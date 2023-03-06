'I kinda think I won' - Caleb Ewan questions photo finish at GP Monseré

Caleb Ewan and Gerben Thijssen just beyond the finish line of the GP Monsere

For the second time in the space of two weeks, Caleb Ewan (Lott-Dstny) was denied sprint victory by the narrowest of margins after the commissaires completed a protracted review of the photo finish image at Sunday’s GP Monseré.

Ewan and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) both dived for the line at the same time in the bunch sprint in Roeselare, and the Lotto-Dstny rider initially appeared to have been declared the winner. Indeed, Ewan would even be interviewed about his ‘victory’ behind the podium before the jury opted to revise the finish order and award first place to Thijssen.

It was a case of déjà vu for Ewan, who suffered an interminable wait on the opening day of the UAE Tour before the commissaires gave the decision to Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) by an imperceptible margin.

The gap was similarly tight here, and Ewan’s frustration was compounded by the blurred quality of the photo finish and a finish line that did not appear to be entirely straight.

On Sunday evening, Ewan posted images on social media that suggested he may have pipped Thijssen to the line.

“I kinda think I won. Thoughts?” Ewan wrote as a caption for the first, before adding a second: “Here’s another one. If anyone’s got photo of big G clearly beating me it would actually make me feel a bit better to be honest.”

Sam Welsford (DSM), who finished third in the sprint, was adamant that his compatriot had won the day, writing: "Wtf you clearly won this."

Ewan’s teammates Thomas De Gendt and Rüdiger Selig also queried the verdict on social media.

Speaking to Sporza immediately after the revision of the result, Ewan had looked to find some humour in the situation. "This seems to be the theme of the year. If only I had longer arms or sprinted a bit faster," Ewan said.

"I'm disappointed, but it is what it is. My form is good, and I can take some positives."

The Australian’s next objective is Milan-San Remo, where he placed second in both 2018 and 2021.

"That race, as you know, is not just about sprinting. I also have to get over some hills," said Ewan.

Thijssen, meanwhile, was pleasantly surprised to learn of his GP Monseré victory as he waited behind the podium in Roeselare.

"I thought I was second. Several people also told me that it was official that I was second," he said. "To win by beating a champion like that is fantastic."