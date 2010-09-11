Image 1 of 2 Francesco Ventoso Alberdi (Carmiooro - NGC) sprints to win Paris-Bruxelles (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 The podium (Image credit: AFP)

Fran Ventoso (Carmiooro - NGC) won the 90th edition of the Paris - Brussels, which was held today Saturday in Belgium on a demanding course. The race ended in a sprint, won by Ventoso ahead of Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems).

It was his fourth win of the year, one that Ventoso is hoping will get selected to represent the Spanish team at the world championships.

"I'm very happy with this win. This race was marked as one of my goals because it is well suited to my characteristics," said Ventoso. "This week I had prepared well, although I did not get results because I did not want take risks in the sprints. Racing against riders like Robbie McEwen, Giovanni Visconti and Feillu make this victory one of the most important of the season. "

