British sweep men's downhill
Portuguese women take top three in the ladies' race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:02:33.00
|2
|Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
|0:00:02.00
|3
|Nathan Vials (GBr)
|0:00:03.00
|4
|Alexandre Oliveira (Por)
|0:00:07.00
|5
|Andre Beato (Por)
|0:00:09.00
|6
|Marco Fidalgo (Por)
|7
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|8
|Daniel Pombo (Por)
|9
|Jordi Bago (Spa)
|0:00:10.00
|10
|Paulo Domingues (Por)
|0:00:12.00
|11
|Ivo Ferreira Padilha (Por)
|12
|Daniel Ferreira (Por)
|13
|Fernando Aires (Por)
|14
|Joel Diogo Marques Ferreira (Por)
|15
|Diogo Costa (Por)
|16
|Marcio Ferreira (Por)
|17
|Afonso Ferreira (Por)
|18
|Ricardo Ribeiro (Por)
|0:00:13.00
|19
|Tomé Lopes (Por)
|20
|Rui Cabrita (Por)
|0:00:14.00
|21
|Bruno Brito (Por)
|22
|Daniel Pinto (Por)
|0:00:15.00
|23
|João Pereira (Por)
|0:00:16.00
|24
|Nicholas Sousa (Por)
|25
|Bruno Freitas (Por)
|26
|Ruben Martins (Por)
|0:00:17.00
|27
|Bruno Diogo (Por)
|28
|Luis Ribeiro (Por)
|29
|André Egreja (Por)
|0:00:18.00
|30
|Rodney Duarte (Por)
|31
|Gonçalo Freitas (Por)
|0:00:19.00
|32
|Luís Marinho (Por)
|33
|Rui Duarte (Por)
|34
|Orlando Alcobia (Por)
|0:00:20.00
|35
|Manuel Bessa (Por)
|36
|João Silva (Por)
|37
|Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)
|38
|Luís Sousa (Por)
|0:00:21.00
|39
|André Adrião (Por)
|0:00:22.00
|40
|Francisco Alves (Por)
|0:00:23.00
|41
|Joao Freitas (Por)
|42
|Fábio Torres (Por)
|43
|Alexandre Antão (Por)
|0:00:24.00
|44
|Helder Padilha (Por)
|45
|Gonçalos Santos (Por)
|46
|Pedro Miguel Brandao Fernandes (Por)
|0:00:25.00
|47
|João Alves (Por)
|48
|Alexandre Alves (Por)
|49
|Pedro Bessa (Por)
|0:00:26.00
|50
|Micael Soares (Por)
|51
|Ruben Gomes (Por)
|0:00:28.00
|52
|Nuno Gonçalves (Por)
|0:00:29.00
|53
|Henrique Pedrosa (Por)
|0:00:30.00
|54
|Jorge Afonseca (Por)
|0:00:36.00
|55
|José Dias (Por)
|0:00:37.00
|56
|Luís Alcântara (Por)
|0:00:53.00
|57
|Rui Rodrigues (Por)
|0:01:03.00
|DNF
|Gerson Santo (Por)
|DNS
|Luis Goncalves (Por)
|DNS
|José Leite (Por)
|DNS
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aurea Agostinho (Por)
|2
|Ana Martins (Por)
|3
|Diana Rodrigues (Por)
|4
|Dina Amaral (Por)
