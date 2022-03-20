Marc Hirschi solos to victory at Per Sempre Alfredo

Swiss rider takes a win on his season debut in Tuscany

Image 1 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - Marc Hirschi (SUI - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 2 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - Dion Smith (NZL - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - Remy Mertz (BEL - Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Dion Smith (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprints to second place (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 3 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - Peloton - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton await the start of the race (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 4 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - Peloton - Scenery - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton out on course early in the race (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 5 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - Bora - Hansgrohe - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Bora-Hansgrohe and Zalf-Euromobil-Desiree-Fior in the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 6 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 2nd Edition Firenze Sesto Fiorentino 1727 km 20032022 Ryan Gibbons RSA UAE Team Emirates photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) leads the way (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 7 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - Peloton - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A rear view of the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 8 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - EOLO - Kometa - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Eolo-Kometa and Astana Qazaqstan at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 9 of 9

Per sempre Alfredo 2022 - 2nd Edition - Firenze - Sesto Fiorentino 172,7 km - 20/03/2022 - Peloton - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton racing towards the Mugello motor racing circuit (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) opened his 2022 racing account with a victory at the Per Sempre Alfredo, soloing to the win eight kilometres from the finish of the hilly one-day race.

Dion Smith (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Remy Mertz (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB) rounded out the podium in the sprint just seconds behind the Swiss rider, who had missed the early part of the season due to a hip operation.

Hirschi's win is UAE Team Emirates' 20th of the new season and the fourth of his career, following a stage of the Tour de France, La Flèche Wallonne, and a stage of last year's Tour de Luxembourg.

More to come...

