British sweep men's downhill

Portuguese women take top three in the ladies' race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Burton (GBr)0:02:33.00
2Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)0:00:02.00
3Nathan Vials (GBr)0:00:03.00
4Alexandre Oliveira (Por)0:00:07.00
5Andre Beato (Por)0:00:09.00
6Marco Fidalgo (Por)
7Robert Williams (GBr)
8Daniel Pombo (Por)
9Jordi Bago (Spa)0:00:10.00
10Paulo Domingues (Por)0:00:12.00
11Ivo Ferreira Padilha (Por)
12Daniel Ferreira (Por)
13Fernando Aires (Por)
14Joel Diogo Marques Ferreira (Por)
15Diogo Costa (Por)
16Marcio Ferreira (Por)
17Afonso Ferreira (Por)
18Ricardo Ribeiro (Por)0:00:13.00
19Tomé Lopes (Por)
20Rui Cabrita (Por)0:00:14.00
21Bruno Brito (Por)
22Daniel Pinto (Por)0:00:15.00
23João Pereira (Por)0:00:16.00
24Nicholas Sousa (Por)
25Bruno Freitas (Por)
26Ruben Martins (Por)0:00:17.00
27Bruno Diogo (Por)
28Luis Ribeiro (Por)
29André Egreja (Por)0:00:18.00
30Rodney Duarte (Por)
31Gonçalo Freitas (Por)0:00:19.00
32Luís Marinho (Por)
33Rui Duarte (Por)
34Orlando Alcobia (Por)0:00:20.00
35Manuel Bessa (Por)
36João Silva (Por)
37Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)
38Luís Sousa (Por)0:00:21.00
39André Adrião (Por)0:00:22.00
40Francisco Alves (Por)0:00:23.00
41Joao Freitas (Por)
42Fábio Torres (Por)
43Alexandre Antão (Por)0:00:24.00
44Helder Padilha (Por)
45Gonçalos Santos (Por)
46Pedro Miguel Brandao Fernandes (Por)0:00:25.00
47João Alves (Por)
48Alexandre Alves (Por)
49Pedro Bessa (Por)0:00:26.00
50Micael Soares (Por)
51Ruben Gomes (Por)0:00:28.00
52Nuno Gonçalves (Por)0:00:29.00
53Henrique Pedrosa (Por)0:00:30.00
54Jorge Afonseca (Por)0:00:36.00
55José Dias (Por)0:00:37.00
56Luís Alcântara (Por)0:00:53.00
57Rui Rodrigues (Por)0:01:03.00
DNFGerson Santo (Por)
DNSLuis Goncalves (Por)
DNSJosé Leite (Por)
DNSEmanuel Pombo (Por)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aurea Agostinho (Por)
2Ana Martins (Por)
3Diana Rodrigues (Por)
4Dina Amaral (Por)

