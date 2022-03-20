Marc Hirschi solos to victory at Per Sempre Alfredo
By Cyclingnews published
Swiss rider takes a win on his season debut in Tuscany
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) opened his 2022 racing account with a victory at the Per Sempre Alfredo, soloing to the win eight kilometres from the finish of the hilly one-day race.
Dion Smith (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Remy Mertz (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB) rounded out the podium in the sprint just seconds behind the Swiss rider, who had missed the early part of the season due to a hip operation.
Hirschi's win is UAE Team Emirates' 20th of the new season and the fourth of his career, following a stage of the Tour de France, La Flèche Wallonne, and a stage of last year's Tour de Luxembourg.
More to come...
