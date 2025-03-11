Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 team time trial start times

By
published

Start order and times for Tuesday's team race against the clock, with unique regulations

AUXERRE FRANCE MARCH 05 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Riders detail view of Team Visma Lease a Bike sprint during the 82nd Paris Nice 2024 Stage 3 a 269km team time trial from Auxerre to Auxerre UCIWT on March 05 2024 in Auxerre France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Visma-Lease a Bike have two GC riders to protect in the TTT (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice offers up a team time trial, as has become a traditional mid-week fixture in the French stage race. Tuesday's effort is 28.4km long across fairly rolling terrain between Magny-Cours and Nevers.

What's less traditional, however, is how the GC times will be taken. Rather than the time being taken from the fourth rider across the line and given to the whole team, each rider will be given their individual actual time, which could influence the way teams ride.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Paris-Nice stage 3 team time trial start times
TeamStart time (CET)
Tudor Pro Cycling14:30:00
Jayco AlUla14:34:00
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:38:00
Ineos Grenadiers14:42:00
Movistar14:46:00
Groupama-FDJ14:50:00
UAE Team Emirates-XRG14:54:00
Lidl-Trek14:58:00
EF Education-EasyPost15:02:00
Visma-Lease a Bike15:06:00
Picnic-PostNL15:10:00
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:14:00
Cofidis15:18:00
Intermarché-Wanty15:22:00
Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:26:00
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:30:00
Uno-X Moblity15:34:00
Bahrain-Victorious15:38:00
TotalEnergies15:42:00
Alpecin-Deceuninck15:46:00
XDS-Astana15:50:00
Soudal-QuickStep15:54:00
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
LE PERRAYENYVELINES FRANCE MARCH 09 LR Luke Durbridge of Australia Michael Matthews of Australia and Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 1 a 1561km stage from Le PerrayenYvelines to Le PerrayenYvelines UCIWT on March 09 2025 in Le PerrayenYvelines France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes leave Luke Durbridge, Florian Sénéchal and Gorka Sorarrain with fractured collar-bones
Riders share the road with the locals in Texas, with light snow on the red gravel at Valley of Tears

Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Daxton Mock grab gravel wins at Valley of Tears despite wild weather and compressed course
Karcher OC3

The Kärcher OC3 pressure washer is so useful I now can’t imagine life without it
See more latest
Most Popular
LE PERRAYENYVELINES FRANCE MARCH 09 LR Luke Durbridge of Australia Michael Matthews of Australia and Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 1 a 1561km stage from Le PerrayenYvelines to Le PerrayenYvelines UCIWT on March 09 2025 in Le PerrayenYvelines France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes leave Luke Durbridge, Florian Sénéchal and Gorka Sorarrain with fractured collar-bones
Riders share the road with the locals in Texas, with light snow on the red gravel at Valley of Tears
Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Daxton Mock grab gravel wins at Valley of Tears despite wild weather and compressed course
Enel sponsored the Giro d&#039;Italia&#039;s maglia rosa last year, which was claimed by overall champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Saudi Arabian PIF investment fund close to sponsoring the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa
Italian champion Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) at the 2025 Strade Bianche
'In the end, we are human, no?' - Alberto Bettiol tells the story behind Jered Gruber's Strade Bianche crash photograph
2025 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Juan Ayuso in time trial action
'No tenía piernas' - Juan Ayuso defeated by Filippo Ganna in Tirreno-Adriatico TT but gains significant time on GC rivals
Bradley Wiggins pictured at the 2022 Giro d&#039;Italia
'I'm on the front foot now' – Bradley Wiggins on road to recovery following bankruptcy
Demi Vollering celebrates victory at the 2025 Strade Bianche, handing her trophy to teammate Marie Le Net
‘We want to write a lot of stories this year’ – Strade Bianche win just the start for FDJ-Suez in 2025
Paris-Nice 2025: Jonas Vingegaard during stage 1
'The answer is no' - Jonas Vingegaard says pro cycling is too dangerous to let his children race
Mads Pedersen before the 2025 Paris-Nice stage 2 start
'We lost each other too many times' - Mads Pedersen blasts teammates over Paris-Nice stage 1 sprint
MALHAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 5 a 196 individual time trial stage from Salir to Malhao 477m on February 23 2025 in Malhao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 1 individual time trial start times