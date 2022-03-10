Trentin withdraws from Paris-Nice due to delayed concussion
By Cyclingnews published
Italian diagnosed with post-concussive syndrome after stage 2 crash
Matteo Trentin is a non-starter on stage 5 of Paris-Nice due to the effects of concussion.
The UAE Team Emirates rider hit his head when he crashed on stage 2, but he completed the stage and remained in the race for two more days.
On Thursday morning, however, his UAE Team Emirates squad announced that Trentin had now been withdrawn from the race after displaying symptoms of post-concussive syndrome.
"Following further complaints after the TT yesterday after his crash on stage 2, Matteo was re-assessed and showed symptoms of post-concussive syndrome and has therefore been withdrawn from the race," read the statement on social media.
Trentin has started the 2022 season strongly, placing in the top 10 at both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne before landing his first victory of the campaign at Le Samyn.
The Italian was among the many fallers on the windswept stage 2 of Paris-Nice, which saw the peloton scattered into echelons. After the stage, UAE Team Emirates posted a photograph of Trentin holding up his helmet, which had been dented by the impact of his fall.
"You never understand how important is wearing the helmet until your head touch the ground!" Trentin wrote.
It has been a tough race for UAE Team Emirates so far. Joao Almeida and Brandon McNulty remain in the race for the upcoming hilly stages but both are already out of general classification contention.
You never understand how important is wearing the helmet until your head touch the ground! https://t.co/U4ezWDQhJSMarch 7, 2022
