Trending

Bevin collects stage seven victory

Blackgrove takes control of general classification

Image 1 of 12

Heath Blackgrove is back in yellow

Heath Blackgrove is back in yellow
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 12

The various jersey classifications line up for the start of Stage seven

The various jersey classifications line up for the start of Stage seven
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 12

Jeremy Meech of Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport immediately goes to work on the front

Jeremy Meech of Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport immediately goes to work on the front
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 12

A break including Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport has established a one minute gap

A break including Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport has established a one minute gap
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 12

The peloton led by Jack Bauer of Share the Road keeps the break in check

The peloton led by Jack Bauer of Share the Road keeps the break in check
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 12

Karl Murray of Share the Road drives the peloton

Karl Murray of Share the Road drives the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 12

Sam Bewley of Zookeepers – Cycle Surgery grabs a bite to eat

Sam Bewley of Zookeepers – Cycle Surgery grabs a bite to eat
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 12

The peloton negotiate the rolling countryside on Stage seven

The peloton negotiate the rolling countryside on Stage seven
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 12

Yellow jersey wearer Jack Bauer has attacked the peloton

Yellow jersey wearer Jack Bauer has attacked the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 12

Colourplus have two riders in the break today

Colourplus have two riders in the break today
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 12

Floyd Landis tries to break away in the final kilometres

Floyd Landis tries to break away in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 12

Patrick Bevin of Ascot Park Hotel wins stage seven to Te Anau

Patrick Bevin of Ascot Park Hotel wins stage seven to Te Anau
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Heath Blackgrove can thank his team for helping him regain the race leader's yellow jersey after a pivotal stage on the penultimate day of the PowerNet Tour of Southland.

The Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery rider took advantage of outstanding tactics from his teammates as key players, including previous leader Jack Bauer (Share The Road), the Subway Avanti and US-based Bissell Pro squads all missed the vital early break on the 165km leg from Winton to Te Anau.

A group of 15 riders broke clear early and remained mostly intact for more than 150km before junior rider Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) outsprinted his experienced fellow escapees to claim his second stage of the tour.

It virtually assured the teenager from Taupo with honours in the sprint classification with two stages remaining to Invercargill tomorrow.

Behind him, Blackgrove finished fourth amongst the frontrunners to reclaim the lead that he relinquished when he missed the break on stage five from Tuatapere.

Blackgrove, who represented New Zealand at the Athens Olympics, said while he could have worked harder for the stage win, he was really focused on the yellow jersey.

"That was the most important thing. It was still tight over the last 5km and I concentrated on working hard to maximize the time difference."

Tomorrow's final two stages should prove to be monumental, with Blackgrove holding a meagre 11-second advantage over Olympic track medalist Marc Ryan (ColourPlus), with the honours likely to be decided between the two cycling heavyweights.

Bauer is now 1m 07s behind in third and Bissell's best, Peter Latham is 1m 32sec down. Both will need a massive effort and upset to reach the top of the podium.

"We knew it would be an important day, the second longest stage in a row, and our tactics were to outsmart Jack's team," said Blackgrove.

"The break came earlier than we expected but we had two riders in the break and with Marc Ryan also there, who was high up on GC, I could not have hoped for a better bunch. We all worked hard to keep clear.

"It was a surprise that Bauer's team, Bissell and Subway missed that break."

Blackgrove said he was disappointed to lose the yellow jersey on day three and expects a huge battle tomorrow.

"This Tour has often been won or lost on the last stage so I expect it will go down to the wire. I have faith in my team to provide the cover and get me home."

The leading pack opened an advantage of nearly four minutes with 50km remaining and while the peloton worked exceptionally hard, contenders Bauer and Latham lost more than two minutes to the leaders.

American Floyd Landis showed up for the first time to ride prominently in the front pack, finishing ninth to move to 14th overall on general classification, nearly 12 minutes behind the leader.

Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery extended their advantage in the teams' battle and now have a seemingly safe 10m 25s advantage over Bici Vida, while Australian Ben King (Calder Stewart) has an iron grip on the king of the mountains title.

The final day will be decided with a morning 79km stage from Te Anau to Lumsden and 65km stage from Winton to Invercargill in the afternoon.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)4:15:49
2Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
3Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
4Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
5Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:00:01
6Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
7Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:00:04
8James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:00:05
9Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:00:06
10Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:00:13
11Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:02:04
12Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
13Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
14Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
15Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:02:19
16Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:03
17Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
18Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
19Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
20Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:04:17
21Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:05:16
22Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:05:22
23Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
24Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
25Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
26David Evans (Creation Signs)
27Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
28Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
29Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
30Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
31Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
32Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:05:26
33Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
34Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
35Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:05:28
36Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
37Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
38Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:05:29
39Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
40Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
41Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
42Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:05:37
43Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:09:25
44Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:09:29
45Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:09:33
46Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
47Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
48Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
49Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
50Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
51Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
52Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
53Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
54Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
55Logan Calder (Placemakers)0:15:35
56Karl Murray (Share The Road)
57Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
58Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
59Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
60Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
61Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
62Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
63Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
64Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
65Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
66Chris Macic (PowerNet)
67Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
68James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
69Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
70Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
71Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
72David Treacey (Creation Signs)
73Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
74Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
75Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
76David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
77Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
78Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:26:35
79Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:28:00
80Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
81Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:47:23
82Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
83Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
84Josh England (Subway-Avanti)0:48:25
85Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
86George Bennett (KIA Motors)
87Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
88Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
89Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
90Russell Gill (PowerNet)
91Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
92Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
93Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
94Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
95Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:54:06
96Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
97Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
98Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
99William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
100Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
DNFEric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
DNSLogan Mort (Placemakers)

General Classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)18:41:09
2Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:00:11
3Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:01:07
4Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:01:13
5Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:32
6Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:51
7Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:59
8Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:05:19
9Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:09:11
10Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:09:14
11Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:10:20
12Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:10:32
13Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:11:46
14Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:11:56
15Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:12:05
16Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:12:38
17Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:12:39
18Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:13:13
19Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:14:32
20Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:14:42
21Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:14:58
22Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:15:16
23Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:16:16
24Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:16:22
25Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:16:25
26Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:16:57
27Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:17:19
28Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)0:17:22
29James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:17:39
30Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:17:44
31Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:19:20
32Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:19:42
33Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:19:58
34Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:20:39
35Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:20:49
36Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:21:16
37Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:21:25
38Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:21:33
39Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:21:57
40Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:22:44
41David Evans (Creation Signs)0:23:11
42Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:23:23
43Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:23:42
44Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:24:02
45Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:25:05
46Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:25:40
47Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:27:34
48Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:27:35
49Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:31:12
50Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:32:27
51Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:36:11
52Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:36:20
53Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:36:31
54Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:38:00
55Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:38:09
56Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:38:24
57Jason Barlow (Placemakers)0:39:09
58Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:39:34
59Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:39:54
60Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:43:17
61Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:45:10
62Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:45:14
63Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:45:37
64Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:46:18
65James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:48:15
66Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:51:51
67David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:55:40
68Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:56:35
69George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:57:02
70Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:57:21
71Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:58:18
72Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)1:00:01
73Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:01:52
74Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1:03:57
75Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)1:05:19
76Josh England (Subway-Avanti)1:06:14
77Michael Stallard (PowerNet)1:06:31
78Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)1:06:50
79David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)1:12:42
80Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)1:22:39
81Logan Calder (Placemakers)1:23:55
82Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)1:24:58
83Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:27:37
84Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)1:30:14
85Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)1:35:47
86Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)1:35:53
87Russell Gill (PowerNet)1:41:12
88Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)1:41:45
89Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)1:50:46
90Alex Malone (Creation Signs)1:55:54
91William Alexander (Team Enterprise)1:59:27
92Lee Evans (Energy Smart)2:00:20
93Johno Gee (Energy Smart)2:00:40
94Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2:04:59
95Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)2:06:11
96Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)2:16:06
97Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)2:45:10
98Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)2:50:35
99Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)3:03:21
100Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)3:03:35

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)80pts
2Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)37
3James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)30
4Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)24
5Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)21
6Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)16
7Ben King (Calder Stewart)14
8Karl Murray (Share The Road)13
9Jack Bauer (Share The Road)13
10Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)12
11Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)11
12Romain Fondard (Share The Road)8
13Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)8
14Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)7
15Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
16Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)7
17Karl Moore (KIA Motors)6
18Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)6
19Josh England (Subway-Avanti)5
20Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)5
21Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)5
22Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
23Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)4
24Michael Vink (The Southland Times)4
25Alex Ray (Bici Vida)4
26Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)3
27Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)3
28James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)3
29David Treacey (Creation Signs)3
30Lee Evans (Energy Smart)3
31Marc Ryan (Colourplus)2
32Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)2
33Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)2
34Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2
35Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)2
36Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)2
37Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2
38Michael Stallard (PowerNet)2
39Chris Macic (PowerNet)2
40Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
41Logan Calder (Placemakers)2
42Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)2
43Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2
44Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)1
45Robin Reid (KIA Motors)1
46Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)1
47Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1
48Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (Calder Stewart)54pts
2Michael Vink (The Southland Times)20
3Karl Moore (KIA Motors)14
4Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)12
5Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)10
6Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
7Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)8
8James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)8
9James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)8
10Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
11Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)6
12Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)6
13Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)6
14Jack Bauer (Share The Road)6
15Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)4
16Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)4
17Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)2
18Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)2
19Robin Reid (KIA Motors)2
20Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
21Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2

U23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)18:42:22
2Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:05:19
3Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:10:20
4Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:10:32
5Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:12:39
6Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:14:42
7Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:15:16
8Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:16:16
9Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:16:25
10Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:16:57
11Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:17:19
12Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:17:44
13Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:20:49
14Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:21:57
15Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:23:42
16Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:32:27
17Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:36:11
18Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:36:20
19Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:36:31
20Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:38:09
21Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:46:18
22James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:48:15
23George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:57:02
24Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:58:18
25Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)1:00:01
26Lee Evans (Energy Smart)2:00:20
27Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)2:16:06

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery56:21:42
2Bici Vida0:10:25
3Colourplus0:11:06
4Ascot Park Hotel0:14:04
5KIA Motors0:23:56
6Calder Stewart0:27:06
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:28:16
8Share The Road0:32:14
9Jackson Plumbing0:34:30
10The Southland Times0:44:07
11Benchmark Homes0:46:36
12Praties Cycling0:50:05
13Subway-Avanti0:51:19
14Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport0:52:25
15Creation Signs1:10:38
16Team Enterprise1:12:55
17PowerNet1:16:25
18Sycamore Print1:32:55
19Placemakers1:39:35
20Southern Institute of Technology3:07:48
21Energy Smart3:25:48
22Titans Race Team3:26:41
23South West Helicopters5:57:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews