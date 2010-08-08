Cantwell flies to victory in Charlotte
Keough bests Bevin for podium place
The hot streak continued for Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) who uncorked a blazing burst of speed to claim the seventh Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium under the lights in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 28-year-old Australian won his eighth event in recent weeks, outsprinting Jacob Keough (UnitedHeathCare p/b Maxxis) and Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) from a 22-rider strong escape which formed late in the 50 mile criterium.
"I just came off the back of winning Superweek and Elk Grove. I'm on fire at the moment and I feel great," said Cantwell. "This is the eighth time I've won in the last two or three weeks, so I feel good. It's been an exciting year for Fly V Australia, we love racing here in America."
Runner-up Jacob Keough was well-placed on the finishing straight, but couldn't match the finishing speed of Cantwell. "When we came around the last corner I was on Jonny's wheel and we went up the right gutter," said Keough. "He had a guy that was able to give him a lane on the right, a normal sprint situation, so when he went on the right I had to balk a little bit and just didn't quite have the room. Once I got the run he already had a gap.
"I like my sprints pretty punchy, but this [uphill] finishing straight wears on you lap after lap. Still, I had a good kick and it's looking good for the end of the season."
Keough was one of the last riders to reach the race winning split which coalesced at eight laps to go following a reshuffling of the lead from the remnants of an earlier 12-man break. "I bridged across with a couple of guys and the group grew a bit at the end there. I was feeling good, but a little isolated. Fly V had a couple of guys, hats off to them for doing a good sprint for Jonny."
Bevin's Bissell Pro Cycling Team put in a massive turn at the front in the race finale for the 19-year-old neo-pro, but the New Zealander couldn't fend off the finishing kick of Cantwell and Keough. "It was an awesome train by the boys, it was just a shame I couldn't finish it off," said Bevin. "The team was well represented in the break, we had three fast guys there.
"Dan Holloway did an amazing job when we came through with a half-lap to go. Frank [Pipp] took me through the last corner and opened it up and I jumped in front with 250 metres to go. It was hard and I didn't really get a run at it and I felt the guys coming up. I had guys all over me and I just held it through to the line. Cantwell was a league above, and Jake got second."
The 2010 season is Bevin's first in the Senior ranks as well as his inaugural stint in the United States. "I'm just out of the Juniors so it's a bit of a step up from where I've come. I've really enjoyed it, especially a city like Charlotte with the crowds out and the money down - it's one helluva race."
Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA), leader of the USA Crits series, remained atop the standings but Isaac Howes (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) reduced his lead to four points with two races remaining. Howes's teammate Mark Hekman moved into third place in the series, 336 points behind Barrows.
Action heats up as the sun goes down
The men's Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium, both the seventh of 10 events in the USA Crits series and the 20th of 23 events in the US's National Racing Calendar, offered up a $50,000 total purse to the men's peloton and the racing was fierce from the gun on the 1.25 mile circuit in uptown Charlotte.
Chaos struck, however, at the very beginning of the third lap as a massive crash occurred midway in the peloton. Crowd fencing on the right and another line of fencing to the left splitting Tryon Street for out-and-back racing on the barbell shaped course prevented riders from maneuvering around the first fallen riders, creating a large pileup which forced the trailing riders to come to a complete stop. While scores of riders made their way to the pits for a free lap, Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) and Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) leapt off the front of the temporarily diminished peloton for three laps.
When the two escapees were caught, $500 primes inspired solo efforts from Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) and Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) but both were brought back into the peloton, albeit not before each picked up some well-earned cash.
On the 11th of 40 laps the evening's first threatening breakaway formed comprised of Annibal Borrajo and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Homes p/b Colavita), Daniel Holloway and Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Jonathan Clarke and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis), Aaron Kemps and Zach Davies (Fly V Australia), Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation), Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1).
With representatives of all the powerhouse squads up the road, a concerted chase effort was slow to come which enabled the 12-man break to reach its maximum advantage of 52 seconds six laps later. A concerted chase from Aerocat Cycling Team for five laps saw the escapees' lead drop to 25 seconds and a $1,000 prime inspired attacks within the break for the race's largest lap prize. Daniel Holloway claimed the cash at the conclusion of the 24th lap and drew out six members of the escape: Wren, Quintero, Stemper, Hekman, Clarke and Davies.
Over the next several laps the leading septet's lead continued to decrease when a major re-shuffling occurred beginning with 10 laps remaining. As the peloton began to fracture under the intense chase a 22 rider split developed containing Luis Amaran and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Patrick Bevin, Daniel Holloway and Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling), Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation), Alessandro Bazzana, Zach Davies and Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia), Luca Damiani, Chad Hartley, Jim Stemper, Christopher Monteleone and Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder), Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes), Daniel Holt (Team Type 1), Jonathan Clarke, Matthew Crane, Jacob Keough and Brad White (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis), Ryan Dewald (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching) and Josfany Falcon (Bahati Foundation).
At six laps to go the escape held a 36 second lead over a greatly diminished peloton, but over the closing laps their lead steadily decreased to 12 seconds when White won $500 for the race's final prime with one lap remaining.
Bissell Pro Cycling came to the fore on the last lap and held the first three positions passing the finish line in the opposite direction on North Tryon Street. The team led through the final four corners and back onto the gradual ascent of South Tryon street for their sprinter Patrick Bevin, but Cantwell timed his surge to perfection to pick up the $12,500 check for first place.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|1:52:55
|2
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|3
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)
|0:00:01
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|6
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|7
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|8
|Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|9
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)
|0:00:04
|10
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
|11
|K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|12
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|0:00:05
|13
|Josfany Falcon (On the River p/b Ion Sports Nut)
|0:00:06
|14
|Ryan Dewald (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)
|0:00:07
|15
|Scottie Weiss (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|0:00:11
|16
|Jjm Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|0:00:12
|17
|Zach Davies (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:16
|18
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|0:00:21
|19
|Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|20
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:22
|21
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|22
|Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|23
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:23
|24
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|25
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
|26
|Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|27
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|28
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|29
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|30
|Joey Rosskoph (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
|0:00:25
|31
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
|32
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR)
|0:00:26
|33
|Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|34
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Canada)
|35
|Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
|36
|Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|37
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|38
|Clay Muret (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR)
|39
|Adam Farabaugh (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)
|0:00:28
|40
|Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|0:00:29
|41
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|0:00:40
|42
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR)
|0:04:02
|43
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|44
|Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|45
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|46
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)
|47
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|48
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by)
|49
|Benjamin Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:03
|50
|Luis Sanchez (Asheville Cycling)
|51
|Shem Roger (BikeNZ)
|52
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|53
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|1282
|pts
|2
|Isaac Howe (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|1278
|3
|Mark Hekman (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|946
|4
|Neil Bezdek (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|899
|5
|David Guttenplan (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|874
|6
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|851
|7
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|757
|8
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|729
|9
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|728
|10
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|719
|11
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|718
|12
|Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|645
|13
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|630
|14
|Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|608
|15
|Thomas Brown (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|605
|16
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|598
|17
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|590
|18
|Chad Hartley (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|562
|19
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|555
|20
|Adam Myerson (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|548
|21
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|518
|22
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|514
|23
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|507
|24
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|491
|25
|Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|491
|26
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|472
|27
|Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|464
|28
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
|445
|29
|Luca Damiani (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|438
|30
|Ryan Dewald (BiKyle/Mazur Coaching)
|438
|31
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|436
|32
|Scott Zwizanski (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)
|432
|33
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|428
|34
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|424
|35
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix / RBM)
|419
|36
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|410
|37
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
|409
|38
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|408
|39
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|368
|40
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|362
|41
|Rich Harper (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|358
|42
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|350
|43
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|350
|44
|Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|349
|45
|Jeffrey Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|345
|46
|Andy Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|344
|47
|Scottie Weiss (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|329
|48
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|329
|49
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|302
|50
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|301
|51
|Christopher Uberti
|284
|52
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|281
|53
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|280
|54
|Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
|278
|55
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|272
|56
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|271
|57
|Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|271
|58
|Tim Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|271
|59
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
|267
|60
|Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
|266
|61
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|265
|62
|Rob White (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|263
|63
|Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
|261
|64
|Chad Burdzilauskas (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|260
|65
|Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|260
|66
|Curtis Winsor
|242
|67
|Patrick Allison (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|241
|68
|Brent Mahan (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|241
|69
|Chris Chartier (alderfer bergen)
|237
|70
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|237
|71
|Marco Aledia (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|235
|72
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|230
|73
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita Pro Cycling Team)
|225
|74
|Andy Moskal (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|224
|75
|Paul Martin
|222
|76
|Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
|221
|77
|Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|220
|78
|Joey Iuliano (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|216
|79
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|211
|80
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)
|210
|81
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|210
|82
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|205
|83
|Vincent Roberge (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|202
|84
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|201
|85
|Guy East
|198
|86
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|195
|87
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|194
|88
|K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|192
|89
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|191
|90
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|191
|91
|Igor Volshteyn (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|191
|92
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|188
|93
|Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|187
|94
|Edwin Bull (VANDESSEL FACTORY TEAM)
|187
|95
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
|186
|96
|Josfany Falcon (On the River p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|184
|97
|Alexi Martinez (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|183
|98
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|183
|99
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|182
|100
|Ryan Dewald (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|179
|101
|Erik Hamilton
|179
|102
|Jim Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|177
|103
|Jonny Sundt (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|177
|104
|Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|177
|105
|Rodney Santiago (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|176
|106
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Grafitti)
|176
|107
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|171
|108
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|171
|109
|Ryan White (Team Geargrinder)
|171
|110
|Andrew Seitz
|171
|111
|Zach Davies (Fly V Australia)
|169
|112
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|168
|113
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|168
|114
|Roberto Torres Aguiar (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|167
|115
|Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United)
|167
|116
|Jacob Rytlewski
|167
|117
|Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|165
|118
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling pb by Maxxis)
|164
|119
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|163
|120
|Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll:)
|161
|121
|Sean Melcher (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|161
|122
|Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|160
|123
|Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|160
|124
|Alan Antonuk (CCSH - Felt pb RGF & PVR Bike U23)
|160
|125
|Robert Sweeting (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|159
|126
|Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|159
|127
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|159
|128
|Adam Kahler
|158
|129
|Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|157
|130
|Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)
|157
|131
|David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
|156
|132
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|155
|133
|Kirk Albers
|155
|134
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|155
|135
|Chris Monteleone (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|153
|136
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|152
|137
|Michael Stoop (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|151
|138
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|151
|139
|Dan Campbell
|151
|140
|Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|149
|141
|Noah Singer
|147
|142
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|145
|143
|Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|145
|144
|Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|145
|145
|Derek Dixon (Lombardi Sports)
|145
|146
|Joseph Rosskopf (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|144
|147
|Adam Leibovitz
|144
|148
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|141
|149
|Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|141
|150
|Ryan Good
|141
|151
|Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
|140
|152
|Gregory Christian (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|138
|153
|Mike Stubna
|138
|154
|Jeremy Grimm
|134
|155
|Cory Scot (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|134
|156
|Ian Holt (US Armed Forces)
|132
|157
|Jay Moglia (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)
|132
|158
|David Paquette (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|132
|159
|Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
|130
|160
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|126
|161
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|125
|162
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|123
|163
|Johnathan Freter
|123
|164
|Joey Rosskoph (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes)
|120
|165
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|120
|166
|A.J. Meyer
|120
|167
|Tim Pacholski
|120
|168
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|119
|169
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|118
|170
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|117
|171
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|117
|172
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
|115
|173
|Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
|114
|174
|Daniel Quinlan
|114
|175
|Passeron ? (Club Chaussure Garneau)
|113
|176
|Phil Gaimon (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|112
|177
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|112
|178
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
|111
|179
|Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|111
|180
|Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction)
|110
|181
|Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|110
|182
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Canada)
|108
|183
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Breman Cycling)
|108
|184
|John Delong (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)
|108
|185
|Ryan Knapp
|108
|186
|Nate Wilson (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|107
|187
|Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled by Jittery Joes)
|105
|188
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|105
|189
|Jeff Bradley (Velosport Racing IA)
|105
|190
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|104
|191
|Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|102
|192
|Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|102
|193
|Jonathan Mumford (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)
|102
|194
|Chip Hoover (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|101
|195
|Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|100
|196
|John Crow
|100
|197
|Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike)
|100
|198
|Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|100
|199
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|100
|200
|Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport)
|100
|201
|Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|100
|202
|Karl Rahn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|100
|203
|Lanell Rockmore (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|100
|204
|Lewis Almonte (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|100
|205
|Mark Babcock (Depaula Racing)
|100
|206
|Steven Grant (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|100
|207
|Jesse Anthony (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)
|100
|208
|James (Jim) Baldesare (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|100
|209
|Mark Light (Liberty Cycle)
|100
|210
|Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)
|100
|211
|Matthew Miller (MoonToast/Tri-Star)
|100
|212
|Jon Hamblen (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|100
|213
|Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll:)
|100
|214
|Frank Rowley (SCW / City Cyclery)
|100
|215
|Chad Adair (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling Team)
|100
|216
|Noah Metzler (Team Globalbike)
|100
|217
|Ryan Mele
|100
|218
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|99
|219
|Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|99
|220
|Wyatt Stoup (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)
|99
|221
|Ross White (Team Geargrinder)
|99
|222
|Clay Muret (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|96
|223
|Jonathan Parrish (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|96
|224
|Adam Farabaugh (Mainline - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|93
|225
|Bradley Gehrig
|93
|226
|Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
|93
|227
|Natan Kupperstock
|93
|228
|Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|90
|229
|James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|90
|230
|Charlie Zamastil (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|90
|231
|Eric Knight
|90
|232
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|88
|233
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|87
|234
|Adam Myerson
|87
|235
|Alex Rock (Barbacoa - Mi Duole)
|84
|236
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|82
|237
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|81
|238
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|78
|239
|Zachary Felpel
|78
|240
|Gregory Strock
|78
|241
|Jason Meidhof (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)
|76
|242
|Keith Gerber (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)
|75
|243
|Reid Mumford (KELLEY BENEFITS STRATEGIES)
|73
|244
|Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics)
|72
|245
|Brett Kielick (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|72
|246
|Braden Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
|69
|247
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|69
|248
|Anthony Lowe (We Stand United)
|69
|249
|Ryan Gamm
|69
|250
|Mason Hymes (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|67
|251
|Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|66
|252
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|66
|253
|Nick Bax (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)
|65
|254
|Gabe Varela (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|63
|255
|Benjamin Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|63
|256
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|63
|257
|Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)
|62
|258
|Kyle Jacobson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|62
|259
|Frank Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|62
|260
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|61
|261
|Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|61
|262
|Diego Goravito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|61
|263
|Steven Holeczy (Northbranch)
|61
|264
|Hayden Godfrey (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling Team)
|61
|265
|Shem Roger (BikeNZ)
|60
|266
|Luis Sanchez (Asheville Cycling)
|60
|267
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|60
|268
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|60
|269
|Joshua Tack
|60
|270
|David Haase (Attitude Sports)
|60
|271
|Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)
|60
|272
|David Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|60
|273
|Anthony Olson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|60
|274
|Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|60
|275
|Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|60
|276
|Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
|60
|277
|Daniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing)
|60
|278
|James Longedyle (Garneau)
|60
|279
|Marc Howe (Team Geargrinder)
|60
|280
|Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels)
|60
|281
|Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)
|60
|282
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|60
|283
|Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|60
|284
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|60
|285
|Mitch Gantz (Nova IS Corp)
|60
|286
|Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
|60
|287
|Henry Loud (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|60
|288
|Christan Griego (River Valley Cycling Club- RVC)
|60
|289
|Ryan Zook (Start2Finish)
|60
|290
|Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)
|60
|291
|Cameron Karwowski (Team NZ Pro Cycling)
|60
|292
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|60
|293
|Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|60
|294
|Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|60
|295
|Nik Reinert (University of Pittsburgh)
|60
|296
|Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)
|60
|297
|Patrick Haley (VeloTrocadero)
|60
|298
|John Meyers (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|60
|299
|Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|60
|300
|John Tomlinson (XXX Racing - AthletiCo)
|60
|301
|David Moyer (XXX Racing - AthletiCo)
|60
|302
|Dallas Fowler
|60
|303
|Russ Langley (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)
|54
|304
|Rudolph Napolitano (Liquid Fitness/Adageo Energy)
|53
|305
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|52
|306
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|52
|307
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|51
|308
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|51
|309
|Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|51
|310
|Remi Mcmanus (Team Exergy)
|51
|311
|Thomas Clark (Attitude Sports)
|51
|312
|Mike Creed (Team Type 1)
|51
|313
|Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita Pro Cycling Team)
|50
|314
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|50
|315
|Emilio Asgoneguy (Aerocat Cyclng Team)
|50
|316
|Simon Bennett (Bendigo Cycling)
|50
|317
|Shane Archibald (BikeNZ)
|50
|318
|Aaron Gate (BikeNZ)
|50
|319
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|50
|320
|Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|50
|321
|John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
|50
|322
|Alejandro Gusman (CRCA/Foundation)
|50
|323
|Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
|50
|324
|Ryan Aitcheson (JetFuel Coffee)
|50
|325
|Kevin Hazzard (JetFuel Coffee)
|50
|326
|Stephen Meyer (JetFuel Coffee)
|50
|327
|Greg Christian (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|50
|328
|Vince Roberge (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|50
|329
|Bryan Fawley (Park Place Lexus - Dallas Racing)
|50
|330
|Tucker Gerald (Park Place Lexus - Dallas Racing)
|50
|331
|Trey Miller (Carolina Flyers)
|50
|332
|Cory Scott (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|50
|333
|Logan Loader (team geargrinder)
|50
|334
|Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|50
|335
|Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
|50
|336
|Benjamin Renkema (Team Globalbike)
|50
|337
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1)
|50
|338
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)
|50
|339
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|50
|340
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1)
|50
|341
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|50
|342
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|50
|343
|Stuart Lamp (Triamarket / Ivan Leonard Chevrolet)
|50
|344
|Luis Zayas (Zbikes)
|50
|345
|Adam Thuss (Red Truck Racing)
|50
|346
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|50
|347
|Brian Cavanagh (George's/BODE)
|50
|348
|Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|50
|349
|Ryan Cleveland (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|50
|350
|Nate Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|50
|351
|Evan Hepner
|50
|352
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|50
|353
|Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|50
|354
|Brandon Lynch (Team Exergy)
|50
|355
|Shawn Mitchell
|50
|356
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|50
|357
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens-Berman Cycling)
|50
|358
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles-Draper)
|50
|359
|Chris Torgerson (Benaroya Research Institute)
|50
|360
|Matt Weyen (Unattached)
|50
|361
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|50
|362
|Patrick Briggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|50
|363
|Jonathan Coulter (Unattached)
|50
|364
|Darren Dowling (1 Pro Cycling)
|50
|365
|Ken Vida (1 Pro Cycling)
|50
|366
|Corey Fisher (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|367
|Henry Willis (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|368
|Mack Chew (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)
|50
|369
|Fred Billet (Alliance Environmental)
|50
|370
|Warren Holzman (Alliance Environmental)
|50
|371
|Hector Pastorino (Argentina)
|50
|372
|Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|50
|373
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|50
|374
|Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|50
|375
|Zach Nave (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|50
|376
|Isaiah Wallake (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|50
|377
|Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|50
|378
|Dan King (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|50
|379
|Mason Haymes (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|50
|380
|Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|50
|381
|Ara Oggoian (Bicycle Heaven)
|50
|382
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|50
|383
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|50
|384
|Hank Beaver (BMW-Litespeed)
|50
|385
|Chad Madan (BMW-Litespeed)
|50
|386
|Jacob Arnold (Carolina Flyers)
|50
|387
|Cory St Clair (CCSH - Felt pb RGF & PVR Bike U23)
|50
|388
|Sergio Atocha (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|50
|389
|Jose Cosme Carrasquillo (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|50
|390
|Jorge Romero (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|50
|391
|Roberto Torres-Aguiar (CHAMPION SYSTEM RACING)
|50
|392
|Eric Salzer (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)
|50
|393
|Jeremy Shirock (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)
|50
|394
|Ryan Smolko (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)
|50
|395
|Steve Szwec (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)
|50
|396
|Kyle Wagner (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill)
|50
|397
|Brian Klotz (Corning/Notubes.com Race Team)
|50
|398
|Joshua Alexander (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|50
|399
|Franklin Burgos (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|50
|400
|Euri Madera (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|50
|401
|Gavin Robertson (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|50
|402
|Dave Bozak (CYCLE LIFE COMPOSITE)
|50
|403
|Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
|50
|404
|Kyle Centrella (Dynaflo Racing)
|50
|405
|Andy Munas (Dynaflo Racing)
|50
|406
|Nick Price (Dynaflo Racing)
|50
|407
|Clayton Chase (Team Geargrinder)
|50
|408
|Godfrey Pollydore (Goyanse)
|50
|409
|Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
|50
|410
|Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)
|50
|411
|James Pradun (Great Dane Velo Club)
|50
|412
|Christopher Consorto (Guy's Bikes)
|50
|413
|Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club)
|50
|414
|Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|50
|415
|Bryan Vaughan (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|50
|416
|Eder Frayre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|50
|417
|Todd "The Hurricane" Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|50
|418
|Bret Glembocki (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|50
|419
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|50
|420
|Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|50
|421
|Zach Putt (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|50
|422
|Ed Krasnai (Kelly Benefit Stategies/ LSV)
|50
|423
|Robert Bush (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|50
|424
|Geoff Godsey (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|50
|425
|Jim Stemper (KENDA pb GEARGRINDER)
|50
|426
|Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|50
|427
|Sean Metz (LAMB Little Racing)
|50
|428
|Mark Gorman (L'Equpie De Ville)
|50
|429
|Brent Emery (LifeCyclists)
|50
|430
|Curtis Long (Lindner Capital Advisors)
|50
|431
|Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors)
|50
|432
|Whit Clifford (Locos Grill & Pub)
|50
|433
|Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub)
|50
|434
|Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
|50
|435
|Casey Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|50
|436
|Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
|50
|437
|Michael King (Magnus)
|50
|438
|Andy Johnson (Mason Dixon Velo/ thecycleworks)
|50
|439
|Adam York (MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edg)
|50
|440
|Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|50
|441
|Austin Robison (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|50
|442
|Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea)
|50
|443
|Felipe Cardenas (MOB Squad)
|50
|444
|Nick Housley (MoonToast/Tri-Star)
|50
|445
|Jason Guzak (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|50
|446
|Andrew Reardon (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|50
|447
|Andrew Troy (Nature's Path)
|50
|448
|Mike Burns (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)
|50
|449
|Jordan Cook (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)
|50
|450
|Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)
|50
|451
|Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|50
|452
|Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp)
|50
|453
|Clayton Feldman (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
|50
|454
|Weston Luzadder (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
|50
|455
|Richard Dufour (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
|50
|456
|Mike Buechel (Outspokin)
|50
|457
|Tim Karabin (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)
|50
|458
|Rich Straub (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)
|50
|459
|Kevin Fryberger (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)
|50
|460
|Ken Walsh (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)
|50
|461
|Jason Wood (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll:)
|50
|462
|Kyle Eckley (Penn State Cancer Inst/GPOA/Cannondale)
|50
|463
|Colin Sandberg (Penn State Cancer Inst/GPOA/Cannondale)
|50
|464
|Craig Lebair (philadelphia ciclismo)
|50
|465
|Shawn Gravois (Pro Cycling Elite)
|50
|466
|Timothy Henry (Project 5 Racing)
|50
|467
|Tyler Bauer (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|50
|468
|Jamil Kayin (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|50
|469
|Aaron Ritz (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|50
|470
|Nick Rogers (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|50
|471
|Joseph Wentzell (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|50
|472
|Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|50
|473
|Benjamin Bryant (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|50
|474
|Timothy Gresh (Team Alliance Environmental)
|50
|475
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|50
|476
|Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|50
|477
|Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
|50
|478
|David Forkner (Team Globalbike)
|50
|479
|Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike)
|50
|480
|Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike)
|50
|481
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|50
|482
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|50
|483
|Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|50
|484
|Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|50
|485
|Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|50
|486
|Cleve Blackwell (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|50
|487
|Winston David (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|50
|488
|Eric Murphy (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|50
|489
|Ryan Sullivan (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|50
|490
|Ian Robertson (Team KAOS-Alegent Health)
|50
|491
|Will Hoffarth (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|50
|492
|James Canny (Team NZ Pro Cycling)
|50
|493
|Andrew Hughson (Team NZ Pro Cycling)
|50
|494
|Hamish Presbury (Team NZ Pro Cycling)
|50
|495
|Sam Steele (Team NZ Pro Cycling)
|50
|496
|Graham Dewart (TEAM TURNER)
|50
|497
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|50
|498
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|50
|499
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|50
|500
|Garret Mcallister (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|50
|501
|Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|50
|502
|Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong)
|50
|503
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|50
|504
|Michael Midlarsky (Unattached)
|50
|505
|Alex Gil (VeloBrew Racing)
|50
|506
|David Lavenhagen (VeloBrew Racing)
|50
|507
|Michael Macedon (Vision Quest LLC)
|50
|508
|Mark Hardman (Walt Racing)
|50
|509
|Jake Andrews (Walthall Oil)
|50
|510
|John Stowe (Walthall Oil)
|50
|511
|Horace Burrowes (We Stand United)
|50
|512
|Thomas Briney (XXX Racing - AthletiCo)
|50
|513
|Dave Jordan (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)
|50
|514
|Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|515
|Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|516
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|517
|Jared Babik
|50
|518
|Brian Baker
|50
|519
|Spencer Beamer
|50
|520
|Brett Beddow
|50
|521
|Christopher Bogedin
|50
|522
|Joe Bosemer
|50
|523
|David Chernosky
|50
|524
|Chris Cioccio
|50
|525
|Ryan Cross
|50
|526
|Vince De Jong
|50
|527
|Burgess Gow
|50
|528
|Dan Greene
|50
|529
|Brandon Haines
|50
|530
|Lee Hauber
|50
|531
|Jordan Heimer
|50
|532
|Brian Hoffman
|50
|533
|Brendan Housler
|50
|534
|Aaron Hubbell
|50
|535
|Micheal Jernigan
|50
|536
|Justin Kanter
|50
|537
|Jason Karew
|50
|538
|Skiles Keith
|50
|539
|Michael Kennedy
|50
|540
|Mitchell Kersting
|50
|541
|Brian Lark
|50
|542
|Erik Lesco
|50
|543
|Robert Martin
|50
|544
|Brent Martin
|50
|545
|Jeff Mclane
|50
|546
|Mario Medina
|50
|547
|Craig Merritts
|50
|548
|Martin Mrugal
|50
|549
|Christopher Myers
|50
|550
|Chris Nevitt
|50
|551
|Andrew Olson
|50
|552
|Alexander Pratt
|50
|553
|Andy Prickett
|50
|554
|John Rowley
|50
|555
|Gustavo Rullo
|50
|556
|Chad Salla
|50
|557
|Brett Stewart
|50
|558
|Matthew Weeks
|50
|559
|Wade Wolfenbarger
|50
|560
|Benjamin Zayas
|50
|561
|Daniele Defranceschi (JetFuel Coffee)
|562
|Chad Cagle (Park Place Lexus - Dallas Racing)
|563
|Justin Beard (Pfeiffer)
|564
|Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike)
|565
|Steven Cummings (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|566
|Joseph Dombrowkski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|567
|Chris Hayes (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|568
|Adam Meyerson (TEAM MOUNTAIN KHAKIS POWERED BY JITTERY JOES)
|569
|Jame Carney (VANDESSEL FACTORY TEAM)
|570
|Guillaume Nelessen (VANDESSEL FACTORY TEAM)
|571
|Paul Burrowes (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)
|572
|Lynn Murray (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)
|573
|Dave Wiswell (ZEPHYR CYCLING TEAM)
