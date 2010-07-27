Trending

Cancellara tops post-Tour criterium in Aalst

Petacchi takes second honors

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:29:10
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:05
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:20
5Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
6Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:35
7Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
8Koen Barbé (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel)0:01:05
10Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
12Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
13Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Matt Brammeier (Irl)
15Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
16Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
18Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
19David Beulens (Bel)
20Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Sven Van Den Houte (Bel)
22Glenn Van De Maele (Bel)
23Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
24Kim Wuytens (Bel)
25Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
26Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
27Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
28Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
29Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

