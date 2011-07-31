Trending

Keough fastest sprinter in Charlotte

Protest over final sprint causes upset on the podium

Image 1 of 29

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) wins the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) wins the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 2 of 29

Pro men on the start line at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium

Pro men on the start line at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 3 of 29

Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) in a solo break at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.

Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) in a solo break at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 4 of 29

Jonathan Cantwell (left - (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team).

Jonathan Cantwell (left - (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 5 of 29

Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team).

Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 6 of 29

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on his way to earning the Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider Jersey.

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on his way to earning the Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider Jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 7 of 29

Hilton Clarke and the UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team control the front nearing the finish.

Hilton Clarke and the UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team control the front nearing the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 8 of 29

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) interviewed post-race by Race Announcer Chad Andrews.

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) interviewed post-race by Race Announcer Chad Andrews.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 9 of 29

Jake Keough tops the Pro men's Podium at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.

Jake Keough tops the Pro men's Podium at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 10 of 29

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team).

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 11 of 29

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) U25 leader.

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) U25 leader.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 12 of 29

Jake Keough tops the Pro men's Podium at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.

Jake Keough tops the Pro men's Podium at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 13 of 29

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) continues to lead the USA Crits Series.

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) continues to lead the USA Crits Series.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 14 of 29

Jeffery Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose).

Jeffery Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 15 of 29

Frank Pipp (center - BISSELL Pro Cycling).

Frank Pipp (center - BISSELL Pro Cycling).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 16 of 29

Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) leading the field at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) leading the field at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 17 of 29

USA Crits Series Leader Luke Keough.

USA Crits Series Leader Luke Keough.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 18 of 29

Defending Champion, 2010 Charlotte presbyterian Crit Winner, Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team).

Defending Champion, 2010 Charlotte presbyterian Crit Winner, Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 19 of 29

Jonathan Cantwell Heads the field at 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Jonathan Cantwell Heads the field at 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 20 of 29

Eventual Winner Jake Keough following a teammate's wheel at 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Eventual Winner Jake Keough following a teammate's wheel at 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 21 of 29

USA Crits Series Leader Luke Keough cornering in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

USA Crits Series Leader Luke Keough cornering in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 22 of 29

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) corners in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) corners in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 23 of 29

Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) cornering in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) cornering in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 24 of 29

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team).

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 25 of 29

Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) would escape alone for many laps at 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) would escape alone for many laps at 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 26 of 29

Pro men's race at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Pro men's race at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 27 of 29

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) would earn Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider Jersey at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) would earn Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider Jersey at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 28 of 29

Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) cornering in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) cornering in the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 29 of 29

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) is given the Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider Jersey award at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.

Thamas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) is given the Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider Jersey award at the 2011 Charlotte Presbyterian Crit.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) benefited from a perfect team lead-out to take the victory at the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium on Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. He took a run to the line in the bunch sprint and out-paced Australian Criterium Champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in second and Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in third.

“It was our race to lose from the start,” Keough said. “We raced smart all night and it was really hard and we didn’t control it until those last few laps when we did our lead-out. Everyone was attacking, it was stop and go and everyone was attacking. It was a hard race to win and I think we earned the win.”

Cantwell protested the sprint with race officials following the final sprint. Several riders alleged that Keough abruptly switched lines in the finishing straight. Officials ruled in favour of Keough saying that they did not see the incident. Cantwell declined to comment.

“Cantwell is a classy rider, Australian National Criterium Champion, and when he lines up, nine times out of ten he is the one we are looking at to be the big competition,” Keough said. “I have full respect for him. I don’t know what happened, we sprint from the front. The team rode the front for the last seven laps and we worked really hard for it.”

Cantwell lined up under sweltering heat to defend his title in the Pro-Cat 1 men’s race for a whopping $50,000. Three rows of riders including Elite, Amateurs and Professionals were called to the start line. Notable sprinters included Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Menzies (UnitedHealthcare), Frank Pipp and Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Mark Hekman (Clevland Clinic Sports Health), Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) and Emile Abraham (AeroCat-Cycling) and USA CRITS overall series leader Luke Keough (MountainKhakis p/b Smart Shop), among others.

“I think the whole race was a little more quiet than usual because of the heat, the air was really heavy,” Borrajo said. “It was an easier race because there weren’t a lot of attacks. It was still a hard pace, but the humidity made it a strange race.”

The dumbbell-shaped race course offered the fans a chance to see the riders twice through the finish area and a four-corner circuit on each end. The Pro-Cat 1 men raced for 80 kms. Race organizers kick-started the race with a $1000 prime won by Cantwell.

Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) went on a solo move in the first few laps of the race and he was followed by chaser Jose Navarro (GM Bikes). Bissell and UnitedHealthcare seemed interested in keeping the field together during the early parts of the race. John Loehner (Stan’s No Tubes-AXA Equitable-CRCA) picked up several race primes during his solo efforts.

“The primes were an incentive tonight,” said Blackgrove, who made nearly $2000 in primes on the day. “But I think breakaways would go and then a prime would just happen. I was going to try and break up the race, try and get a breakaway going and try and win the race.”

Kenda/5-hour Energy made a chase effort but was quickly marked by riders from UnitedHealthcare and Bissell. Yosvany Falcon (RealCyclist.com) made a solo move followed by Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy), who worked together to hold a small lead over the field for several laps. Soladay and Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAir HFA) tried to bridge across.

The next series of riders to attempt a breakaway included Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Clayton Barrows (Stan’s No Tubes-AXA Equitable-CRCA) and Tom Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth). Wamsley won the mid-race prime for USA CRITS points.

Soladay continued to ride solo several laps before his breakaway was neutralized with 14 laps to go by riders attempting to bridge across. Bissell and UnitedHealthcare continued to have a strong presence at the front of the field. Andy Baker (Bissell) made his move but was covered by Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare). Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) went on a solo flyer for one lap. He was followed by Ben Zawacki (Mountain Khakis p/b Smart Shop) and Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare).

Blackgrove made one final move and stayed off the front for three laps, picking up a $1000 prime. Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) made a short effort to try and bridge across, but the two riders were reabsorbed into the field with four laps to go by the UnitedHealthcare train.

“We had a small team here because the other part of the team is racing in Brazil,” Borrajo said.

Full Results
1Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:55:35
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
3Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
4Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
5Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
6Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
7Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:02
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
9Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:03
10Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
11Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
12Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
13Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
14Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:04
15Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
16Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
17Chad Hartley (Kenda-5 Hour Energy p/b GearGrinder)
18Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:06
19Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
20Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
21Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:07
22Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
23Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:00:12
24Colin Jaskiewicz (MetLife Cycling Team)
25Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)0:00:17
26Keck Baker (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:19
27David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
28Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)0:00:20
29Patrick Allison (Birmingham Velo PB Donahoo Auto)
30Owen Nielsen (Happy Tooth)
31Jose Navarro (GM Bikes)0:00:21
32Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
33Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
34Stephen Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:00:22
35Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
36J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)0:00:23
37Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:27
38David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:00:35
39Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:37
40Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
41John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:38
42Marco Li (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:45
43Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC)
44Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:00:48
45Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)0:00:49
46Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:06
47Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:08
48Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:09
49K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:12
50Isaac Howe (Kenda-5 Hour Energy p/b GearGrinder)0:06:11
51Robert White (Kenda-5 Hour Energy p/b GearGrinder)
52Winston David (Globalbike Elite Team)
53Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
54David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
55Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
56John Simms (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:12
57Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
58Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
59Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNFJoshua Carter (Aerocat Cycing Team)
DNFDiego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
DNFSabastian Cancio (Aerocat Cycling Team)
DNFMark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown)
DNFAndy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
DNFAaron Frahm (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
DNFWally Bixby (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
DNFBrian Hill (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
DNFGavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
DNFNicholas Inabinet (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health RGF Cycling p/b Felt Bicycles)
DNFAlan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health RGF Cycling p/b Felt Bicycles)
DNFPatrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health RGF Cycling p/b Felt Bicycles)
DNFAndre Vandenberg (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health RGF Cycling p/b Felt Bicycles)
DNFJames Baldesare
DNFMark Hekman (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health RGF Cycling p/b Felt Bicycles)
DNFJuan Esteban Araango (Colombian National Team)
DNFCarlos Uran (Colombian National Team)
DNFWilliam Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)
DNFMaxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b AYC)
DNFMichael Raynor (DIY Music p/b AYC)
DNFCody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC)
DNFHeath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNFAlejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
DNFAlexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
DNFJeff Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose)
DNFKyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
DNFTrey Miller (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
DNFMarc Williams (Globalbike Elite Team)
DNFScott Edge (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
DNFSimon Bennett (Globalbike Elite Team)
DNFLuis Zayas
DNFJohn Crow (Happy Tooth)
DNFCory Scott (Happy Tooth)
DNFAdam Ray (Industry Nine)
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFShawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
DNFLuca Damiani (Kenda-5 Hour Energy p/b GearGrinder)
DNFChristopher Monteleone (Kenda-5 Hour Energy p/b GearGrinder)
DNFScottie Weiss (Kenda-5 Hour Energy p/b GearGrinder)
DNFSpencer Gaddy (Kenda-5 Hour Energy p/b GearGrinder)
DNFAndy Munas (MetLife p/b groSolar)
DNFBen Faulk (Mock Orange Racing)
DNFBobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA)
DNFCole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAndy Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga One)
DNFMarc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
DNFJohn Loehner (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
DNFJoseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
DNFJim Cunningham (Team Carolina Tri-Metro Reprographics)
DNFYosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
DNFLeonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
DNFNeil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
DNFAdam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
DNFBenjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
DNFJerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
DNFAndrea Ciacchinni (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
DNFStrad Helms (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
DNFAlex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
DNFCharles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
DNFAdam Bergman
DNFKevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
DNFJared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
DNFTimothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
DNFZachary Felpel (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
DNFJean-Michel Lachance (Team Canada)
DNFMike Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
DNFDamien Dunn (Hub)
DNFMarcus Morgan (Preferred Parking)

Latest on Cyclingnews