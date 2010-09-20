Bishop wins Pisgah overall, completes sweep of stages
Carey claims women's GC, wins every stage
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|3:51:37
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:07:15
|3
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:08:43
|4
|Peter Butt
|0:13:51
|5
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:19:24
|6
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:21:46
|7
|Thom Parsons
|0:24:40
|8
|Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)
|0:33:40
|9
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|0:58:29
|10
|Chris Michaels
|1:33:40
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|4:22:16
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:13:17
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:35:29
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|3:58:49
|2
|Glenn Poupore
|0:22:09
|3
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:25:47
|4
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:26:38
|5
|Ross Delaplane (Vision)
|0:32:36
|6
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:32:37
|7
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|1:25:47
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|4:25:45
|2
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|0:02:05
|3
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:30:37
|4
|Scott Sidener
|2:07:10
|5
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|2:15:58
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|3:44:02
|1
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|4:29:24
|2
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|0:06:07
|3
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|0:13:45
|4
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|0:26:30
|5
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|0:40:23
|6
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|1:08:08
|7
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|1:14:13
|8
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|2:07:43
|9
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|3:07:43
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|6:42:46
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|4:30:18
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:48:00
|3
|Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)
|2:22:03
|4
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|1:22:03
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|4:33:22
|1
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|4:33:24
|2
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:32:40
|2
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|3
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:05:45
|3
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|4
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|0:44:29
|4
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|5
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|1:36:39
|5
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|6
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|2:04:16
|6
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|2:04:18
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|16:21:39
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:21:27
|3
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:57:11
|4
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|1:25:49
|5
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|1:34:13
|6
|Peter Butt
|2:31:58
|7
|Thom Parsons
|2:37:57
|8
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|3:53:07
|9
|Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)
|4:34:00
|10
|Chris Michaels
|2:52:57
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|18:59:43
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:21:55
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|1:56:06
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|16:48:46
|2
|Ross Delaplane (Vision)
|1:20:03
|3
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|1:53:43
|4
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|2:15:28
|5
|Glenn Poupore
|2:18:36
|6
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|2:35:06
|7
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|4:45:33
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|19:17:26
|2
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|0:12:44
|3
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:44:59
|4
|Scott Sidener
|8:27:03
|5
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|10:48:45
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|15:25:42
|1
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|19:18:18
|2
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|1:59:49
|3
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|2:25:40
|4
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|2:49:02
|5
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|3:19:08
|6
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|4:43:30
|7
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|5:26:55
|8
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|7:41:08
|9
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|9:01:51
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|12:20:25
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|28:52:25
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|20:13:25
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|2:54:39
|3
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|3:45:55
|4
|Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)
|7:09:12
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|19:55:25
|1
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|19:55:52
|2
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:33:36
|2
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:00:06
|3
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|1:34:31
|3
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|1:50:11
|4
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|2:29:24
|4
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|2:29:30
|5
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|6:39:21
|5
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|6:39:22
|6
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|8:26:01
|6
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|8:26:20
