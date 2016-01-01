Image 1 of 24 Eduard Prades Reverte (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) takes the win in Philly (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 Riders pass under a bridge along the route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 Lots of bridges and short tunnels along todays race route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 The peloton parallels the river leading into Philly (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) helps bridge to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 Fans watch as the mens race hits Lemon Hill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) has a snack on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 The Irish National Team made a showing at this years Philly race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 Riders pass over cobbles on todays course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 Eduard Prades Reverte (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Danny Pate (Rally) goes solo on the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 Riders made it up The Wall any way they could (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) chases riders up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 The mens field takes the fall off The Wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 The men pass under one of the old bridges along the route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 Attacks go off the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 A split in the peloton gets a gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Teams start to gather at the front on the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 The peloton his the base of The Wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Riders battle it out on the way up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) at the front on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) on The Wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 Riders make there way up the steep climb to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 Today's top three (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eduard Prades gave Caja Rural Seguros-RGA their second consecutive victory at the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic. The Spaniard sprinted to the victory atop Manayunk Wall ahead of Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) and Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare).

"I knew coming into the last lap that I could win this race," said Prades, whose teammate Carlos Barbero won the race last year. "When we caught the breakaway, I had my teammates at the front and I told them that I knew that I could do this today. I needed to be in the top 10 going into the climb; I was, and I knew that I could win."

On the last lap, race veteran Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) launched a solo attack and carried his weight as a course expert along Kelly Drive to build a 15-second advantage. At the same time, the event’s other veteran, Chris Horner (Lupus), who had previously been in the day’s breakaway, waved his arm in the air as he lost ground due to a mechanical off the back of the bunch. It was a stark contrast to the breakaway they companioned in 2005, along with eventual race winner Chris Wherry, in a heated battle for the US Pro Championship victory on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Although Pate has been second and third in Philadelphia in past years, and many would have enjoyed watching him finally get the victory on Manayunk Wall, it wasn’t meant to be. He was caught by the field on the run-in to Main Street Manayunk, and teams set up their designated punchy climbers for the victory.

UnitedHealthcare led the field along the long uphill drag through Main Street Manayunk, catching Pate, and into the decisive chicane before the base of the final 17 per cent climb up Manayunk Wall. The team was overtaken by Rally Cycling and then Holowesko-Citadel, vying for their local rider Robin Carpenter and McCabe, who had also been in the day's breakaway and helped his teammate Robbie Squire win the KOM jersey.

Carpenter and McCabe hit the bottom of the climb in third wheel, perfect position. McCabe started his sprint early and was caught by Canola partway up. But both were passed by Prades, who made the victory look easy, winning by more than a few metres.

How it Unfolded

Fourteen national flags were posted and waving in the breeze along Lyceum Avenue, the uphill finishing drag of the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, representing the nations of the 37 teams on the start lines of the men’s UCI 1.1 race and the Women’s WorldTour race. But lively morning crowds roared for their Manayunk native Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) as he was called up start at 8 a.m.

The 32nd edition of the men’s race has finished for the past three years at the top of the circuit’s iconic climb up Manayunk Wall (for KOM points each lap and the finish line). The men followed a 19.7km course that also included climbs over Strawberry Mansion and Lemon Hill (for KOM points), and the traditional, flat sections along Kelly Drive for the intermediate sprints, before making the turn off of Main Street Manayunk and onto the The Wall.

The peloton set off for nine laps and a 178km of classic American bike racing.

Several riders made early moves as the race descended off The Wall and headed toward the mid-circuit climbs. Evan Murphy (Lupus) picked up the first set of KOM points on Lemon Hill. The peloton, still together for the next two laps, saw Murphy win points again over the second KOM and Edwin Avila (Illuminate) win the third. But with Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) picking up full points on Manayunk, he led the early mountain classification.

It was the third climb over Manayunk Wall that saw Robbie Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) attack over the 17 per cent pitch, picking up full KOM points and moving into the mountain classification lead. He split the field with Janier Acevedo (Jamis) bridging across. The pair of climbers cleared the top and built a few seconds gap.

Pate towed a group of four riders behind to join the move, and although it looked like it could be the move of the day, it was short-lived, with the field back together before the fourth climb over Lemon Hill, where Avila picked up the next set of full points.

Fourteen riders formed the day’s break with Eric Marcotte (Jamis), Evan Murphy, Matthieu Jeannes and Chris Horner (Lupus), Michael Rice and Remi Pelletier Roy (Garneau-Quebecor), Danny Summerhill and Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Pierrick Naud (Rally), Robbie Squire and Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel), Max Jenkins (Astellas), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) and Dan Craven (Cycling Academy). Chasers Uri Martins (Amore & Vita) and Logan Dennis Hutchings (Elevate) bridged the gap.

Squire sprinted to the top of Manayunk to take the full points and the breakaway reunited over the top for the fall off The Wall. He picked up full points the next trip up Manayunk, beating Avila, again, to the line, and nearly solidifying his KOM lead.

With three laps to go, the main field picked up the pace and brought the breakaway back to within 40 seconds, but that gap pushed back out to 55 seconds along Kelly Drive and back into Manayunk. McCabe helped Squire to the top of the climb to pick up another set of full points to secure the KOM jersey with 63 points ahead of Avila, who collected 38 points.

Jeannes led the sprint competition by one point ahead of Summerhill with a lap to go.

As the bell rang for one lap to go, the field was back together over Manayunk Wall, led by Canada’s Guillaume Boivin, in what turned out to be truly a last-lap race for the victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:37 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:01 3 Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:00:05 5 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:08 6 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:09 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:10 8 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 9 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP 0:00:12 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:13 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 12 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:14 14 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:00:15 15 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:17 16 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:18 17 Edward Dunbar (IRL) Irish National Team 18 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:19 19 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:00:20 20 Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 21 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 22 Diego Rubio (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25 23 Angus Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 24 Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27 25 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:28 26 Chris Butler (USA) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:29 27 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:00:30 28 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:31 29 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:37 30 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:39 31 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:42 32 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling 0:00:43 33 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 34 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:44 35 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 36 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:00:48 37 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP 0:00:50 38 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:00:54 39 Damien Shaw (IRL) Irish National Team 0:00:55 40 Connor Brown (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling 41 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP 0:00:57 42 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:01:01 43 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:02 44 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:17 45 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:18 46 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 47 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:45 48 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:49 49 Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:01:50 50 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:55 51 Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 0:02:04 52 Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:07 53 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 54 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:10 55 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:13 56 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Illuminate 0:02:54 57 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 58 Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 59 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:56 60 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:11 61 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:20 62 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:03:21 63 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:22 64 Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale 0:03:26 65 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:28 66 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP 0:03:29 68 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:34 70 Ian Richardson (IRL) Irish National Team 0:03:48 71 Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP 0:03:49 72 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 73 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:55 74 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:56 75 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:58 76 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:59 77 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:00 78 Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate 79 William Stephens (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling 0:04:04 80 Zack Allison (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling 81 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:04:09 82 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 83 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:10 84 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:04:11 86 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Alexandr Braico (MDA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:15 88 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:17 89 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 90 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 91 Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:04:19 92 Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 93 David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:04:20 94 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:23 95 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:25 96 Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:28 97 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:30 99 Jacob King (USA) Team Jamis 100 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:07:41 101 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:43 102 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:08:59 103 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Cycling Academy Team 0:09:00 104 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:03 105 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:04 106 Julian Kyer (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling 0:09:05 107 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:06 108 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:25 109 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP 0:12:41 110 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:14:45 DNF Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate DNF Cullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate DNF Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP DNF Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Eoin Morton (IRL) Irish National Team DNF Daire Feeley (IRL) Irish National Team DNF Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Cory Lewis Williams (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale DNF Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale DNF Stephen Hyde (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale DNF Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Team Elevate Pro Cycling DNF Logan Dennis Hutchings (NZl) Team Elevate Pro Cycling DNF Nicholas Torraca (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling DNF Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3:57:47 2 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:07 3 Edward Dunbar (IRL) Irish National Team 0:00:08 4 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:18 5 Connor Brown (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling 0:00:45 6 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor 0:00:51 7 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:12 8 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:24 9 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:49 10 Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate 0:03:50 11 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:01 12 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:07 13 Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:09 14 Jacob King (USA) Team Jamis 0:07:20 15 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:07:31 16 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:08:54 17 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:56 18 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:31

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jamis 11:53:23 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:12 3 Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:19 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:20 5 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:40 6 Cycling Academy Team 0:00:41 7 Lupus Racing Team 0:01:09 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 9 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:27 10 Garneau Québecor 0:01:40 11 Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale 0:01:52 12 Rally Cycling 0:03:55 13 Team Illuminate 0:04:22 14 Irish National Team 0:04:29 15 Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:10 16 Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:00 17 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:38 18 Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:35

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 3 3 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 5 pts 2 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 3 3 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 5 pts 2 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale 3 3 Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Québecor 3 3 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 pts 2 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 3 3 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 1

KOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 3 3 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 1

KOM 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 3 3 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 1

KOM 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale 5 pts 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 3 3 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 1

KOM 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 3 3 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1