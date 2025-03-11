Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 team time trial start times

Visma-Lease a Bike have two GC riders to protect in the TTT

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice offers up a team time trial, as has become a traditional mid-week fixture in the French stage race. Tuesday's effort is 28.4km long across fairly rolling terrain between Magny-Cours and Nevers.

What's less traditional, however, is how the GC times will be taken. Rather than the time being taken from the fourth rider across the line and given to the whole team, each rider will be given their individual actual time, which could influence the way teams ride.

It is the first rider's time that will decide the winner of the stage, so there is less incentive to keep four riders together to the line.

This unique regulation has been used before at Paris-Nice and will be implemented for the opening team time trial of the 2026 Tour de France in Barcelona.

With the times being taken in this way, there will definitely be a GC reshuffling, and the yellow jersey is likely to change hands – currently on the shoulders of the winner of stages 1 and 2, Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep).

Tudor Pro Cycling will kick off proceedings, rolling down the line at 2.30pm CET, whilst Merlier and QuickStep will be last off at 3.54pm CET.

Last year's TTT was won by UAE Team Emirates, and they'll be one of the favourites again, led by Brandon McNulty and João Almeida. Jayco AlUla may have been hoping to improve their second place from 2024, but the loss of Luke Durbridge in a crash will dent their chances.

Visma-Lease a Bike should ride well to protect Matteo Jorgenson and Jonas Vingegaard's GC interests, with European ITT champion Edoardo Affini present.

Soudal QuickStep will try to hold onto yellow, and Ineos Grenadiers have a threatening line-up of strong time trialists, including Josh Tarling and former ITT world champion Tobias Foss.