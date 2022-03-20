Marc Hirschi solos to victory at Per Sempre Alfredo

Image 1 of 9 Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 2 of 9 Dion Smith (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprints to second place (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 3 of 9 The peloton await the start of the race (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 4 of 9 The peloton out on course early in the race (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 5 of 9 Bora-Hansgrohe and Zalf-Euromobil-Desiree-Fior in the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 6 of 9 Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) leads the way (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 7 of 9 A rear view of the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 8 of 9 Eolo-Kometa and Astana Qazaqstan at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 9 of 9 The peloton racing towards the Mugello motor racing circuit (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) opened his 2022 racing account with a victory at the Per Sempre Alfredo, soloing to the win eight kilometres from the finish of the hilly one-day race.

Dion Smith (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Remy Mertz (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB) rounded out the podium in the sprint just seconds behind the Swiss rider, who had missed the early part of the season due to a hip operation.

Hirschi's win is UAE Team Emirates' 20th of the new season and the fourth of his career, following a stage of the Tour de France, La Flèche Wallonne, and a stage of last year's Tour de Luxembourg.

More to come...