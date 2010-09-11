Trending

Ventoso sprints to win

Feillu, Van Dijck round out top three

Image 1 of 2

Francesco Ventoso Alberdi (Carmiooro - NGC) sprints to win Paris-Bruxelles

Francesco Ventoso Alberdi (Carmiooro - NGC) sprints to win Paris-Bruxelles
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 2

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: AFP)

Fran Ventoso (Carmiooro - NGC) won the 90th edition of the Paris - Brussels, which was held today Saturday in Belgium on a demanding course. The race ended in a sprint, won by Ventoso ahead of Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems).

It was his fourth win of the year, one that Ventoso is hoping will get selected to represent the Spanish team at the world championships.

"I'm very happy with this win. This race was marked as one of my goals because it is well suited to my characteristics," said Ventoso. "This week I had prepared well, although I did not get results because I did not want take risks in the sprints. Racing against riders like Robbie McEwen, Giovanni Visconti and Feillu make this victory one of the most important of the season. "

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC4:59:00
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro CT
3Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
6Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
10Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
11Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
12Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
13Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro CT
14Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
16Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
18Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
19Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
23Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
24Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
25Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
26Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
27Bert De Backer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
29Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
30Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
31Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - NGC
32Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
33Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
34David Boucher FRE19800317 Landbouwkrediet
35Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
36Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
37Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
38Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
40Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
42Kevin Reza (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
43Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
45Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
46Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
47Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
49Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé0:00:18
51Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22
52Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
53Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri0:00:25
54Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:29
55Frederic Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
59Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
61Kenny Terweduwen (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
62Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
63Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
64Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
65Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
66Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:37
67Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
68Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
69Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
70Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
71Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro CT0:00:42
72Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro CT0:00:45
73Ricardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro CT0:00:47
74Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
75Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
76Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:55
77Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator0:01:11
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro CT0:01:25
79Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:27
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
81Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:31
82Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:44
84Yukihiro Doi JAP19830918 Skil - Shimano0:03:02
85Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:06
86Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:03:37
87Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
88Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
89Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto Bodysol0:04:07
93Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto Bodysol0:05:51
94Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
95Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
96Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Quick Step
100Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
102Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
103Tom Van den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
104Luis Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
105Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
106Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
107Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
109Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
110Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
111Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
114James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
115Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
116Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
118Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
119Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
121Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
122Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
123Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
124Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervélo Test Team
125Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
126Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro CT
127Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
128Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
129Sergey Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
130Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
131Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
132Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
133Tony Hurel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
134Paolo Longho Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
135Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
136Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
137Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
139Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
140Sebastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
141Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
142Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
143Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
144Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
145Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
146Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
147Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:09:28
148Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
149Jeremy Burton (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
150Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - NGC
151Joaquin Novoa Méndez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
152Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo Test Team
153Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
154Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
155Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
157Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
158Liewe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro CT
159Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
160Danielle Colli (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé0:10:08
161Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
162Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
163Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:51
164Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:12:29
165Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
166Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
167Timothy Vangheel Bel19860826 Palmans - Cras0:13:24
168Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:15:00
169Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:31
170Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
171Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
172Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
173Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
174Ivan Rouny (Rus) Team Radioshack
175Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
176Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri

 

Latest on Cyclingnews