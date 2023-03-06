Paris-Nice stage 2 live - Exposed roads call for vigilance

Refresh

No response from the peloton, and Gregaard opts to press on alone, quickly pushing his advantage out towards the one-minute mark.

-159km There was no particular injection of pace when the flag was initally dropped, but we now have our first attacker of the day, as Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) opens a small gap over the peloton. The Dane would surely like some company on an expedition like this, but he is alone for the time being.

(Image credit: Getty) Tim Merlier has quietly enjoyed a very fast start to life at Soudal-QuickStep, and yesterday's triumph was his fourth of the season after wins at the Tour of Oman and the UAE Tour. The Belgian champion wears yellow today, and he will fancy his chances in Fontainebleau, even if the sprint field here is a deep one. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wasn't far off yesterday, while Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) will all be in the mix again.

-164km The peloton has hit kilometre zero and stage 2 of Paris-Nice is formally underway. There are just two category 3 ascents on the agenda this afternoon, the Côte des Granges-le-Roi (1.4km at 4.3%) after 63km and the Côte de Méréville (900m at 4.4%), which comes just over 100km into the stage.

As sure as night follows day, Tadej Pogacar threw himself into the offensive on yesterday's opening stage, attacking on the Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle with 20km to go and snagging six bonus seconds for his trouble. The Slovenian stole an early march on his rival Vingegaard. On the evidence of their duel by correspondance on the Iberian Peninsula last month, mind, we can perhaps anticipate a reaction from the Dane at some point - or, of course, another onslaught from Pogacar. "At the start, I felt a bit shit, but every hour in I felt a little better," Pogacar said on Sunday. "So I hope the next days will allow me to do something." Read more here. (Image credit: Getty)

The peloton is currently negotiating the neutralised zone in Bazainville, with the race due to hit kilometre zero at 13.00 CET. The temperature is a chilly 5°C and the slate grey sky could have been lifted from a Jacques Brel chanson, but - to the relief of many - there is no significant breeze to speak of.

Thanks to his stage win yesterday, Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) wears the first yellow jersey of this Paris-Nice, four seconds ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The full standings are below courtesy of First Cycling.