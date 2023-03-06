Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 2 live - Exposed roads call for vigilance
All the action as Merlier carries yellow towards Fontainebleau
No response from the peloton, and Gregaard opts to press on alone, quickly pushing his advantage out towards the one-minute mark.
-159km
There was no particular injection of pace when the flag was initally dropped, but we now have our first attacker of the day, as Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) opens a small gap over the peloton. The Dane would surely like some company on an expedition like this, but he is alone for the time being.
Tim Merlier has quietly enjoyed a very fast start to life at Soudal-QuickStep, and yesterday's triumph was his fourth of the season after wins at the Tour of Oman and the UAE Tour. The Belgian champion wears yellow today, and he will fancy his chances in Fontainebleau, even if the sprint field here is a deep one. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wasn't far off yesterday, while Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) will all be in the mix again.
-164km
The peloton has hit kilometre zero and stage 2 of Paris-Nice is formally underway. There are just two category 3 ascents on the agenda this afternoon, the Côte des Granges-le-Roi (1.4km at 4.3%) after 63km and the Côte de Méréville (900m at 4.4%), which comes just over 100km into the stage.
As sure as night follows day, Tadej Pogacar threw himself into the offensive on yesterday's opening stage, attacking on the Côte de Milon-la-Chapelle with 20km to go and snagging six bonus seconds for his trouble. The Slovenian stole an early march on his rival Vingegaard. On the evidence of their duel by correspondance on the Iberian Peninsula last month, mind, we can perhaps anticipate a reaction from the Dane at some point - or, of course, another onslaught from Pogacar. "At the start, I felt a bit shit, but every hour in I felt a little better," Pogacar said on Sunday. "So I hope the next days will allow me to do something." Read more here.
The peloton is currently negotiating the neutralised zone in Bazainville, with the race due to hit kilometre zero at 13.00 CET. The temperature is a chilly 5°C and the slate grey sky could have been lifted from a Jacques Brel chanson, but - to the relief of many - there is no significant breeze to speak of.
Thanks to his stage win yesterday, Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) wears the first yellow jersey of this Paris-Nice, four seconds ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The full standings are below courtesy of First Cycling.
On paper, stage 2 of Paris-Nice looks like one for the sprinters. In practice, just about anything could happen on the exposed 164km run to Fontainebleau, even if the breeze is relatively gentle for the time being. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was already on the offensive yesterday, after all, while Jonas Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma squad, as we know, are not shy about trying to steal an early march at this race.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 live - a time trial to start the weekAll the action from the flat 11.5km test in Lido di Camaiore
-
Paris-Nice stage 2 live - Exposed roads call for vigilanceAll the action as Merlier carries yellow towards Fontainebleau
-
It's Women's Week at CyclingnewsWith exclusive interviews, features, tech, advice and more
-
Who's racing where - Van Aert, Van der Poel, Pidcock kick off Tirreno-AdriaticoWomen's Ronde van Drenthe and Pogacar vs Vingegaard at Paris-Nice also on the menu this week
-
Lotte Kopecky's bike: The 2022 Tour of Flanders champion's Specialized Tarmac SL7We take a closer look at Kopecky's Specialized Tarmac after a strong start to her 2023 campaign
-
'I kinda think I won' - Caleb Ewan questions photo finish at GP MonseréOther riders back the Australian after victory was handed to Thijssen
-
Tadej Pogacar shows his hand early with Paris-Nice late attackUAE Team Emirates leader takes six-second time bonus, lifting him to third after stage 1 opener to La Verrière
-
Filippo Ganna targets Tirreno-Adriatico time trial and much more‘I want to show I’m a road rider too’ says Italian as he eyes a good GC result
-
Two weeks of lost training leaves Wout van Aert chasing his fitness at Tirreno-Adriatico‘It's a setback, with really bad timing but sometimes things make you stronger’ says Jumbo-Visma leader