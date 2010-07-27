Cancellara tops post-Tour criterium in Aalst
Petacchi takes second honors
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2:29:10
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:05
|3
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:20
|5
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:35
|7
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Koen Barbé (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel)
|0:01:05
|10
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
|12
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Matt Brammeier (Irl)
|15
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|16
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|19
|David Beulens (Bel)
|20
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel)
|22
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel)
|23
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|24
|Kim Wuytens (Bel)
|25
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|26
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|28
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
