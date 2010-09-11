Ventoso sprints to win
Feillu, Van Dijck round out top three
Fran Ventoso (Carmiooro - NGC) won the 90th edition of the Paris - Brussels, which was held today Saturday in Belgium on a demanding course. The race ended in a sprint, won by Ventoso ahead of Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems).
It was his fourth win of the year, one that Ventoso is hoping will get selected to represent the Spanish team at the world championships.
"I'm very happy with this win. This race was marked as one of my goals because it is well suited to my characteristics," said Ventoso. "This week I had prepared well, although I did not get results because I did not want take risks in the sprints. Racing against riders like Robbie McEwen, Giovanni Visconti and Feillu make this victory one of the most important of the season. "
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|4:59:00
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|3
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
|6
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
|11
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|13
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|14
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|16
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
|18
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
|23
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
|24
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
|25
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|26
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|27
|Bert De Backer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|29
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|31
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - NGC
|32
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
|33
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|34
|David Boucher FRE19800317 Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|36
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|37
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|38
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|40
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|42
|Kevin Reza (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|43
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|45
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|46
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|49
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
|0:00:18
|51
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22
|52
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|53
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|0:00:25
|54
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:29
|55
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|59
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
|61
|Kenny Terweduwen (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|62
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|63
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|65
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|66
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:37
|67
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|68
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|69
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|71
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|0:00:42
|72
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|0:00:45
|73
|Ricardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|0:00:47
|74
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|75
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
|76
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:55
|77
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
|0:01:11
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|0:01:25
|79
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:27
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:31
|82
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:44
|84
|Yukihiro Doi JAP19830918 Skil - Shimano
|0:03:02
|85
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:06
|86
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:03:37
|87
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|89
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
|0:04:07
|93
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
|0:05:51
|94
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|95
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
|96
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Quick Step
|100
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
|102
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsportvlaanderen Mercator
|103
|Tom Van den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|104
|Luis Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|106
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
|107
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|109
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|114
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|115
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|116
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|118
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|119
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
|121
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
|122
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
|123
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
|124
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervélo Test Team
|125
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|126
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|127
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|128
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|131
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
|132
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|134
|Paolo Longho Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|135
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
|136
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|137
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|138
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|139
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|140
|Sebastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|141
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|142
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|143
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|144
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|145
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|146
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|147
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:09:28
|148
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
|149
|Jeremy Burton (Bel) Lotto Bodysol
|150
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - NGC
|151
|Joaquin Novoa Méndez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|152
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo Test Team
|153
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|154
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|155
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|157
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|158
|Liewe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro CT
|159
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|160
|Danielle Colli (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia-Bossini Doccé
|0:10:08
|161
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|162
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|163
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:51
|164
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:12:29
|165
|Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|167
|Timothy Vangheel Bel19860826 Palmans - Cras
|0:13:24
|168
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:00
|169
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:31
|170
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|171
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone- D'Angelo & Anteri
|172
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|173
|Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit en Linge
|174
|Ivan Rouny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|175
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|176
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy