Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 live - a time trial to start the week

Van Aert during his run. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Van Aert takes second behind Denz. The Belgian was five seconds slower over the 11.5km course.

Last year there was a strong headwind on the way out, turning into a tailwind on the way back. Ganna went 3.5kph quicker in the second half. This time around it looks like the speed differences are nowhere near as pronounced. Denz went 1.3kph quicker in the second half here.

Denz is even quicker with a time of 13:37 (50.673kph).

Simmons goes 30 seconds quicker with a time of 13:54 (49.640kph).

Dylan Groenewegen crosses the finish line with a time of 14:24 (47.917kph).

Denz's checkpoint time would be good for 10th at last year's opening stage.

So far, Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the quickest at the checkpoint with a time of 6:05 (49.315kph). Van Aert is three seconds back.

Today's time trial is run on the same coastal road in Lido di Camaiore as last year's opening time trial, though here the stage is 2.4km shorter.

Wout van Aert hasn't been off the podium at an individual time trial since the Tokyo Olympics. How he fares today should depend quite a bit on whether the rain clears up for the starters later on.

Sprinters including Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) are also among the early runners today.

Van Aert starts his run!

Big names setting off early on include Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) gets us underway in the rain.

The weather conditions are awful in Lido di Camaiore... The Race of the Two Seas is really living up to its nickname @TirrenAdriatico today 🌧️🔱 #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/tRk85jUCQOMarch 6, 2023 See more

The action is set to get underway in just a few moments.