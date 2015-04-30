Trending

Holloway secures Park Circle Criterium title

Hanson wins women's race

Image 1 of 13

The men are off

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 2 of 13

Holloway win men's Park Circle Criterium

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 3 of 13

Holloway aggressive in the men's race

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 4 of 13

The men's race on course

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 5 of 13

Lauretta Hanson win as teammate Christy Keely celebrates after her perfect leadout

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 6 of 13

The peloton at Park Circle

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 7 of 13

Rider is aggressive in the race

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 8 of 13

The peloton all together

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 9 of 13

Riders race through a corner

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 10 of 13

Sarah Fader takes a flyer

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 11 of 13

Holloway wins the men's race

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 12 of 13

The Women's Podium

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 13 of 13

Race winner Lauretta Hanson takes a minute with a budding racer before her podium presentation

(Image credit: Dave Gill)

Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-SeaSucker) and Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme) won their respective events at the third USA Crits speedweek, Park Circle Criterium in North Charleston, South Carolina. 

Following some confusion at the conclusion of the women’s race at the Historic Roswell Criterium on Sunday, Pic once again took the start as the overall series leader’s after a correction in the points tabulation had been made. As the pro women's field took to the streets, the usual collection of heavy hitters could be seen taking turns at the front of the field. After a day off, it almost appeared that the Mellow Mushroom and Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel squads were testing one another’s recovery.

With 18 laps remaining however, Sara Tussey was apparently pushing the pace in an attempt to split the field across the .68-mile rectangular course. Four laps later a few new faces appeared at the front of the peloton including Vanessa Drigo (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November), Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling), and Fearless Femme’s Christy Keely.

As it came closer to the wire, Lauretta Hanson began to tangle with Pic in the hopes of shoring up the 22 point defecit she started the evening off with in the chase for the orange leader’s jersey. With three laps to go, Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) also threw her hat into the proceedings. DOM360.com rider Debbie Milne answered that challenge and lead the pack with one lap left until they saw they checkered flag.

First out the final turn, however, was Keely who there in order to drop off her teammate Lauretta Hanson. Up the long straightaway to the finish Hanson didn’t look back and didn’t disappoint. Showing a powerful turn of speed, the Fearless Femme rider held off Pic, who would take second and Angie Gonzalez who grabbed the last spot on the podium.

“I was a little anxious coming in but it’s been a fantastic series so far,” Hanson said. Hopefully we can continue and finish off the remainder of the week strong.”

Holloway wins men's criterium

When the pro men rolled from the start line, Marco Aledia showed the Alto Velo-Seasucker colours early on in the race, along with Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) and Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling). Also in the mix was Tour de Georgia star Cesar Grajales.

After only 14 laps, the field grew anxious and the beginnings of an honest separation seemed to be forming. With six riders starting to go up the road it was Christian Grassman of the German Maloja/Pushbikers who capitalized on the effort and seemed to be going away on his own. The track specialists had been expected to do significant damage on the trip through the Southeast but with three events in, they had yet to even capture a podium spot.

The move, however, was not to be and midway through the event it was David Guttenplan (Isagenix/SeaSucker/Guttenplan) who took max series points. That effort attracted the attention of Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium winner and current national criterium champ Daniel Holloway. The two were reeled in, however, and from there, it was a case of the sprinters eyeing one another with only 10 laps to go.

With darkness now having settled on the course Grajales gave it one last shot at snatching points and premes. But all the reshuffling just served to ignite Holloway’s Alto Velo-Seasucker squad, who launched himself out of the shadows from the final corner to take the win. Meran trailed just 0.288 seconds behind him for second and Roswell champion Hector Aguilar (South Crescent Cycling) followed in for third.

“Marco did an amazing lead out all the way from corner two until basically the last corner and he just made it an easy job.” Holloway said before taking the podium. “Those guys (in my team) can carry a lot of weight and when you see the work they do during the race, it’s just extra motivation and I enjoy that pressure.”

That pressure may be exacerbated somewhat as the Speedweek peloton heads on to Walterboro, South Carolina for the penultimate day of racing. With rain in the forecast, those riders who don’t fancy the wet might see some of the points they’ve accumulated thus far potentially washed away.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-SeaSucker)
2Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
3David Guttenplan (Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
4Hector Aguilar
5Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
6Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
7Martin Reinert
8Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bicycles)
9Matic Strgar
10Stefan Schafer (Maloja/Pushbikers)
11Stephen Hyde (1 - Pro) (Astellas Cycling Team)
12Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
13Martin Hacecky (Maloja/Pushbikers)
14Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
15Brendan Cornett (Litespeed-BMW)
16david duquette
17Christopher Uberti (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
18Cristian Torres
19David Arteaga
20Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
21Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
22Christian Grasmann (Maloja/Pushbikers)
23Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
24Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
25Paul Morris (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
26Matthew Salpietro
27Brandon Borth (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
28Adam Koble (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
29Stefan Mastaller (Maloja/Pushbikers)
30Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
31Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
32Artur Sagat (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
33Anthony RodriguezMorel
34Andrew Crater (Dom360.com)
35Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
36Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
37Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling)
38Shane Braley (Dom360.com)
39Cesar Grajales (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
40Charkie Huegel (Hearts Racing Club)
41Diego Goromito
42Hank Booth (Finish Strong)
43ryan joyce (Finish Strong)
44Austin Ulich (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
45Norlandy Taveras
46Thomas Brown
47Bobby Lea
48David Grundman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
49Landen Wark-Acebo (ENGVT - UnTapped Cycling Team)
50Ryan Aitcheson
51Andrew Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
52Brian Hill (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
53Justin Pfaff (Wizard Racing Development Team P/B Wizard Coaching Services)
54Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
55Chad Hartley (Alto Velo/Seasucker)
56Zack Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
57Juan Pimentel Jr. (Champion System)
58Dimitri Lemus (Team Beyer Auto)
59Jesse Keough (Century Road Club Assoc)
60Joseph Hydrick
61Myles Lietzke (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
62Matthew Kelley
63Brock Denis (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
64David Pavlik
65Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
66Andrew Gardner
67Kellen Goodell (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
68Scott Miner
69Christopher McGovern
70Billy Raynor (High Country Development Team)
71David Monismith (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
72Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
73Bill Short (Matrix Cycling Club)
74Osias Lozano
75Ted Horwitz (Hobbie, Corrigan & Bertucio, P.C./CC Evesham)
76Damien Dunn
77David Varela

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
2Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
3Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela)
4Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
6Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
7Kristen Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
8Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom)
9Vanessa Drigo (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
10Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
11Sara Yancovitz (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
12Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
13BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
14Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
15Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
16Amy Floyd (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
17Hannah Todd (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
18Cheryl Fuller Muller (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
19Debbie Milne (DOM360)
20Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
21Jennifer Nordhem (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
22Hannah Swan (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
23Arden Stelly (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
24Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
25Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
26Maryann Riley (FACT)
27Ayesha McGowan (Ride Brooklyn)
28Kathryn Clark (PCP Racing)
29Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
30Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
31Suzanna Dupee (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
32Samantha Bendt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
33Ariel Burgess (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
34Oksana Miller (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Cl)

 

