Villella wins Piccolo Lombardia solo

Filosi second, Zilioli third

The race has been blown to pieces by the time rider's pass the Madonna del Ghisallo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
U23 World Champion Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) at the sign in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) at the sign in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Everyone wanted a piece of Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) at the sign in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
U23 World Champion Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) is presented at the sign in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) finally gets to sign in!

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rider's rug up and grab a drink over the top

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Villella (Colpack) enjoys his solo victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) passes the Madonna del Ghisallo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Villella (Team Colpack) wins the Picolo Giro di Lombardia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rider's pass the Madonna del Ghisallo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yes, that hurt!

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Team Colpack3:53:53
2Iuri Filosi (Ita) G.S.Luigi Maserati ASD - Viris0:00:27
3Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpack0:00:30
4Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:00:37
5Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Colpack
6Luca Benedetti (Ita) Futura Team
7Matej Mohoric (Slo)  Slovenia
8Corrado Lampa (Ita) Gallina Eurofeed Colosio ASD
9Clement Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
10Paolo Colonna (Ita) Team Colpack0:00:50

