit of a step up from where I've come. I've really enjoyed it, especially a city like Charlotte with the crowds out and the money down - it's one helluva race."

Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA), leader of the USA Crits series, remained atop the standings but Isaac Howes (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) reduced his lead to four points with two races remaining. Howes's teammate Mark Hekman moved into third place in the series, 336 points behind Barrows.

Action heats up as the sun goes down

The men's Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium, both the seventh of 10 events in the USA Crits series and the 20th of 23 events in the US's National Racing Calendar, offered up a $50,000 total purse to the men's peloton and the racing was fierce from the gun on the 1.25 mile circuit in uptown Charlotte.

Chaos struck, however, at the very beginning of the third lap as a massive crash occurred midway in the peloton. Crowd fencing on the right and another line of fencing to the left splitting Tryon Street for out-and-back racing on the barbell shaped course prevented riders from maneuvering around the first fallen riders, creating a large pileup which forced the trailing riders to come to a complete stop. While scores of riders made their way to the pits for a free lap, Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) and Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) leapt off the front of the temporarily diminished peloton for three laps.

When the two escapees were caught, $500 primes inspired solo efforts from Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) and Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) but both were brought back into the peloton, albeit not before each picked up some well-earned cash.

On the 11th of 40 laps the evening's first threatening breakaway formed comprised of Annibal Borrajo and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Homes p/b Colavita), Daniel Holloway and Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Jonathan Clarke and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis), Aaron Kemps and Zach Davies (Fly V Australia), Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation), Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1).

With representatives of all the powerhouse squads up the road, a concerted chase effort was slow to come which enabled the 12-man break to reach its maximum advantage of 52 seconds six laps later. A concerted chase from Aerocat Cycling Team for five laps saw the escapees' lead drop to 25 seconds and a $1,000 prime inspired attacks within the break for the race's largest lap prize. Daniel Holloway claimed the cash at the conclusion of the 24th lap and drew out six members of the escape: Wren, Quintero, Stemper, Hekman, Clarke and Davies.

Over the next several laps the leading septet's lead continued to decrease when a major re-shuffling occurred beginning with 10 laps remaining. As the peloton began to fracture under the intense chase a 22 rider split developed containing Luis Amaran and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Patrick Bevin, Daniel Holloway and Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling), Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation), Alessandro Bazzana, Zach Davies and Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia), Luca Damiani, Chad Hartley, Jim Stemper, Christopher Monteleone and Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes), Daniel Holt (Team Type 1), Jonathan Clarke, Matthew Crane, Jacob Keough and Brad White (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis), Ryan Dewald (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching) and Josfany Falcon (Bahati Foundation).

At six laps to go the escape held a 36 second lead over a greatly diminished peloton, but over the closing laps their lead steadily decreased to 12 seconds when White won $500 for the race's final prime with one lap remaining.

Bissell Pro Cycling came to the fore on the last lap and held the first three positions passing the finish line in the opposite direction on North Tryon Street. The team led through the final four corners and back onto the gradual ascent of South Tryon street for their sprinter Patrick Bevin, but Cantwell timed his surge to perfection to pick up the $12,500 check for first place.

Full results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)1:52:55
2Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
3Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
4Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)0:00:01
5Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
6Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
7Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
8Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
9Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)0:00:04
10Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
11K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
12Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:00:05
13Josfany Falcon (On the River p/b Ion Sports Nut)0:00:06
14Ryan Dewald (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)0:00:07
15Scottie Weiss (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:00:11
16Jjm Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:00:12
17Zach Davies (Fly V Australia)0:00:16
18Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)0:00:21
19Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
20Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:00:22
21Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
22Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
23Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:00:23
24Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
25Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
26Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
27Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
28Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
29Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
30Joey Rosskoph (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)0:00:25
31David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
32Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR)0:00:26
33Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
34Jean-Michel Lachance (Canada)
35Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
36Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:27
37Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
38Clay Muret (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR)
39Adam Farabaugh (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)0:00:28
40Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion - United Healthcare)0:00:29
41Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)0:00:40
42John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR)0:04:02
43Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
44Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
45Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
46Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)
47Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
48Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
49Benjamin Kersten (Fly V Australia)0:04:03
50Luis Sanchez (Asheville Cycling)
51Shem Roger (BikeNZ)
52Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
53Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)

USA Crits standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)1282pts
2Isaac Howe (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)1278
3Mark Hekman (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)946
4Neil Bezdek (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)899
5David Guttenplan (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)874
6Lisban Quintero (CRCA/FOUNDATION)851
7Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)757
8Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)729
9Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)728
10Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)719
11Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION)718
12Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)645
13Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)630
14Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)608
15Thomas Brown (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)605
16Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)598
17Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)590
18Chad Hartley (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)562
19Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)555
20Adam Myerson (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)548
21Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)518
22Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)514
23Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)507
24Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)491
25Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)491
26J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)472
27Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)464
28Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare presented by)445
29Luca Damiani (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)438
30Ryan Dewald (BiKyle/Mazur Coaching)438
31John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)436
32Scott Zwizanski (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)432
33Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)428
34Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)424
35Andrew Armstrong (Matrix / RBM)419
36Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)410
37Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare presented by)409
38Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)408
39Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)368
40Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)362
41Rich Harper (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)358
42Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)350
43John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)350
44Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)349
45Jeffrey Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)345
46Andy Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)344
47Scottie Weiss (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)329
48Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)329
49Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)302
50Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)301
51Christopher Uberti284
52Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)281
53John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)280
54Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare presented by)278
55Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)272
56Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)271
57Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)271
58Tim Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)271
59Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare presented by)267
60Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail)266
61Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)265
62Rob White (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)263
63Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)261
64Chad Burdzilauskas (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)260
65Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Cycling Team)260
66Curtis Winsor242
67Patrick Allison (Team Ion-United Healthcare)241
68Brent Mahan (NashvilleCyclist.com)241
69Chris Chartier (alderfer bergen)237
70Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)237
71Marco Aledia (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)235
72Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)230
73Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita Pro Cycling Team)225
74Andy Moskal (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)224
75Paul Martin222
76Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare presented by)221
77Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)220
78Joey Iuliano (ReCycling p/b Ascension)216
79James Williamson (Bike Religion)211
80Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)210
81Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)210
82Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)205
83Vincent Roberge (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)202
84Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)201
85Guy East198
86Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)195
87Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)194
88K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)192
89Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)191
90Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)191
91Igor Volshteyn (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)191
92Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)188
93Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)187
94Edwin Bull (VANDESSEL FACTORY TEAM)187
95Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare presented by)186
96Josfany Falcon (On the River p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)184
97Alexi Martinez (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)183
98Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)183
99Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)182
100Ryan Dewald (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)179
101Erik Hamilton179
102Jim Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)177
103Jonny Sundt (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)177
104Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)177
105Rodney Santiago (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)176
106Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Grafitti)176
107Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)171
108Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)171
109Ryan White (Team Geargrinder)171
110Andrew Seitz171
111Zach Davies (Fly V Australia)169
112Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)168
113Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)168
114Roberto Torres Aguiar (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)167
115Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United)167
116Jacob Rytlewski167
117Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)165
118Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling pb by Maxxis)164
119Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)163
120Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll:)161
121Sean Melcher (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)161
122Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)160
123Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)160
124Alan Antonuk (CCSH - Felt pb RGF & PVR Bike U23)160
125Robert Sweeting (Globalbike p/b Catoma)159
126Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)159
127Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)159
128Adam Kahler158
129Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)157
130Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)157
131David Kemp (Fly V Australia)156
132Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)155
133Kirk Albers155
134Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)155
135Chris Monteleone (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)153
136Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)152
137Michael Stoop (Richmond Pro Cycling)151
138Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)151
139Dan Campbell151
140Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)149
141Noah Singer147
142Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)145
143Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)145
144Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)145
145Derek Dixon (Lombardi Sports)145
146Joseph Rosskopf (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)144
147Adam Leibovitz144
148Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)141
149Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)141
150Ryan Good141
151Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)140
152Gregory Christian (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)138
153Mike Stubna138
154Jeremy Grimm134
155Cory Scot (Richmond Pro Cycling)134
156Ian Holt (US Armed Forces)132
157Jay Moglia (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)132
158David Paquette (Team Wisconsin/MC2)132
159Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)130
160Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)126
161Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare)125
162Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)123
163Johnathan Freter123
164Joey Rosskoph (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes)120
165Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)120
166A.J. Meyer120
167Tim Pacholski120
168Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)119
169Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)118
170Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)117
171Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)117
172Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare presented by)115
173Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)114
174Daniel Quinlan114
175Passeron ? (Club Chaussure Garneau)113
176Phil Gaimon (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)112
177Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)112
178Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)111
179Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)111
180Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction)110
181Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)110
182Jean-Michel Lachance (Canada)108
183Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Breman Cycling)108
184John Delong (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)108
185Ryan Knapp108
186Nate Wilson (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)107
187Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes)105
188Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)105
189Jeff Bradley (Velosport Racing IA)105
190Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)104
191Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)102
192Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)102
193Jonathan Mumford (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)102
194Chip Hoover (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)101
195Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)100
196John Crow100
197Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike)100
198Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare)100
199Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)100
200Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport)100
201Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)100
202Karl Rahn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)100
203Lanell Rockmore (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)100
204Lewis Almonte (CRCA/FOUNDATION)100
205Mark Babcock (Depaula Racing)100
206Steven Grant (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)100
207Jesse Anthony (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)100
208James (Jim) Baldesare (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)100
209Mark Light (Liberty Cycle)100
210Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)100
211Matthew Miller (MoonToast/Tri-Star)100
212Jon Hamblen (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)100
213Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll:)100
214Frank Rowley (SCW / City Cyclery)100
215Chad Adair (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling Team)100
216Noah Metzler (Team Globalbike)100
217Ryan Mele100
218Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)99
219Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)99
220Wyatt Stoup (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)99
221Ross White (Team Geargrinder)99
222Clay Muret (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)96
223Jonathan Parrish (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)96
224Adam Farabaugh (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)93
225Bradley Gehrig93
226Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)93
227Natan Kupperstock93
228Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion - United Healthcare)90
229James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)90
230Charlie Zamastil (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)90
231Eric Knight90
232Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)88
233Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)87
234Adam Myerson87
235Alex Rock (Barbacoa - Mi Duole)84
236Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)82
237Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)81
238Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)78
239Zachary Felpel78
240Gregory Strock78
241Jason Meidhof (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)76
242Keith Gerber (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)75
243Reid Mumford (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)73
244Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics)72
245Brett Kielick (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)72
246Braden Bingham (Team Rio Grande)69
247Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)69
248Anthony Lowe (We Stand United)69
249Ryan Gamm69
250Mason Hymes (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)67
251Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket)66
252Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)66
253Nick Bax (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)65
254Gabe Varela (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)63
255Benjamin Kersten (Fly V Australia)63
256Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)63
257Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)62
258Kyle Jacobson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)62
259Frank Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2)62
260Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)61
261Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)61
262Diego Goravito (Aerocat Cycling Team)61
263Steven Holeczy (Northbranch)61
264Hayden Godfrey (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling Team)61
265Shem Roger (BikeNZ)60
266Luis Sanchez (Asheville Cycling)60
267Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)60
268Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)60
269Joshua Tack60
270David Haase (Attitude Sports)60
271Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)60
272David Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance)60
273Anthony Olson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)60
274Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)60
275Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing Inc.)60
276Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)60
277Daniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing)60
278James Longedyle (Garneau)60
279Marc Howe (Team Geargrinder)60
280Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels)60
281Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)60
282Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)60
283Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)60
284Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)60
285Mitch Gantz (Nova IS Corp)60
286Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)60
287Henry Loud (ReCycling p/b Ascension)60
288Christan Griego (River Valley Cycling Club- RVC)60
289Ryan Zook (Start2Finish)60
290Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)60
291Cameron Karwowski (Team NZ Pro Cycling)60
292Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)60
293Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)60
294Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)60
295Nik Reinert (University of Pittsburgh)60
296Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)60
297Patrick Haley (VeloTrocadero)60
298John Meyers (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)60
299Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)60
300John Tomlinson (XXX Racing - AthletiCo)60
301David Moyer (XXX Racing - AthletiCo)60
302Dallas Fowler60
303Russ Langley (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)54
304Rudolph Napolitano (Liquid Fitness/Adageo Energy)53
305Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)52
306Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)52
307Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)51
308Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1)51
309Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)51
310Remi Mcmanus (Team Exergy)51
311Thomas Clark (Attitude Sports)51
312Mike Creed (Team Type 1)51
313Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita Pro Cycling Team)50
314Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)50
315Emilio Asgoneguy (Aerocat Cyclng Team)50
316Simon Bennett (Bendigo Cycling)50
317Shane Archibald (BikeNZ)50
318Aaron Gate (BikeNZ)50
319Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)50
320Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)50
321John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)50
322Alejandro Gusman (CRCA/Foundation)50
323Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)50
324Ryan Aitcheson (JetFuel Coffee)50
325Kevin Hazzard (JetFuel Coffee)50
326Stephen Meyer (JetFuel Coffee)50
327Greg Christian (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)50
328Vince Roberge (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)50
329Bryan Fawley (Park Place Lexus - Dallas Racing)50
330Tucker Gerald (Park Place Lexus - Dallas Racing)50
331Trey Miller (Carolina Flyers)50
332Cory Scott (Richmond Pro Cycling)50
333Logan Loader (team geargrinder)50
334Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville)50
335Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)50
336Benjamin Renkema (Team Globalbike)50
337Alex Bowden (Team Type 1)50
338Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)50
339Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1)50
340Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1)50
341Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)50
342Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)50
343Stuart Lamp (Triamarket / Ivan Leonard Chevrolet)50
344Luis Zayas (Zbikes)50
345Adam Thuss (Red Truck Racing)50
346Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)50
347Brian Cavanagh (George's/BODE)50
348Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)50
349Ryan Cleveland (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)50
350Nate Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)50
351Evan Hepner50
352Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)50
353Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)50
354Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy)50
355Shawn Mitchell50
356Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)50
357Kennett Peterson (Hagens-Berman Cycling)50
358Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles-Draper)50
359Chris Torgerson (Benaroya Research Institute)50
360Matt Weyen (Unattached)50
361Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)50
362Patrick Briggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)50
363Jonathan Coulter (Unattached)50
364Darren Dowling (1 Pro Cycling)50
365Ken Vida (1 Pro Cycling)50
366Corey Fisher (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
367Henry Willis (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
368Mack Chew (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)50
369Fred Billet (Alliance Environmental)50
370Warren Holzman (Alliance Environmental)50
371Hector Pastorino (Argentina)50
372Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)50
373Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)50
374Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)50
375Zach Nave (Barley's Taproom Greenville)50
376Isaiah Wallake (Barley's Taproom Greenville)50
377Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)50
378Dan King (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)50
379Mason Haymes (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)50
380Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)50
381Ara Oggoian (Bicycle Heaven)50
382Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)50
383Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)50
384Hank Beaver (BMW-Litespeed)50
385Chad Madan (BMW-Litespeed)50
386Jacob Arnold (Carolina Flyers)50
387Cory St Clair (CCSH - Felt pb RGF & PVR Bike U23)50
388Sergio Atocha (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)50
389Jose Cosme Carrasquillo (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)50
390Jorge Romero (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)50
391Roberto Torres-Aguiar (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)50
392Eric Salzer (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)50
393Jeremy Shirock (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)50
394Ryan Smolko (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)50
395Steve Szwec (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)50
396Kyle Wagner (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)50
397Brian Klotz (Corning/Notubes.com Race Team)50
398Joshua Alexander (CRCA/FOUNDATION)50
399Franklin Burgos (CRCA/FOUNDATION)50
400Euri Madera (CRCA/FOUNDATION)50
401Gavin Robertson (CRCA/FOUNDATION)50
402Dave Bozak (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)50
403Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)50
404Kyle Centrella (Dynaflo Racing)50
405Andy Munas (Dynaflo Racing)50
406Nick Price (Dynaflo Racing)50
407Clayton Chase (Team Geargrinder)50
408Godfrey Pollydore (Goyanse)50
409Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)50
410Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)50
411James Pradun (Great Dane Velo Club)50
412Christopher Consorto (Guy's Bikes)50
413Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club)50
414Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)50
415Bryan Vaughan (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)50
416Eder Frayre (Herbalife LaGrange)50
417Todd "The Hurricane" Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)50
418Bret Glembocki (ISCorp Cycling Team)50
419Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)50
420Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)50
421Zach Putt (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)50
422Ed Krasnai (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)50
423Robert Bush (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)50
424Geoff Godsey (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)50
425Jim Stemper (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)50
426Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)50
427Sean Metz (LAMB Little Racing)50
428Mark Gorman (L'Equpie De Ville)50
429Brent Emery (LifeCyclists)50
430Curtis Long (Lindner Capital Advisors)50
431Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors)50
432Whit Clifford (Locos Grill & Pub)50
433Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub)50
434Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)50
435Casey Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)50
436Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)50
437Michael King (Magnus)50
438Andy Johnson (Mason Dixon Velo/ thecycleworks)50
439Adam York (MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edg)50
440Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)50
441Austin Robison (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)50
442Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea)50
443Felipe Cardenas (MOB Squad)50
444Nick Housley (MoonToast/Tri-Star)50
445Jason Guzak (NashvilleCyclist.com)50
446Andrew Reardon (NashvilleCyclist.com)50
447Andrew Troy (Nature's Path)50
448Mike Burns (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)50
449Jordan Cook (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)50
450Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)50
451Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)50
452Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp)50
453Clayton Feldman (NUVO/Cultural Trail)50
454Weston Luzadder (NUVO/Cultural Trail)50
455Richard Dufour (NUVO/Cultural Trail)50
456Mike Buechel (Outspokin)50
457Tim Karabin (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)50
458Rich Straub (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)50
459Kevin Fryberger (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)50
460Ken Walsh (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)50
461Jason Wood (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll:)50
462Kyle Eckley (Penn State Cancer Inst/GPOA/Cannondale)50
463Colin Sandberg (Penn State Cancer Inst/GPOA/Cannondale)50
464Craig Lebair (philadelphia ciclismo)50
465Shawn Gravois (Pro Cycling Elite)50
466Timothy Henry (Project 5 Racing)50
467Tyler Bauer (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)50
468Jamil Kayin (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)50
469Aaron Ritz (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)50
470Nick Rogers (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)50
471Joseph Wentzell (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)50
472Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)50
473Benjamin Bryant (Southern Crescent Cycling)50
474Timothy Gresh (Team Alliance Environmental)50
475Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)50
476Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR)50
477Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)50
478David Forkner (Team Globalbike)50
479Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike)50
480Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike)50
481Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)50
482Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)50
483Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)50
484Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)50
485Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)50
486Cleve Blackwell (Team Ion-United Healthcare)50
487Winston David (Team Ion-United Healthcare)50
488Eric Murphy (Team Ion-United Healthcare)50
489Ryan Sullivan (Team Ion-United Healthcare)50
490Ian Robertson (Team KAOS-Alegent Health)50
491Will Hoffarth (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)50
492James Canny (Team NZ Pro Cycling)50
493Andrew Hughson (Team NZ Pro Cycling)50
494Hamish Presbury (Team NZ Pro Cycling)50
495Sam Steele (Team NZ Pro Cycling)50
496Graham Dewart (TEAM TURNER)50
497Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)50
498John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)50
499Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)50
500Garret Mcallister (Team Wisconsin/MC2)50
501Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2)50
502Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong)50
503Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)50
504Michael Midlarsky (Unattached)50
505Alex Gil (VeloBrew Racing)50
506David Lavenhagen (VeloBrew Racing)50
507Michael Macedon (Vision Quest LLC)50
508Mark Hardman (Walt Racing)50
509Jake Andrews (Walthall Oil)50
510John Stowe (Walthall Oil)50
511Horace Burrowes (We Stand United)50
512Thomas Briney (XXX Racing - AthletiCo)50
513Dave Jordan (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)50
514Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
515Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
516Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
517Jared Babik50
518Brian Baker50
519Spencer Beamer50
520Brett Beddow50
521Christopher Bogedin50
522Joe Bosemer50
523David Chernosky50
524Chris Cioccio50
525Ryan Cross50
526Vince De Jong50
527Burgess Gow50
528Dan Greene50
529Brandon Haines50
530Lee Hauber50
531Jordan Heimer50
532Brian Hoffman50
533Brendan Housler50
534Aaron Hubbell50
535Micheal Jernigan50
536Justin Kanter50
537Jason Karew50
538Skiles Keith50
539Michael Kennedy50
540Mitchell Kersting50
541Brian Lark50
542Erik Lesco50
543Robert Martin50
544Brent Martin50
545Jeff Mclane50
546Mario Medina50
547Craig Merritts50
548Martin Mrugal50
549Christopher Myers50
550Chris Nevitt50
551Andrew Olson50
552Alexander Pratt50
553Andy Prickett50
554John Rowley50
555Gustavo Rullo50
556Chad Salla50
557Brett Stewart50
558Matthew Weeks50
559Wade Wolfenbarger50
560Benjamin Zayas50
561Daniele Defranceschi (JetFuel Coffee)
562Chad Cagle (Park Place Lexus - Dallas Racing)
563Justin Beard (Pfeiffer)
564Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike)
565Steven Cummings (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
566Joseph Dombrowkski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
567Chris Hayes (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
568Adam Meyerson (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
569Jame Carney (VANDESSEL FACTORY TEAM)
570Guillaume Nelessen (VANDESSEL FACTORY TEAM)
571Paul Burrowes (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)
572Lynn Murray (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)
573Dave Wiswell (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)

