Arnaud Démare wins Paris-Tours 2022
Groupama-FDJ sprinter holds off Theuns, Bennett for second consecutive title
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) defended his Paris-Tours title in a bunch sprint.
The Frenchman started his sprint early after a long, strong lead-out from Groupama-FDJ teammate Stefan Küng, but just about managed to hold off Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who were second and third.
The race came back together for a bunch sprint after the last remnants of early breakaways were swallowed up by the peloton just before the final kilometre.
The Frenchman is in the tail end of a successful 2022 season that included three stage wins and the points classification in the Giro d'Italia, and stages in Route d'Occitanie, Tour de Pologne as well as the GP d'Isbergues last month and numerous podium finishes.
More to come.
