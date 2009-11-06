Image 1 of 12 Heath Blackgrove is back in yellow (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 12 The various jersey classifications line up for the start of Stage seven (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 12 Jeremy Meech of Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport immediately goes to work on the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 12 A break including Floyd Landis of Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport has established a one minute gap (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 12 The peloton led by Jack Bauer of Share the Road keeps the break in check (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 12 Karl Murray of Share the Road drives the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 12 Sam Bewley of Zookeepers – Cycle Surgery grabs a bite to eat (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 12 The peloton negotiate the rolling countryside on Stage seven (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 12 Yellow jersey wearer Jack Bauer has attacked the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 12 Colourplus have two riders in the break today (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 12 Floyd Landis tries to break away in the final kilometres (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 12 Patrick Bevin of Ascot Park Hotel wins stage seven to Te Anau (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Heath Blackgrove can thank his team for helping him regain the race leader's yellow jersey after a pivotal stage on the penultimate day of the PowerNet Tour of Southland.

The Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery rider took advantage of outstanding tactics from his teammates as key players, including previous leader Jack Bauer (Share The Road), the Subway Avanti and US-based Bissell Pro squads all missed the vital early break on the 165km leg from Winton to Te Anau.

A group of 15 riders broke clear early and remained mostly intact for more than 150km before junior rider Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) outsprinted his experienced fellow escapees to claim his second stage of the tour.

It virtually assured the teenager from Taupo with honours in the sprint classification with two stages remaining to Invercargill tomorrow.

Behind him, Blackgrove finished fourth amongst the frontrunners to reclaim the lead that he relinquished when he missed the break on stage five from Tuatapere.

Blackgrove, who represented New Zealand at the Athens Olympics, said while he could have worked harder for the stage win, he was really focused on the yellow jersey.

"That was the most important thing. It was still tight over the last 5km and I concentrated on working hard to maximize the time difference."

Tomorrow's final two stages should prove to be monumental, with Blackgrove holding a meagre 11-second advantage over Olympic track medalist Marc Ryan (ColourPlus), with the honours likely to be decided between the two cycling heavyweights.

Bauer is now 1m 07s behind in third and Bissell's best, Peter Latham is 1m 32sec down. Both will need a massive effort and upset to reach the top of the podium.

"We knew it would be an important day, the second longest stage in a row, and our tactics were to outsmart Jack's team," said Blackgrove.

"The break came earlier than we expected but we had two riders in the break and with Marc Ryan also there, who was high up on GC, I could not have hoped for a better bunch. We all worked hard to keep clear.

"It was a surprise that Bauer's team, Bissell and Subway missed that break."

Blackgrove said he was disappointed to lose the yellow jersey on day three and expects a huge battle tomorrow.

"This Tour has often been won or lost on the last stage so I expect it will go down to the wire. I have faith in my team to provide the cover and get me home."

The leading pack opened an advantage of nearly four minutes with 50km remaining and while the peloton worked exceptionally hard, contenders Bauer and Latham lost more than two minutes to the leaders.

American Floyd Landis showed up for the first time to ride prominently in the front pack, finishing ninth to move to 14th overall on general classification, nearly 12 minutes behind the leader.

Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery extended their advantage in the teams' battle and now have a seemingly safe 10m 25s advantage over Bici Vida, while Australian Ben King (Calder Stewart) has an iron grip on the king of the mountains title.

The final day will be decided with a morning 79km stage from Te Anau to Lumsden and 65km stage from Winton to Invercargill in the afternoon.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 4:15:49 2 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 3 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 4 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 5 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:00:01 6 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 7 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:00:04 8 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:00:05 9 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:00:06 10 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:00:13 11 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:02:04 12 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 14 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 15 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:02:19 16 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:03 17 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 18 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 19 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 20 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 0:04:17 21 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:05:16 22 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:05:22 23 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 24 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 25 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 26 David Evans (Creation Signs) 27 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 28 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 29 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 30 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 31 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 32 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:05:26 33 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 34 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 35 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:05:28 36 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 37 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 38 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:05:29 39 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 40 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 41 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 42 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:05:37 43 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:09:25 44 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:09:29 45 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:09:33 46 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 47 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 48 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 49 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 50 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 51 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 52 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 53 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 54 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 55 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 0:15:35 56 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 57 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 58 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 59 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 60 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 61 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 62 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 63 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 64 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 65 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 66 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 67 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 68 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 69 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 70 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 71 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 72 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 73 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 74 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 75 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 76 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 77 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 78 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:26:35 79 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:28:00 80 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 81 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:47:23 82 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 83 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 84 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:48:25 85 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 86 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 87 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 88 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 89 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 90 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 91 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 92 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 93 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 94 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 95 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:54:06 96 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 97 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 98 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 99 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 100 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) DNF Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) DNS Logan Mort (Placemakers)

General Classification after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 18:41:09 2 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 0:00:11 3 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:01:07 4 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:01:13 5 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:32 6 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:51 7 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:59 8 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:05:19 9 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:09:11 10 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:09:14 11 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:10:20 12 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:10:32 13 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:11:46 14 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:11:56 15 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:12:05 16 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:12:38 17 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:12:39 18 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 0:13:13 19 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:14:32 20 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:14:42 21 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 0:14:58 22 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:15:16 23 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:16:16 24 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:16:22 25 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:16:25 26 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:16:57 27 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:17:19 28 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 0:17:22 29 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:17:39 30 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:17:44 31 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:19:20 32 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:19:42 33 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:19:58 34 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:20:39 35 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:20:49 36 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:21:16 37 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:21:25 38 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:21:33 39 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:21:57 40 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 0:22:44 41 David Evans (Creation Signs) 0:23:11 42 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:23:23 43 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:23:42 44 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 0:24:02 45 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:25:05 46 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:25:40 47 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:27:34 48 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:27:35 49 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:31:12 50 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:32:27 51 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:36:11 52 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:36:20 53 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:36:31 54 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:38:00 55 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:38:09 56 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:38:24 57 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 0:39:09 58 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:39:34 59 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:39:54 60 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:43:17 61 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:45:10 62 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:45:14 63 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:45:37 64 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:46:18 65 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:48:15 66 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:51:51 67 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:55:40 68 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:56:35 69 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:57:02 70 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:57:21 71 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:58:18 72 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 1:00:01 73 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 1:01:52 74 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1:03:57 75 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 1:05:19 76 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 1:06:14 77 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 1:06:31 78 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 1:06:50 79 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 1:12:42 80 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 1:22:39 81 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 1:23:55 82 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 1:24:58 83 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 1:27:37 84 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 1:30:14 85 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 1:35:47 86 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 1:35:53 87 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 1:41:12 88 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 1:41:45 89 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 1:50:46 90 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 1:55:54 91 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 1:59:27 92 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 2:00:20 93 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 2:00:40 94 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 2:04:59 95 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 2:06:11 96 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 2:16:06 97 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 2:45:10 98 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 2:50:35 99 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 3:03:21 100 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 3:03:35

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 80 pts 2 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 37 3 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 30 4 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 24 5 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 21 6 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 16 7 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 14 8 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 13 9 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 13 10 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 12 11 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 11 12 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 8 13 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 8 14 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 7 15 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 16 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 7 17 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 6 18 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 6 19 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 5 20 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 5 21 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 5 22 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 23 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 4 24 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 4 25 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 4 26 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 3 27 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 3 28 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 3 29 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 3 30 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 3 31 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 2 32 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 2 33 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 2 34 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2 35 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 2 36 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 2 37 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 2 38 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 2 39 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 2 40 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 41 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 2 42 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 2 43 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2 44 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 1 45 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 1 46 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 1 47 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1 48 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 54 pts 2 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 20 3 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 14 4 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 12 5 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 10 6 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 7 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 8 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 8 9 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 8 10 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 11 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 6 12 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 6 13 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 6 14 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 6 15 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 4 16 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 4 17 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 2 18 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 2 19 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 2 20 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 21 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2

U23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 18:42:22 2 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:05:19 3 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:10:20 4 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:10:32 5 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:12:39 6 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:14:42 7 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:15:16 8 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:16:16 9 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:16:25 10 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:16:57 11 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:17:19 12 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:17:44 13 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:20:49 14 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:21:57 15 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:23:42 16 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:32:27 17 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:36:11 18 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:36:20 19 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:36:31 20 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:38:09 21 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:46:18 22 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:48:15 23 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:57:02 24 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:58:18 25 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 1:00:01 26 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 2:00:20 27 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 2:16:06