Eduard Prades Reverte (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) takes the win in Philly

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders pass under a bridge along the route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lots of bridges and short tunnels along todays race route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton parallels the river leading into Philly

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) helps bridge to the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans watch as the mens race hits Lemon Hill

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe (Holowesko) has a snack on the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Irish National Team made a showing at this years Philly race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders pass over cobbles on todays course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Eduard Prades Reverte (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Danny Pate (Rally) goes solo on the final lap

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders made it up The Wall any way they could

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) chases riders up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The mens field takes the fall off The Wall

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men pass under one of the old bridges along the route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Attacks go off the front of the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A split in the peloton gets a gap on the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Teams start to gather at the front on the final laps

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton his the base of The Wall

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders battle it out on the way up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) at the front on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Janier Acevedo (Jamis) on The Wall

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders make there way up the steep climb to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's top three

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eduard Prades gave Caja Rural Seguros-RGA their second consecutive victory at the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic. The Spaniard sprinted to the victory atop Manayunk Wall ahead of Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) and Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare).

"I knew coming into the last lap that I could win this race," said Prades, whose teammate Carlos Barbero won the race last year. "When we caught the breakaway, I had my teammates at the front and I told them that I knew that I could do this today. I needed to be in the top 10 going into the climb; I was, and I knew that I could win."

On the last lap, race veteran Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) launched a solo attack and carried his weight as a course expert along Kelly Drive to build a 15-second advantage. At the same time, the event’s other veteran, Chris Horner (Lupus), who had previously been in the day’s breakaway, waved his arm in the air as he lost ground due to a mechanical off the back of the bunch. It was a stark contrast to the breakaway they companioned in 2005, along with eventual race winner Chris Wherry, in a heated battle for the US Pro Championship victory on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Although Pate has been second and third in Philadelphia in past years, and many would have enjoyed watching him finally get the victory on Manayunk Wall, it wasn’t meant to be. He was caught by the field on the run-in to Main Street Manayunk, and teams set up their designated punchy climbers for the victory.

UnitedHealthcare led the field along the long uphill drag through Main Street Manayunk, catching Pate, and into the decisive chicane before the base of the final 17 per cent climb up Manayunk Wall. The team was overtaken by Rally Cycling and then Holowesko-Citadel, vying for their local rider Robin Carpenter and McCabe, who had also been in the day's breakaway and helped his teammate Robbie Squire win the KOM jersey.

Carpenter and McCabe hit the bottom of the climb in third wheel, perfect position. McCabe started his sprint early and was caught by Canola partway up. But both were passed by Prades, who made the victory look easy, winning by more than a few metres.

How it Unfolded

Fourteen national flags were posted and waving in the breeze along Lyceum Avenue, the uphill finishing drag of the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, representing the nations of the 37 teams on the start lines of the men’s UCI 1.1 race and the Women’s WorldTour race. But lively morning crowds roared for their Manayunk native Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) as he was called up start at 8 a.m.

The 32nd edition of the men’s race has finished for the past three years at the top of the circuit’s iconic climb up Manayunk Wall (for KOM points each lap and the finish line). The men followed a 19.7km course that also included climbs over Strawberry Mansion and Lemon Hill (for KOM points), and the traditional, flat sections along Kelly Drive for the intermediate sprints, before making the turn off of Main Street Manayunk and onto the The Wall.

The peloton set off for nine laps and a 178km of classic American bike racing.

Several riders made early moves as the race descended off The Wall and headed toward the mid-circuit climbs. Evan Murphy (Lupus) picked up the first set of KOM points on Lemon Hill. The peloton, still together for the next two laps, saw Murphy win points again over the second KOM and Edwin Avila (Illuminate) win the third. But with Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) picking up full points on Manayunk, he led the early mountain classification.

It was the third climb over Manayunk Wall that saw Robbie Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) attack over the 17 per cent pitch, picking up full KOM points and moving into the mountain classification lead. He split the field with Janier Acevedo (Jamis) bridging across. The pair of climbers cleared the top and built a few seconds gap.

Pate towed a group of four riders behind to join the move, and although it looked like it could be the move of the day, it was short-lived, with the field back together before the fourth climb over Lemon Hill, where Avila picked up the next set of full points.

Fourteen riders formed the day’s break with Eric Marcotte (Jamis), Evan Murphy, Matthieu Jeannes and Chris Horner (Lupus), Michael Rice and Remi Pelletier Roy (Garneau-Quebecor), Danny Summerhill and Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Pierrick Naud (Rally), Robbie Squire and Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel), Max Jenkins (Astellas), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) and Dan Craven (Cycling Academy). Chasers Uri Martins (Amore & Vita) and Logan Dennis Hutchings (Elevate) bridged the gap.

Squire sprinted to the top of Manayunk to take the full points and the breakaway reunited over the top for the fall off The Wall. He picked up full points the next trip up Manayunk, beating Avila, again, to the line, and nearly solidifying his KOM lead.

With three laps to go, the main field picked up the pace and brought the breakaway back to within 40 seconds, but that gap pushed back out to 55 seconds along Kelly Drive and back into Manayunk. McCabe helped Squire to the top of the climb to pick up another set of full points to secure the KOM jersey with 63 points ahead of Avila, who collected 38 points.

Jeannes led the sprint competition by one point ahead of Summerhill with a lap to go.

As the bell rang for one lap to go, the field was back together over Manayunk Wall, led by Canada’s Guillaume Boivin, in what turned out to be truly a last-lap race for the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:57:37
2Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:01
3Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:00:05
5Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:08
6Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:09
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:10
8Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
9Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP0:00:12
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:13
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
12Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
13Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:00:14
14Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale0:00:15
15Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:00:17
16Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:18
17Edward Dunbar (IRL) Irish National Team
18Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
19Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale0:00:20
20Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
21Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
22Diego Rubio (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:25
23Angus Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
24Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
25Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:28
26Chris Butler (USA) Cycling Academy Team0:00:29
27Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:30
28Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:00:31
29Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:37
30Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:39
31Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:00:42
32Joseph Schmalz (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling0:00:43
33Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
34Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:44
35Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
36Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:48
37Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP0:00:50
38Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:54
39Damien Shaw (IRL) Irish National Team0:00:55
40Connor Brown (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling
41Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP0:00:57
42Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:01:01
43Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:02
44Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:17
45Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:18
46Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
47John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:45
48Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:49
49Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale0:01:50
50Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:55
51Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:02:04
52Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:07
53Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
54Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:10
55Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:13
56Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Illuminate0:02:54
57Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
59Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:56
60Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:11
61Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:20
62Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:03:21
63Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:22
64Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale0:03:26
65Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:28
66Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
67Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP0:03:29
68Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
69Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:34
70Ian Richardson (IRL) Irish National Team0:03:48
71Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP0:03:49
72Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
73Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:55
74Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:56
75Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:58
76Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:59
77Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:00
78Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
79William Stephens (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling0:04:04
80Zack Allison (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling
81Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:04:09
82Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
83Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:10
84Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
85Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:04:11
86Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Alexandr Braico (MDA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:15
88Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:17
89David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
90Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
91Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:04:19
92Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
93David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor0:04:20
94Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:23
95Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:25
96Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:28
97Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:07:30
99Jacob King (USA) Team Jamis
100Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:07:41
101Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:43
102Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:08:59
103Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Cycling Academy Team0:09:00
104Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:03
105Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:04
106Julian Kyer (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling0:09:05
107Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:06
108Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:09:25
109Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP0:12:41
110Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
111Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:14:45
DNFCarlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFTanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFKristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFMiguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFEdwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
DNFCullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFPierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle MSP
DNFMichael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEoin Morton (IRL) Irish National Team
DNFDaire Feeley (IRL) Irish National Team
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFJacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFDan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFAnsel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFCory Lewis Williams (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFDiego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFStephen Hyde (USA) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFAlberto Covarrubias (Mex) Team Elevate Pro Cycling
DNFLogan Dennis Hutchings (NZl) Team Elevate Pro Cycling
DNFNicholas Torraca (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3:57:47
2Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:00:07
3Edward Dunbar (IRL) Irish National Team0:00:08
4Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:18
5Connor Brown (USA) Team Elevate Pro Cycling0:00:45
6Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor0:00:51
7Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:12
8Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:24
9Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:49
10Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate0:03:50
11Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:01
12Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:07
13Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:09
14Jacob King (USA) Team Jamis0:07:20
15Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:07:31
16Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:08:54
17Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:56
18Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:31

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jamis11:53:23
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:12
3Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportswear0:00:19
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:20
5Silber Pro Cycling0:00:40
6Cycling Academy Team0:00:41
7Lupus Racing Team0:01:09
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:27
10Garneau Québecor0:01:40
11Cylance-Incycle P/B Cannondale0:01:52
12Rally Cycling0:03:55
13Team Illuminate0:04:22
14Irish National Team0:04:29
15Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:10
16Astellas Cycling Team0:06:00
17H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:38
18Team Novo Nordisk0:10:35

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team3
3Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team5pts
2Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team3
3Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team5pts
2Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale3
3Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Québecor3
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5pts
2Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate3
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team5pts
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis3
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team3
3Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team1

KOM 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale5pts
2Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team3
3Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team1

KOM 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Final KOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team11pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
3Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team6
4Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling6
5Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
6Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Incycle p/b Cannondale5
7Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team5
8Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
9Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
10Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team4
11Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team3
12Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis3
13Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Québecor3
14Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team2
15Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
16Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor1

