Heath wins in Roumania
Williams, Volf complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:03:42
|2
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|0:00:12
|3
|Bostjan Volf (Slo)
|0:00:14
|4
|Ianosiu-Hangan Radu (Rom)
|0:00:14
|5
|Maciej Jodko (Pol)
|0:00:16
|6
|Sorin Mircea Parau (Rom)
|0:00:18
|7
|Dan Marcu (Rom)
|0:00:25
|8
|Ignat Mircea-Paul (Rom)
|0:00:28
|9
|Roman Wilhelmer (Aut)
|0:00:28
|10
|Mircea Fanatan (Rom)
|0:00:30
|11
|Constantin Iordan (Rom)
|0:00:32
|12
|Viorel Ciupitu (Rom)
|0:00:34
|13
|Geza Lorant Kinda (Rom)
|0:00:35
|14
|Martin Schelberger (Aut)
|0:00:41
|15
|Norbert Boros (Rom)
|0:00:46
|16
|Tamas Debreczeni (Rom)
|0:00:49
|17
|Mihail Banov (Bul)
|0:01:27
