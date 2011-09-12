Trending

Heath wins in Roumania

Williams, Volf complete podium

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Heath (GBr)0:03:42
2Robert Williams (GBr)0:00:12
3Bostjan Volf (Slo)0:00:14
4Ianosiu-Hangan Radu (Rom)0:00:14
5Maciej Jodko (Pol)0:00:16
6Sorin Mircea Parau (Rom)0:00:18
7Dan Marcu (Rom)0:00:25
8Ignat Mircea-Paul (Rom)0:00:28
9Roman Wilhelmer (Aut)0:00:28
10Mircea Fanatan (Rom)0:00:30
11Constantin Iordan (Rom)0:00:32
12Viorel Ciupitu (Rom)0:00:34
13Geza Lorant Kinda (Rom)0:00:35
14Martin Schelberger (Aut)0:00:41
15Norbert Boros (Rom)0:00:46
16Tamas Debreczeni (Rom)0:00:49
17Mihail Banov (Bul)0:01:27

