Holloway secures Park Circle Criterium title
Hanson wins women's race
Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-SeaSucker) and Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme) won their respective events at the third USA Crits speedweek, Park Circle Criterium in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Following some confusion at the conclusion of the women’s race at the Historic Roswell Criterium on Sunday, Pic once again took the start as the overall series leader’s after a correction in the points tabulation had been made. As the pro women's field took to the streets, the usual collection of heavy hitters could be seen taking turns at the front of the field. After a day off, it almost appeared that the Mellow Mushroom and Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheel squads were testing one another’s recovery.
With 18 laps remaining however, Sara Tussey was apparently pushing the pace in an attempt to split the field across the .68-mile rectangular course. Four laps later a few new faces appeared at the front of the peloton including Vanessa Drigo (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November), Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling), and Fearless Femme’s Christy Keely.
As it came closer to the wire, Lauretta Hanson began to tangle with Pic in the hopes of shoring up the 22 point defecit she started the evening off with in the chase for the orange leader’s jersey. With three laps to go, Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) also threw her hat into the proceedings. DOM360.com rider Debbie Milne answered that challenge and lead the pack with one lap left until they saw they checkered flag.
First out the final turn, however, was Keely who there in order to drop off her teammate Lauretta Hanson. Up the long straightaway to the finish Hanson didn’t look back and didn’t disappoint. Showing a powerful turn of speed, the Fearless Femme rider held off Pic, who would take second and Angie Gonzalez who grabbed the last spot on the podium.
“I was a little anxious coming in but it’s been a fantastic series so far,” Hanson said. Hopefully we can continue and finish off the remainder of the week strong.”
Holloway wins men's criterium
When the pro men rolled from the start line, Marco Aledia showed the Alto Velo-Seasucker colours early on in the race, along with Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) and Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling). Also in the mix was Tour de Georgia star Cesar Grajales.
After only 14 laps, the field grew anxious and the beginnings of an honest separation seemed to be forming. With six riders starting to go up the road it was Christian Grassman of the German Maloja/Pushbikers who capitalized on the effort and seemed to be going away on his own. The track specialists had been expected to do significant damage on the trip through the Southeast but with three events in, they had yet to even capture a podium spot.
The move, however, was not to be and midway through the event it was David Guttenplan (Isagenix/SeaSucker/Guttenplan) who took max series points. That effort attracted the attention of Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium winner and current national criterium champ Daniel Holloway. The two were reeled in, however, and from there, it was a case of the sprinters eyeing one another with only 10 laps to go.
With darkness now having settled on the course Grajales gave it one last shot at snatching points and premes. But all the reshuffling just served to ignite Holloway’s Alto Velo-Seasucker squad, who launched himself out of the shadows from the final corner to take the win. Meran trailed just 0.288 seconds behind him for second and Roswell champion Hector Aguilar (South Crescent Cycling) followed in for third.
“Marco did an amazing lead out all the way from corner two until basically the last corner and he just made it an easy job.” Holloway said before taking the podium. “Those guys (in my team) can carry a lot of weight and when you see the work they do during the race, it’s just extra motivation and I enjoy that pressure.”
That pressure may be exacerbated somewhat as the Speedweek peloton heads on to Walterboro, South Carolina for the penultimate day of racing. With rain in the forecast, those riders who don’t fancy the wet might see some of the points they’ve accumulated thus far potentially washed away.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-SeaSucker)
|2
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|3
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|4
|Hector Aguilar
|5
|Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
|6
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|7
|Martin Reinert
|8
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bicycles)
|9
|Matic Strgar
|10
|Stefan Schafer (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|11
|Stephen Hyde (1 - Pro) (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
|13
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|14
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
|15
|Brendan Cornett (Litespeed-BMW)
|16
|david duquette
|17
|Christopher Uberti (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
|18
|Cristian Torres
|19
|David Arteaga
|20
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|21
|Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
|22
|Christian Grasmann (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|23
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|24
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|25
|Paul Morris (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
|26
|Matthew Salpietro
|27
|Brandon Borth (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|28
|Adam Koble (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|29
|Stefan Mastaller (Maloja/Pushbikers)
|30
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|31
|Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|32
|Artur Sagat (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|33
|Anthony RodriguezMorel
|34
|Andrew Crater (Dom360.com)
|35
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|36
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|37
|Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|38
|Shane Braley (Dom360.com)
|39
|Cesar Grajales (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|40
|Charkie Huegel (Hearts Racing Club)
|41
|Diego Goromito
|42
|Hank Booth (Finish Strong)
|43
|ryan joyce (Finish Strong)
|44
|Austin Ulich (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|45
|Norlandy Taveras
|46
|Thomas Brown
|47
|Bobby Lea
|48
|David Grundman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|49
|Landen Wark-Acebo (ENGVT - UnTapped Cycling Team)
|50
|Ryan Aitcheson
|51
|Andrew Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
|52
|Brian Hill (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706Project)
|53
|Justin Pfaff (Wizard Racing Development Team P/B Wizard Coaching Services)
|54
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
|55
|Chad Hartley (Alto Velo/Seasucker)
|56
|Zack Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|57
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (Champion System)
|58
|Dimitri Lemus (Team Beyer Auto)
|59
|Jesse Keough (Century Road Club Assoc)
|60
|Joseph Hydrick
|61
|Myles Lietzke (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|62
|Matthew Kelley
|63
|Brock Denis (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
|64
|David Pavlik
|65
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart Wear)
|66
|Andrew Gardner
|67
|Kellen Goodell (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|68
|Scott Miner
|69
|Christopher McGovern
|70
|Billy Raynor (High Country Development Team)
|71
|David Monismith (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|72
|Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|73
|Bill Short (Matrix Cycling Club)
|74
|Osias Lozano
|75
|Ted Horwitz (Hobbie, Corrigan & Bertucio, P.C./CC Evesham)
|76
|Damien Dunn
|77
|David Varela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|3
|Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|4
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|6
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|7
|Kristen Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|8
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|9
|Vanessa Drigo (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
|10
|Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|11
|Sara Yancovitz (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
|12
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|13
|BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
|14
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|15
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|16
|Amy Floyd (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
|17
|Hannah Todd (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
|18
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
|19
|Debbie Milne (DOM360)
|20
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|21
|Jennifer Nordhem (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
|22
|Hannah Swan (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b Palmetto State Medical)
|23
|Arden Stelly (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|24
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|25
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|26
|Maryann Riley (FACT)
|27
|Ayesha McGowan (Ride Brooklyn)
|28
|Kathryn Clark (PCP Racing)
|29
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|30
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|31
|Suzanna Dupee (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|32
|Samantha Bendt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|33
|Ariel Burgess (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
|34
|Oksana Miller (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Cl)
