Stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark before it was canceled (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Strong winds saw the race jury cancel the 184km stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark from Svendborg to Odense. Initially shortened, then neutralized, the jury canceled the stage after the riders stopped with 70km to go, invoking the UCI's Extreme Weather Protocol.

Stage 1 winner Casper Pedersen will remain the race leader for stage 3 of the race, 183.6km from Otterup to Vejle.