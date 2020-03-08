Paris-Nice Stage 1 - Live coverage

Trending

Before we get going, here's the stage profile. It's lightly undulating terrain and the sprinters would have little concern were it not for that big red '3' near the end. That's the cobbled climb at Neauphle-le-Chateau, it's 1.4km long with an average gradient of 7.8%, and it tops out just 4.5km from the line. As launchpads go, it couldn't be more obvious. 

A slightly late start, but the riders are on the move, currently negotiating the neutralised zone. Now would be a good time to have a ready of Barry Ryan's race preview. 

Pinot, incidentally, appeared via video link (another of those measures) yesterday to tell the press that he thought the TV coverage of coronavirus was out of proportion to the reality of the situation, and that he has Nairo Quintana as the big favourite for the Paris-Nice victory. More from Pinot, who is making his Paris-Nice debut, at this link.

Here's the Groupama-FDJ team, led by Thibaut Pinot, on the podium at the start. They will have all used separate pens to sign on - just one of a series of measures designed to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

We're in Plaisir (that's French for pleasure, so we're literally in pleasuretown), some 30km west of Paris. We'll be getting no closer to Nice, as the stage starts and finishes here. It's a largely flat 154km parcours but we have a cobbled climb in the finale which is sure to spice things up. The riders are just gathering on the start line and they'll be rolling out in a couple of minutes.

Hello there, and welcome to Cyclingnews live race centre for the start of the 2020 Paris-Nice. We've been live blogging about the coronavirus over the past few days but today we have actual racing to bring you. Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo have all been lost at the hands of Covid-19 but Paris-Nice is go.

